El Capitan 8540 Roswell rd suite 400

8540 Roswell rd suite 400

sandy springs, GA 30350

Botanas

Chicharron De Pescado

$14.89

Alitas De Pollo

$13.89

Guacamole

$9.89

Cheese Dip

$6.89

Camarones Sirenita

$12.89

Camarones Roca

$14.89

Calamar Frito

$14.89

Chicharron De Pulpo

$14.89

Empanadas De Camaron

$13.89

Pescadilla

$13.89

Camarones

Camarones Capitan

$21.89

Camarones Marineros

$21.89

Camarones Rellenos

$18.89

Camarones Zarandeados

$18.89

Camarones al estilo

$17.89

Camarones al gusto (garlic,diabla,grilled,breaded)

$17.89

Ostiones

Ostiones Frescos dozen

$19.89

Ostiones Brasas

$18.89

Ostiones Rockefeller

$18.89

Ostiones Frescos 1/2 dozen

$10.89

Ceviches y Aguachiles

Ceviche de Pescado

$14.89

Ceviche de Camaron

$14.89

Ceviche Muchacho Alegre

$17.89

Ceviche del Capi

$18.89

Aguachiles Verdes

$14.89

Aguachiles Mango

$14.89

Aguachiles Jamaica

$14.89

Coctel de Camaron

$14.89

Aguachiles Habanero

$14.89

Tiradito de Pescado

$14.89

Pescados

Filete Empapelado

$16.89

Pescado Zarandeado

$35.89

Mojarra Frita

$16.89

Filete Al Gusto

$15.89

Filete Del Capi

$19.89

Filete Marinero

$19.89

Salmon Almendrado

$19.89

Salmon Brasas

$18.89

Huachinango frito (red snapper)

$27.89

Carnes Estilo Sonora

Arrachera Asada

$23.89

Fajita De Carne

$18.89

Filet Mignon

$29.89

Rib Eye

$25.89

Molcajete

$29.89

Aves

Pechuga Brasas

$14.89

Pollo Empanizado

$14.89

Fajita De pollo

$15.89

Pasta De Pollo

$16.89

Tacos y Tostadas

Taco Gobernador

$5.89

Taco Pescado Capeado

$5.89

Tostada Pescado

$5.89

Tostada Camaron

$5.89

Tostada Del Capi

$8.89

Taco Bull

$6.89

Taco Chiludo

$7.89

Taco Plebe

$5.89

Caldos

Caldo De Pescado

$16.89

Caldo De camaron

$17.89

Caldo Del Capi

$19.89

Especialidades

Pulpo Brasas

$28.89

Paella Marina

$17.89

Pasta Camaron

$17.89

Patas De Cangrejo

$38.89

Pina Rellena

$19.89

Mariscada Del Capi

$28.89

Langostinos Al Estilo

$34.89

Langosta Rellena

$51.99

guarniciones

elote

$3.89

papas fritas

$2.89

arroz

$2.89

leche de tigre

$5.89

pure de papa

$3.89

papa cambray

$3.89

ensalada

$3.89

pan

$3.89

aguacate

$4.89

arroz especial

$5.89

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$5.89

Filete Pescado

$5.89

Camarones Empanizados

$5.89

Quesadilla de Queso

$5.89

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.89

Tres Leches

$4.89
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8540 Roswell rd suite 400, sandy springs, GA 30350

Directions

Gallery
El Capitan image

