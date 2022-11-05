El Cantarito imageView gallery

El Cantarito Chesterton

850 Reviews

$$

709 PLAZA DR

CHESTERTON, IN 46304

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Taco Trio
Burrito El Cantarito

Botanas

Guacamole

$2.00+

Empanadas (3)

$10.50

Taquitos

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$7.50

Ceviche

$14.00

Wings (8 Pcs)

$12.00

Wings (12 Pcs)

$15.50

Stuffed Jalapeños

$7.50

Nachos Nachos

$9.00

Queso Dip

$1.50+

Extra side of chips

$2.00

Shrimp cocktail

$14.00

Queso dip w/chorizo

$7.00

volcancitos

$9.50Out of stock

Papitas

$9.50

Calamari

$12.00Out of stock

Nachos Mexicanos

$12.00

Fajitas

Fajita W/ Chicken

$12.50

Fajitas W/ Steak

$13.50

Fajita W/ Shrimp

$14.50

Fajita Nortena

$15.50

Fajita Cantarito (2)

$26.50

Fajita Vegan

$12.00

Add Salad

$1.50

Combo Fajitas

$13.50

Especiales De La Casa

Carne Asada

$22.00

Chimichangas

$10.00

Alambre

$20.00

Flautas Mexicanas

$13.00

Chiles Rellenos dinner

$15.00

Carnitas

$11.00

Jalisco

$16.00

Molcajete (2)

$35.00

Tierra y Mar

$27.00

Arroz con pollo

$15.00

Chori Pollo

$13.50

Chile Colorado

$16.00

Dulce Final

Churros Y Helado

$6.75

Helado Frito

$6.00

Pastel De Chocolate

$6.00

Flan

$4.00

Chimi-Churro

$6.75

Sopapillas and Ice Cream

$7.50

Salads

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50

Taco Salad W/ Beef

$8.50

Taco Salad W/ Carnitas

$8.50

Taco Salad W/ Chicken

$8.50

Taco Salad W/ Chicken Al Pastor

$10.50

Taco Salad W/ Grilled Shrimp

$14.50

Taco Salad W/ Grilled Steak

$10.50

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$11.00

Enchiladas Con Mole

$13.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Enchiladas Rancheros

$11.00

Taco Dinners

Tacos De Cochinita

$10.50

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Taco Trio

$10.00

Cheese Steak Taco Dinner

$10.50

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Mahi Tacos

$11.00

Tacos Al-Pastor Dinner

$10.00

Lili'sTacos

$10.00

Tacos De Birria

$12.00

Sopa/Caldo

Caldo De Pollo

$8.00

Sopa De Tortilla

$6.50

Burritos

Burrito El Cantarito

$12.50

Burritos Fajita

$11.00

Burrito El Grande

$11.00

Quesadillas

Q Grande Cheese

$6.50

Q Grande Al Pastor

$9.50

Q Grande Carnitas

$9.50

Q Grande Chicken

$9.50

Q Grande Steak

$11.00

Q Grande Shrimp

$14.50

Q Cant Chicken

$8.50

Q Cant Steak

$9.50

Q Cant Shrimp

$12.00

Q veggie

$8.50

Tortas

Torta De Cochinita

$9.50

Torta Ahogada

$12.00

Torta Mexicana

$8.75

Dips

2 oz Sour cream

$0.50

4 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

Pico de gallo

$1.50

4oz Salsa

$1.25

8oz Salsa

$2.50

16oz Salsa

$3.75

32oz Salsa

$6.75

Small bean dip

$3.50

Large bean dip

$6.00

2oz Habanero

$1.00

4oz Habanero

$2.00

2 oz Ranch

$0.50

4 oz Ranch

$1.00

Sliced avocado

$2.50

2oz tomatillo

$0.50

4oz tomatillo

$1.00

Sides

Rice

$1.75

Beans

$1.75

Whole beans

$1.80

Shrimp skewer

$5.25

Tamal

$2.50

Cebollitas

$2.00

Chile Relleno

$6.25

French Fries

$2.50

Small chips and 4oz salsa

$4.00

Tostada

$4.50

Bean taquito

$1.00

tortillas

$0.75

Pickeld Jalapenos

$1.75

Toreados (fried Jalapenos)

$2.75

Shredded Cheese

$0.95

Sliced Avocado

$3.75

Rice and Beans

$3.50

Cactus

$2.50

Kids menu

Chicken tenders

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Macaroni and cheese

$5.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Cheese pizza

$5.00

Kids Taco

$5.00

Grilled cheese

$5.00

Applesauce

$1.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Lunch menu

Breakfast burrito

$8.00

Lunch chicken fajitas

$7.00

Lunch steak fajitas

$8.00

Lunch shrimp fajitas

$9.00

Lunch Chimichangas

$8.00

Chiliquiles

$7.50

Lunch Carnitas

$8.00

Huevos con chorizo

$8.00

Combo #1

$8.00

Combo #2

$8.00

Combo #3

$8.00

Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

Lunch Carne Asada

$15.00

Catering deposit

Catering Deposit

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Mt dew

$2.50

Dr pepper

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sm horchata

$2.50

Lg horchata

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Raspberry iced soda

$3.00

Coffee

$1.85

Strawberry lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Flavored tea

$3.00

Cherry pepsi

$2.50

Kids drink

$1.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Soda Water

$0.99

Hot tea

$1.85

Sm jamaica

$2.50Out of stock

Lg jamaica

$3.50Out of stock

Kids Drink

$1.50

CRUSH

$2.50

SIDRAl

$2.50

FANTA

$2.50

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

709 PLAZA DR, CHESTERTON, IN 46304

Directions

Gallery
El Cantarito image

