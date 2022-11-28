Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Carnicero

1,270 Reviews

$$

16918 Detroit Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

Order Again

Popular Items

MACHACA TACO
TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE
BRUSSELS SPROUTS

TOGO MARG OPTIONS

CLASSIC LIME

CLASSIC LIME

SPICY MANGO

SPICY MANGO

BLOOD ORANGE

BLOOD ORANGE

CUCUMBER

CUCUMBER

RED BELL PEPPER

RED BELL PEPPER

POMEGRANATE

POMEGRANATE

PINEAPPLE

PINEAPPLE

HONEY-GINGER

HONEY-GINGER

CHAMOY (BLACK BERRY + COCONUT ASH)

CHAMOY (BLACK BERRY + COCONUT ASH)

HIBISCUS ESPECIAL

HIBISCUS ESPECIAL

TOGO CERVEZA

4 PACK CERVEZAS | mix and match

4 PACK CERVEZAS | mix and match

$10.00

SINGLE CERVEZAS

$3.50
BOTTLED MEXI SODAS

BOTTLED MEXI SODAS

$1.50

CUTLERY

PLEASE SPECIFY AMOUNT NEEDED

BOCADITAS - salsa

SALSA SAMPLER

SALSA SAMPLER

$9.00
SALSA CHILTOMATE

SALSA CHILTOMATE

$3.50

grilled tomato + chile guajillo (vgn|gf)

SALSA VERDE

SALSA VERDE

$3.50

tomatillo, cilantro + chile jalapeno (vgn|gf)

SALSA FRUTA

SALSA FRUTA

$3.50

pineapple | jicama | mint + chile jalapeno (vgn|gf)

PICO DE GALLO

PICO DE GALLO

$3.50

tomato-chile habanero (vgn|gf)

QUART SALSA

$12.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$4.00

BOCADITAS - guacamole

served with tortilla chips
GUAC SAMPLER

GUAC SAMPLER

$25.00
TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE

TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE

$9.00

tradicional (vgn|gf)

GOAT CHEESE GUACAMOLE

GOAT CHEESE GUACAMOLE

$10.00

goat cheese | tomato + chile poblano (vgn|gf)

PINEAPPLE GUACAMOLE

PINEAPPLE GUACAMOLE

$10.00

jicama | mint + chile jalapeno (vgn|gf)

BLACK PEPPER PECORINO GUACAMOLE

BLACK PEPPER PECORINO GUACAMOLE

$11.00

roasted garlic | agave nectar (v|gf)

CRAB GUACAMOLE

CRAB GUACAMOLE

$11.00

pickled corn | chile chipotle (gf)

BACON MANGO GUACAMOLE

BACON MANGO GUACAMOLE

$11.00

smoked bacon, mango-habanero mojito (gf)

QUART GUAC

$30.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$4.00

MERIENDAS - "little whims" or snacks

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$7.50

fried sprouts | coconut vinegar | chile spiced peanuts (vgn|gf)

CHORIQUEZO

CHORIQUEZO

$9.00

white cheddar dip | chorizo pork sausage | almond salsa macha | corn chips

CARROTS "ELOTE"

CARROTS "ELOTE"

$8.50

habanero-agave butter | citrus crema + queso cotija (v|gf)

TAMALE TOTS

TAMALE TOTS

$6.00

red chile-chocolate mole | queso cotija | toasted sesame (v)

POTATO el ROYAL

POTATO el ROYAL

$7.00

fried + smashed | almond salsa macha | pecorino | fried egg (gf)

BUFALO NACHOS

BUFALO NACHOS

$12.00

adobo chicken | white cheddar queso | valentina hot sauce

QUESO DIP

QUESO DIP

$6.00

8oz smoked gouda queso (v)

STEAMED WHITE RICE

$2.00

BLACK BEAN FRIJOLES

$3.00
CHICKEN TENDERS + RICE (KIDS)

CHICKEN TENDERS + RICE (KIDS)

$6.00

TAQUITOS - "little tacos" | six soft corn tortillas + tomatillo salsa verde

each served with onion rajitas, salsa verde + (8) corn tortillas
CARNITAS TACO

CARNITAS TACO

$15.00

adobo + citrus braised PORK | pickled jalapeno mustard crema

MACHACA TACO

MACHACA TACO

$15.00

coffee + chile ancho braised beef BRISKET | guacamole (gf)

POLLO TACO

POLLO TACO

$15.00

oaxacan chocolate + red chile mole chicken | citrus crema

CAMARONES TACO

CAMARONES TACO

$15.00

chile guajillo al pastor style SHRIMP | pineapple salsa (gf)

REMOLACHA TACO

REMOLACHA TACO

$15.00

roasted beets | spinach + spiced nuts + goat cheese | pico de gallo (v|gf)

MASA Y MAS - especiales entradas

CHILE POBLANO RELLENO

CHILE POBLANO RELLENO

$15.00

cornmeal tempora | smoked gouda fundido | chile guajillo ranchero sauce (v)

BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS "SUIZA"

BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS "SUIZA"

$17.00

rostizado chicken | tomatillo-cilantro mole verde | baked queso blanco + pico de gallo

TACOS DORADO

TACOS DORADO

$14.00

chorizo pork sausage | queso fresco + potato, crispy blue corn tortillas | citrus crema, pickled onions + chile ranchero sauce

SHRIMP TLAYUDA

SHRIMP TLAYUDA

$19.00

al pastor style shrimp, crispy cauliflower pizza crust | black beans + baked queso | mango-habanero mojito, arugula

FLAUTAS

FLAUTAS

$16.00

butternut squash + goat cheese | red chile + chocolate mole | fried brussels sprouts + spiced peanuts | hibiscus pickled onions (v)

TAMALE FRITO

TAMALE FRITO

$18.00

fried corn masa tamale | adobo + citrus braised pork carnitas | garlicky spinach + choclo | queso fresco | chile guajillo ranchero sauce (gf)

TIKIN XIC

TIKIN XIC

$22.00

seared tuna | orange-achiote mojo | jasmine rice | pineapple-jicama guacamole | hibiscus pickled onions (gf)

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$28.00

grilled + sliced butcher's steak | honey-chipotle mojo | chiles toreados | papas bravas + black pepper pecorino | almond salsa macha (gf)

BARBACOA

BARBACOA

$21.00

mexicola glazed pork shoulder + smoked pork belly | creamy masa grits | fried brussels sprouts + hibiscus pickled onions (gf)

POSTRES

CHOCOBOMBA

$6.00

mexican chocolate mousse | whipped cream (gf)

FRIED ICE CREAM

FRIED ICE CREAM

$8.00

peanut + cornflake crusted | chocolate + agave nectar | whipped cream

SIDES AND SAUCES

2oz CREMA

$0.50

2oz GUACAMOLE

$2.50

2oz CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE JALAPENO

$0.50

2oz MOLE SAUCE

$1.00

32oz MOLE SAUCE

$12.00

2oz SIDE SALSA

$0.50

2oz HONEY CHIPOTLE MOJO

$0.50

2oz QUESO DIP

$1.00

2oz ALMOND SALSA MACHA

$0.50

SIDE PICKLED FRESNO PEPPERS

$0.50

SIDE JALAPENO MUSTARD CREMA

$0.50

T-SHIRT - NATIONAL SHIPPING AVAILABLE

MOMOCHO MASK SHIRT

MOMOCHO MASK SHIRT

$20.00
EL CARNICERO MASK SHIRT

EL CARNICERO MASK SHIRT

$20.00
BACON SHIRT

BACON SHIRT

$20.00
TACO HAT

TACO HAT

$15.00

SHIPPING AND HANDLING

$9.00

SHIPPING AVAILABLE FOR T-SHIRTS AND TACO HATS ONLY - ITEMS ARE SHIPPED THE DAY AFTER PURCHASE - PLEASE PUT SHIPPING INFORMATION IN MODIFIER OPTION AREA

BOTTLE HOT SAUCE

$5.00

5oz (vgn|gf) - not available for shipping

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
OPEN: 4pm-9pm monday - thursday | 4pm-10pm friday + saturday for dine in | daily happy hour | carryout service ... CLOSED: Sundays and Holidays

Website

Location

16918 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

