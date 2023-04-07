El Callejon Taqueria & Grill 208 Galisteo St
208 Galisteo St
SANTA FE, NM 87501
Food Menu
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
Always a favorite! Crispy housemade tortilla chips accompanied by our zesty salsa fresca. Add our signature spicy guacamole for $2.50 more
El Callejon Combo Platter
No need to decide! Try a sampler of our most popular appetizers: Jalapeño Poppers, Onion Rings, Potato Skins + Spicy Buffalo Wings will make your day
Jalapeño Mini Poppers
Hot red jalapeño pepper and cream cheese, crunchy fried, with a side of salsa fresca + ranch
Nachos Grande
Crispy housemade tortilla chips topped with black beans, asadero cheese, red or green chile, tomatoes + fresh jalapeños. Kick it up to the next level with your choice of chicken (+$4.45) or steak (+$4.75), both sautéed with sliced onion
Potato Skins
Potato boats topped with bell pepper, onion + bacon, loaded with melted cheese and served with ranch + salsa fresca
Quesadilla
Melted asadero cheese in flour tortilla with your choice of red or green chile, served with salsa fresca + sour cream. Add in pollo asado ($4.45) or carne asada ($4.75), both sauteed with sliced onion
Shrimp Cocktail
Light + refreshing: Mexican-style, spicy with pico de gallo, avocado + saltine
Spicy Buffalo Wings
We start by baking our wings with chipotle chile, then pan-fry fresh to order and serve with carrot + celery sticks and a side of bleu or ranch
The Basket
Savory waffle fries with chipotle mayo
Tostadas Ceviche Combo
Tostadas de Ceviche Fish
Fresh citrus-cured fish with pico de gallo on two crisped blue corn tortillas with a touch of chipotle mayo, plated with romaine, tortilla chips + avocado. Try shrimp ceviche instead for $17.50 or mix it up with a combo, one of each type for $17.75
Tostadas de ceviche shrimp
Chicharrones Con Salsa
Entrées
Mole Micaela
Traditional Aguascalientes-style Mole Poblano is the perfect topping for our savory chicken breast, accompanied by spanish rice and warmed corn tortillas
Mole Enchiladas
Traditional Aguascalientes-style Mole Poblano Enchiladas, three mozzerella-onion filled, enchiladas topped of with Mole Poblano, served with a side of our savory chicken breast topped off by Mole Poblano, accompanied by spanish rice and queso fresco.
Flautas pollo
4 flautas topped with cabbage shred, sour cream + queso fresco, served with escabeche, signature guac and chile de arbol salsa. ~ Choose shredded beef with poblano + onion, or chicken with chopped green chile ~
Chile Relleno
Roasted poblano chile pepper filled with melty asadero cheese, lightly battered and pan-fried, accented with chile de arbol salsa, served with rice + beans + warmed corn tortillas
Chile Relleno & Steak
Roasted poblano chile pepper filled with melty asadero cheese, lightly battered and pan-fried, accented with chile de arbol salsa, served with 8oz Sirloin Steak cooked to your liking, with side of rice + beans
Enchiladas
Mozzerella-filled, rolled enchiladas are topped with red or green chile, and served with our potato-carrot-cactus sauté, a great vegetarian option. ~ Not vegetarian? Side it with chicken breast (+ $5.25) or top sirloin (+ $5.95) ~
Morales Burrito Plate
We have a whole family of selections for you! Choose your favorite, we'll top it with red or green chile and plate with spanish rice and black beans ~ Breakfast $14.75, Vege $14.95, Pollo Asado, Pork Al Pastor, or Carne Barbacoa $15.75 ~
Camarones a la Diabla (Spicy!)
Fiery shrimp sauté of chipotle, bell pepper + onion, served with spanish rice, avocado and a flour tortilla
Flautas Beef
Combo Flautas
Fajitas pollo
Fajitas steak
Fajita portabello
Fajita camaron
Fajita combo
Sides
Taqueria
Al Pastor Plate
"Shepherd style," marinated pork combined with onion and pineapple – grilled to perfection. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche and black beans, tomatillo salsas and our signature spicy guacamole
Lechon Plate
Savory slow-cooked tender pork loin, chopped + topped with our signature spicy guacamole, served with escabeche and beans
Carne Asada Plate
Top sirloin marinated in beer, garlic, lime and black pepper – then grilled and chopped. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche and black beans, tomatillo salsas and our signature spicy guacamole
Carne Barbacoa Plate
Decadent and tender slow-cooked beef, simple + shredded. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche and black beans, tomatillo salsas and our signature spicy guacamole
Pollo Asado Plate
Tender chicken breast marinated in orange juice + red chile, grilled and chopped. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche and black beans, tomatillo salsas and our signature spicy guacamole
Calabacitas Plate
Vegetarian: sautéed squash with bell pepper, poblano and onion, finished with a sprinkle of queso fresco. Served with escabeche and black beans, tomatillo salsas and our signature spicy guacamole
Tofu Plate
Vegan: Tofu marinated in herbs, spices and balsamic vinegar, then sautéed wth tri-color bell pappers and onion. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche and black beans, tomatillo salsas and our signature spicy guacamole
Pescado Plate
White basa fish marinated in orange, red chile and spices, sautéed and topped with habanero salsa. Served with spanish rice and avocado
Camarones Plate
Shrimp in a simple sauté and topped with habanero salsa. Served with spanish rice and avocado
Combo Your Way Plate
Can't decide? Select any three tacos and let us customize your plate!
A La Cart
Al Pastor A La Cart
"Shepherd style," marinated pork combined with onion and pineapple – grilled to perfection. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche
Lechon A La Cart
Savory slow-cooked tender pork loin, chopped + topped with our signature spicy guacamole
Carne Asada A La Cart
Top sirloin marinated in beer, garlic, lime and black pepper – then grilled and chopped. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche
Carne Barbacoa A La Cart
Decadent and tender slow-cooked beef, simple + shredded. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche
Pollo Asado A La Cart
Tender chicken breast marinated in orange juice + red chile, grilled and chopped. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche
Calabacitas A La Cart
Vegetarian: sautéed squash with bell pepper, poblano and onion, finished with a sprinkle of queso fresco. Served with escabeche.
Tofu A La Cart
Vegan: Tofu marinated in herbs, spices and balsamic vinegar, then sautéed wth tri-color bell pappers and onion. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche.
Pescado A La Cart
White basa fish marinated in orange, red chile and spices, sautéed and topped with habanero salsa
Camarones A La Cart
Shrimp in a simple sauté and topped with habanero salsa.
Chile Relleno A La Cart
Chile Relleno A La Cart topped with Salsa de Arbol, Queso Freso & Sour Cream.
Tortas Calientes
Torta Lechon
Slow-cooked roast pork is fall-apart tender and flavorful, paired with our signature spicy guacamole sauce on a hoagie bun
Torta Adovada
Marinated with rich red chiles, pork filet is grilled and topped with jalapeño, onion, lettuce and avocado, mustard and mayo on a hoagie bun
Torta Portobello
Hearty portobello mushroom grilled in our house marinade and topped with a spread of roasted poblano / basil pesto, on honey wheat bread
Torta Ruben
Lean pastrami and sauerkraut on marbled rye bread, topped with melted swiss and thousand island dressing. Alternately great with smoked turkey!
Torta Jamón
Thin-sliced deli ham and queso fresco, complete with avocado, jalapeños, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo and mustard on a hoagie bun
Torta Steak
Satisfying top sirloin grilled and topped with sautéed red and green bell peppers, mushroom + onion plus melted asadero and chipotle mayo on a hoagie bun
Torta Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast on a toasted sesame seed brioche, topped with grilled bell pepper, mushroom + onion, a little green chile, and a melt of asadero cheese
Burgers
Callejon Classic
8 ounce choice beef burger on a toasted bun with the fixin's: fresh tomato, lettuce and onion
Tortilla Burger
Try that burger between two corn tortillas, under melted cheese and your choice of red or green chile
The Santa Fe
Topped with asadero cheese and zesty New Mexican green chile
Vegetarian
Heart-healthy grilled veggie patty on a toasted bun
Salads
The Chef
Our flagship creation starts with fresh romaine, then we add bell pepper, onion, cucumber, tomato and avocado, plus smoked turkey, honey ham, bacon, cheese and hard-boiled egg
Hail, Caesar
The traditional way, romaine tossed in our own caesar dressing, with parmesan and croutons. Add grilled chicken for $5.25 more
Spinach and Cucumber Salad
Crisp and crunchy spinach joins thick slices of cucumber and tomato, tossed with our own ginger dressing and finished with a sprinkling of sesame seeds. Perfect with grilled salmon + capers for 8.25 more
The Wedge
This fresh iceberg lettuce wedge salad is both flavorful and elegant, drizzled with bleu cheese dressing and topped with crisped bacon, tomato and tangy bleu crumbles, sided with a hard-boiled egg
Ensalada de la Casa Small
Our house salad goes back to the basics with mixed spring greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mushroom and bell pepper, topped with croutons, sided with your choice of dressing.
Ensalada de la Casa Large
Our house salad goes back to the basics with mixed spring greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mushroom and bell pepper, topped with croutons, sided with your choice of dressing.
Childrens Menu
Desserts
Flan Napolitano
Mexican-style, with a silky texture, served on a vanilla wafer
Bunuelo Ice Cream Sundae
Premium cinnamon ice cream served in a delicious basket of delicately fried sweet dough, topped with chocolate or caramel sauce and a sprinkle of nuts
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cake
A luscious slice of chocolate heaven
Drink Menu
Soft Drinks
Mineragua
House Lemonade
Icelandic Glacial Small
Icelandic Glacial Large
Mexican Coke
Jarrito Mandarina
Jarrito Piña
Jarrito Fresa
Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Diet Coke
Tonic
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Arnold Palmer
Cervezas Preparadas
Wine By The Glass
Chardonnay
Chateau Ste. Michelle from Columbia Valley, Washington State
Pinot Noir
Portillo from Mendoza, Argentina
Red Blend
Black Edition, Dona Paula Estate from Mendoza, Argentina
Cabernet Sauvignon
Los Vascos from Colchagua Valley, Chile
Pinot Grigio
Barone Fini from Valdadige, Italy
10 Year Tawny Port
Ramos Pinto, Portugal
Alamos Malbec Seleccion by Glass
Mendoza, Argentina- The nose presents ripe black fruit aromas with violet notes and a touch of vanilla and sweet spice.The mouthfeel shows a generous, soft texture with ripe, concentrated black currant fruit flavors with a touch of chocolate. This finish is long with velvety tannins.
J. Lohr Estates Los Osos Merlot
Paso Robles, Central Coast, CA- Dominated by fresh blueberry and boysenberry fruit and layered with vanilla oak, this tasty Merlot finishes with a lingering hint of cherry and spice. Harvested from the families estate vineyards and aged 16 months in oak
Draft Beer
Cerveza Lager
Mexican-style lager from Tractor Brewing Company, ABQ, NM
7K
Old school hoppy IPA from Santa Fe Brewery, SFe, NM
Boneshaker Bitter
Classic amber ale with a clean finish from Second Street Brewery, SFe, NM
Negra Modelo
Dark lager brew straight from Old Mexico
Blue Moon
Guinness
Stella
Tequila
Don Julio 1942 Tequila Anejo
Jose Cuervo reserva de la familia extra anejo
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Plata Tequila
Don Roberto Extra Anejo
Cazadores Reposado (well)
Herradura Blanco Tequila
Sauza Conmemorativo Anejo Tequila (well)
Patron Roca Silver
Del Maguey Mezcal Chichicapa
Del Maguey Vida de Muertos Mezcal
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
Casamigos Mezcal Joven
Patron Añejo
Patron Reposado
Vodka
Bourbon/Scotch Whiskey
Cognac
Callejon Specialty Drinks
Callejon Lime Margarita
Callejon Paloma (Grapefruit Margarita)
Callejon Cosmo
Callejon Bloody Maria
Callejon Sangria
Callejon Jalapeno Margarita
Silver Coin Margarita
Grand Gold Maragrita
Negroni
Old Fashion
Callejon Mexican Mule
Callejon Manhattan
Khalua Coffee
Smoked Mezcal Margarita
Champagne, Rose
Armand De Brignac Ace Of Spade NV Bottle
NM Gruet Blanc De Noirs by The Glass
NM Gruet Blanc De Noirs Bottle
La Marca Prosecco Italy
La Marca Prosecco Bottle
Fleurs De Prairie Rose Cotes De Provence Glass
Fleurs De Prairie Rose Cotes De Provence Bottle
Cline Cashmere Rosé Glass
Cline Cashmere Rosé Bottle
Wine by Bottle
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come Enjoy A Fresh Dining Experience, Central Mexican Cuisine With a Modern Take. Your Perfect Destination For Any Occasion.
208 Galisteo St, SANTA FE, NM 87501