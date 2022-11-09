El Cantarito imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Cantarito Michigan City

review star

No reviews yet

336 DUNES PLAZA

MICHIGAN CITY, IN 46360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Tacos De Birria
Cheese Steak Taco Dinner

Botanas

Guacamole

$2.00+

Empanadas De Rajas Con Queso (3)

$10.50

Taquitos

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$7.50

Ceviche

$14.00

Wings (8 Pcs)

$12.00

Wings (12 Pcs)

$15.50

Stuffed Jalapeños

$7.50

Nachos Nachos

$9.00

Queso Dip

$1.50+

Extra side of chips

$2.00

Shrimp cocktail

$14.00

Queso dip w/chorizo

$7.00

volcancitos

$9.50

Papitas

$9.50

Calamari

$12.00

Nachos Mexicanos

$12.00

Grilled Queso Enchilado

$6.00

Fajitas

Fajita W/ Chicken

$12.50

Fajitas W/ Steak

$13.50

Fajita W/ Shrimp

$14.50

Fajita Nortena

$15.50

Fajita Cantarito (2)

$26.50

Fajita Vegan

$12.00

Add Salad

$1.50

Combo Fajitas

$13.50

Especiales De La Casa

Alambre

$20.00

Arroz con pollo

$15.00

Carne Asada

$22.00

Carnitas

$11.00

Chiles Rellenos dinner

$15.00

Chimichangas

$10.00

Chori Pollo

$13.50

Flautas Mexicanas

$13.00

Jalisco

$16.00

Molcajete (2)

$35.00

Tampiquena

$25.00

Tierra y Mar

$26.00

Camarones A La Diabla

$16.00

Dulce Final

Churros Y Helado

$6.75

Helado Frito

$6.00

Pastel De Chocolate

$6.00

Flan

$4.00

Chimi-Churro

$6.75

Sopapillas and Ice Cream

$7.50

Salads

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50

Taco Salad W/ Beef

$8.50

Taco Salad W/ Carnitas

$8.50

Taco Salad W/ Chicken

$8.50

Taco Salad W/ Chicken Al Pastor

$10.50

Taco Salad W/ Grilled Shrimp

$14.50

Taco Salad W/ Grilled Steak

$10.50

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$11.00

Enchiladas Con Mole

$13.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Taco Dinners

Tacos De Cochinita

$10.50

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Taco Trio

$10.00

Cheese Steak Taco Dinner

$10.50

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Mahi Tacos

$11.00

Tacos Al-Pastor Dinner

$10.00

Lili’s Tacos

$10.00

Tacos De Birria

$12.00

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

EC's Favorite

$16.00

Sopa/Caldo

Caldo De Pollo

$8.00

Sopa De Tortilla

$6.50

Pozole

$10.25

Burritos

Burrito El Cantarito

$12.50

Burritos Fajita

$11.00

Burrito El Grande

$11.00

Quesadillas

Q Grande Cheese

$6.50

Q Grande Al Pastor

$9.50

Q Grande Carnitas

$9.50

Q Grande Chicken

$9.50

Q Grande Steak

$11.00

Q Grande Shrimp

$14.50

Q Cant Chicken

$8.50

Q Cant Steak

$9.50

Q Cant Shrimp

$12.00

Q veggie

$8.50

Tortas

Torta De Cochinita

$9.50

Torta Ahogada

$12.00

Torta Mexicana

$8.75

Dips

2 oz Sour cream

$0.50

4 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

Pico de gallo

$1.50

4oz Salsa

$1.25

8oz Salsa

$2.50

16oz Salsa

$3.75

32oz Salsa

$6.75

Small bean dip

$3.50

Large bean dip

$6.00

2oz Habanero

$1.00

4oz Habanero

$2.00

2 oz Ranch

$0.50

4 oz Ranch

$1.00

Sliced avocado

$2.50

2oz tomatillo

$0.50

4oz tomatillo

$1.00

Sides

Rice

$1.75

Beans

$1.75

Whole beans

$1.80

Shrimp skewer

$5.25

Tamal

$2.50

Cebollitas

$2.00

Chile Relleno

$6.25

French Fries

$2.50

Small chips

$2.25

Tostada

$4.50

Bean taquito

$1.00

tortillas

$0.75

Pickeld Jalapenos

$1.75

Toreados (fried Jalapenos)

$2.75

Shredded Cheese

$0.95

Sliced Avocado

$3.75

Rice and Beans

$3.50

Side Of Limes

$1.75

Grilled Nopal

$3.25

Kids menu

Chicken tenders

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Macaroni and cheese

$5.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Cheese pizza

$5.00

Kids Taco

$5.00

Grilled cheese

$5.00

Applesauce

$1.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Lunch menu

Breakfast burrito

$8.00

Lunch chicken fajitas

$7.00

Lunch steak fajitas

$8.00

Lunch shrimp fajitas

$9.00

Lunch Chimichangas

$8.00

Chiliquiles

$7.50

Lunch Carnitas

$8.00

Huevos con chorizo

$8.00

Combo #1

$8.00

Combo #2

$8.00

Combo #3

$8.00

Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

Lunch Carne Asada

$15.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Mt dew

$2.50

Dr pepper

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sm horchata

$2.50

Lg horchata

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Raspberry iced soda

$3.00

Coffee

$1.85

Strawberry lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Flavored tea

$3.00

Cherry pepsi

$2.50

Kids drink

$1.50

Coca Cola

$3.00

Soda Water

$0.99

Hot tea

$1.85

Sm jamaica

$2.50

Lg jamaica

$3.50

Kids Drink

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

336 DUNES PLAZA, MICHIGAN CITY, IN 46360

Directions

Gallery
El Cantarito image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Salto - Chesterton
orange starNo Reviews
757 Indian Boundary Rd. Chesterton, IN 46304
View restaurantnext
Leroy's "Hot Stuff"
orange starNo Reviews
333 US-20 Porter, IN 46304
View restaurantnext
El Cantarito - La Porte
orange star4.6 • 167
41 Pine Lake Ave La Porte, IN 46350
View restaurantnext
El Salto - Valparaiso
orange star3.9 • 850
3530 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Chunky's Tacos
orange star4.6 • 178
1603 East Lincolnway Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Santo Taco
orange star4.9 • 90
2310 Laporte Ave #500 Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in MICHIGAN CITY

Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
orange star4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Tavern and Grill
orange star4.3 • 389
3103 E US Highway 12 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Creekside Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 301
3015 E Michigan Blvd Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
orange star4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse Grill
orange star4.5 • 10
701 Washington St Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MICHIGAN CITY
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Chesterton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Valparaiso
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston