Burritos

EL Callejon Burrito

$12.95

Flour Tortilla, with Your Choice of meat; Pollo, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, Al Pastor, Lengua. Served with Rice + Beans, Onion, Cilantro.

El California Burrito

$12.95

Carne Asada Burrito in a Flour Tortilla served with Potato, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, and guacamole.

El Vegetarian Burrito

$11.95

Rice + Beans (Pinto or Black Beans, or refried), Lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole.

El Salvaje Burrito (Relleno)

$12.95

Flour Tortilla, Rice + Beans, Chile Relleno (Chile Poblano stuffed with cheese), Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo.

El Mexican Potato

$12.95

Flour Tortilla, Mexican Potato, Carne Asada, Onion, Bell Pepper.

El Chorizo Burrito

$12.95

Flour Tortilla, Chorizo, Egg, Rice + Beans, Onion, Tomato.

El Supremo Burrito

$12.95

Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat: Pollo, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, Al Pastor.

Tacos

Tacos El Callejon

$2.75

1 Street Taco: Corn Tortilla, Served with your choice of meat: Pollo, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, Al Pastor. Onion, Cilantro, and Lime.

Tacos Sinaloa

$3.75

A Corn Tortillas, Potato, Shredded cheese, Shredded Carrots, Lettuce, Tomato, topped with Queso Fresco.

Taco De Lengua

$3.50

Mini Taco: Corn Tortilla, Lengua (Cow Tongue), Cilantro, Onion, and Lime.

Taco de Alambre (Carne Asada)

$3.50

Mini Taco: Corn Tortilla, Carne Asada, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Onion, and Cheese.

Taco Governador

$4.95

Seasoned Cooked Shrimp, Tomato, onion, mushrooms, and cheese.

Combinations

Chile Relleno Combo

$8.95

1 Chile Poblano with Cheese covered in egg, with a side of Rice and beans.

Tamal Combo

$8.95

Choice Of Tamal: Chicken, Veggie, or Jalapeno Cheese. With a side of Rice and beans.

2 Mini Taco Combo

$8.95

2 Mini Tacos served with a corn tortilla, Your choice of meat: Pollo, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, Al Pastor. With Onions, Cilantro, and Lime.

3 Mini Taco Combo

$10.95

3 Mini Corn Tortillas, Served with your choice of meat: Pollo, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, Al Pastor. With Onions, Cilantro, and Lime.

Flautas Combo

$13.95

Deep fried flour tortilla, your choice of meet: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Al Pastor, Carnitas with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and queso fresco & Served with rice and beans.

Tacos Rancheros Combo

$13.95

Deep Fried Corn tortilla, your choice of meat: Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Al Pastor, Carnitas with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and queso fresco. Served with Rice and Beans.

1 Enchilada Casera Combo

$8.95

Authentic 1 Enchilada wrapped in a Corn Tortilla, with Red Sauce, with your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Cheese, or Potato. Served with lettuce, carrots, sour cream and Queso Fresco. With a side of rice and beans.

2 Enchiladas Caseras Combo

$11.95

Authentic 2 Enchiladas wrapped in a Corn Tortilla, with Red Sauce, with your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Cheese, or Potato. Served with lettuce, carrots, sour cream and Queso Fresco. With a side of rice and beans.

1 Chimichanga Combo

$13.95

Deep fried flour tortilla, with your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef) and cheese topped with guacamole and sour cream.

Ensaladas

Taco Salad

$9.95

Served with Choice of meat: Pollo, Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, or Al Pastor. With Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, and Cheese.

Tostada

$9.95

Your choice of meat: Pollo, Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, Al Pastor with beans, lettuce, tomato, carrots, and queso fresco.

Kid's

Quesadilla Kids Combo

$6.95

Flour Tortilla with cheese (and meat if you prefer: Pollo, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo asado), served with a side of rice and beans.

El Burrito Jr (Kids)

$5.95

Flour Tortilla, Beans, cheese, served with a side of rice and beans.

El Vaquero Burrito (with Meat)

$6.95

Flour Tortilla, Your Choice of meat: Pollo, Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, with rice and beans mixed in.

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$5.95

6-piece Chicken Nuggets served with Fries.

Soups

Sopa de Pollo

$5.95+

Chicken Soup is made with a delicious chicken broth, shredded chicken, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, and avocado.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.95+

A Delicious Chicken broth, with grilled chicken, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, hard toritilla chips, and lime.

Albondigas

$6.95+

Classic Mexican soup made with ground beef meatballs (albondigas), white rice, onion, tomato, cilantro, potato, carrots, and zucchini.

Sides

Rice

$4.95+

Mexican Rice.

Beans

$4.95+

Refried, Pinto, or Black Beans.

Sour Cream

$1.50

4oz side.

Guacamole

$2.75+

Pico De Gallo

$2.75+

This is a Salsa Fresca, made with chopped tomato, onion, and serrano pepper, with salt, lime, and cilantro.

Nachos

Super Nachos

$11.95

Nachos served with Beans, cheese, onion, tomato, guacamole and sour cream and choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, or Shredded Beef.

Nachos (Only Cheese)

$10.95

Nacho chips with only cheese.

Nachos Mexicanos

$12.95

Nacho Chips served with cheese, beans, onions, tomato, guacamole and choice of meat: Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, or Al Pastor.

Carne Asada Fries

$12.95

Nacho chips served with fries, beans, cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream and Carne Asada.

Drinks

Jarritos

$2.95

Soda Mexicana

$3.95

Bottled Water

$1.25

Agua De Coco

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Agua De Coco (Big)

$3.95

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$4.25+

Rice water, with evaporated milk, condensed milk, cinnamon, vanilla, and sugar.

Jamaica

$4.25+

Hibiscus, water, and sugar

Agua de Sandia

$4.25+

Watermelon with water, and sugar.

Agua De Melon

$4.25+

Cantaloupe, water, and sugar

Agua De Pina

$4.25+

Pineapple, Water, and sugar.

Tamarindo

$4.25+

Tamarind, Water, and sugar.

Al Carte

Vaso Elote

$5.95

Corn, Butter, Mayo, Queso Fresco in a cup topped with hot cheetos if you prefer.

1 Enchilada

$3.95

1 Enchilada, Your choice of meat: Shredded Chicken, ground beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), or Potato (Papa) in Homemade Special Red - tomato - Sauce.

1 Tamal

$4.95

1 Tamal, Your choice of Chicken, vegetarian, or jalapeno cheese with tomato.

1 Chile Relleno

$4.95

1 Chile (Poblano) with Cheese covered in Egg.

1 Chimichanga

$7.95

Deep fried flour tortilla, with your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef) and cheese topped with guacamole and sour cream.

Flautas

$10.95

Deep fried flour tortillas, with your choice of meat: Chicken, Shredded Beef, or Picadillo (Ground Beef) with lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

1 Sope

$3.75

1 Deep Fried Corn tortilla, your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas or Al Pastor. Served with Cabbage, Carrots, Sour Cream, Red Sauce, and topped with Queso Fresco.

2 Sopes

$7.50

2 Deep Fried Corn tortilla, your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas or Al Pastor. Served with Cabbage, Carrots, Sour Cream, Red Sauce, and topped with Queso Fresco.

3 Sopes

$11.25

Deep Fried Corn tortilla, your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas or Al Pastor. Served with Cabbage, Carrots, Sour Cream, Red Sauce, and topped with Queso Fresco.

Side of Rice and Beans

$4.95

Added into any solo food order (as if it were a combo). This will be a order together not individual rice and beans.

Quesadillas

Cheese

$7.95

Flour Tortilla, with Cheese only.

Cheese and Meat

$10.95

Your Choice of Meat, Cheese, and a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Vegetarian

$9.95

Flour Tortilla with Cheese, Bell Pepper, Onions.

Taco Grande

El Mexicano

$4.25

Your Choice of Meat: Chicken, Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese.

2 El Mexicano A La Carte

$8.50

Your Choice of Meat: Chicken, Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese and a side of rice and beans

Tortas

Torta El Callejon

$10.95

Mexican Sandwich served with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, red onion, mayo, mustard, and your choice of meat.

