  El Callejon Taqueria & Grill - 208 Galisteo St
El Callejon Taqueria & Grill 208 Galisteo St

No reviews yet

208 Galisteo St

SANTA FE, NM 87501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Always a favorite! Crispy housemade tortilla chips accompanied by our zesty salsa fresca. Add our signature spicy guacamole for $2.50 more

El Callejon Combo Platter

$18.95

No need to decide! Try a sampler of our most popular appetizers: Jalapeño Poppers, Onion Rings, Potato Skins + Spicy Buffalo Wings will make your day

Jalapeño Mini Poppers

$12.75

Hot red jalapeño pepper and cream cheese, crunchy fried, with a side of salsa fresca + ranch

Nachos Grande

$13.75

Crispy housemade tortilla chips topped with black beans, asadero cheese, red or green chile, tomatoes + fresh jalapeños. Kick it up to the next level with your choice of chicken (+$4.45) or steak (+$4.75), both sautéed with sliced onion

Potato Skins

$12.75

Potato boats topped with bell pepper, onion + bacon, loaded with melted cheese and served with ranch + salsa fresca

Quesadilla

$9.25

Melted asadero cheese in flour tortilla with your choice of red or green chile, served with salsa fresca + sour cream. Add in pollo asado ($4.45) or carne asada ($4.75), both sauteed with sliced onion

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.25

Light + refreshing: Mexican-style, spicy with pico de gallo, avocado + saltine

Spicy Buffalo Wings

$14.95

We start by baking our wings with chipotle chile, then pan-fry fresh to order and serve with carrot + celery sticks and a side of bleu or ranch

The Basket

$10.25

Savory waffle fries with chipotle mayo

Tostadas Ceviche Combo

$17.75

Tostadas de Ceviche Fish

$15.50

Fresh citrus-cured fish with pico de gallo on two crisped blue corn tortillas with a touch of chipotle mayo, plated with romaine, tortilla chips + avocado. Try shrimp ceviche instead for $17.50 or mix it up with a combo, one of each type for $17.75

Tostadas de ceviche shrimp

$17.50

Chicharrones Con Salsa

$8.25

Entrées

Mole Micaela

$18.25

Traditional Aguascalientes-style Mole Poblano is the perfect topping for our savory chicken breast, accompanied by spanish rice and warmed corn tortillas

Mole Enchiladas

$22.50

Traditional Aguascalientes-style Mole Poblano Enchiladas, three mozzerella-onion filled, enchiladas topped of with Mole Poblano, served with a side of our savory chicken breast topped off by Mole Poblano, accompanied by spanish rice and queso fresco.

Flautas pollo

$15.95

4 flautas topped with cabbage shred, sour cream + queso fresco, served with escabeche, signature guac and chile de arbol salsa. ~ Choose shredded beef with poblano + onion, or chicken with chopped green chile ~

Chile Relleno

$15.95

Roasted poblano chile pepper filled with melty asadero cheese, lightly battered and pan-fried, accented with chile de arbol salsa, served with rice + beans + warmed corn tortillas

Chile Relleno & Steak

$23.50

Roasted poblano chile pepper filled with melty asadero cheese, lightly battered and pan-fried, accented with chile de arbol salsa, served with 8oz Sirloin Steak cooked to your liking, with side of rice + beans

Enchiladas

$15.95

Mozzerella-filled, rolled enchiladas are topped with red or green chile, and served with our potato-carrot-cactus sauté, a great vegetarian option. ~ Not vegetarian? Side it with chicken breast (+ $5.25) or top sirloin (+ $5.95) ~

Morales Burrito Plate

We have a whole family of selections for you! Choose your favorite, we'll top it with red or green chile and plate with spanish rice and black beans ~ Breakfast $14.75, Vege $14.95, Pollo Asado, Pork Al Pastor, or Carne Barbacoa $15.75 ~

Camarones a la Diabla (Spicy!)

$20.95

Fiery shrimp sauté of chipotle, bell pepper + onion, served with spanish rice, avocado and a flour tortilla

Flautas Beef

$15.95

Combo Flautas

$15.95

Fajitas pollo

$17.95

Fajitas steak

$19.95

Fajita portabello

$17.95

Fajita camaron

$19.95

Fajita combo

$20.95

Sides

Salsa Fresca

$1.50

Guacamole

$2.50

Red Chile

$1.00

Green Chile

$1.00

Tomatillo Verde

$0.75

Tomatillo Rojo

$0.75

Callejon Picante

$0.75

Cheese

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

2 Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Grilled Jalapeño

$1.50

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Taqueria

Al Pastor Plate

$14.25

"Shepherd style," marinated pork combined with onion and pineapple – grilled to perfection. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche and black beans, tomatillo salsas and our signature spicy guacamole

Lechon Plate

$14.25

Savory slow-cooked tender pork loin, chopped + topped with our signature spicy guacamole, served with escabeche and beans

Carne Asada Plate

$14.95

Top sirloin marinated in beer, garlic, lime and black pepper – then grilled and chopped. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche and black beans, tomatillo salsas and our signature spicy guacamole

Carne Barbacoa Plate

$14.25

Decadent and tender slow-cooked beef, simple + shredded. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche and black beans, tomatillo salsas and our signature spicy guacamole

Pollo Asado Plate

$14.50

Tender chicken breast marinated in orange juice + red chile, grilled and chopped. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche and black beans, tomatillo salsas and our signature spicy guacamole

Calabacitas Plate

$14.25

Vegetarian: sautéed squash with bell pepper, poblano and onion, finished with a sprinkle of queso fresco. Served with escabeche and black beans, tomatillo salsas and our signature spicy guacamole

Tofu Plate

$14.25

Vegan: Tofu marinated in herbs, spices and balsamic vinegar, then sautéed wth tri-color bell pappers and onion. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche and black beans, tomatillo salsas and our signature spicy guacamole

Pescado Plate

$15.25

White basa fish marinated in orange, red chile and spices, sautéed and topped with habanero salsa. Served with spanish rice and avocado

Camarones Plate

$15.95

Shrimp in a simple sauté and topped with habanero salsa. Served with spanish rice and avocado

Combo Your Way Plate

$15.95

Can't decide? Select any three tacos and let us customize your plate!

A La Cart

Al Pastor A La Cart

$3.95

"Shepherd style," marinated pork combined with onion and pineapple – grilled to perfection. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche

Lechon A La Cart

$3.95

Savory slow-cooked tender pork loin, chopped + topped with our signature spicy guacamole

Carne Asada A La Cart

$4.25

Top sirloin marinated in beer, garlic, lime and black pepper – then grilled and chopped. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche

Carne Barbacoa A La Cart

$3.95

Decadent and tender slow-cooked beef, simple + shredded. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche

Pollo Asado A La Cart

$4.00

Tender chicken breast marinated in orange juice + red chile, grilled and chopped. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche

Calabacitas A La Cart

$3.95

Vegetarian: sautéed squash with bell pepper, poblano and onion, finished with a sprinkle of queso fresco. Served with escabeche.

Tofu A La Cart

$3.95

Vegan: Tofu marinated in herbs, spices and balsamic vinegar, then sautéed wth tri-color bell pappers and onion. Topped with fresh cilantro and onion, served with escabeche.

Pescado A La Cart

$5.25

White basa fish marinated in orange, red chile and spices, sautéed and topped with habanero salsa

Camarones A La Cart

$5.25

Shrimp in a simple sauté and topped with habanero salsa.

Chile Relleno A La Cart

$10.95

Chile Relleno A La Cart topped with Salsa de Arbol, Queso Freso & Sour Cream.

Tortas Calientes

Torta Lechon

$13.50

Slow-cooked roast pork is fall-apart tender and flavorful, paired with our signature spicy guacamole sauce on a hoagie bun

Torta Adovada

$13.50

Marinated with rich red chiles, pork filet is grilled and topped with jalapeño, onion, lettuce and avocado, mustard and mayo on a hoagie bun

Torta Portobello

$13.95

Hearty portobello mushroom grilled in our house marinade and topped with a spread of roasted poblano / basil pesto, on honey wheat bread

Torta Ruben

$13.50

Lean pastrami and sauerkraut on marbled rye bread, topped with melted swiss and thousand island dressing. Alternately great with smoked turkey!

Torta Jamón

$13.50

Thin-sliced deli ham and queso fresco, complete with avocado, jalapeños, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo and mustard on a hoagie bun

Torta Steak

$14.95

Satisfying top sirloin grilled and topped with sautéed red and green bell peppers, mushroom + onion plus melted asadero and chipotle mayo on a hoagie bun

Torta Chicken

$12.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast on a toasted sesame seed brioche, topped with grilled bell pepper, mushroom + onion, a little green chile, and a melt of asadero cheese

Burgers

Callejon Classic

$12.95

8 ounce choice beef burger on a toasted bun with the fixin's: fresh tomato, lettuce and onion

Tortilla Burger

$14.95

Try that burger between two corn tortillas, under melted cheese and your choice of red or green chile

The Santa Fe

$14.95

Topped with asadero cheese and zesty New Mexican green chile

Vegetarian

$14.95

Heart-healthy grilled veggie patty on a toasted bun

Salads

The Chef

$15.95

Our flagship creation starts with fresh romaine, then we add bell pepper, onion, cucumber, tomato and avocado, plus smoked turkey, honey ham, bacon, cheese and hard-boiled egg

Hail, Caesar

$10.25

The traditional way, romaine tossed in our own caesar dressing, with parmesan and croutons. Add grilled chicken for $5.25 more

Spinach and Cucumber Salad

$9.95

Crisp and crunchy spinach joins thick slices of cucumber and tomato, tossed with our own ginger dressing and finished with a sprinkling of sesame seeds. Perfect with grilled salmon + capers for 8.25 more

The Wedge

$11.75

This fresh iceberg lettuce wedge salad is both flavorful and elegant, drizzled with bleu cheese dressing and topped with crisped bacon, tomato and tangy bleu crumbles, sided with a hard-boiled egg

Ensalada de la Casa Small

$6.25

Our house salad goes back to the basics with mixed spring greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mushroom and bell pepper, topped with croutons, sided with your choice of dressing.

Ensalada de la Casa Large

$8.95

Our house salad goes back to the basics with mixed spring greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mushroom and bell pepper, topped with croutons, sided with your choice of dressing.

Childrens Menu

Chicken Tenders with Ranch

$9.25

Kids Burger

$9.25

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Kids Bean Burrito

$9.25

Kids quesadilla

$9.25

Desserts

Flan Napolitano

$8.25

Mexican-style, with a silky texture, served on a vanilla wafer

Bunuelo Ice Cream Sundae

$10.25

Premium cinnamon ice cream served in a delicious basket of delicately fried sweet dough, topped with chocolate or caramel sauce and a sprinkle of nuts

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$8.25

A luscious slice of chocolate heaven

Soups

Soup Cup

$8.75

Soup Bowl

$15.75

Drink Menu

Soft Drinks

Mineragua

$3.95

House Lemonade

$3.75

Icelandic Glacial Small

$2.50

Icelandic Glacial Large

$3.75

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.75

Jarrito Piña

$3.75

Jarrito Fresa

$3.75

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$4.25

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Cervezas Preparadas

Michelada

$8.75

Santa Fe Black & Tan

$9.25

Wine By The Glass

Chardonnay

$9.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle from Columbia Valley, Washington State

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Portillo from Mendoza, Argentina

Red Blend

$10.00

Black Edition, Dona Paula Estate from Mendoza, Argentina

Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Los Vascos from Colchagua Valley, Chile

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Barone Fini from Valdadige, Italy

10 Year Tawny Port

$15.00

Ramos Pinto, Portugal

Alamos Malbec Seleccion by Glass

$13.00

Mendoza, Argentina- The nose presents ripe black fruit aromas with violet notes and a touch of vanilla and sweet spice.The mouthfeel shows a generous, soft texture with ripe, concentrated black currant fruit flavors with a touch of chocolate. This finish is long with velvety tannins.

J. Lohr Estates Los Osos Merlot

$12.00

Paso Robles, Central Coast, CA- Dominated by fresh blueberry and boysenberry fruit and layered with vanilla oak, this tasty Merlot finishes with a lingering hint of cherry and spice. Harvested from the families estate vineyards and aged 16 months in oak

Bottled Beer

Tecate

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

St. Pauli N.A.

$5.50

Draft Beer

Cerveza Lager

$6.75

Mexican-style lager from Tractor Brewing Company, ABQ, NM

7K

$6.75

Old school hoppy IPA from Santa Fe Brewery, SFe, NM

Boneshaker Bitter

$6.75

Classic amber ale with a clean finish from Second Street Brewery, SFe, NM

Negra Modelo

$6.75

Dark lager brew straight from Old Mexico

Blue Moon

$6.75

Guinness

$8.25

Stella

$6.75

Tequila

Don Julio 1942 Tequila Anejo

$33.00

Jose Cuervo reserva de la familia extra anejo

$35.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Clase Azul Plata Tequila

$32.00

Don Roberto Extra Anejo

$30.00

Cazadores Reposado (well)

$12.00

Herradura Blanco Tequila

$16.00

Sauza Conmemorativo Anejo Tequila (well)

$10.00

Patron Roca Silver

$15.00

Del Maguey Mezcal Chichicapa

$23.00

Del Maguey Vida de Muertos Mezcal

$19.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$17.00

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$21.00

Patron Añejo

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Vodka

Tito's Handmade Vodka

$9.00

Svedka Vodka

$8.00

Effen Cucumber Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Stolichnaya Elit

$11.00

Gin

Hendricks Gin

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bourbon/Scotch Whiskey

WIld Turkey Bourbon

$8.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Johnnie walker Blue Label

$40.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$11.00

Chivan Regal 18yr

$19.00

Chivas Royal Salute 21yr

$38.00

Dalmore 12yr

$17.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Vermouth

Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth

$13.50

Cognac

Courvoisier XO Cognac

$28.00

Hennessy XO Cognac

$38.00

Hennessy VS Cognac

$15.00

Courvoisier VS Cognac

$13.00

Callejon Specialty Drinks

Callejon Lime Margarita

$10.25

Callejon Paloma (Grapefruit Margarita)

$10.50

Callejon Cosmo

$11.25

Callejon Bloody Maria

$10.50

Callejon Sangria

$10.00

Callejon Jalapeno Margarita

$13.75

Silver Coin Margarita

$16.50

Grand Gold Maragrita

$16.50

Negroni

$14.50

Old Fashion

$14.00

Callejon Mexican Mule

$13.75

Callejon Manhattan

$14.00

Khalua Coffee

$9.00

Smoked Mezcal Margarita

$17.50

Champagne, Rose

Armand De Brignac Ace Of Spade NV Bottle

$715.00

NM Gruet Blanc De Noirs by The Glass

$10.00

NM Gruet Blanc De Noirs Bottle

$48.00

La Marca Prosecco Italy

$13.00

La Marca Prosecco Bottle

$44.00

Fleurs De Prairie Rose Cotes De Provence Glass

$12.00

Fleurs De Prairie Rose Cotes De Provence Bottle

$43.00

Cline Cashmere Rosé Glass

$10.00

Cline Cashmere Rosé Bottle

$38.00

Wine by Bottle

Chardonnay

$35.00

Pinot Noir

$35.00

Red Blend

$35.00

Cline Cashmere Rosé

$38.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Alamos Malbec Seleccion

$45.00

J. Lohr Estates Los Osos Merlot

$43.00

Aguas Frescas

Sandia

$6.50

Piña

$6.50

Horchata

$6.50

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come Enjoy A Fresh Dining Experience, Central Mexican Cuisine With a Modern Take. Your Perfect Destination For Any Occasion.

Location

208 Galisteo St, SANTA FE, NM 87501

Directions

