Mexican & Tex-Mex

El camino Mexican restaurant

934 Reviews

$$

395 N Aurora Rd

Aurora, OH 44202

Margarita Togo

$6.99+

TACOS

$3.99+

Shedded lettuce and cheese

APPETIZERS

CHILE CON QUESO

$4.49+

Homemade cheese dip made with queso blanco, jalapeño peppers and our secret ingredients.

GUACAMOLE

$4.49+

Prepared daily with fresh avocados, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, serrano peppers and fresh lime juice.

BEAN DIP

$7.99

Refried beans topped with homemade chile con queso.

FLAUTAS APT

$10.99

Crispy hand rolled corn tortilla 2 chicken 2 shredded beef served with guacamole sour cream picodegallo lettuce

NACHOS

$11.99

Served with guacamole, sour cream and diced tomatoes on top.

QUESADILLA GRANDE

$12.99

Flour tortilla, grilled and stuffed with cheese, chicken or steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.