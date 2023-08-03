- Home
El Callejon 1930 Williams Hwy
1930 Williams Hwy
Grants Pass, OR 97527
Burritos
EL Callejon Burrito
Flour Tortilla, with Your Choice of meat; Pollo, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, Al Pastor, Lengua. Served with Rice + Beans, Onion, Cilantro.
El California Burrito
Carne Asada Burrito in a Flour Tortilla served with Potato, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, and guacamole.
El Vegetarian Burrito
Rice + Beans (Pinto or Black Beans, or refried), Lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole.
El Salvaje Burrito (Relleno)
Flour Tortilla, Rice + Beans, Chile Relleno (Chile Poblano stuffed with cheese), Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo.
El Mexican Potato
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Potato, Carne Asada, Onion, Bell Pepper.
El Chorizo Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Chorizo, Egg, Rice + Beans, Onion, Tomato.
El Supremo Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat: Pollo, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, Al Pastor.
Tacos
Tacos El Callejon
1 Street Taco: Corn Tortilla, Served with your choice of meat: Pollo, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, Al Pastor. Onion, Cilantro, and Lime.
Tacos Sinaloa
A Corn Tortillas, Potato, Shredded cheese, Shredded Carrots, Lettuce, Tomato, topped with Queso Fresco.
Taco De Lengua
Mini Taco: Corn Tortilla, Lengua (Cow Tongue), Cilantro, Onion, and Lime.
Taco de Alambre (Carne Asada)
Mini Taco: Corn Tortilla, Carne Asada, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Onion, and Cheese.
Taco Governador
Seasoned Cooked Shrimp, Tomato, onion, mushrooms, and cheese.
Combinations
Chile Relleno Combo
1 Chile Poblano with Cheese covered in egg, with a side of Rice and beans.
Tamal Combo
Choice Of Tamal: Chicken, Veggie, or Jalapeno Cheese. With a side of Rice and beans.
2 Mini Taco Combo
2 Mini Tacos served with a corn tortilla, Your choice of meat: Pollo, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, Al Pastor. With Onions, Cilantro, and Lime.
3 Mini Taco Combo
3 Mini Corn Tortillas, Served with your choice of meat: Pollo, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, Al Pastor. With Onions, Cilantro, and Lime.
Flautas Combo
Deep fried flour tortilla, your choice of meet: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Al Pastor, Carnitas with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and queso fresco & Served with rice and beans.
Tacos Rancheros Combo
Deep Fried Corn tortilla, your choice of meat: Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Al Pastor, Carnitas with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and queso fresco. Served with Rice and Beans.
1 Enchilada Casera Combo
Authentic 1 Enchilada wrapped in a Corn Tortilla, with Red Sauce, with your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Cheese, or Potato. Served with lettuce, carrots, sour cream and Queso Fresco. With a side of rice and beans.
2 Enchiladas Caseras Combo
Authentic 2 Enchiladas wrapped in a Corn Tortilla, with Red Sauce, with your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Cheese, or Potato. Served with lettuce, carrots, sour cream and Queso Fresco. With a side of rice and beans.
1 Chimichanga Combo
Deep fried flour tortilla, with your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef) and cheese topped with guacamole and sour cream.
Ensaladas
Taco Salad
Served with Choice of meat: Pollo, Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, or Al Pastor. With Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, and Cheese.
Tostada
Your choice of meat: Pollo, Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, Al Pastor with beans, lettuce, tomato, carrots, and queso fresco.
Kid's
Quesadilla Kids Combo
Flour Tortilla with cheese (and meat if you prefer: Pollo, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo asado), served with a side of rice and beans.
El Burrito Jr (Kids)
Flour Tortilla, Beans, cheese, served with a side of rice and beans.
El Vaquero Burrito (with Meat)
Flour Tortilla, Your Choice of meat: Pollo, Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, with rice and beans mixed in.
Chicken Nuggets with Fries
6-piece Chicken Nuggets served with Fries.
Soups
Sopa de Pollo
Chicken Soup is made with a delicious chicken broth, shredded chicken, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, and avocado.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
A Delicious Chicken broth, with grilled chicken, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, hard toritilla chips, and lime.
Albondigas
Classic Mexican soup made with ground beef meatballs (albondigas), white rice, onion, tomato, cilantro, potato, carrots, and zucchini.
Sides
Nachos
Super Nachos
Nachos served with Beans, cheese, onion, tomato, guacamole and sour cream and choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, or Shredded Beef.
Nachos (Only Cheese)
Nacho chips with only cheese.
Nachos Mexicanos
Nacho Chips served with cheese, beans, onions, tomato, guacamole and choice of meat: Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas, or Al Pastor.
Carne Asada Fries
Nacho chips served with fries, beans, cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream and Carne Asada.
Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Horchata
Rice water, with evaporated milk, condensed milk, cinnamon, vanilla, and sugar.
Jamaica
Hibiscus, water, and sugar
Agua de Sandia
Watermelon with water, and sugar.
Agua De Melon
Cantaloupe, water, and sugar
Agua De Pina
Pineapple, Water, and sugar.
Tamarindo
Tamarind, Water, and sugar.
Al Carte
Vaso Elote
Corn, Butter, Mayo, Queso Fresco in a cup topped with hot cheetos if you prefer.
1 Enchilada
1 Enchilada, Your choice of meat: Shredded Chicken, ground beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), or Potato (Papa) in Homemade Special Red - tomato - Sauce.
1 Tamal
1 Tamal, Your choice of Chicken, vegetarian, or jalapeno cheese with tomato.
1 Chile Relleno
1 Chile (Poblano) with Cheese covered in Egg.
1 Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla, with your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef) and cheese topped with guacamole and sour cream.
Flautas
Deep fried flour tortillas, with your choice of meat: Chicken, Shredded Beef, or Picadillo (Ground Beef) with lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
1 Sope
1 Deep Fried Corn tortilla, your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas or Al Pastor. Served with Cabbage, Carrots, Sour Cream, Red Sauce, and topped with Queso Fresco.
2 Sopes
2 Deep Fried Corn tortilla, your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas or Al Pastor. Served with Cabbage, Carrots, Sour Cream, Red Sauce, and topped with Queso Fresco.
3 Sopes
Deep Fried Corn tortilla, your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Carnitas or Al Pastor. Served with Cabbage, Carrots, Sour Cream, Red Sauce, and topped with Queso Fresco.
Side of Rice and Beans
Added into any solo food order (as if it were a combo). This will be a order together not individual rice and beans.
Open Food
Quesadillas
Taco Grande
Tortas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Recipes from the states Sinaloa and Guanajuato along with our small business of operations gives our friends and family not only comfort food but a feeling of coming together.
1930 Williams Hwy, Grants Pass, OR 97527