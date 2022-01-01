Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Carreton taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

-608 Atlanta Hwy

Gainesville, GA 30501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Tacos Asada/Steak
Torta Asada
Torta Cubana

Tortas sencillas

Torta Pollo/Chicken

Torta Pollo/Chicken

$7.49

Piled with any of an endless array of flavorful grilled marinated chicken, refried beans, avocado, queso, tomatoes and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera bread

Torta Huevo/Egg

Torta Huevo/Egg

$7.49

Piled with any of an endless array of egg and cheeses, refried beans, avocado, queso, tomatoes and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera bread

Torta Asada

Torta Asada

$7.49

Piled with any of an endless array of flavorful grilles steak, refried beans, avocado, queso, tomatoes and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera bread

Torta Al Pastor/Roasted Pork

Torta Al Pastor/Roasted Pork

$7.49

Piled with any of an endless array of flavorful roasted pork, refried beans, avocado, queso, tomatoes and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera bread

Torta Carnitas/Braised Pork

Torta Carnitas/Braised Pork

$7.49

Piled with any of an endless array of flavorful braised pork, refried beans, avocado, queso, tomatoes and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera bread

Torta Milanesa/Steak Pan Fried

Torta Milanesa/Steak Pan Fried

$7.49

Piled with any of an endless array of flavorful pan-fried steak, refried beans, avocado, queso, tomatoes and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera bread

Torta Chorizo/Mex.Sausage

Torta Chorizo/Mex.Sausage

$7.49

Piled with any of an endless array of flavorful home made Mexican Chorizo, refried beans, avocado, queso, tomatoes and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera bread

Torta Jamon/Ham

Torta Jamon/Ham

$7.49

Piled with any of an endless array of flavorful ham and queso, refried beans, avocado, queso, tomatoes and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera bread

Torta Pierna/Marinated Pork

Torta Pierna/Marinated Pork

$7.49

Piled with any of an endless array of flavorful marinated pork and cheeses, refried beans, avocado, queso, tomatoes and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera bread

Torta Salchicha/Frankfurter

Torta Salchicha/Frankfurter

$7.49

Piled with any of an endless array of flavorful salchicha and cheese, refried beans, avocado, queso, tomatoes and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera bread

Torta Barbacoa/Shredded Beef

Torta Barbacoa/Shredded Beef

$7.49

Piled with any of an endless array of flavorful shredded beef and cheese, refried beans, avocado, queso, tomatoes and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera bread

Torta Vejetariana/Veggie

$6.29

Piled with any of an endless array of flavorful grilled tomatoes, onions, and cheeses, refried beans, avocado, queso, and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera bread

Tortas internacionales

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$8.25

Seared, smothered and stacked Mexican sandwich! All piled with cooked ham, marinated pork, fried steak, American cheese, and creamy soft cheese, refried beans, avocado, tomatoes, and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera bread

Torta Española

Torta Española

$8.25

Seared, smothered and stacked Mexican sandwich! All are piled with cooked ham, marinated roasted pork al pastor, fried steak, American cheese, creamy soft cheese, refried beans, avocado, tomatoes, and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera bread

Torta Norteña

Torta Norteña

$8.25

Seared, smothered and stacked Mexican sandwich! All are piled with bread double breaded thin round steak pan-fried, American cheese, creamy soft cheese, refried beans, avocado, tomatoes, and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera

Torta Hawaiian

Torta Hawaiian

$8.25

Seared, smothered and stacked Mexican sandwich! All are piled with marinated pork, cooked ham, grilled pineapple, American cheese, creamy soft cheese, refried beans, avocado, tomatoes, and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera

Torta Michoacana

Torta Michoacana

$8.25

Seared, smothered and stacked Mexican sandwich! All are piled with Carnitas in tomatillo sauce, double avocado American cheese, creamy soft cheese, refried beans, tomatoes, and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera

Torta Mexicana

Torta Mexicana

$8.25

Seared, smothered and stacked Mexican sandwich! All are piled with roasted jalapeno peppers, homemade Mexican chorizo, American cheese, creamy soft cheese, refried beans, avocado, tomatoes, and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera

Torta Caribeña

Torta Caribeña

$8.25

Seared, smothered and stacked Mexican sandwich! All are piled with chicken grilled, cooked ham, grilled pineapple, American cheese, creamy soft cheese, refried beans, avocado, tomatoes, and pickled peppers. all served up on a warm toasted Mexican telera

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Queso/Shredded Cheese

Quesadilla Queso/Shredded Cheese

$6.99

Folded flour El Milagro tortilla filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.

Quesadilla Asada/Steak

Quesadilla Asada/Steak

$6.99

Folded flour tortilla with your Grilled hand-cut steak filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.

Quesadilla Pollo/Chicken

Quesadilla Pollo/Chicken

$6.99

Folded flour El Milagro tortilla with grilled chicken marinaded in a guajillo sauce filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.

Quesadilla Al Pastor/Rosted Pork

Quesadilla Al Pastor/Rosted Pork

$6.99

Folded flour El Milagro tortilla with al Pastor roasted pork marinated in a guajillo sauce filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.

Quesadilla Chorizo/Mex.Sausage

Quesadilla Chorizo/Mex.Sausage

$6.99

Folded flour El Milagro tortilla with homemade Mexican chorizo filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.

Quesadilla Jamon/Ham

Quesadilla Jamon/Ham

$6.99

Folded flour El Milagro tortilla with grilled cook ham filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.

Quesadilla Barbacoa/Shredded Beef

Quesadilla Barbacoa/Shredded Beef

$6.99

El Milagro flour tortilla with slow-cooked shredded beef, filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.

Quesadilla Carnitas/Braised Pork

Quesadilla Carnitas/Braised Pork

$6.99

Folded flour tortilla with slow-cooked braised pork, filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.

Quesadilla Pierna/Marinated Pork

Quesadilla Pierna/Marinated Pork

$6.99

Folded flour El Milagro tortilla, slow-cooked marinated pull pork filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.

Quesadilla Vegetariana/Veggie

Quesadilla Vegetariana/Veggie

$6.49

Folded flour El Milagro tortilla with grilled tomatoes, onions, pineapple filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.

Burritos

Burrito Asada/Steak

Burrito Asada/Steak

$6.99

El Milagro flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, homemade pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and whole milk cheese.

Burrito Pollo/Chicken

Burrito Pollo/Chicken

$6.99

El Milagro flour tortilla stuffed with grilled marinated chicken, homemade pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and whole milk cheese.

Burrito Al Pastor/Roasted Pork

Burrito Al Pastor/Roasted Pork

$6.99

El Milagro flour tortilla stuffed with Al Pastor pork, homemade pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and whole milk cheese.

Burrito Chorizo/Mex.Sausage

Burrito Chorizo/Mex.Sausage

$6.99

El Milagro flour tortilla stuffed with homemade Mexican chorizo, homemade pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and whole milk cheese.

Burrito Carnitas/Braised Pork

Burrito Carnitas/Braised Pork

$6.99

El Milagro flour tortilla stuffed with fried hand-pulled pork, homemade pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and whole milk cheese.

Burrito Barbacoa/Shredded Beef

Burrito Barbacoa/Shredded Beef

$6.99

El Milagro flour tortilla stuffed with slow-cooked hand pull shredded beef, homemade pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and whole milk cheese.

Burrito Pierna/Marinated Pork

Burrito Pierna/Marinated Pork

$6.99

El Milagro flour tortilla stuffed with slow-cooked marinated pork, homemade pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and whole milk cheese.

Burrito Vegetariano/Veggie

Burrito Vegetariano/Veggie

$6.49

El Milagro flour tortilla stuffed with grilled tomatoes, onions, homemade pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and whole milk cheese.

2 tacos

2 Tacos Asada/Steak

2 Tacos Asada/Steak

$5.99

2 Double-layered corn tortillas topped with fresh onion and cilantro, your choice of meat, lime wedge and fresh radish on the side.

2 Tacos Pollo/Chicken

2 Tacos Pollo/Chicken

$5.19

2 Double-layered corn tortillas topped with fresh onion and cilantro, your choice of meat, lime wedge and fresh radish on the side.

2 Tacos Chorizo/Mex.Sausage

2 Tacos Chorizo/Mex.Sausage

$5.19

2 Double-layered corn tortillas topped with fresh onion and cilantro, your choice of meat, lime wedge and fresh radish on the side.

2 Tacos Al Pastor/Roasted Pork

2 Tacos Al Pastor/Roasted Pork

$5.19

2 Double-layered corn tortillas topped with fresh onion and cilantro, your choice of meat, lime wedge and fresh radish on the side.

2 Tacos Carnitas/Braised Pork

2 Tacos Carnitas/Braised Pork

$5.19

2 Double-layered corn tortillas topped with fresh onion and cilantro, your choice of meat, lime wedge and fresh radish on the side.

2 Tacos Barbacoa/Shredded Beef

2 Tacos Barbacoa/Shredded Beef

$5.19

2 Double-layered corn tortillas topped with fresh onion and cilantro, your choice of meat, lime wedge and fresh radish on the side.

2 Tacos Vegetarianos/Veggie

$5.19

2 Double-layered corn tortillas topped with fresh onion and cilantro, beans and rice lime wedge and fresh radish on the side.

Nachos

Nachos Asada/Steak

Nachos Asada/Steak

$7.99

Crispy corn tortillas topped with grilled steak, beans, sour cream, pickled peppers, melted land o lakes queso.

Nachos Pollo/Chicken

$7.49

Crispy corn tortillas topped with pinto beans,

Nachos Campechanos Steak/Chorizo

Nachos Campechanos Steak/Chorizo

$7.49

Crispy corn tortillas topped with pinto beans,

Nachos Al Pastor/Roasted Pork

$7.49

Crispy corn tortillas topped with pinto beans,

Nachos Mexican Chorizo

Nachos Mexican Chorizo

$7.49

Crispy corn tortillas topped with pinto beans,

Nachos Veggie

$6.99

Sides and extras

Salsas Roja 8oz

Salsas Roja 8oz

$1.95

Plum fresh tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and serrano peppers.

Salsa Verde 8oz

$1.95

Fresh grilled tomatillos, peppers onions and cilantro

Queso - Cheese dip

$3.25

Land o lakes melted cheese

Side Beans

Side Beans

$2.50

Slowly simmered pinto beans with onion, smoked pork, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapeño peppers.

Side Mex. Rice

Side Mex. Rice

$2.50

Mexican Rice yellow rice

Side Rice And Beans

$2.50
French Fries/Papas

French Fries/Papas

$2.50
Jalapeños Toreados/Roasted Jalapeños

Jalapeños Toreados/Roasted Jalapeños

$1.95
Cebollitas/Pickled Onions 8oz

Cebollitas/Pickled Onions 8oz

$1.95

Huevo/Egg

$1.25

Side Aguacate/Avocado

$2.50

Side Queso Mozarella/Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Extra Aguacate/Avocado

$0.75

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$3.50

Drinks

Sm Horchata

Sm Horchata

$2.99
Lg Horchata

Lg Horchata

$4.49
Sm Jamaica

Sm Jamaica

$2.99
Lg Jamaica

Lg Jamaica

$4.49
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.99
Jarrito Naranja

Jarrito Naranja

$1.95

Jarrito Limon

$2.49

Jarrito Piña

$2.49

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.49

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.49
Sangria

Sangria

$2.49

Sidral

$2.49

Topo Chico/Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.49

Coke

$0.93

Diet Coke

$0.93

Monster

$2.95

Agua De Botella/Water Bottle

$0.93

Cup of Ice

$0.75+
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

At El Carreton Taqueria family Restaurant, Since we opened it in 1994, we have tried our best to serve you the freshest, most delicious meals prepared under the strictest quality and hygiene standards. If there is ever anything wrong with your order or you have a concern, please return your meal just as it is. We strive always to take care of our customers and resolve any issues as best as possible. Thank you Angel Retana CEO

Website

Location

-608 Atlanta Hwy, Gainesville, GA 30501

Directions

Gallery
El Carreton taqueria image
El Carreton taqueria image
El Carreton taqueria image
El Carreton taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Senor Fiesta Gainesville - 1943 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE #900
orange starNo Reviews
1943 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE #900 Gainesville, GA 30501
View restaurantnext
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Buford
orange starNo Reviews
4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106 BUFORD, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill - 770-886-6767 - http://laredosmexicanrestaurant.com
orange star4.2 • 587
3480 Keith Bridge Rd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Sneaky Sancho Wings and Tacos
orange star4.7 • 1,299
1975 Highway 211 Hoschton, GA 30548
View restaurantnext
Peri Peri Chicken - 4450 Nelson Brogdon Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4450 Nelson Brogdon Blvd Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Tequilas - Cumming
orange star4.5 • 789
2155 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston