El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant - San Antonio

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Pepsi

$2.89

Lemonade

$3.00

Big Red

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

H2o

Hot Chocolate

$2.89Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.89Out of stock

Kid Cup Milk

$1.30

Milk

$2.89

Mug Root Beer

$2.89

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.89

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$2.89Out of stock

Kids Cup

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Redbull

$4.00

Pepsi Can

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Orange Soda

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Appetizers

Alexia's Sample

$15.99

Four chicken flautas, four Monterey jack cheese and chorizo quesadillas and four jalapeno bacon wrapped shrimp. Served with a cup of queso and garnished with pico de gallo.

Queso Cup

$6.99

Our cheese dip served with warm tostadas. Add picadillo meat $1.09

Queso Bowl

$9.79

Our cheese dip served with warm tostadas. Add picadillo meat $1.09

Fajita Nachos

$13.59

Eight tostadas topped with refried beans and Monterey jack cheese and your choice of beef, chicken or beef FAJITAS. Served with jalapenos and guacamole on the side.

Queso Flameado

$10.99

An authentic Mexican appetizer made with melted Monterey jack cheese and chorizo. presentation is served flaming at tableside. Add shrimp $1.29

Tableside Guac

$15.99

Made to order. Fresh avocados, onions, tomato, cilantro, jalapenos, and fresh squeezed lime juice.

Volcano Nachos

$11.99

Our homemade chips piled high and covered with picadillo, beans, chili con queso, pico de gallo and topped with our sour cream.

Crispy Mini Flautas

$8.59

Six crispy flute shaped corn tortillas, filled with shredded beef or chicken and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole in sour cream on a bed of lettuce and tomato.

Queso Del Mar

$11.50

Small Guacamole 8oz

$8.99

Bn/chz Nachos

$8.00

1/2 Bean & Chz Nachos

$3.59

Lg Guacamole 16 oz

$15.99

Cheese Ques

$7.00

1/2 Nachos Compuestos

$4.50

1/2 Gabriel's Nachos

$4.50

Favoritos de Tejas

Puffy Tacos

$11.29

Two puffy corn tortillas filled with your choice of picadillo, shredded chicken or carne guisada. Sprinkled with queso fresco. Served with rice, refried, lettuce and tomato.

Chalupas

$8.49

Two crispy corn tortillas, layered with refried beans, cheese , lettuce and tomato. Add picadillo meat or shredded chicken $1.09. Add beef fajita or chicken fajita for $2.09.

Carne Guisada

$13.59

A delicious stew of sauteed beef tips. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.

Chimichanga

$11.79

A fried flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Topped with half chili con queso and half chili con carne. Garnished with pico de gallo. Substitute beef or chicken fajita $2.09

Flautas

$10.99

Two crispy flute shaped corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken and monterey jack cheese. Accompanied with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Faj Burg

$9.79

Bean Burger

$9.79

Pico Burger

$9.79Out of stock

Chili Burger

$9.79Out of stock

1/2 Chalupas

$4.25

Tamale Platter

$9.89

Burrito Ari

$10.59

Rd Runner Burger

$9.79

Fish Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Light Side

Tort Sp Bowl

$9.29

A seasoned stock with chicken, monterey jack cheese, diced green onions and a slice of avocado. Garnished with tortilla strips.

Fideo Cup

$5.75

A traditional Mexican soup made with vermicelli in a tomato and chicken stock. Make it "Tex-mex" with picadillo meat and whole beans $1.09

Jessica's Fideo Bowl

$7.99

A traditional Mexican soup made with vermicelli in tomato and chicken stock. Make it "Tex-mex" with picadillo meat and whole beans $1.09.

P. Taco Salad

$9.59

A large tortilla shell filled with a bed of lettuce and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Garnished with tomatoes , cheese , guacamole and sour cream. Substitute beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas $2.19

El Tejano

$9.79

One cheese enchilada, one crispy picadillo taco and a guacamole salad.

Tort Sp Cup

$5.75

A seasoned stock with chicken , monterey jack cheese, diced green onions and a slice of avocado. Garnished with tortilla strips.

Ensalada Esme

$9.79

Spring mixed lettuce with jicama, corn, sliced avocado, and queso fresco tossed in our home made dressing. Topped with tortilla strips. Add beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas $2.09

Two Step

$9.99

One puffy beef or chicken taco with one spinach enchilada served with guacamole salad.

Chicken Breast

$12.99

Lightly seasoned chicken breast served with cilantro rice, and a guacamole salad.

Lone Star Tacos

$9.59

Your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken in two crispy corn shells or flour tortillas. Topped with lettuce, and tomato and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Soft Tacos Chicken

$9.59

Soft Beef Tacos

$9.59

Soft Tacos Guacamole

$9.59

Soft Tacos Mixed

$9.59

Spinach Ques

$10.59

Guac Salad

$7.00

Bean Sp Bowl

$5.00

Guacamole Small Salad

$3.50

Enchiladas

Carlos Special

$12.89

Our Signature dish- two cheese enchiladas and one tamale topped with chili con carne, one crispy picadillo taco and guacamole salad.

Helotes Delight

$11.79

Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne and one crispy picadillo taco.

Pancho Villa

$12.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne.

Natalia's Ench

$10.79

Two beef enchiladas topped with a mild chile sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Garnished with sliced potatoes.

Mexican Plate

$11.99

One cheese enchilada, one crispy picadillo taco and one bean and cheese chalupa.

Texas

$11.59

Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne.

Shrimp Ench

$13.99

Two shrimp enchiladas sauteed with onions, tomatoes and topped with cream sauce.

El Favorito

$9.69

One cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne and one crispy picadillo taco.

Juan's Chk Ench

$11.99

Two chicken enchiladas with your choice of any of the following sauce: spicy ranchero, tomatillo, jalapeno cream, cream, or our traditional mole sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Spinach Ench

$11.79

A Vegetarian Delight- Two fresh spinach enchiladas sauteed with onions and tomatoes. Topped with cream sauce and Monterey jack cheese.

Ench Garcias

$13.99

Two flour tortillas rolled with our seasoned beef or chicken fajitas, topped with chili con queso. Served with rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Nortenas

$12.79

Two enchiladas, filled with jalapeno infused chicken, covered with a mild chili sauce. Topped with avocado slices and sprinkled with queso fresco.

The Longhorn

$10.79

Chiquito Enchiladas

$8.49

Ruben's Enchiladas

$10.79

Mexican Flag Enchiladas

$11.49

Bandera Downs Enchiladas

$10.50

Bandera Downs Special Enchiladas

$11.50

Pyramid Enchiladas

$13.59

Gr/chz Ench

$10.00

Chaparral Enchiladas

$7.49

Enchiladas Vegetales

$10.49

Two enchiladas filled with sauteed zucchini, onion, tomato and mushrooms. Topped with your choice of tomatillo, spicy ranchero, or house made creole sauce. Served with black beans and corn salad.

Nortenas Queso Fresco

$11.49

F

Especiales De La Casa

Chile Relleno

$15.99

A lightly battered Poblano pepper filled with picadillo meat and Monterey jack cheese. Topped with tampiqueno sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.

Filet Tampiq

$24.99

The owners favorite- A tenderloin of beef topped with tampiqueno sauce. Served with one cheese enchilada, rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Christina's Relleno

$17.29

Carne Asada

$22.99

Pescado Acapulco

$17.99

Chuey's Quesda

$13.89

Southwest Chk

$14.59

Ranchero Steak

$21.99

Parillada For1

$20.99

Parillada For2

$39.99

Valerie's Bf

$16.39

Valerie's Chk

$16.39

Steak Arrachera

$20.99

Puntas De Filete

$21.59

Todo Mexico

$15.99

Pescado Acapul

$17.99

Shrimp Diablo Plate

$16.29

Pollo Poblano

$13.00

Shrimp Diablo

$15.00

Rodeo Parrillada

$39.50

Street Tacos

Pati Asada Tac

$13.89

Pollo Asado

$12.89

Tacos Pescado

$13.39

Shrimp Tacos

$12.79

Fajitas Famosas

Personal Bf

$20.99

Personal Chk

$18.89

Personal Shrim

$20.99

Mixed Personal

$19.99

Personal Veg

$10.79

Giant Beef

$56.99

one pound and a half of beef fajitas sautéed with onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Giant Chicken

$54.99

one pound and a half of chicken fajitas sautéed with green bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Giant Shrimp

$56.99

one pound and a half of shrimp fajitas sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Giant Mixed

$55.99

one pound and a half of a combination of beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas sautéed with green bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Giant Veggie

$35.00

Monday Fajita

$25.20

Tuesday Fajita

$25.20

Kids

Stallion

$7.79

Speedy Gonzales

$7.79

Two tender chicken strips served with French fries.

Kid Burger

$7.79

One palm sized burger with all the fixings. Served with French fries.

Lil Tex

$7.79

One cheese quesadilla served on a flour tortilla. Add beef or chicken for $1.50 Served with rice and refried beans.

El Bambino

$7.79

One cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne. Served with rice and refried beans.

Kid Cup Chk

$1.79

Kid Cup Bf

$1.79

Kid Cup Milk

$0.99

Tacos A La Carte

Bean Taco

$1.75

(1) Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.00

(1) Beef Fajita Taco

$3.79

(1) Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.79

(1) Crispy Taco Chicken

$2.75

(1) Crispy Taco Beef

$2.75

(1) Puffy Taco Beef

$3.25

(1) Puffy Taco Chicken

$3.25

(1) Asada Taco

$4.00

(1) Beef Fajita Taco w/guac

$4.29

(1) Chicken Fajita Taco w/guac

$4.29

(1) Brisket Taco

$3.59Out of stock

Add Cheese

$0.25

(1) Puffy Taco w/guac

$3.25

Shrimp Faj Tac

$5.00

(1) Fish Taco

$5.00

(1) Chicken Flauta

$3.25

(1) Beef Flauta

$3.25

(1) Picadillo FL Taco

$2.99

(1) Guisada Taco

$2.99

(1) Guisada Taco w/guac

$3.29

(1) Chicken Soft Taco

$3.00

(1) Beef Soft Taco

$3.00

(1) Guisada Taco w/cheese

$3.00

(1) Shrimp Diablo

$2.59

1 Tamale

$1.75

(1) Chicken Flour Taco

$2.75

Guac Taco

$2.00

Add Guacamole

$0.50

Enchiladas A La Carte

(1) Cheese Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Green Cheese Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Spinach Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Shrimp Enchilada

$3.50

(1) Beef Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Garcia's Enchilada

$3.50

(1) Vegetable Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Chicken Enchilada Ranchera

$3.00

(1) Green Chicken Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Mole Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Chicken Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Cilantro Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Nortenas Enchilada

$3.50

(1)Jalapeno Chicken Ench

$3.00

(1) Natalia Enchilada

$3.00

Side Orders

Sd Yellow Cheese

$1.25

Sd Rice

$2.09

Sd Guacamole

$4.99

Sd Onions

$0.79

Spicy Verde Salsa

Sd Lettuce

$1.09

Sd Corn Salad

$1.09

Sd White Cheese

$1.25

Sd Refried

$2.09

Avacado Slices

$4.99

Sd Grilled Onions

$1.29

Sd Grilled Jap

$1.59

Sd Tomato

$0.79

Side Tamale

$1.79

Sd Sour Cream

$1.00

Sd Whole Beans

$2.09

Sd Cilantro

$0.59

Sd Jalapenos

$1.00

Sd Tater Tots

$2.59

Sd French Fries

$2.59

Sd Ranch Sauce

$1.59

Sd Chile Con Carne

$1.59

Sd Cherries

$0.79

Sd Sausage

$1.29

Sd Tomatillo

$1.59

Sd Mole Sauce

$1.59

Sd Black Beans

$2.09

Side Queso

$2.79

Sd Honey

$0.79

Sd Ham

$1.29

Sd Tampiq Sauce

$1.59

Sd Jap Sauce

$1.59

Sd Cilantro Cream

$1.59

Same Plate

(1) Shrimp Diablo

$3.00

3 Combo Shrimp

$4.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$2.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Bell Peppers

$1.29

Queso Fresco

$1.50

Bean Soup Side

$1.00

Mushroom

$1.00

To Go Items

8oz. Rice

$2.50

8oz. Refried

$2.50

8oz. Bean Soup

$3.00

8oz. Whole Beans

$2.50

8oz. Salsa

$3.00

Small Tostadas

$2.00

16oz. Rice

$5.00

16 oz. Refried Beans

$5.50

16oz. Bean Soup

$6.00

16oz. Whole Beans

$5.00

16oz. Salsa

$6.00

Gallon Rice

$25.00

Gallon Refried Beans

$25.00

Gallon Bean Soup

$30.00

Large Tostadas

$6.00

32oz. Rice

$9.00

32oz. Refried Beans

$10.00

32oz. Bean Soup

$10.00

32oz. Whole Beans

$9.00

32oz. Salsa

$12.00

8oz. Queso

$4.00

8oz Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Small Guacamole 8oz.

$8.99

Gallon Salsa

$25.00

(12) Corn Tortillas

$4.00

(20) Enchiladas To-Go

$40.00

Pound Barbacoa

$12.00

16oz. Queso To-Go

$7.00

16oz. Picadillo

$7.00

Large Guacamole 16oz.

$15.99

Gallon Pico De Gallo

$30.00

Tortilla Pack (20)

$6.00

Lg. Chile Con Carne 16oz.

$10.00

32oz. Queso

$14.00

32oz. Guacamole

$29.99

Dozen Tamales

$12.00

Dozen Flour

$4.50

1 Flour Tort

$0.25

Gallon Tea

$12.00

(12) Cheese Ench

$30.00

(30) Ckn Ench

$70.00

Spinac Enche Pk

$40.00

LG Chips And 8oz Salsa

$3.50

3oz Salsa

$1.25

1 Corn Tort

$0.25

Dozen Corn

$4.00

Giant Fajita Platter Sp

$47.29

Family Taco Pack

$40.00

Enchilada Beef 15

$35.00

Cheese Ench Pack

$35.00

Bf Ench Tray

$35.00

Chx Ench Tray

$40.00

TO GO DRINKS

TO GO EL JEFE

$13.00

TO GO GRANDE

$10.00

TO GO JESSICAS

$13.00

TO GO SANGRIA

$11.00

TO GO STRAWBERRY

$11.00

TO GO MANGO

$11.00

TO GO CHAMOY

$11.00

TO GO TAMARINDO

$11.00

TO GO DOS A RITA

$13.00

TO GO BLUE PARADISE

$13.00

TO GO LUNA RITA

$12.00

TO GO JALAPENO PINEAPPLE

$11.00

TO GO SKINNY MARGARITA

$11.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

"A TASTE LIKE NO OTHER"

Website

Location

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio, TX 78232

Directions

Gallery
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

