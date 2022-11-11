- Home
- /
- Brandenburg
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- El Caminos - Brandenburg
El Caminos - Brandenburg
No reviews yet
2320 Bypass RD
Brandenburg, KY 40108
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Kids Menu
Kids Octopus-Dogs
Fried octopus shapped hot dog franks.
Kids Burrito
Rolled Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or chicken topped with queso sauce.
Kids Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Taco
Soft Flour Tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce and cheese.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Chimi Dog
Chicken Nuggets
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids size Hamburger with Cheese.
Kid Enchilada
Appetizers
Queso Dip Sm
Our Famous delicious secret recipe.
Medium Queso Dip
Queso Dip Lg
Our Famous delicious secret recipe.
Chunky Guacamole
Instant made with only fresh ingredients
Cheese Quesadilla
Bean Dip
Homemade bean dip mixed with queso sauce
Buffalo Wings
Choriqueso
Our Famous secret recipe of mexican chorizo melted with monterrey jack cheese. Suitable for dipping
Small Chips & Salsa
Does not include in take out orders
Large Chips & Salsa
Does not include in take out orders
Mexican Sampler
Chubasco Tacos
Hot Salsa
Sweet Jalapenos
Happy Chicken
Ultimate Combos
1 - 2 Enchiladas
2 - 1 Burrito & 1 Taco
3 - 2 Tacos
4 - 1 Burrito & Enchilada
5 - 1 Enchilada & Taco
6 - 1 Taco & 1 Chile Relleno
7 - 1 Enchilada & Tamale
8 - 1 Enchilada & Chile Relleno
9 - 2 Tamales
10 - 1 Burrito & Chile Relleno
Vejjie El Camino
Vejjie Pick 2
Chicken
Pollo El Caminos
Grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon & cheese dip
Pollo Loco
Pollo Mexicano
Pollo Los Bravo
Grilled chicken breast topped with Monterrey jack cheese, fajita veggies & mushrooms
Pollo Tapatio
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip, grilled chorizo
Chicken Jalisco
A bed of rice topped a grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip, & California mix veggies.
Salads
Guacamole Salad
Taco Salad
Crispy Flour tortilla shell with ground beef or shredded chicken, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese.
Taco Salad Fajita
Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with your choice of meat sauteed with fajita veggies, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese .
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, Iceburg lettuce topped with pico de gallo, cheese, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, orange slices and cilantro.
El Caminos House Salad
Tacos
Quesataco
3 Cripsy Qeusatacos are stuffed cheese & barbacoa (Shredded beef) a mexican styleBBQ Quesatacos are pan fried and dampened slightly in their own sauce and finished off on the griddle. Quesatacos are garnished with cilantro and onions.
American Tacos
2 (soft or crunchy) tacos with ground beef or shredded chicken. Garnished with lettuce and cheese.
Fajita Tacos
3 corn tacos with grilled chicken or steak, sauteed with fajita veggies. Garnished with sour cream salad.
Sopes
Tacos Gringos
3 wheat flour tacos with steak or chicken. Garnished with lettuce, Guacamole & sour cream.
Tacos Mexicanos
3 corn soft tacos garnished with fresh onion and cilantro. Side of lime & tomatillo sauce.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Fajita Dinner
Big flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, with your choice of meat and cooked with fajita veggies.
Quesadilla Ahogada (Drowned)
Big Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chicken or steak. Topped with queso sauce.
Mexican Pizza
Quesadilla Chiapas
Veggie Quesadilla
Burritos
Burrito Sancho
Ex-big flour tortilla filled with ground beef or, shredded chicken , rice, beans and sour cream salad. Topped with red & cheese sauce.
Burrito Gringo
Wheat flour tortilla filled with steak or grilled chicken, topped with red sauce. Garnished with sour cream salad. Served with rice.
Burrito El Camino
Burrito Dluxe
Burrito Supreme
Two Burritos filled with grilled steak or chicken sauteed with fajita veggies. Topped with cheese sauce and garnished with sour cream salad.
Burrito California
Large burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, beans, sour cream salad, and avocado chunks. Topped with cheese sauce.
Burrito Caliente
Burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice and beans. Garnished with sour cream salad.
Burrito BOWL
Nachos
Bravo Nachos
Nachos Chubasco
Nachos Surpreme
Nachos with cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken.
Fajita Nachos
Nachos with cheese, your choice of meat, sauteed with fajita veggies.
Buffalo Nachos
Fajita Jalisco Nachos
Crispy Chicken Nachos (Cisco)
Nachos with cheese, crispy breaded chicken pieces.
Cheese Nachos
Jalapeño and Cheese Nachos
Beef Nachos
Chicken Nachos
El Salto Nachos
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supremas
Grandmas favorite! 3 enchiladas topped with red sauce and cheese, filled with shredded chicken or ground beef
Enchiladas Rancheras
Enchiladas Verdes
3 enchiladas topped with green salsa & cheese, filled with Chicken or shredded beef.
Enchiladas Seafood
3 Enchiladas filled with grilled fish, crab and shrimp. Topped with cheese sauce.
Traditional Cuisine
Carnitas
Tender carnitas (fried pork tips & ribs) with sauteed onions, & green peppers. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream pico de gallo & cheese,
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four Fried Taquitos with shredded beef or chicken, garnished with lettuce, sour cream pico de gallo & cheese.
Carne Con Chile
Chipotle Plate
Grilled steak or chicken cooked on our delicious spicy chipotle sauce.
Authentic Chile Relleno
Two Battered and fried poblano pepper filled with cheese. Topped with red sauce and cheese.
Tamal Plater
La Chicana
Grilled steak or chicken, mushrooms and onions. Topped with cheese sauce.
Papa Rellena
Aloha Pork Chops
Mexican Street Dogs
Mama Lupe Tortilla Soup
Special Dinner
Texas Special
Pina Ramona
Chubasco Sampler
Kentucky Shrip Special
Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla fried or soft, filled with your choice of meat. Topped cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese.
El Padrino
Shrimp Chimichanga
Camino House Burger Dinner
Pollo Picado
Super Chimichanga
El Camino Bandido
Fajitas
Single Chicken Fajita
Double Chicken Fajita
Single Steak Fajita
Double Steak Fajita
Single Mix Fajita
Double Fajita Mix
Single Shrimp Fajita
Double Shrimp Fajita
Single Fajita Jalisco
Double Fajita Jalisco
Molcajete Carnitas
Molcajete El caminos
Grilled Chicken, steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, bell peppers & onions. Topped with a cheese quesadilla. Served in a Molcajete a hot bubbling rockbowl.
Fajita Del Mar
Single Tropical Fajita
Grilled marinated steak with sauteed onion and bell peppers, mushrooms & pineapple, topped with monterrey jack cheese.
Double Fajita Tropical
Gardenias Veggie Fajita
Grilled california mix veggies, mushrooms, onion and bell peppers.
Double Gardenias Veggie Fajita
Seafood
Camaron Cozumel
Grilled shrimp sauteed with mushrooms, topped with cheese sauce.
Cameron Tropical
Grilled shrimp sauteed with california mix veggies and topped with cheese sauce.
Cameron A La Diabla
Grilled shrimp covered in spicy chipotle sauce.
Catfish
Grilled Shrimp
Seasoned grilled Shrimp
Ceviche
Shrimp Quesadilla
Seafood Enchiladas
El Salto Nachos
Shrimp Lalos
Coctail Shrimp
Camarón Cucaracha
Sides & Extras
Black Beans
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Mashed Potatoes
French Fries
Pico de Gallo
Loaded Bake Potato
Side Sour Cream (2oz)
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Side Guacamole (2 oz)
Grilled Jalapeno Peppers
Side of Avocado Slices
Sour Cream Salad
Side Tossed Salad
Side Mushrooms
Side Grilled Onions
Side Fajita Veggies
Side California Veggies
Side of Chorizo
Shredded Cheese
Tomatillo Sauce
Chiles Toreados
Green Beans
Side California Vegetables
Side of Tomatos
Side of Lettuce
Order 6 Shrimp
Order 12 Camaron
A La Cartre Menu
BURRITO A LA CARTE
ENCHILADA A LA CARTE
CHILE RELLENO A LA CARTE
TAMALE A LA CARTE
TACO A LA CARTE
QUESADILLA A LA CARTE
QUESADILLA FAJITA A LA CARTE
CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTE
TOSTADA A LA CARTE
ORDER GRILLED STEAK
ORDER GRILLED CHICKEN
ORDER SHRIMP (6PC)
VEGGIE QUESADILLA A LA CARTE
Margarita's
NA Daiquiris
Soft Drinks
Tequila
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2320 Bypass RD, Brandenburg, KY 40108
Photos coming soon!