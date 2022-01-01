Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Centro - Dedham

331 Reviews

$$

338 Washington St

Dedham, MA 02026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TACO Carne Asada
TACO Fish
GUACAMOLE

Antojitos Mexicanos

Corn on the cob

$8.00

TAMALE

$7.00

TOSTADA

$6.00

EMPANADAS

$6.00

SOPES

$6.00

Chips and salsa

$3.50

GUACAMOLE

$10.00

Soups & Salads

Ensalada Frida Kahlo con Carne Asada

$13.00

Ensalada Frida Kahlo Con Pastor

$13.00

Ensalada Frida Kahlo Con Pollo

$13.00

Ensalada Frida Kahlo vegetarian

$13.00

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Street Taco

TACO Al Pastor

$5.00

TACO Barbacoa

$5.00

TACO Campechanas

$5.00

TACO Caramelos

$6.00

TACO Carne Asada

$5.00

TACO Carnitas

$5.00

TACO Chicken

$5.00

TACO Chorizo

$5.00

TACO Especial

$6.00

TACO Fish

$5.00

TACO GRINGA

$6.00

TACO Lorenza

$6.00

TACO Shrimp

$6.00

TACO Vegetables

$5.00

Taco Cochinita

$5.00

3 BIRRIA TACOS WITH CONSOME

$18.00Out of stock

Taco Jaas

$7.00

2 Tacos de Lengua With Consomme

$15.00

Quesadillas

EL PIDIO PEREZ

$11.00

Senor Najar

$11.00

Del Tio Kiko

$11.00

Luis Cano

$11.00

Alfonso Rodriguez

$11.00

Abel Orduro

$11.00

QUESADILLA

$11.00

Molcajete

Chicken Molcajete

$19.00

Carne Molcajete

$20.00

Salmon Al Molcajete

$21.00

Shrimp Molcajete

$21.00

Classicos

Shrimp Chipotle

$19.00

Chicken Al Chipotle

$18.00

Chile Relleno

$18.00

Flautas

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Mole

$18.00

Bistek Ranchero

$18.00

STEAK TAMPIQUENA

$26.00

Rib Eye Tacos

$23.00

Pork Pibil

$17.00

Pollo Ranchero

$16.00

Carne Con Chile

$17.00

Enfrijoladas Oaxaquenas

$17.00

Calabacitas Con Queso

$15.00

Chimichanga

$17.00

Enchiladas

$17.00

Carnitas Verdes

$17.00

Camarones Papantla

$23.00

Carne Asada

$25.00

Burrito

$9.99

Salmon Yaqui

$21.00

Burro Percheron

$15.00Out of stock

Sides and Extras

SIDE RICE & BEANS

$4.00

Side of RICE

$3.50

SIDE OF BEANS

$3.50

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$3.50

SMALL SIDE GUAC

$3.00

Extra Meat

$3.50

Extra CHEESE

$1.00

Small Salad

$3.00

Side Tortillas Harina (3)

$3.00

Side Tortilla Maiz (3)

$2.50

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.99

Side grilled onion

$1.50

Side cheese

$1.00

Hot sauce

$0.75

Extra bowl chips

$2.50

Bag of chips

$2.50

Onions and peppers

$2.00

Salsa side

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids taco Rice Beans

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla Rice Beans

$7.00

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Margaritas

De LA Casa

$12.00

El Centro Patron Margarita

$14.00

Coconut Margarita

$14.00

Açai Berry Margarita

$14.00

Besame

$14.00

Strawberry and guava

Cielo Azul

$14.00

A classic with curaçao and peach.

Diamante Margarita

$18.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila, Grand Marnier, raspberry liquor, fresh lime juice and agave.

Dos y el Gringo

$20.00

A combination of Casamigos Silver, Casamigos Reposado and Casamigos Añejo. Gran Galan, lime juice and agave.

LA Llorona

$14.00

Pomegranate liquor.

Mango Chamoy Margarita

$14.00

Mango Margarita

$14.00

Mango Whiskey-Rita

$14.00

Mezcal Margarita

$14.00

Passionfruit Margarita

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Strawberry Margarita

$14.00

Tamarind Margarita

$14.00

El pitcher

$65.00

El pitcher de mango

$65.00

Frozen shots

$7.00

San Valentin

Margarita

Vino

Cerveza

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

338 Washington St, Dedham, MA 02026

Directions

Gallery
El Centro image
El Centro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hungry Coyote - 1185 Highland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1185 Highland Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
La Rana Rossa
orange starNo Reviews
154 Green Street Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Yellow Door Taqueria - Lower Mills
orange starNo Reviews
2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE Dorchester, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
El Barrio Mexican Grill - 1782 Dorchester Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,796
1782 Dorchester Ave Dorchester, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton
orange star4.5 • 192
160 Chestnut Hill ave Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Amelia's Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
1936 Beacon Street Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dedham

b.good - Dedham
orange star4.2 • 2,134
708 Legacy Pl Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Il Massimo
orange star4.6 • 354
400 Legacy Pl Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Oscar's
orange star4.2 • 262
380 Washington Street Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Ron's Gourmet Ice Cream - Dedham
orange star4.6 • 218
559 High St Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Horse Thieves Tavern
orange star4.0 • 103
585 High Street Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Santoro's Sicilian Trattoria - 211 bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 91
211 bridge Street Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dedham
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Roslindale
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Norwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Needham Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Needham
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Milton
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston