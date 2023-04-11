- Home
- /
- Walnut Cove
- /
- El Cabo Mexican Restaurant -
El Cabo Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
234 North Main St
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
Burritos
Burr (1 Piece)
Burr (2 Pieces)
Burr Cali
Grilled chicken or steak, peppers, and onions in a burrito topped with cheese dip served with rice and salad
Burr Deluxe
One shredded chicken and one beef burrito topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and tomato served with rice
Jumbo Burr
Burrito with beef or shredded chicken, includes rice and beans inside, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and a tomato
Shorty Huevos
Two burritos with eggs and chorizo sausage topped with cheese dip served with rice and beans
Smoked Chicken
Fried chicken burrito smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice and garnished with pico de gallo
Special La Casa
Two steak burritos topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and salad
Combo Plates
Combo One
Served with rice and refried beans or black beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
Combo Two
Served with rice and refried beans or black beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
Combo Three
Served with rice and refried beans or black beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
Enchiladas
Enchilada (1)
Order of Enchilada
Ench. Supreme
One beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one bean enchilada topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes
Ench. El Cabo
Two cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice or beans and a guacamole salad
Especialidades
ACP
1/2 ACP
1/2 order of Grilled chicken, rice, and cheese dip. Garnished with pico de gallo
Large ACP
Texas ACP
Texas Lg ACP
1/2 Texas ACP
1/2 ACStk
ACSteak
ACVeg
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, zucchini tomatoes, rice, and cheese dip. Garnished with pico de gallo
Aloha Pollo
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with pineapple, pineapple sauce and grilled vegetables served with black beans and salad
Cabo Salad
Grilied chicken on top of lettuce, tomato, onions bell peppers, and shredded cheese served in tortila bowl
Carnitas Plate
Marinated pork chunks with onions. Served with rice, beans, and salad
Chile Verde
Marinated pork chunks in green tomatillo sauce with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, and salad
Chimi
Two chimichangas deep-fried with beef or shredded chicken, smothered with cheese. Served with salad and your choice of rice or beans
Chimi (WED Sp. -DINE IN)
El Jefe
10-Inch quesadilla filled with shrimp, grilled chicken, steak, and vegetables. Served with rice and salad
Fajita Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Filled with peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, lettuce, shredded cheese and sour cream
Grande Special
Tostada, chile relleno, enchilada, taco, and burrito. Served with rice and beans. Your choice of shredded chicken or beef for each item
Mex. Cheesesteak
Large tortilla stuffed with shaved steak & grilled onions, and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and salad
Mex. Pizza
Two flour tortillas stuffed with either ground beef or chicken, and refried beans. Topped with burrito sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and jalapenos
Pollo Croqueta
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled vegetables and cheese dip. Served with rice. Beans, and a salad
Pollo Loco
Two grilled chicken breasts served with rice and salad
Shorty Chicken
Grilled chicken with chorizo sausage and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and salad
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl with your choice of shredded chicken or beef. Filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream
Taquitos Mex.
Four deep-fried corn tortillas with shredded chicken. Served with rice, beans, and salad
Three Amigos
Grilled chicken, rib-eye steak, and shrimp. Served with rice, beans, and salad
Yucatan Plate
Grilled chicken with onions and green, yellow, and red peppers. Served with rice, beans and salad
Fajitas
Nachos
BBQ Chick Nachos
BBQ chicken and nachos with lettuce, red cabbage shredded cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream, and our white sauce
Nacho Faja
Your choice of grilled meat topped with peppers, onions, and tomatoes
Nacho Sup.
A mixture of beef and shredded chicken with refried beans. Topped with lettuce shredded cheese, sour cream and a tomato
Nachos
Quesadillas
Seafood
1/2 ACCam
ACCam
Grilled shrimp, zucchini, rice, and cheese dip. Garnished with pico de gallo
Cama a La Diabla
Shrimp sauteed in spicy salsa picosa. Served with rice, beans, and salad
Cama Cancun
Shrimp with grilled onions, red and green peppers, and pineapple. Served with rice and salad
Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp sauteed in garlic and butter sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad
Vera Cruz
One fillet of grilled tilapia and 8 grilled shrimp with seasoned vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad
Signature Tacos
Aloha Tacos
Grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, red cabbage and pineapple sauce
Baja Tacos
Fried tilapia, lettuce, red cabbage, shredded cheese, white sauce, and chipotle sauce
BBQ Chick Tacos
Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce, lettuce, red cabbage, shredded cheese, and white sauce
Buff Shrimp Tacos
Deep fried shrimp mixed with buffalo sauce, lettuce, cheese, red cabbage, and white sauce
Cabo Tacos
Grilled tilapia, lettuce, red cabbage, shredded cheese, white sauce, and chipotle sauce
Cali Tacos
Corn tortilla with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, cilantro, lime garnish, and avocado slices
Carnitas Tacos
Chunks of pork, chipotle sauce, cilantro and avocado
El Cubano Tacos
Our twist on a Cuban favorite. Pork carnitas pickles cheese, and mustard
Philly Steak Tacos
Shaved steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, lettuce, cheese, diced tomatoes, and white sauce
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp, shredded cheese, lettuce, red cabbage, and white sauce
Steak Tacos
Grilled steak, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, white sauce, and chipotle sauce
Steak
Tacos
Wraps
El Chicano Wrap
Ribeye steak, rice, beans burrito sauce guacamole, and grilled pico de gale inside
BBQ Chick Wrap
BBQ chicken, black beans, lettuce, red cabbage white sauce, and shredded cheese on inside
ACP Wrap
Grilled chicken, cheese dip and grilled pico de gallo inside, choice of rice, beans, salad or fries.
Stoco Wrap
Pork carnitas, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and chipotle Sauce
Beverages and Dessert
Desserts
Sopapillas
Fried flour tortillas with syrup, butter, and cinnamon topped with whipped cream
Fried Ice Cream
Ice cream with crisp crumb coating, topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry
Flan
Mexican custard
Churros
Deep-fried pastry with syrup, cinnamon powdered sugar, and whipped cream
Birthday Ice Cream
Side Orders
1/2 s/o Fresh Jalap
1/2 s/o Pico
1/2 s/o Picosa
1/2 s/o Salsa Verde
1/2 s/o Sliced Avo
1/2 s/o Sour Cream
16 oz Cheese Dip
16 oz Pico
16 oz Salsa
6 oz Pico
s/o Aloha Sauce
s/o BBQ Sauce
s/o Beans
s/o Black Beans
s/o Buff Sauce
s/o Burr Sauce
s/o Chalupa
s/o Chile Rell. (1)
s/o Chile Rell. (2)
s/o Chile Rell. Shorty Huevos (1)
s/o Chimi (1)
s/o Chipotle Sauce
s/o Chips/Salsa (extra)
s/o Chopped Onions
s/o Chorizo
s/o Cilantro
s/o Diced Tomatoes
s/o Ench Sauce
s/o Fries
s/o Grilled Chick
s/o Grilled Onions
s/o Grilled Pineapple
s/o Grilled Shrimp
s/o Grilled Steak
s/o Grilled Veggies
s/o Guac Salad
s/o Jalapeños
s/o Limes
s/o Pico De Gallo
s/o Rice
s/o Rice and Beans
s/o Rice and Cheese
s/o Salad
s/o House Salad
s/o Salsa
s/o Salsa Picosa
s/o Salsa Verde
s/o Shred Chicken
s/o Shredded Cheese
s/o Sliced Avo
s/o Sliced Rib Eye
s/o Sour Cream
s/o Tamale (1)
s/o Tamale (2)
s/o Tortilla
s/o Tostada
s/o White Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We're blending our passion for making delicious food with our extensive knowledge of our cuisine to create authentic and classic dishes for your enjoyment. We use the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and promise to give your taste buds something to be excited about.
234 North Main St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052