El Catrin Lounge And Dine LLC 805 South Staples St

Appetizer

El Barril

$10.00

avocado dip served with your choice of diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cerano peppers with a pinch of salt and pepper

El Diablito

$12.00

(4) bacon wrapped jalapenos with cream cheese

La Dama

$9.00

a mild roasted poblano pepper cream based soup

Las Jaras

$12.00

asparagus wrap with a thin slice of tender sirloin

6 Wings

$7.50

10 Wings

$12.50

15 Wings

$18.75

Beef Nachos

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Watermelon Salad

$13.00

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Thursday Chicken Wings Specials

(6) Parmesan Wings

$4.50

(10) Parmesan Wings

$7.50

(16) Parmesan Wings

$12.00

(6) Original Wings

$4.50

(10) Original Wings

$7.50

(16) Original Wings

$12.00

(6) Buffalo Wings

$4.50

(10) Buffalo Wings

$7.50

(16) Buffalo Wings

$12.00

(6) Spicy Wings

$4.50

(10) Spicy Wings

$7.50

(16) Spicy Wings

$12.00

Signature Dishes

El Valiente

$18.00

angus beef fajitas a las brasas cooked to perfection with chimmichurri sauce

El Borracho (chiccaron ribeye)

$20.00

ribeye chunks cooked a las brasa with guacamole dip and tortilla chips

El Diablito

$12.00

(4) bacon wrapped jalapenos with cream cheese

Las Jaras

$12.00

asparagus wrap with a thin slice of tender sirloin

Los Dinos

$13.00

(4) mini corn tortilla carne asada tacos with grilled onions, side of avaocado, lime and jalapeno served with a cup of charro beans

Pollo Asado

$18.00

Beef Enchiladas

$13.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Seafood Dishes

La Sirena (aguachile camaron y vieiras)

$14.00

spicy lime marinated shrimp and scallops

El Gallo

$12.00

lime marinated fish with pico de gallo

El Pescado

$12.00

(3) fish tacos with homemade coleslaw and avocado slices served with a cup of charro beans

Seafood Enchiladas

$13.00

Veracruzana Plate

$18.00

Weekly Drink Specials (Tues - Sun)

Crema De Fresa

$5.00

Suenedo De Pina

$5.00

Nueces

$5.00

Astro Shot

$5.00

No - Nut November

$5.00

Picasso Shot

$5.00

New Moon

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Forty Creek Copper Pot

$7.00

Forty Creek Double Barrel

$9.00

Four Roses 80

$7.00

Jack Daniels Honey & Fire

$7.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$9.00

Jack Daniels Gentlemen Jack

$7.00

Jim Beam Black

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Makers Mark 46

$8.00

Makers Mark Cask

$8.00

Rebecca Creek

$7.00

Skrewball

$7.00

TX Bourbon

$8.00

TX Whiskey

$8.00

Texas Ranger

$7.00

Wild Turkey 81

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Champagne

Ace of Spades

$450.00

Liquor Bottle Service

Absolute Vodka Bottle

$200.00

Ciroc Vodka Bottle

$200.00

Titos Vodka Bottle

$200.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

Rum

Appleton Extra 12 YR

$8.00

Appleton Gold

$8.00

Appleton Reserve

$7.00

Bacardi 8 Ocho

$7.00

Blue Chair All Flavors

$7.00

Captain Morgan Private Stock

$7.00

Captain Morgan 100

$7.00

Flor De Cana 7 YR

$7.00

Flor De Cana 12 YR

$8.00

Flor De Cana 18 YR

$9.00

Malibu All Flavors

$7.00

MT. Gay Gold & Silver

$7.00

MT/ Gay Extra Old

$9.00

Myers

$7.00

Pyrat Xo Reserve

$7.00

Ron Pampero Pouch

$7.00

Zaya

$7.00

Parrot Bay

$7.00

Calypso 151

$7.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Tequila

1800 Anejo

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$7.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

1800 Tequila

$9.00

Avion Anejo

$9.00

Avion Reposado

$9.00

Avion Silver

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Silver

$7.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$10.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$40.00

Casamigos Anejo

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Cazadores Anejo

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$7.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Clase Azul Silver

$32.00

Corazon Anejo

$8.00

Corazon Reposado

$7.00

Corazon Silver

$7.00

Cuervo La Familia Extra Anejo

$32.00

Cuervo La Familia Platino

$9.00

Cuervo Traditional

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$7.00

Dulce Vida Flavors

$7.00

Herradura Anejo

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Hussong's Platinum

$10.00

Hussong's Repo

$8.00

José Cuervo

$9.00

Milagro Anejo

$8.00

Milagro Reposado

$7.00

Milagro Silver

$7.00

Olmeca Altos Anejo

$8.00

Olmeca Altos Repo

$7.00

Olmeca Altos Silver

$7.00

Patron Anejo

$9.00

Patron Cran Platinum

$26.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Reposado Azul

$32.00

Tequila Rose

$5.00

Tequila Grand Love

$42.00

Juarez Silver & Gold

$7.00

Vodka

1876 Absolut

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Belverde

$7.00

Chopin

$7.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$8.00

Sky Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Taaka

$7.00

Whiskey

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Rebecca Creek

$8.00

Jameson Black

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Grants

$5.00

Wine By the Glass

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Wine

$8.00

Sangria

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Scotch

Buchanans

$8.00

Dewars 12 YR

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$9.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Glenmorange 10 YR

$9.00

Johnie Walker Black

$8.00

Pinch 15 YR

$9.00

Macallem 12

$16.00

Cordials

Juarez

$5.00

Gin

Gordons

$7.00

Martinis

Dama De Lavanda

$15.00

Jardin del Eden

$13.00

En La Playa

$13.00

Lychee Martini

$13.00

Poison Appletini

$13.00

Blueberry martini

$12.00

Margaritas

Original Margarita

$12.00

2oz tequila 1oz cointreau 1oz sweetened lime juice 1.2 oz simple syrup garnish: sugar rim & lime

La Sandia Margarita

$12.00

Fresa Margarita

$12.00

2oz tequila 1oz triple sec 1oz strawberry 1/2 oz sweetened lime juice 1/2 oz simple syrup Garnish: Sugar Rim & Strawberry

Mango Margarita

$12.00

2oz tequila 1oz triple sec 1oz strawberry 1/2oz sweetened lime juice 1/2 oz simple syrup Garnish: Chamoy & Tajin

Luna Llena

$12.00

Specialty Drinks

El Espanto (Smoke Maple Old Fashion) (Copy)

$16.00

El Catrin

$16.00

Mojito

$15.00

Purple Haze

$13.00

Mexican Mule

$15.00

Cosmopolitans

Violet Cosmo

$13.00

Cotton Candy Cosmo

$12.00

Cosmic Cosmo

$12.00

Cosmopolitan Flight

$19.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
