Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Cabo Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

234 North Main St

Walnut Cove, NC 27052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Burritos

Burr (1 Piece)

$3.19

Burr (2 Pieces)

$7.99

Burr Cali

$11.79

Grilled chicken or steak, peppers, and onions in a burrito topped with cheese dip served with rice and salad

Burr Deluxe

$10.19

One shredded chicken and one beef burrito topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and tomato served with rice

Jumbo Burr

$10.69

Burrito with beef or shredded chicken, includes rice and beans inside, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and a tomato

Shorty Huevos

$10.99

Two burritos with eggs and chorizo sausage topped with cheese dip served with rice and beans

Smoked Chicken

$11.29

Fried chicken burrito smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice and garnished with pico de gallo

Special La Casa

$11.89

Two steak burritos topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and salad

Combo Plates

Combo One

$8.99

Served with rice and refried beans or black beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken

Combo Two

$9.99

Served with rice and refried beans or black beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken

Combo Three

$10.99

Served with rice and refried beans or black beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken

Enchiladas

Enchilada (1)

$2.09

Order of Enchilada

$6.89

Ench. Supreme

$10.69

One beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one bean enchilada topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes

Ench. El Cabo

$11.49

Two cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice or beans and a guacamole salad

Especialidades

ACP

$10.99

1/2 ACP

$7.69

1/2 order of Grilled chicken, rice, and cheese dip. Garnished with pico de gallo

Large ACP

$15.39

Texas ACP

$14.29

Texas Lg ACP

$19.29

1/2 Texas ACP

$9.59

1/2 ACStk

$8.99

ACSteak

$12.99

ACVeg

$10.49

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, zucchini tomatoes, rice, and cheese dip. Garnished with pico de gallo

Aloha Pollo

$15.99

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with pineapple, pineapple sauce and grilled vegetables served with black beans and salad

Cabo Salad

$10.69

Grilied chicken on top of lettuce, tomato, onions bell peppers, and shredded cheese served in tortila bowl

Carnitas Plate

$15.99

Marinated pork chunks with onions. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Chile Verde

$16.49

Marinated pork chunks in green tomatillo sauce with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Chimi

$11.89

Two chimichangas deep-fried with beef or shredded chicken, smothered with cheese. Served with salad and your choice of rice or beans

Chimi (WED Sp. -DINE IN)

$6.99

El Jefe

$17.99

10-Inch quesadilla filled with shrimp, grilled chicken, steak, and vegetables. Served with rice and salad

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.69

Tortilla bowl with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Filled with peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, lettuce, shredded cheese and sour cream

Grande Special

$14.99

Tostada, chile relleno, enchilada, taco, and burrito. Served with rice and beans. Your choice of shredded chicken or beef for each item

Mex. Cheesesteak

$12.69

Large tortilla stuffed with shaved steak & grilled onions, and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and salad

Mex. Pizza

$10.39

Two flour tortillas stuffed with either ground beef or chicken, and refried beans. Topped with burrito sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and jalapenos

Pollo Croqueta

$14.99

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled vegetables and cheese dip. Served with rice. Beans, and a salad

Pollo Loco

$13.49

Two grilled chicken breasts served with rice and salad

Shorty Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken with chorizo sausage and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Taco Salad

$8.79

Crispy flour tortilla bowl with your choice of shredded chicken or beef. Filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream

Taquitos Mex.

$11.49

Four deep-fried corn tortillas with shredded chicken. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Three Amigos

$20.69

Grilled chicken, rib-eye steak, and shrimp. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Yucatan Plate

$14.99

Grilled chicken with onions and green, yellow, and red peppers. Served with rice, beans and salad

Fajitas

Chicken Faja

$15.99

Faja Salad

$2.49

Mix Faja

$15.99

Pineapple Faja

$17.29

Grilled chicken and pineapple with red, yellow, and green peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, and mushrooms

Rib-eye Faja

$20.99

Two thin sliced rib-eye steaks

Shrimp Faja

$17.29

Steak Faja

$15.99

Texas Faja

$17.99

Veggie Faja

$11.89

Nachos

BBQ Chick Nachos

$15.99

BBQ chicken and nachos with lettuce, red cabbage shredded cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream, and our white sauce

Nacho Faja

$12.39

Your choice of grilled meat topped with peppers, onions, and tomatoes

Nacho Sup.

$10.99

A mixture of beef and shredded chicken with refried beans. Topped with lettuce shredded cheese, sour cream and a tomato

Nachos

$6.49

Quesadillas

Reg. Quesadilla

$3.29

Quesadilla Faja

$12.39

Your choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions, and tomatoes in a quesadilla served with rice and a salad

Seafood

1/2 ACCam

$9.49

ACCam

$14.39

Grilled shrimp, zucchini, rice, and cheese dip. Garnished with pico de gallo

Cama a La Diabla

$15.99

Shrimp sauteed in spicy salsa picosa. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Cama Cancun

$15.99

Shrimp with grilled onions, red and green peppers, and pineapple. Served with rice and salad

Mojo De Ajo

$15.99

Shrimp sauteed in garlic and butter sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Vera Cruz

$16.49

One fillet of grilled tilapia and 8 grilled shrimp with seasoned vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad

Signature Tacos

Aloha Tacos

$10.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, red cabbage and pineapple sauce

Baja Tacos

$10.99

Fried tilapia, lettuce, red cabbage, shredded cheese, white sauce, and chipotle sauce

BBQ Chick Tacos

$10.99

Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce, lettuce, red cabbage, shredded cheese, and white sauce

Buff Shrimp Tacos

$11.89

Deep fried shrimp mixed with buffalo sauce, lettuce, cheese, red cabbage, and white sauce

Cabo Tacos

$10.99

Grilled tilapia, lettuce, red cabbage, shredded cheese, white sauce, and chipotle sauce

Cali Tacos

$11.29

Corn tortilla with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, cilantro, lime garnish, and avocado slices

Carnitas Tacos

$11.89

Chunks of pork, chipotle sauce, cilantro and avocado

El Cubano Tacos

$11.89

Our twist on a Cuban favorite. Pork carnitas pickles cheese, and mustard

Philly Steak Tacos

$10.69

Shaved steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, lettuce, cheese, diced tomatoes, and white sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$11.49

Grilled shrimp, shredded cheese, lettuce, red cabbage, and white sauce

Steak Tacos

$10.99

Grilled steak, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, white sauce, and chipotle sauce

Steak

Carne Asada

$21.99

El Cabo Steak

$21.99

10 oz rib-eye with grilled vegetables, served with French fries and tossed salad

Steak a La Mex.

$21.99

10 oz rib-eye cooked with onion and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans

Tacos

Grilled Taco

$4.29

Order of (3) Tacos

$6.89

Aloha Taco (1)

$4.29

BBQ Chick Taco (1)

$4.29

Bean Taco (1)

$1.39

Beef Taco (1)

$2.59

Buff Shrimp Taco (1)

$4.29

Cali Taco (1)

$4.29

Shred Chick Taco (1)

$2.59

Shrimp Taco (1)

$4.29

Spec. Shrimp Taco (1)

$4.99

Steak Taco (1)

$4.29

Steak Spec. Taco (1)

$4.29

Wraps

El Chicano Wrap

$14.19

Ribeye steak, rice, beans burrito sauce guacamole, and grilled pico de gale inside

BBQ Chick Wrap

$11.29

BBQ chicken, black beans, lettuce, red cabbage white sauce, and shredded cheese on inside

ACP Wrap

$11.49

Grilled chicken, cheese dip and grilled pico de gallo inside, choice of rice, beans, salad or fries.

Stoco Wrap

$11.49

Pork carnitas, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and chipotle Sauce

Beverages and Dessert

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.89

Coffee

$2.29

Tea

$2.89

Milk

$2.89

Water

Desserts

Sopapillas

$4.39

Fried flour tortillas with syrup, butter, and cinnamon topped with whipped cream

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Ice cream with crisp crumb coating, topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry

Flan

$4.99

Mexican custard

Churros

$4.39

Deep-fried pastry with syrup, cinnamon powdered sugar, and whipped cream

Birthday Ice Cream

Kids

Kids Menu

Kids 1/2 ACP

$7.69

Kids Rice and Cheese

$4.99

Kids Taco Salad

$4.59

Kids Combo

$4.59

Appetizers

1/2 Cheese Dip

$2.25

1/2 Guac

$2.29

Bean Dip

$6.09

Cabo Wings

$9.19

Cheese Dip

$4.59

Chiles Toreados

$2.69

Chori Queso

$7.49

Flour Chips

$2.00

French Fries

$1.79

Guacamole

$4.99

Guac Fiesta

$5.79

o/ Burr Sauce

o/ Ench Sauce

Shrimp Diabla App

$7.99

BBQ Flautas

$8.39

Spinach Dip

$6.69

Super Dip

$8.39

Side Orders

1/2 s/o Fresh Jalap

$0.75

1/2 s/o Pico

$0.75

1/2 s/o Picosa

1/2 s/o Salsa Verde

1/2 s/o Sliced Avo

$1.99

1/2 s/o Sour Cream

$0.75

16 oz Cheese Dip

$10.00

16 oz Pico

$3.50

16 oz Salsa

$3.50

6 oz Pico

$0.75

s/o Aloha Sauce

$0.75

s/o BBQ Sauce

$0.75

s/o Beans

$2.89

s/o Black Beans

$2.89

s/o Buff Sauce

$0.75

s/o Burr Sauce

s/o Chalupa

$4.19

s/o Chile Rell. (1)

$4.59

s/o Chile Rell. (2)

$8.69

s/o Chile Rell. Shorty Huevos (1)

$7.99

s/o Chimi (1)

$5.29

s/o Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

s/o Chips/Salsa (extra)

$2.00

s/o Chopped Onions

$0.99

s/o Chorizo

$3.75

s/o Cilantro

$0.99

s/o Diced Tomatoes

$0.99

s/o Ench Sauce

s/o Fries

$1.79

s/o Grilled Chick

$6.29

s/o Grilled Onions

$1.25

s/o Grilled Pineapple

$1.25

s/o Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

s/o Grilled Steak

$6.29

s/o Grilled Veggies

$2.50

s/o Guac Salad

$4.79

s/o Jalapeños

$1.25

s/o Limes

$0.75

s/o Pico De Gallo

$1.25

s/o Rice

$2.89

s/o Rice and Beans

$4.99

s/o Rice and Cheese

$4.99

s/o Salad

$1.49

s/o House Salad

$2.49

s/o Salsa

$0.50

s/o Salsa Picosa

s/o Salsa Verde

$1.00

s/o Shred Chicken

$3.99

s/o Shredded Cheese

$0.99

s/o Sliced Avo

$4.99

s/o Sliced Rib Eye

$9.00

s/o Sour Cream

$1.25

s/o Tamale (1)

$2.99

s/o Tamale (2)

$5.79

s/o Tortilla

$0.50

s/o Tostada

$4.19

s/o White Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're blending our passion for making delicious food with our extensive knowledge of our cuisine to create authentic and classic dishes for your enjoyment. We use the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and promise to give your taste buds something to be excited about.

Location

234 North Main St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mitchell's Butchery - 226 N Main St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
orange starNo Reviews
226 North Main Street Walnut Cove, NC 27052
View restaurantnext
Little Richard's BBQ - Walkertown
orange starNo Reviews
5281 Reidsville Road Walkertown, NC 27051
View restaurantnext
Little Italy Pizza and Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
696 Angus st Rural Hall north Carolina 27045 Rural Hall, NC 27045
View restaurantnext
Rio Grande Madison - 144 NEW MARKET MADISON
orange starNo Reviews
144 NEW MARKET MADISON MADISON, NC 27025
View restaurantnext
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina - Oak Ridge
orange star4.5 • 816
2213 Oak Ridge Rd Oak Ridge, NC 27310
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #04 King
orange star4.3 • 697
601 South Main Street King, NC 27021
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Walnut Cove
Kernersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Winston Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Greensboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Yadkinville
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston