Mexican & Tex-Mex
El Carreton taqueria
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
At El Carreton Taqueria family Restaurant, Since we opened it in 1994, we have tried our best to serve you the freshest, most delicious meals prepared under the strictest quality and hygiene standards. If there is ever anything wrong with your order or you have a concern, please return your meal just as it is. We strive always to take care of our customers and resolve any issues as best as possible. Thank you Angel Retana CEO
-608 Atlanta Hwy, Gainesville, GA 30501
