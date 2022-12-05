Main picView gallery

El Cabo Verde 1023 Provenance Pl,Ste 210

review star

No reviews yet

1023 Provenance Pl

Suite 210

Shreveport, LA 71106

Popular Items

Queso
Shrimp Tacos
Black Beans

Appetizers

Ceviche

$16.00

Choriqueso

$18.00

Chxn Tort Soup

$9.00

Dip trio

$17.00

Espinaca Queso

$10.00

Flautas

$11.00

Guacamole, Large

$17.00

Guacamole, small

$9.50

OXN Bean Soup

$9.00

Pint Queso

$16.00

Plato de Botanas

$26.00

Quesadilla App

$12.00

Queso

$9.50

Sampler

$12.00

Sopes

$13.00

Tamales

$11.00

Lunch

Asado Carne Lunch

$25.00

Asado pollo

$14.00

Beef and Chicken fajitas

$22.00

City Salad beef

$16.00

City salad Cxn

$13.00

Ench Blanco

$12.00

Ench Verde

$11.00

Enchila suizas

$13.00

Enchiladas Mexicana

$13.00

Fish a la Veracruz

$28.00

flautas Pollo meal

$12.00

Grill Chxn Sal lunch

$13.00

Lunch Beef Fajitas

$25.00

Lunch Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

Soup Sal Bean

$11.00

Soup Sal Chxn Tort

$11.00

Steak salad

$16.00

Tamales lunch

$12.00

Meatballs special

$14.00

Camarones de la costa lunch

$20.00

Brunch

Add Beef

$6.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Egg

$2.50

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Chilaquiles rojo

$12.00

Egg and chorizo taco

$15.00

GABI Enchilada

$15.00

Oaxaca Egg Enchiladas

$14.00

Omelette

$15.00

Pan Frances

$13.00

Rancheros

$14.00

Especiales

Asado de Molcajete

$45.00

Beef Enchiladas

$14.00

Carne Asada Dinner

$32.00

Carne Asada Fajita

$34.00

Carnitas

$23.00

Cheese enchiladas

$14.00

Chicken nachos

$14.00

Chile Relleno

$17.00

Chxn Enchilada

$14.00

Dinner Beef & Chicken Fajitas

$29.00

Enchilada Special

$65.00

Fajita Special

$69.00

Lamb Barb

$23.00

Larry Chicken

$22.00

Larry Shrimp

$22.00

Mole Enchilada

$16.00

Pechuga a la Crema

$25.00

Pechuga con Mole

$25.00

Pescado Zar

$32.00

Picadillo Beef Tosta

$14.00

Tinga Beef Tosta

$14.00

Pollo Asada Dinner

$24.00

Pollo Asado Fajita

$25.00

Shrimp Enchilada

$14.00

Shrimp fajita

$21.00

Shrimp Mojo

$24.00

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.00

Steak nachos

$15.00

Sweet potato Enc

$14.00

Tamales Dinner

$14.00

Vegan enchiladas

$14.00

Vegetable enchiladas

$14.00

Meatballs special

$18.00

Camarones de LA costa

$24.00

Suiza combination

$16.00

Chile relleno with meatball

$19.00

Tacos

Add taco

$6.00

Asada Natural Beef

$15.00

Asada Street Tacos

$16.00

Barbacoa Tacos

$15.00

Carnita Tacos

$16.00

Chorizo Potato Tacos

$15.00

Chxn tacos

$14.00

Dorado de papa tacos

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Flautas Dinner

$14.00

Ground beef Tacos

$14.00

Quesadilla meal Dinner

$13.50

Quesadilla steak meal

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Tenderloin

$17.00

Tinga Tacos

$14.00

Veg Tacos

$15.00

Salads

Grill Chxn Salad

$17.00

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Vegetable Salad

$15.00

Desserts

Caramel Flan

$8.00

Jar Chocolate de Crema

$6.00

Nata De Vainilla

$8.00

Extras

Add Cheese sauce

$3.99

Add chorizo

$4.00

Add on enchilada

$5.00

Add on Salsa

$1.99

Add on tamal

$6.00

Beef Surcharge

$4.00

Catering, per person

Chips bag

$4.00

Doz Tamales

$48.00

Doz Tortilla

$5.00

Extra little guac

$2.50

Lunch at Dinner

$3.00

Pico

$3.99

Pint green

$5.50

Pint red salsa

$5.50

Queso On Top

$2.99

Side Cheese

$3.00

Side shrimp (6)

$12.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.75

Spicy salsa

$1.99

Substitution

Upgrade Chicken

$7.00

Upgrade Shrimp

$7.00

Specials

Chorizo potato

$11.00

Lamb

$32.00

Potato hash

$14.00

Quinoa bowl

$13.00

Sides

Black Beans

$3.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Plantains

$4.50

Potatoes Side

$3.00

Quinoa side

$5.00

Side Beans

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Rice & Beans

$3.99

Side salad

$6.50

Side tortillas (3)

$3.00

Side Veg

$5.50

Kids

Kid beef taco

$6.00

Kid chxn quesa

$6.00

Kid Enchilada Chicken

$5.50

Kid Shrimp

$6.99

Kid Taco chxn

$6.00

Kids cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Kids fruit and veg

$5.00

Kids grilled chicken

$6.00

Kids Grilled Steak

$8.00

Kids cheese enchilada

$5.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.50

Half Hibiscus

$13.00

Half Horchata

$15.00

Half Lemonade

$8.00

Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

Juice by the glass

$3.00

Kid Drink Pouch

$2.00

kombucha

$4.50

Limonada

$3.50

Mex chocolate drink

$3.50

Milk

$2.99

Pelligrino Ltr

$6.00

Sangrita

$1.99

Sangrita pint

$6.00

Sprite

$3.50

TAMARIND TEA

$3.50

Tea

$2.99

Topo Chico

$3.00

Water

Take Out

Asada beef lb

$49.00

Asada chicken lb

$27.00

Asada tacco

$55.00

Beans full pan

$38.00

Break ench Doz

$38.00

Brisket taco

$42.95

Canita Dozen

$45.00

Catering, juice

$1.00

Chicken skewer

$3.99

Chicken taco cater

$40.00

Course per person

$60.00

Cs for his temple

$54.00

Doz Beef Ench

$48.95

Doz Beef Quesadillas

$45.00

Doz Cheese Enc

$35.00

Doz Chicken Enc

$43.00

Doz Quesadillas Chick

$38.00

Doz Veggie Ench

$42.00

Dozen Flautas

$20.00

Dozen Pork Tamales

$42.00

Dozen Sopes

$35.00

Fish taco doz

$60.00

Full Combo

$92.00

Full Fruit Tray

$45.00

Full Pan Chic Soup

$75.00

Full Pan Bean Soup

$79.00

Full Pan Oat meal

$35.00

Full tray chicken

$83.95

Full Tray Shrimp

$95.99

Gal Jamaica

$32.00

Gallon Queso

$99.00

Gallon tea

$7.99

Guac gallon

$99.00

Half Doz Cheese Ench

$14.00

Half pan beans

$18.00

Half Pan Chick Soup

$39.00

Half Pan Rice

$18.00

Hash Brown full tray

$45.00

Large Queso, pint

$15.00

Med Tray Chicken

$35.00

Med Tray Combo

$35.50

Med Tray Shrimp

$42.00

Pico de Gallo

$29.95

Pint of pico

$4.95

Pint of salsa

$5.95

Pint pico

$7.95

Pint sour cream

$4.95

Pound Sliced bacon

$32.00

Qt Pan beans

$10.00

Quart Pan Rice

$11.00

Quart salsa

$9.00

Rice full pan

$38.00

Shrimp skewer

$3.99

Sour cream

$24.00

Retail

2019DayofDead Dinner

$88.00

Cabo Hat

$20.00

Class

$45.00

Class Special

$20.00

Dinner Ticket

$80.00

Gift Certificate

Jar Salsa

$5.50

Mezcal Class

$35.00

Mezcal Dinner

$100.00

Mezcal Tasting

$65.00

Tshirt cabo

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
El Cabo Verde is a locally owned authentic Mexican restaurant by Chef Gabriel Balderas that highlights organic, heirloom, and local ingredients. GF

1023 Provenance Pl, Suite 210, Shreveport, LA 71106

