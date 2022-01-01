Mexican & Tex-Mex
El Centro - Dedham
331 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
338 Washington St, Dedham, MA 02026
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yellow Door Taqueria - Lower Mills
No Reviews
2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE Dorchester, MA 02124
View restaurant
El Barrio Mexican Grill - 1782 Dorchester Ave
4.3 • 1,796
1782 Dorchester Ave Dorchester, MA 02124
View restaurant