Main picView gallery

El Camino Inn 238 S 4th Street

review star

No reviews yet

238 S 4th Street

Columbus, OH 43215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Food

Corn Chips and Fresh Tomato Salsa

$4.00

Corn Chips and Guacamole

$6.00

Corn Chips, Tomato Salsa and Guacamole

$7.00

Tacos

$3.00

Soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat, onion, cilantro and lime

Tacos Especial

$3.50

Soft corn tortillas, with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and crema

Burritos

$9.00

Flour tortilla with your choice of meat, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, queso fresco and crema

Quesadillas

$10.00

Flour tortilla with your choice of meat and queso fresco, topped with lettuce, tomato and crema with a side of rice and beans

Guacamole small side

$3.00

Guacamole large side

$5.00

Tomato Salsa or Salsa Verde large side

$2.00

Tomato Salsa or Salsa Verde small side

$4.00

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Crema

$0.50

Queso Fresco

$0.50

Retail

Alpine Ski Vest

Andrew Rohan Cream Sweater

Argyle Blue Sweater Vest

Blue/Red Zip Sweater Cape

BMW Polo

Brown Sweater Cape

Classic Elements Beige Zip Up Sweater

Columbia Black Gingham Belted Jacket

Grey/Red Pullover Jacket

Haberdashery Collection Maroon Sleeveless Sweater

Juicy Couture Navy Zip Up Jacket

Khaki Button Up Shirt

Lady Pickering Yellow Golf Sweater

Levi Silver Tab Baggie Jeans

Liberty Overalls

LL Bean Cream Crewneck Sweaters

LL Bean Flannel Hoodie

LL Bean Fleece Lined Flannel

LL Bean Navy Blue Vest

London England Hooded Sweatshirt

Long Sleeve Pink Dress

Misty Harbor Khaki Flannel Lined Raincoat

Navy Sweater Vest

Obermeyer Red Sweater

Pendleton Wrap Sweater

Thin Strap Pink Dress

Tru Value Blue Crewneck Sweatshirt

Turtlebay Ski Bibs

Yarnworks Cream Cardigan

Red Flannel

Green Flannel

Grey Dickies Flannel

Navy Coleman Flannel

Navy/Orange Flannel

Yellow Flannel

Blue Flannel

Red/White Flannel

Green Timberland Flannel

Texas Hooded Sweatshirt

Halifax Nova Scotia Hooded Sweatshirt

UMD Hooded Sweatshirt

Northwestern Hooded Sweatshirt

Cedarville University Crewneck Sweatshirt

London England Hooded Sweatshirt

Vail 99 Black Sweatshirt

Tru Value Blue Crewneck Sweatshirt

Bugle Boy Green Crewneck Sweatshirt

Green Bay Packers Crewneck Sweatshirt

Carnival Foods Blue Crewneck Sweatshirt

John Deere Green Hooded Sweatshirt

Bonjour Jeans

Lee Jeans

Levi Black Jeans

Levi Denim Jacket

Levi Silver Tab Baggie Jeans

Liberty Overalls

LL Bean Jeans

LL Bean Lined Jeans

No Excuses Jeans

Sasson Denim Dress

Saugatuck Denim Jacket

Wrangler Jeans

Levi Jeans Kids

Levi Flare Jeans Kids

Wrangler Kids Jeans

7 for All Mankind Jeans Kids

Lee Jeans Kids

Health-Tex Pants Kids

Wrangler Overalls Kids

Levi Overalls Kids

Denim Overalls Kids

Carters Buffalo Plaid Coat Kids

Denim Jacket Kids

Headstart Navy Jacket Kids

Levi Jeans Kids 24mo

Levi Denim Shirt Kids

Sailboat Sweater Kids

Oshkosh Grey Sweater Kids

Crochet Vest Kids

Knit Vest Kids

Oshkosh Striped Overalls Kids

Red Sweater Kids

Polo Zip Kids

Yellow Vase

Portable Pub

$6.00

Wood Skillet Wall Decor

$7.00

Rolodex Black SM

$20.00

Rolodex Smoked Black LG

$10.00

Eldon 4 Piece Desk Set "Putty"

$10.00

Rattan Magazine Holder

$8.00

Wood Box SM

$5.00

Metal Tray with Wood Handle XL

Gold Spiky Paperweight

$5.00

Yellow Owl

$7.00

Pear Tile

$5.00

Fish Dish

Octagon Mirror

$10.00

Tree Mirror

Mexican Dish

"3" Ashtray

Hawaiian Coasters

St. Thomas Key Hook Holder

Horse Dish

Yellow Macramé Towel Holder

Crochet Teal Blanket

Betty Crocker Yellow Recipe Card Library

Owl Salt + Pepper Shakers

Broncos Glass

$6.00

Apple Juice Glasses - Set of 2

$6.00

Silver Rimmed Cocktail Glass

$8.00

Red/Yellow Glasses - Set of 6

Green Knobby Glasses - Set of 12

Aztec Pattern Glasses - Set of 5

Yellow Knobby Glasses - Set of 2

Blue Juice Glasses - Set of 7

Black + White Stripe Glasses - Set of 7

Crock Hull Dish

Crock Hull Pitcher LG

Crock Hull Handled Bowls - Set of 4

Crock Hull Pitcher SM

Crock Hull Bowl SM

Crock Hull Bowl LG

Vita Mix Green

2QT Kettle Green

White Fondue Set

Black Fondue Set

Red Fondue Set

Wood Grain Airpot

Yellow Fondue Set

Crock Pot 8QT

Crock Pot 6QT

Metal 70s Pattern Pan with Lid

Apple Tree Mug

$3.00

Black Green Mug

$4.00

Black Mugs Set of 9 - Matching Dishes

Blue + White Dansk Mug - Set of 2

Blue Flower Mug

$4.00

Blue Pattern Mug

$3.00

Boring Brown Mug

$3.00

California Mug

Florida Mug

$4.00

Florida Mug

$4.00

Golf Mug

$4.00

Golf Mug

$4.00

Happy Birthday Mug

$4.00

Hawaii Mug

$4.00

Hawaii Mug

$4.00

Jimi Hendrix Mug

$4.00

Lucko the Irish Mug

$5.00

Metal Playboy Mug LG

Metal Playboy Mug SM

Milwaukee Art Mug

$4.00

Red + Blue Pattern Mug

$3.00

Red Flowers Mug

$4.00

Red Stripe LG Mug

Red Stripe SM Mug

Sailboat Mug

$4.00

Sands Las Vegas Mug

$4.00

Tiki Mug Red

$6.00

Tiki Mug Yellow

$6.00

Toronto Mug

$4.00

Utah Mug

$4.00

Weirton Steel Mug

$3.00

World's Best Boss Mug

$4.00

Yellow Mug

$3.00

Cheese Ball Tray

$15.00

Deviled Egg Tray

Casserole Dish Blue/Green

$7.00

Coach Brown Leather Backpack

$65.00

Gold Coast Collection Handbag

Marc by Marc Jacobs Black Hobo

Dooney + Bourke Logo

Dooney + Bourke Leather Handbag

Coach Logo Patent Leather Tote

Leather Multicolored Handbag

Tignanello Brown Two Tone Shoulder Bag

Ralph Lauren Canvas Tote

Fake Louis Vuitton

Tommy Hilfiger Madras Handbag

Blue Denim Bamboo Handbag

Etienne Aigner Brown Snake Handbag

Brown Leather Wallet

Brown Leather Flower Long Wallet

Black + Yellow Crochet Shoulder Bag

Coach Denim Shoulder Bag with Leather Piping

Sebago Penny Loafers 7.5W

$15.00

Bass Weejuns 7W

Saddle Shoes 8W

Sporto Duck Shoes

Polo Sneakers 8.5M

Vans Purple Suede 8W

Kangeroos Green Sneakers 8W

Vans Black Sneakers 6W

Minnetonka Moccasin Slides 10W

Minnetonka Moccasin Pink Slippers 1 Kids

Tretorn Blue Sneakers 10M

Black Cowboy Boots

Vans Black High Tops 9.5W

Old West Blue Cowboy Boots

Minnetonka Red Boots 7.5W

Vans Grey Suede Sneakers 9M

Sporto Duck Boots Lined 8M

Timberland Green Boots 9W

Sorel Boots 7W

Sorel Boots 9M

Mulitcolored Mary Janes 40EUR

Multicolored Flats 9W

Minnetonka Brown Suede Boots

Craftsman Boots 11 Kids

Coach Wedges

$22.00

Sporto Duck Boots 9M

Brown Boots size 27 Kids

$10.00

Brown Leather Heels 6W

$15.00

Clark Black Flats 8.5W

Blue Flask Flowers

Brown Leather Flask

Clear Ice Bucket

Heart Wine Stopper

Key Bottle Opener

Metal Jigger

Plastic Flower Ice Bucket

Red Flask

Yellow Ice Crusher

Highball Cocktail Glasses, Shaker + Tray Set

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

238 S 4th Street, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Palace Food + Liquor - 240 South 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
240 South 4th Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
orange star4.4 • 3,318
248 South 4th Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Mikey's Late Night Slice
orange starNo Reviews
268 South Fourth Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Columbus Commons
orange star4.5 • 809
160 S High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Columbus Commons, OH
orange star4.4 • 845
132 S High St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
386 E Main St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston