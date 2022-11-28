El Carnicero
1,270 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
OPEN: 4pm-9pm monday - thursday | 4pm-10pm friday + saturday for dine in | daily happy hour | carryout service ... CLOSED: Sundays and Holidays
Location
16918 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lakewood
Harry Buffalo Lakewood - HB Lakewood
4.4 • 1,211
18605 Detroit Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurant