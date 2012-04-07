Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Cazador Mexican Restaurant

1,380 Reviews

$$

2299 Keith St NW

Cleveland, TN 37311

Order Again

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.89

Wings 5

$5.99

Wings 10

$10.99

Wings 15

$14.99

Wings 20

$19.49

Wings 25

$23.49

Wings & Quesadilla

$14.99

Wings And Fries

$13.24

Cheese Sticks And Fries

$5.89

Papas Locas

$7.29

Spinach Dip

$6.29

Cheese & Bean Dip

$5.79

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Chorizo Dip

$6.79

Cazador Dip

$6.99

Beef Dip

$5.99

Cazador Guacamole

$6.99

Large Cheese Dip

$10.25

Large Guacamole

$10.25

Large Cazador Guacamole

$11.99

Chile’s toreados

$3.24

DONT MAKE

Candy .25€

$0.25

Candy 1.75

$1.75

Candy 3.00

$3.00

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$6.69+

Bean Nachos

$7.98+

Beef Nachos

$7.69+

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$7.69+

Beef & Bean Nachos

$8.39+

Nachos Chicken & Beans

$8.39+

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$10.99+

Steak Nachos

$11.99+

Grill nacho Mix

$10.99+

Faja Nacho Grill Shrimp

$13.99

Faja Nacho Chicken

$12.24+

Faja Nacho Steak

$13.24+

Fajita Nacho Mix

$12.24+

Cazador Nachos

$14.49

Nachos Supreme

$9.99+

Nachos suprem Chick

$9.99+

Nachos Al Pastor

$11.79+

Full Shrimp Nachos

$13.99

Vegetarian Nachos

$11.99

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$11.89

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.69

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Taco Salad

$8.89

Guacamole Salad

$4.99

Ensalada Fresca

$9.89

Monterey Salad

$12.79

Texas Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Fajita Salad

$6.79

Crema salad

$3.75

Pico salad

$5.50

Soups

Chicken Soup

$9.49

Shrimp Soup

$11.99

Burritos

Burrito Supreme

$7.49

Burritos Tipicos

$10.99

Special Burrito

$6.24

Burrito Deluxe

$9.99

Vegetable Burrito

$7.79

Burrito Fajita

$9.49

Grilled Burrito

Low-Carb Burrito Bueno

$9.24

Burrito Grande

$10.49

Burritos (2)

$7.99

Burrito San Jose

$11.99

Cazador Burrito

$13.99

Burrito

$4.29

Enchiladas

Enchilada

$2.99

Enchiladas 2

$5.98

Enchiladas (3)

$7.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$10.99

Enchiladas Supreme

$10.89

Enchiladas vegetarianas

$9.79

Enchiladas Yolandas

$10.89

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.99

Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.99

Enchiladas Al Pastor

$12.99

Quesadillas

Quesa Deluxe

$9.79

Quesa Mexicana

$9.29

Vaca Flaca Quesa

$10.99

Larg Cazador Quesa

$13.24

La Villa Chicken

$8.99

Jalisco Quesa

$9.89

Cheese Quesa 1

$3.29

Cheese Quesa 2

$5.99

Quesa Rellena 1

$5.24

Quesa Rellena 2

$8.99

Grill Quesa

$5.99+

Grill Shrimp Quesa

$8.49+

Grill Spinach Quesa

$5.79+

Paradise Quesa

$10.99

Quesadilla Ranchera

Arizona Quesadilla

$12.49

Tacos

Street Taco 1

$3.49

Street Taco 2

$6.98

Street Tacos 3

$9.49

Hard Taco 1

$2.49

Hard Taco 2

$4.98

Hard Taco 3

$6.49

Soft taco 1

$2.89

Soft Taco 2

$5.78

Soft taco 3

$7.49

Taco Carne Azada 1

$3.49

Taco Carne Azada 2

$6.98

Taco Carne Azada 3

$9.49

Tacos Flacos

$9.49

Tacos Campechanos

$11.49

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Especialidades De La Casa

Steak & Fries

$14.49

Ribeye A La Mexicana

$16.99

Pollo Parrilla

$11.99
Pollo Loco

$10.99

Pollo Picoso

$11.99

Pollo Jalisco

$11.99

Chori Pollo

$12.99

Quesadilla Fajita

$10.99

Pollo Y Camaron

$12.24

Carne Y Camaron

$18.99

Pescado Y Camaron

$15.24

Tostadas De Camaron

$4.25+

Molcajete

$30.99

Island Delight

$15.49

Tilapia Grill

$12.24

Salmon Grill

$12.99

Salmon Y Camaron

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp Tacos 3

$11.99

Camaron Vercruzano

$14.49

Flautas

$8.49

Fajitas

$13.99

Texas Fajitas

$16.89

Fajitas Fundidas

$14.99

Fajitas for Two

$25.99

Special Guadalajara

$12.24

Fajitas Durango

$17.99

Fajitas Mar Y Tierra

$17.99

Cazador Fajitas

$17.99

Tres Cazadores

$15.24

Special Monterrey

$12.99

Pollo Fiesta

$12.49

Pollo Tropical

$11.99

Pollo Chipotle

$11.99

El Comal

$30.99

Chile Colorado

$11.99

Chile Verde

$11.99

Steak Ranchero

$15.99

Steak Mexican Style

$15.99

Carnitas

$12.99

Carne Asada

$15.69

Full Order Chimichanga

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Chimi

$12.49

Grilled Steak Chimi

$13.49

Grill veg chimichanga

$11.99

Grilled Shrimp Chimi

$14.49

Camarones A La Diabla

$14.49

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$14.49

Steak with Shrimp

$17.99

Tortas

$9.99

Mexican Pork Chops

$11.99

Tacos Flacos

$9.49

Tacos Campechanos

$11.49

Fish Tacos

$11.99

L/C Chimichanga Light

$10.49

Mojarra frita

$13.99

Plato Del Mar

$13.24

Combinations

Choose Two

$7.99

Choose Three

$10.99

Vegetarian

Vegetarian A

$7.99

Vegetarian B

$7.99

Vegetarian C

$7.99

Vegetarian D

$7.99

Vegetarian E

$9.99

Vegetarian F

$8.49

Low Carb Quesadilla G

$9.24

Medley Fajitas H

$11.99

Child or Senior Plates

Child/Senior #1

$5.89

Child/Senior #2

$5.89

Child/Senior #3

$5.89

Child/Senior #4

$5.89

Child/Senior #5

$5.89

Child/Senior #6

$5.89

Child/Senior #7

$5.89

Mini Pollo Loco

Side Orders

Hard Taco

$1.35

Tostada

$4.29

Chalupa

$4.29

Order of Grilled Vegetables

$4.99

Half Chimichanga

$8.99

Tostaguac

$4.99

Order Grilled Chicken

$6.24

Side Of Grill Steak

$7.24

Order Grilled Shrimp

$8.99

French Fries

$3.09

Fried Beans

$2.49

Mexican Rice

$2.49

Chile Relleno

$3.49

Tamale

$3.29

Jalapeno Peppers

$1.69

Sour Cream

$1.94

Flour Tortilla

$0.49

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.47

Corn Tortilla

$0.49

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.47

3 L/c Tortillas

$2.07

L/c Tortilla

$0.69

Lettuce

$2.29

Chopped Tomatoes

$2.09

Pico de Gallo

$3.14

Shredded Cheese

$2.89

Grilled Mushrooms

$3.49

Mexican Chili Bowl

$4.59

Order of Vegetable Medley

$6.69

Broccoli

$3.24

Cauliflower

$3.24

Pinto Beans

$3.89

Rice & Beans

$4.98

Advocado

$2.74

Side Grill onios

$1.99

Side Chopped Onions

$1.49

side Grill Tomatoes

$1.99

Side Grill Peppers

$1.99

Cilantro

$1.25

Side Ground Beef

$3.49

Side Shredded Chicken

$3.49

Black Beans

$3.89

Side Chorizo

$4.49

Side Nopales

$3.49

Side Grill Pineapple

$1.99

Order Squash

$2.25

Order Zuquini

$2.25

A La Carte

Hard Shell Tacos (3)

$6.49

Soft Shell Tacos (3)

$7.49

Tamales (3)

$8.49

Street Tacos (3)

$9.49

Carne Asada Tacos (3)

$9.49

Enchiladas (3)

$7.99

Chile Rellenos (3)

$9.99

Tostadas (2)

$7.99

Burritos (2)

$7.99

Desserts

Churros

$5.24

Chocolate Cake

$4.49

Tres Leches Cake

$4.49

Flan

$4.29

Fried Ice Cream

$4.49

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$4.49

Sopapilla

$2.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Sweet Caroline Cheesecake

$5.75

Lunch

Speedy Gonzales

$7.99

Lunch Pollo Picoso

$10.49

Spl Chimichanga

$9.99

Special Lunch #1

$8.99

Special Lunch #2

$8.99

Special Lunch #3

$8.99

Special Lunch #4

$8.99

Special Lunch #5

$8.99

Special Lunch #6

$9.49

Special Lunch #7

$10.99

Special Fajitas

$10.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.49

Huevos Verdes

$9.49

Ensalada Fresca

$10.49

Quesadilla Deluxe

$9.49

Lunch Pollo Loco

$9.49

Lunch Enchiladas Suizas

$10.39

Chilaquiles

$8.99

Huevos A La Mexicana

$9.49

Burrito Desayuno

$8.49

Torta Desayuno

$9.49

Pork And Eggs

$10.49

MARGARITAS

2 for 1 Margarita

$7.99

Beer

32oz domistic

$4.69

32oz imports

$5.59

20oz domistc

$3.69

20oz imports

$4.25

16oz domstic

$3.29

16oz imports

$3.25

12oz domistic

$1.89

12oz imports

$2.49

Chips and salsa

Avanero Hot Sauce

$1.25

Green Sauce

$0.99

Chipotle sauce

$0.99

.75 Salsa

$0.75

1.50 Salsa

$1.50

2.50 Salsa

$2.50

.75 Salsa Verde

$0.75

1.75 Salsa Verde

$1.75

3.00 Salsa Verde

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.25

1.75 Chips

$1.75

3.00 Chips

$3.00

3.75 Chips

$3.75

5.50 Chips

$5.50

6.50 Chips

$6.50

2.75 Flour Chips

$2.75

4.25 Flour Chips

$4.25

5.00 Flour Chips

$5.00

6.75 Flour Chips

$6.75

L/c Chips

$2.75

Mild

Family Specials

Family Pollo Loco

$48.99

Rice and beans

Rice # 9

$6.99

Beans # 9

$6.99

Rice cuadro 1/4

$12.99

Beans cuadro 1/4

$12.99

Rice charola mediana

$19.99

Beans charola mediana

$19.99

Rice charola Grande

$39.99

Beans Charola Grande

$39.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2299 Keith St NW, Cleveland, TN 37311

Directions

Gallery
El Cazador Mexican Restaurant image
El Cazador Mexican Restaurant image

