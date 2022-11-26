El Cantarito imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

El Cantarito La Porte

167 Reviews

41 Pine Lake Ave

La Porte, IN 46350

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Trio
Burrito El Cantarito
Queso Dip

Botanas

Guacamole

$2.00+

Empanadas De Rajas Con Queso (3)

$10.50

Taquitos

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$7.50

Ceviche

$14.00

Wings (8 Pcs)

$12.00

Wings (12 Pcs)

$15.50

Stuffed Jalapeños

$7.50

Nacho’s Nachos

$9.00

Queso Dip

$1.50+

Extra side of chips

$2.00

Shrimp cocktail

$14.00

Queso dip w/chorizo

$7.50

volcancitos

$9.50

Papitas

$9.50

Fajitas

Fajita W/ Chicken

$12.50

Fajita W/ Grilled Steak

$13.50

Fajita W/ Shrimp

$14.50

Fajita Nortena

$15.50

Fajita Cantarito (2)

$26.50

Fajita Vegan

$12.00

Add Salad

$1.50

Combo Fajita

$12.50

Especiales De La Casa

Carne Asada

$22.00

Chimichangas

$10.00

Alambre

$20.00

Flautas Mexicanas

$13.00

Chile Relleno dinner

$15.00

Carnitas

$11.00

Jalisco

$16.00

Molcajete (2)

$35.00

Chiles Rellenos Verdes

$15.00

Tierra y Mar

$26.00

Arroz con pollo

$15.00

Camarones Ala Diabla

$15.00

Chori-Pollo

$13.50

Dulce Final

Churros Y Helado

$6.75

Helado Frito

$6.00

Pastel De Chocolate

$6.00

Flan

$4.00

Chimi-Churro

$6.75

Ice cream

$4.00

Sopapillas and Ice Cream

$7.50

Ensaladas

Taco Salad W/ Beef

$8.50

Taco Salad W/ Chicken

$8.50

Taco Salad W/ Grilled Steak

$10.50

Taco Salad W/ Chicken Al Pastor

$10.50

Taco Salad W/ Grilled Shrimp

$14.50

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$11.00

Enchiladas Con Mole

$13.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Tacos

Tacos De Cochinita

$10.50

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Taco Trio

$10.00

Cheese Steak Tacos

$10.50

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Mahi Tacos

$11.00

Tacos Al-Pastor

$10.00

Lili’s Tacos

$10.00

Birria tacos

$12.00

Sopa/Caldo

Caldo De Pollo

$8.00

Sopa De Tortilla

$6.50

Burritos

Burrito El Cantarito

$12.50

Burritos Fajita

$11.00

Burrito El Grande

$11.00

Quesadillas

Q Grande Cheese

$6.50

Q Grande Al Pastor

$9.50

Q Grande Carnitas

$9.50

Q Grande Chicken

$9.50

Q Grande Steak

$11.00

Q Grande Shrimp

$14.50

Q Cantarito Chicken

$8.50

Q Cantarito Steak

$9.50

Q Cantarito Shrimp

$12.00

Q veggie

$8.50

Tortas

Torta De Cochinita

$9.50

Torta Ahogada

$12.00

Torta Mexicana

$8.75

Dips

Jalapenos

$1.75

Toreados

$2.75

Large Sour Cream

$1.00

Small Sour cream

$0.50

Pico de gallo

$1.50

16oz Salsa

$3.75

32oz Salsa

$6.75

8oz Salsa

$2.50

Side of cheese

$0.95

Side of cheese dip

$1.50

Side of guac

$1.75

Sliced Avocado

$3.75

Small bean dip

$3.50

Small cheese dip

$3.25

Small guac

$3.75

Large bean dip

$6.00

4oz Salsa

$1.25

2oz Habanero

$1.00

4oz Habanero

$2.00

Small ranch

$0.50

Large ranch

$1.00

2oz Tomatillo

$0.50

4oz Tomatillo

$1.00

Kids menu

Chicken tenders

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Macaroni and cheese

$5.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Cheese pizza

$5.00

Kids Taco

$5.00

Grilled cheese

$5.00

Applesauce

$1.50

Kids drink

Lunch menu

Breakfast burrito

$8.00

Lunch chicken fajitas

$7.00

Lunch steak fajitas

$8.00

Lunch shrimp fajitas

$9.00

Lunch Chimichangas

$8.00

Chiliquiles

$7.00

Lunch Carnitas

$7.50

Huevos con chorizo

$8.00

#1

$8.00

#2

$8.00

#3

$8.00

Lunch Carne Asada

$15.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Mt dew

$2.50

Dr pepper

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sm horchata

$2.50

Lg horchata

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Ice t

$3.00

Raspberry iced soda

$3.00

Coffee

$1.85

Strawberry lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Flavored tea

$3.00

Cherry pepsi

$2.50

Kids drink

$1.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

41 Pine Lake Ave, La Porte, IN 46350

Directions

Gallery
El Cantarito image

Map
