Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Causa Peruvian Fast Food

review star

No reviews yet

10441 sw 171st st

Miami, FL 33157

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food Menu

FAST FOOD

Peruvian Fast Food
SALCHIPAPA CLASICA

SALCHIPAPA CLASICA

$10.00

Papas fritas, salchicha y ensalada (French fries, hot dog and salad)

SALCHIPAPA ROYAL

SALCHIPAPA ROYAL

$12.00

Papas fritas, hot dog, jamón, queso, huevo frito y ensalada (French fries, hot dog, ham, cheese, fries egg and salad)

SALCHIPOLLO

$13.00
SALCHIPAPA EL CAUSA (PICADA)

SALCHIPAPA EL CAUSA (PICADA)

$16.00

Papas fritas, hot dog, pollo, carne, huevo frito y ensalada (French fries, hot dog, chicken, beef, fries egg and salad)

POLLO BROSTER

POLLO BROSTER

$15.00

Pollo frito, papas fritas, arroz blanco y ensalada (Fried chicken, white rice, french fries and salad)

MOSTRITO

$18.00

ALITAS BROSTER

$13.00

6 Alas fritas, papas fritas y ensalada ( 6 Fried chicken wings, french fries and salad)

PESCADO FRITO

$15.00

BURGERS

Peruvian Style Burgers
HAMBURGUESA CLASICA

HAMBURGUESA CLASICA

$10.00

Hamburguesa simple con papas fritas (Simple burger with fries)

HAMBURGUESA ROYAL

HAMBURGUESA ROYAL

$13.00

Hamburguesa doble con jamón, queso y huevo, con papas fritas. (Double hamburger with ham, cheese and egg, with French fries)

HAMBURGUESA EL CAUSA

HAMBURGUESA EL CAUSA

$16.00

Doble Hamburguesa, jamón, queso, huevo, pollo frito y salchicha, acompañada con papas. (Double Burger, ham, cheese, egg, fried chicken and hot dog, served with French fries)

PAN CON LOMO

PAN CON LOMO

$10.00

Sandwich de Lomo Saltado con carne frita, cebolla, tomate, cilantro y cebolla china. Acompañado con papas fritas. (Lomo Saltado sandwich with fried meat, onion, tomato, cilantro and greeb onion. Accompanied with French fries)

SANDWICH DE PECHUGA

SANDWICH DE PECHUGA

$13.00

Sandwich de Pechuga de Pollo frita y lechuga acompañado con papas. (Fried Chicken Breast and Lettuce Sandwich accompanied with French fries)

WOK

Stir Fry Food
LOMO SALTADO

LOMO SALTADO

$17.00

Carne, cebolla roja y verde, tomate, culantro saltado con salsa de soya. Acompañado de arroz blanco y papas fritas. (Beef,red onion,green onion,tomatoes and cilantro sauteed with Peruvian spices and soy sauce comming with white rice and french fries)

POLLO SALTADO

POLLO SALTADO

$15.00

Trozos de Pollo, cebolla roja y verde, tomate, culantro saltado con salsa de soya. Acompañado de arroz blanco y papas fritas. (Chicken, red onion, green onion, tomatoes and cilantro sauteed with Peruvian spices and soy sauce comming with white rice and french fries)

MIXTO SALTADO

MIXTO SALTADO

$20.00

Carne y Pollo, cebolla roja y verde, tomate, culantro saltado con salsa de soya. Acompañado de arroz blanco y papas fritas. (Beef and chicken, red onion, green onion, tomatoes and cilantro sauteed with Peruvian spices and soy sauce comming with white rice and french fries)

TALLARIN SALTADO CARNE

TALLARIN SALTADO CARNE

$17.00

Carne de res, cebolla roja, cebolla china, tomates y culantro salteados con especias peruanas y salsa de soya mezclada con spaguetti Beef, red onion, green onion, tomatoes and cilantro sauteed with Peruvian spices and soy sauce mixed with spaguetti

TALLARIN SALTADO POLLO

TALLARIN SALTADO POLLO

$15.00

Pollo, cebolla roja, cebolla china, tomates y culantro salteados con especias peruanas y salsa de soya mezclada con spaguetti Chicken, red onion, green onion, tomatoes and cilantro sauteed with Peruvian spices and soy sauce mixed with spaguetti

TALLARIN SALTADO MIXTO

TALLARIN SALTADO MIXTO

$20.00

Carne de res y pollo, cebolla roja, cebolla china, tomates y culantro salteados con especias peruanas y salsa de soya mezclada con spaguetti Beef and chicken, red onion, green onion, tomatoes and cilantro sauteed with Peruvian spices and soy sauce mixed with spaguetti

ARROZ CHAUFA CARNE

ARROZ CHAUFA CARNE

$17.00

Arroz frito peruano con pimiento rojo, cebolla verde, huevos revueltos con Carne de Res (Peruvian fríed rice with red pepper, green onion, scrambled eggs with meat)

ARROZ CHAUFA POLLO

ARROZ CHAUFA POLLO

$15.00

Arroz frito peruano con pimiento rojo, cebolla verde, huevos revueltos con pollo. (Peruvian fríed rice with red pepper, green onion, scrambled eggs with chicken)

ARROZ CHAUFA MIXTO

ARROZ CHAUFA MIXTO

$20.00

Arroz frito peruano con pimiento rojo, cebolla verde, huevos revueltos con carne de pollo y res. (Peruvian fríed rice with red pepper, green onion, scrambled eggs with meat and chicken)

TALLARIN VERDE

TALLARIN VERDE

$20.00

Spaguetti al Pesto estilo Peruano con Pollo Saltado (Peruvian Style Pesto Spaghetti with Salted Chicken)

TALLARIN A LA HUANCAINA

TALLARIN A LA HUANCAINA

$20.00

Spaguetti en Salsa Huancaina estilo Peruano con Lomo Saltado Peruvian Yellow Pepper Sauce Spaghetti with Salted Meat

GRILL

Peruvian Grill
ANTICUCHO SOLO

ANTICUCHO SOLO

$13.00

Clásico corazón a la parrilla sazonado con Ají Panca y especias peruanas. Acompañado con papa dorada, choclito y ají anticuchero. (Classic grilled heart seasoned with Ají Panca and Peruvian spices. Accompanied with golden potato, corn and anticuchero chili)

ANTICUCHO COMBINADO

ANTICUCHO COMBINADO

$17.00

Clásico corazón a la parrilla, mollejitas y rachi sazonadas con Ají Panca y especias peruanas. Acompañado con papa dorada, choclito y ají anticuchero. (Peruvian classic grilled heart, gizzards and tripe seasoned with Ají Panca and Peruvian spices. Accompanied with golden potato, corn and anticuchero chili)

ANTICUCHO DE POLLO

ANTICUCHO DE POLLO

$15.00

Trozas de Pechuga de Pollo a la parrilla sazonado con Ají Panca y especias peruanas. Acompañado con papa dorada, choclito y ají anticuchero. (Classic grilled chicken breast pieces seasoned with Ají Panca and Peruvian spices. Accompanied with golden potato, corn and anticuchero chili)

PECHUGA CLASICA

PECHUGA CLASICA

$15.00

Pechuga de pollo a la parrilla con Chimichurri Criollo, acompañada con arroz y papas fritas. (Grilled chicken breast with Creole Chimichurri, served with rice and French fries)

PECHUGA A LO POBRE

PECHUGA A LO POBRE

$18.00

Pechuga de pollo a la parrilla con Chimichurri Criollo, acompañada con arroz, papas fritas, huevo y platano frito. (Grilled chicken breast with Creole Chimichurri, served with rice, French fries, maduro and eggs)

CEVICHES

Peru Seafood
CEVICHE DE PESCADO

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$15.00

Trozos de pescado crudo con limón cebolla y ají. Acompañado con camote, Maíz tostado y choclito peruano. (Pieces of raw fish with lemon onion and chili. Accompanied with sweet potato, toasted corn and Peruvian corn)

LECHE DE TIGRE

LECHE DE TIGRE

$12.00

Pescado crudo cortado muy pequeño y servido en un vaso con cebolla, mucho limón, maíz tostado, lechuga y choclito. Muy jugoso, especial para recuperar fuerzas. (Raw fish cut very small and served in a glass with onion, lots of lemon, toasted corn, lettuce and corn. Very juicy, special to recover strength)

DUO MARINO

DUO MARINO

$20.00

Trozos de pescado crudo con limón cebolla y ají, viene con Limón, Maíz tostado y choclito peruano. Acompañado también con trozos de pescado frito.

ENTRADA

PAPA A LA HUANCAINA

PAPA A LA HUANCAINA

$10.00

Rodajas de Papa sancochada acompañadas con una salsa de queso y ají amarillo. Acompañado con huevo, aceituna y lechuga. (Parboiled potato slices accompanied with a cheese and yellow chili sauce. Accompanied with egg, olive and lettuce)

SOPA DEL DIA

SOPA DEL DIA

$10.00

Sopa casera del día de carne o pollo, fideos y verduras. (Homemade soup of the day with meat or chicken, noodles and vegetables)

ENSALADA

ENSALADA

$5.00

Ensalada básica de Lechuga, tomate y cebolla con vinagreta. (Basic lettuce, tomato and onion salad with vinaigrette)

DESSERT

Postres Peruanos
ALFAJORES

ALFAJORES

$6.00

Galleta de harina y maicena rellena con dulce de leche. (Flour and cornstarch cookie filled with dulce de leche)

TORTA DE CHOCOLATE

TORTA DE CHOCOLATE

$6.00

Clásica torta humeda de chocolate peruano, rellena con manjar blanco y salsa de chocolate, bañada en fudge. (Classic Peruvian chocolate moist cake, filled with caramel sauce and chocolate sauce, covered in fudge.

POSTRE DEL DIA

POSTRE DEL DIA

$6.00

Mousse de Maracuyá. (Passion Fruit Mousse)

Drinks Menu

DRINK

COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

INCA COLA

$2.00

AGUA

$3.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10441 sw 171st st, Miami, FL 33157

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maxwell Bros. Clothing Store
orange starNo Reviews
17395 S Dixie Highway Miami, FL 33157
View restaurantnext
Cry Baby Creamery
orange starNo Reviews
17389 S. Dixie Hwy Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
View restaurantnext
Aromas Del Peru Palmetto Bay - 17225 S Dixie Hwy, Unit 100
orange starNo Reviews
17225 S Dixie Hwy, Unit 100 Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
View restaurantnext
Sushi Bay
orange starNo Reviews
9837 SW 184th Street Palmetto Bay, FL 33156
View restaurantnext
Subrageous Cutler Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
19100 SE 106th Ave Unit 1 Miami, FL 33157
View restaurantnext
Sports Grill - Palmetto (Golf Course)
orange starNo Reviews
9300 SW 152 STREET Miami, FL 33157
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (246 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston