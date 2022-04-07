El Cazador Taqueria - Ghost Kitchen imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Cazador Taqueria - Ghost Kitchen 706 hartford road

review star

No reviews yet

706 Hartford Road

Manchester, CT 06040

Order Again

Popular Items

Carnitas Taco
Braised Chicken Taco
Warm Tortilla Chips

Starters

Warm Tortilla Chips

$3.00

House fried chips with your choice dip

Tacos

2 to 3 tacos per person recommended

Carnitas Taco

$3.25

Slow cooked pork, seasoned with citrus and

Braised Chicken Taco

$3.25

Braised chicken, seasoned with Chipotle, Tomato, and Cumin

Salads

Crisp Romaine Salad

$8.00

Tortilla Chips, Black Beans, Chipotle Crema, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Vinaigrette

Sides

Mexican Street Corn

$3.00

Grilled corn cobbette, topped with chipotle crema, cotija, lime juice, and cilantro

guac

$3.00

pico

$3.00

Margaritas

Must be 21 or older proper ID required

Classic Margarita

$10.00

200ml ready to enjoy just pour over ice

Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

200ml ready to enjoy just pour over ice

Food

Pretzel

$6.00

Brat Sandwich

$9.00

Sauerbrataen

$12.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Sauerkraut

$3.00

Cabbage

$3.00

Sweet Potato

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Available for Take Out or Delivery

Location

706 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT 06040

Directions

Gallery
El Cazador Taqueria - Ghost Kitchen image

