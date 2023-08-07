Bebidas Beverages

BEVIDAS Drinks

Coffee Café

$4.00

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Imported Soft Drinks

$3.99

Aguas Frescas

$3.99+

Iced Tea

$4.00

Agua Water

$2.00

CERVESA Beer

Domestic Beer

$5.00

Imported Beer

$6.00

Cubetas

$25.00

Micheladas

Micheladas Domestic

$8.00

Micheladas Imported

$9.00

Tequila

Don Julio Premium

$12.00

Herradura Top Shelf

$10.00

Patron Premium

$12.00

Jimador Top Shelf

$10.00

Hornitos Top Shelf

$10.00

Centenario

$8.00

Casa Amigos Premium

$12.00

Casador

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

1800 Blanco o Reposado

$8.00

Corralejo o Reposado

$8.00

Clase Azul Ultra Premium

$22.00

Don Julio 1942 Ultra Premium

$22.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal Or Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnny Walker RED

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Johnny Walker BLACK

$10.00

Buchanans 12 YEAR

$10.00

Vodka

Hypnotiq

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Rum

Malibu

$5.00

Malibu Banana

$5.00

Flor de Cana

$8.00

Gin

Taaka

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Jagermeister

Jagermeister

$8.00

Comida

Aperitivos

Choriqueso Chorizo

$10.00

Melted Cheese & (3) Homemade Tortillas

Carnitas Michoacanas

$12.00

Braised Pork, Tortilla Chips & Beans, topped with Queso Fresco

Tostadas de Tinga de Pollo

$9.00

Three Chicken Toastadas

Sides- Extras

Guacamole

$9.00

Frijoles Charros

$7.00

Charro Beans

Orden de Tortillas (3)

$5.00

Order of (3) Tortillas

Orden de Tamales (3)

$7.00

Order of (3) Tamales

Extra Arroz

$2.00

Extra Frijoles

$2.00

Desayunos

El Cazo

$14.00

Fried corn tortillas simmered in sauce, Longaniza, 2 eggs & beans

La Sirena

$12.00

Two eggs, beans, fried plantains & homemade tortillas

El Barril

$15.00

Two eggs, Michoacan style carnitas, beans, fried plantains & homemade tortillas

Breakfast Tacos

$3.00

Built Your Own Breakfasty

$11.99

Guisados

Aporreado

$14.00

Dried Beef, stirred with egg and cooked in sauce

Pollo Guisado

$13.00

Chicken cooked in tomato, tomatillo & Serrano sauce

Longaniza Guisado

$14.00

Longaniza sausage, in tomato, tomatillo & Serrano sauce

Costilla de Puerco En Verde

$15.00

Pork rib chunks in tomato, tomatillo & Serrano sauce

Asado de Puerco Rojo

$15.00

Bistec Con Papas

$13.00

Thinly cut beef filets with potatoes

Antojos

Costillas de Res ala Plancha

$15.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rojas de Pollo Asado Estilo Michoacan

$13.00

Red Enchiladas with grilled Chicken Michoacán Style

Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo De Tinga

$13.00

Sopes

Sopes Carne Asada

$12.00

Thick corn tortilla-like stuffed with Beef, Beans and Vegetables

Sopes Carne de Res Desebrada

$12.00

Thick corn tortilla-like stuffed with Shredded Beef, Beans and Vegetables

Sopes de Tinga de Pollo

$12.00

Thick corn tortilla-like stuffed with Chipotle Shredded Chicken, Beans & Vegetables

Sopes Nopales

$11.00

Thick corn tortilla-like stuffed with Nopales, Beans & Vegetables

Sopes Longaniza

$13.00

Thick corn tortilla-like stuffed with Longazina, Cheese, Beans & Vegetables

Tortas

Torta Clasica Don Ramon

$10.00

Classic Torta Sandwich with Shredded Chicken O Grilled Meat

Torta El Botija

$11.00

Shredded Chicken, Longaniza Sausage, Fried Eggs, Cheese & Beans

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Michoacana

$13.00

Homemade Corn Masa Dough stuffed with Chicken Tinga and Side of Beans

Quesabirra Con Consome

$14.00

Beef Birria Quesadilla & Beef Bouillon Stock

Quesadilla Chicken Fajita

$8.00

Quesadilla Beef Fajita

$8.00

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Taco Carnitas Michoacanas

$4.00

Pollo Tinga Taco

$4.00

Fajita Chicken Taco

$4.00

Fajita Beef Taco

$4.00

‘Merican Mexican

Parrillada Mixta

Charro or Refried Beans, Rice, Salad, Guacamole & Pico De Gallo

Platillo Molcajete

Fajita Steak, Chicken, Sausage, Cacti, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo All in Molcajete, Homemade Tortillas

NINOS Kids

(1) Flauta Plate w/Rice & Beans

$6.00

(1) Taco Plate w/Rice & Beans

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets w/Fries

$7.00

Sopa Fideo w/Homemade Tortillas

$7.00

Hamburger with Fries

$7.50

Caldos

Caldo de Pollo

$11.00

Caldo de Res

$12.00

Pozole

$13.00

Flautas

Flautas de Pollo

$12.00

Parking

Parking Estacionamiento

Parking

$10.00

Parking

$20.00