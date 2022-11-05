Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Caribeno Cypress

12904 Fry Road Suite 400

Cypress, TX 77433

Popular Items

Pastelon Empanadilla
Pernil
Pollo a la Parilla

SANCOCHO

Top Sirloin-Tropical Vegetable Mix-Fresh Herbs. Served with white rice, avocado and garlic toast.

$14.00

Sancofongo

$20.00

SALADS

CARRIBEAN SALAD

$10.00

Arcadian Mix-Tomato-Red Onion

Caesar Salad

$8.00

SIDES

Arroz con Gandules

$5.00

Yellow rice-Pigeon Peas

Arroz con Habichuelas

$5.00

White Rice-Pumpkin-Potato-Pink Beans

Avocado

$3.00

Carne frita

$11.00

Chimi Churi

$0.75

Chuleta

$10.00

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Grilled chicken

$10.00

Habichuelas only

$3.00

Maduros

$5.00

Sweet Plantain

Mojo

$0.75

No sides

Pernil

$11.00

Pollo Asado

$8.00

Regular fries

$5.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Tostones

$5.00

Mashed Plantain

White rice

$3.00

Yucca Escabeche

$5.00

Yucca Frita

$5.00

Ensalada de Papa

$5.00

Ensalada de Coditos

$5.00

APPETIZERS

Queso Frito

$10.00

Tropical Cheese-Guava Sauce

Surullitos

$10.00

Yellow Corn Meal-Cheddar Cheese

Alcapurria Guineo

$6.00

Yucca or Guineo

Carne Empanadilla

$5.00

Ground Beef-Onions-Potato

Pizza Empanadilla

$4.50

Mozzarella-Oregano-Tomato

Pastelon Empanadilla

$5.50

Ground Beef-Sweet Plantains-Mozzarella

Alcapurria Yucca

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Loaded Tostones

$12.00

Caribeno Ceviche

$18.00

SANDWICHES

Caribeno Sandwich

Pan Sobao-Garlic Aioli-Lettuce-Tomato-Provolone. Served with your choice of Yucca Fries or French Fries.

Jibarito

Plantains-Garlic Aioli-Lettuce-Tomato-Provolone. Served with your choice of Yucca Fries or French Fries.

Mallorca

$13.00

Cubano

$16.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS ROASTED CHICKEN

$10.00

KIDS ROASTED PORK

$10.00

KIDS EMPANADILLA

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

TRADITIONAL

Bistec Encebollado

$21.00

Top Sirloin-Onions

Bistec Mofongo

$21.00

Camarones Al Ajillo

$22.00

Carne Frita

$17.00

Crispy Pork Shoulder-Pickled Onions

Chuleta Kan Kan

$30.00

32 oz Pork Tomahawk-Pickled Onion-Chimichurri

Churrasco

$28.00

Grilled Skirt Steak-Chimichurri

Pernil

$17.00

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder

Pollo a la Parilla

$16.00

Grilled Chicke Breast-Chimichuri

Pollo Asado

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken Leg Quarters

MOFONGO

CARNE FRITA MOFONGO

$17.00

PERNIL MOFONGO

$17.00

CAMARONES MOFONGO

$22.00

CHURRASCO MOFONGO

$28.00

Mofongo only

$6.00

Trifongo

$7.00

Bifongo

$7.00

FLAN

Whole Coconut Flan

$40.00

Queso Flan

$8.00

Coco Flan

$8.00

PASTELILLOS

GUAVA

$9.00

Coconut Pudding-Cinamon

QUESO GUAVA

$9.00

QUESO

$9.00

Cheesecake

CHEESE CAKE

$8.50

COCKTAILS

Mojito

$12.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Coco Whiskey

$12.00

Island Norman

$12.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Frozen Island Rita

$12.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Coquito

$12.00

BEER

Corona

$6.00

Hineken

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Medalla

$6.00

Seasonal

Coquito Half Gallon

$45.00

Coquito 1 Liter

$25.00

Coquito Shot

$3.50

Specials

Lime juice, orange juice, patron reposado, gran citron

White wine sangria 1galllon

$75.00Out of stock

Citrus patron margarita

$15.00

Passion fruit sangria

$9.00

SOFT DRINKS

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Bottled coke

$3.00

FRUIT JUICE

Mango Juice

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00

INTERNATIONAL DRINKS

Malta

$3.50

Coco Rico

$3.50

Cola Champagne

$3.50

1\2 size malta

$2.50

OTHER

Iced Tea

$3.00

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

Puerto Rican Coffee

$4.00

SPECIALS

Ribeye Special

$45.00

Surf and Turf

$38.00

Surf n turf - churrasco steak with 3 jumbo shrimp and al ajillo sauce

Canoa

$15.00

Passion fruit glazed chuleta w/ yucca mofongo

$18.00Out of stock

Pasteles Masa 1dz

$45.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Authentic Puerto Rican Cuisine "A small taste of the island"

12904 Fry Road Suite 400, Cypress, TX 77433

