Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

El Camaron Gigante

109 Reviews

$$

8343 West Van Buren Suite A-1

Tolleson, AZ 85353

Order Again

Aperitivos

Cucaracha

$29.00

Botana Mix

$35.00

Ostiones En Concha

$23.99

Ostiones Preparados

$33.99

Toritos (6)

$14.99

Toritos (12)

$25.99

Empanadas De Camaron (6)

$13.99

Empanadas De Camaron (12)

$25.00

Chicharrones De Pargo

$16.99

Guac c/ Camaron

$20.99

Guacamole

$10.99

Botanas de Camaron

$27.99

Botanas de Camaron/Pulpo

$28.99

Aguachiles Rojas

$27.99

Aguachiles Verdes

$27.99

Camarones Ahogados

$24.00

Botanas de Callo de Acha

$35.99

El Camaron Gigante Botana

$69.99

Guacamole Chico

$6.50

Ostiones media dozena concha

$13.99

Ostiones media dozena Preparados

$18.99

Cucarachas (6) Media Dozena

$16.99

Atun Fresco (Raw Tuna)

$29.99

Tostadas

Ceviche de Camaron Tostada

$6.00

Ceviche de Pescado Tostada

$5.00

Camaron Cocido Tostada

$9.99

Camaron con Pulpo Tostada

$10.99

El Camaron Gigante Tostada

$28.99

Callo de Hacha Tostada

$13.99

Aguachile Rojo Tostada

$10.99

Aguachile Verde Tostada

$10.99

Pulpo Tostada

$10.99

Tostada "Penasco"

$16.99

Tostada De Jaiba

$13.99

Tacos

Camaron Emp Taco

$5.50

Pez Emp Taco

$4.50

Pescado a La Plancha Taco

$5.50

Marlin Taco

$5.99

Gobernador Taco

$6.99

Asada Taco

$4.25

Pollo Taco

$3.99

Cam Plancha Taco

$5.50

Platillos

Plato de Carne Asada

$22.99

Chimichanga de Pollo

$15.99

Chimichanga de Carne

$17.99

Chimichanga de Camaron

$19.99

Enchilada Style

$2.99

Pescado

Filete Empanizado

$16.00

Filete a la Plancha

$16.00

Filete a la diabla

$17.00

Filete a la Culichi

$17.00

Filete Mojo de Ajo

$17.00

Filete Ranchero

$17.00

Filete a la Crema

$18.99

Filete al Camaron Grande

$35.00

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Pesc. Sara Relleno/mariscos

$35.00

Filete De Salmon

$22.00

Pasta

Pasta Alfredo Con Vegetales

$23.99

Spicy Alfredo

$20.99

Camaron

Camarones Empanizados

$18.99

Camarones Culichi

$19.99

Camarones a la Crema

$19.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$18.99

Camarones Momia

$19.99

Camarones Racheros

$19.99

Cocteles

Camaron Coctele

$16.99

$15.99

Camaron & Pulpo Coctele

$20.99

$16.50

Campechana Coctele

$21.99

$18.99

Maleficio Coctele

$28.00

$20.00

Coctel Agasajo

$37.00

Caldos

Caldo de Pescado

$17.00

Caldo De Camarones

$18.00

Caldo 7 Mares

$20.00

Tortilla Soup

$14.99

Caldo De Verdura

$6.99

Fajitas

Fajitas (Res)

$19.99

Fajitas (Pollo)

$17.99

Faj Camaron

$22.99

Fajitas (Mix)

$25.99

Burritos

Burrito de Asada

$13.99

Burrito de Pollo

$11.99

Burrito de Camaron

$14.99

Burrito de Pescado

$11.99

Burrito c/ frijol y queso

$9.99

Burrito Huevo c/ Chorizo

$10.99

Burrito Huevo c/ tocino

$10.99

Burrito Huevo a la Mexicana

$10.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla de Asada

$15.99

Quesadilla de Pollo

$14.99

Quesadilla de Camaron

$17.99

Quesadilla de Marlin

$15.99

Quesadilla de Queso

$12.00

Molcajete

Molcajete Cielo, Mar, Y Tierra

$30.00

Molcajete Frio

$35.00

Extras

Frijoles

$2.49

Arroz

$2.49

French Fries

$4.00

Aguacate

$4.00

Camaron

$1.99

Aguacate /media

$1.99

Bichis

$2.49

Chips Y Salsa

$3.00

Tortillas

$0.99

Tostadas

$0.99

Chiles Toreados

$1.00

Queso Cheese

$0.50

Salsa Sauce

$0.50

Crema Sour Cream

$0.50

Bichi 12OZ

$4.99

Extra Pollo

$3.00

Extra Carne

$3.00

Extra Camaron

$4.00

Extra Pulpo

$4.00

Extra Aguachile

$5.00

Extra Callo

$5.00

Extra Calamar

$4.00

Extra Caracol

$4.00

Pan

$1.00

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Ceviche

Camaron Ceviche

$18.00

Pescado Ceviche

$16.00

TostiCeviche

$15.00

Cocos

Camaron Coco

$24.99

Camaron Y Pulpo Coco

$27.99

Especial Coco

$34.99

Aguachiles (R) Coco

$27.00

Aguachiles (V) Coco

$27.00

Parrillada

Parillada Par 2

$65.00

Mon special

Mojara Frita

$13.99

Tolleson Tostadas Camaron

$2.99

Tolleson Tostadas Pescado

$2.99

Tues special

Asada Taco 2X1

$4.99

Pollo Tacos 2x1

$4.75

Pescado a La Plancha Taco 2x1

$5.39

Taco Pescado Empanizado 2x1

$4.89

Wed special

Coctel Cam

$14.99

Thurs special

Tostada Cevi Cam

$3.99

tostada Cev Pesc

$3.99

Lunch

Torta W Fries & Drink

$7.99

Tacos + Frijol+ Drink

$6.99

Flautas W Side & Drink

$6.00

Hamburguesa A La Mexicana W Fries & Drink

$6.99

Burro & Drink

$7.99

Tacos + Arroz + Drink

$6.99

Salads

Chicken/ Pollo

$14.99

Beef/Carne

$15.99

Fish/ Pescado

$13.99

Shrimp/ Camaron

$16.99

Breakfast

Huevo C/ Chorizo

$10.99

Huevo C/ Tocino

$10.99

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Chilaquiles Rojo

$13.99

Chilaquiles Verdes

$13.99

Omelet de la Casa

$12.99

Pancakes

$6.99

Pan Frances/ French Toast

$7.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.99

Chilaquiles C/ Carne Y Huevo

$18.99

La Reina Del Sur

La Reina Del Sur

$107.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Fish Nuggets

$8.99

Quesadilla w/ Fries

$8.00

Hamburger w/ Fries

$8.99

Taquitos Asada w/ Fries

$9.00

Tacos Pollo W/ Fries

$5.99

N/A Beverage

Jamaica

$3.50+

Horchata

$3.50+

Limonada

$3.50+

Coca-Cola Bottle

$3.49

Jarritos Bottle

$3.49

Sangria

$3.49

Fanta

$3.49

Sprite Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Water Btl

$1.50

Capri Sun

$1.50

Happy Hr

$2.99

Orange Juice

$1.50

Agua Mineral

$3.49

Coffee

$1.50

sprite

$3.49

Squirt

$3.49

Limonada/mineral

$5.00

Ice tea

$2.50

Clamato Preparado

$3.99

Michelada Special

$0.16

Mineral Preparada

$3.49

Coca Cola Medio Litro

$4.49

Lime Jarritos

$3.49

Tamarindo

$3.49

Fruit Punch

$3.49

Strawberry

$3.49

Coca Cola Can

$1.50

Margaritas

Mango Marg

$12.00

Pineapple Marg

$12.00

Melon Marg

$12.00

Regular Lime Marg

$12.00

Strawberry Marg

$12.00

Strawberry Jalapeño

$12.00

Peach Marg

$12.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.99

Pepino Jalapeño

$12.00

Pulpo Azul

$12.00

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$12.99

Pina Colada Virgin

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Tequila Shots

Don Julio Blanco

$13.99

Herradura Reposado

$15.99

Patron

$13.99

1800 Blanco

$13.99

Hornitos Blanco

$10.99

Open Liquor

$6.50

Don Julio Resposado

$13.99

Banderitas

$3.00

Don Julio 70

$15.99

Herradura Blanco

$13.99

Don Julio 1942

$23.99

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

1800 Reposado

$15.99

El Jimador Reposado

$12.99

El Jimador Blanco

$11.99

Michelada (LG)

Corona Lg. Mich

$12.00

Indio Mich

$12.00

Corona Premier Lg. Mich

$12.00

SOL Lg. Mich

$12.00

Victoria Lg. Mich

$12.00

Tecate Roja Lg. Mich

$12.00

Tecate Light Lg.Mich

$12.00

Dos XX Lg. Mich

$12.00

Pacifico Lg. Mich

$12.00

Modelo Lg. Mich

$12.00

Modelo Negra Lg. Mich

$12.00

Budlight Lg. Mich

$12.00

Budweiser Lg. Mich

$12.00

Ultra Lg. Mich

$12.00

Estrella Jalisco Mich

$12.00

Agua Mineral Michelada

$12.00

Mich Coors

$12.00

Import Beers

Modelo

$4.50

Sol

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Dos XX

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Tecate Roja

$4.50

Tecate Light

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Estrella Jalisco

$4.50

Indio

$4.50

Domestic

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Heineken 0

$3.99

Heineken

$3.99

Cubeta 6 Bottles

Michelob Ultra

$24.00

Budweiser

$24.00

Bud Light

$24.00

Miller Lite

$24.00

Coors Light

$24.00

Corona

$24.00

Corona Light

$24.00

Corona Premier

$24.00

SOL

$24.00

Victoria

$24.00

Tecate Roja

$24.00

Tecate Light

$24.00

Dos XX

$24.00

Pacifico

$24.00

Modelo

$24.00

Modelo Negra

$24.00

Estrella Jalisco

$24.00

DR Cubeta

$20.00

Liquors

Buchanan 12s

$12.99

Remy Martin

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$12.99

Baileys Shot

$5.99

Kahlua Shot

$5.99

Dissaronno

$6.99

Titos

$9.99

Paloma

$12.00

Mexican Driver

$12.00

Crown Royal

$13.99

Paloma Negra

$13.00

La Toxica

$13.00

El Toxico

$17.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

AMF

$12.00

Buchanan 18

$18.99

Chivas Regal

$12.99

Black Label

$12.99

Red Label

$13.99

Botella

Don Julio

$119.00

Vaso Frio/ Descarchado

C/ Limon

$0.89

C/ Tajin

$0.89

C/ Sal y Limon

$0.89

Frio

$0.49

Thursday Special

Beer Special

$3.00

Margarita Special

$5.00

Michelada Special

$6.00

Gift Card

Gift Card 25

$25.00

Gift Card 30

$30.00

Gift Card 35

$35.00

Gift Card 40

$40.00

Gift Card 45

$45.00

Gift Card 50

$50.00

Gift Card 55

$55.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
This local family wanted to bring truly authentic Mexican food and Mariscos to the city of Tolleson. The team is full of family and exceptional artisans of their crafts, creating a laid back atmosphere that is still absolutely professional. This is a place you can grab a beer and watch the game at the bar, or bring the whole family and have a great sit down meal together. Come on by and find your new favorite spot.

8343 West Van Buren Suite A-1, Tolleson, AZ 85353

