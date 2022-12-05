El Cabo Verde 1023 Provenance Pl,Ste 210
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
El Cabo Verde is a locally owned authentic Mexican restaurant by Chef Gabriel Balderas that highlights organic, heirloom, and local ingredients. GF
Location
1023 Provenance Pl, Suite 210, Shreveport, LA 71106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dillas Quesadillas - S. Shreveport
4.6 • 490
440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurant
Posados Cafe - Shreve-1
No Reviews
1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Shreveport
Dillas Quesadillas - S. Shreveport
4.6 • 490
440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurant