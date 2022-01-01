- Home
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant - San Antonio
No reviews yet
2838 N Loop 1604 E.
San Antonio, TX 78232
Popular Items
Beverages
Iced Tea
Dr. Pepper
Pepsi
Lemonade
Big Red
Coffee
Diet Pepsi
H2o
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Kid Cup Milk
Milk
Mug Root Beer
Orange Juice
Red Bull
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Strawberry Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Kids Cup
Arnold Palmer
Bottled water
Redbull
Pepsi Can
Horchata
Jamaica
Topo Chico
Orange Soda
Pineapple Juice
Appetizers
Alexia's Sample
Four chicken flautas, four Monterey jack cheese and chorizo quesadillas and four jalapeno bacon wrapped shrimp. Served with a cup of queso and garnished with pico de gallo.
Queso Cup
Our cheese dip served with warm tostadas. Add picadillo meat $1.09
Queso Bowl
Our cheese dip served with warm tostadas. Add picadillo meat $1.09
Fajita Nachos
Eight tostadas topped with refried beans and Monterey jack cheese and your choice of beef, chicken or beef FAJITAS. Served with jalapenos and guacamole on the side.
Queso Flameado
An authentic Mexican appetizer made with melted Monterey jack cheese and chorizo. presentation is served flaming at tableside. Add shrimp $1.29
Tableside Guac
Made to order. Fresh avocados, onions, tomato, cilantro, jalapenos, and fresh squeezed lime juice.
Volcano Nachos
Our homemade chips piled high and covered with picadillo, beans, chili con queso, pico de gallo and topped with our sour cream.
Crispy Mini Flautas
Six crispy flute shaped corn tortillas, filled with shredded beef or chicken and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole in sour cream on a bed of lettuce and tomato.
Queso Del Mar
Small Guacamole 8oz
Bn/chz Nachos
1/2 Bean & Chz Nachos
Lg Guacamole 16 oz
Cheese Ques
1/2 Nachos Compuestos
1/2 Gabriel's Nachos
Favoritos de Tejas
Puffy Tacos
Two puffy corn tortillas filled with your choice of picadillo, shredded chicken or carne guisada. Sprinkled with queso fresco. Served with rice, refried, lettuce and tomato.
Chalupas
Two crispy corn tortillas, layered with refried beans, cheese , lettuce and tomato. Add picadillo meat or shredded chicken $1.09. Add beef fajita or chicken fajita for $2.09.
Carne Guisada
A delicious stew of sauteed beef tips. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.
Chimichanga
A fried flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Topped with half chili con queso and half chili con carne. Garnished with pico de gallo. Substitute beef or chicken fajita $2.09
Flautas
Two crispy flute shaped corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken and monterey jack cheese. Accompanied with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Faj Burg
Bean Burger
Pico Burger
Chili Burger
1/2 Chalupas
Tamale Platter
Burrito Ari
Rd Runner Burger
Fish Sandwich
Light Side
Tort Sp Bowl
A seasoned stock with chicken, monterey jack cheese, diced green onions and a slice of avocado. Garnished with tortilla strips.
Fideo Cup
A traditional Mexican soup made with vermicelli in a tomato and chicken stock. Make it "Tex-mex" with picadillo meat and whole beans $1.09
Jessica's Fideo Bowl
A traditional Mexican soup made with vermicelli in tomato and chicken stock. Make it "Tex-mex" with picadillo meat and whole beans $1.09.
P. Taco Salad
A large tortilla shell filled with a bed of lettuce and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Garnished with tomatoes , cheese , guacamole and sour cream. Substitute beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas $2.19
El Tejano
One cheese enchilada, one crispy picadillo taco and a guacamole salad.
Tort Sp Cup
A seasoned stock with chicken , monterey jack cheese, diced green onions and a slice of avocado. Garnished with tortilla strips.
Ensalada Esme
Spring mixed lettuce with jicama, corn, sliced avocado, and queso fresco tossed in our home made dressing. Topped with tortilla strips. Add beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas $2.09
Two Step
One puffy beef or chicken taco with one spinach enchilada served with guacamole salad.
Chicken Breast
Lightly seasoned chicken breast served with cilantro rice, and a guacamole salad.
Lone Star Tacos
Your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken in two crispy corn shells or flour tortillas. Topped with lettuce, and tomato and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Soft Tacos Chicken
Soft Beef Tacos
Soft Tacos Guacamole
Soft Tacos Mixed
Spinach Ques
Guac Salad
Bean Sp Bowl
Guacamole Small Salad
Enchiladas
Carlos Special
Our Signature dish- two cheese enchiladas and one tamale topped with chili con carne, one crispy picadillo taco and guacamole salad.
Helotes Delight
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne and one crispy picadillo taco.
Pancho Villa
Three cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne.
Natalia's Ench
Two beef enchiladas topped with a mild chile sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Garnished with sliced potatoes.
Mexican Plate
One cheese enchilada, one crispy picadillo taco and one bean and cheese chalupa.
Texas
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne.
Shrimp Ench
Two shrimp enchiladas sauteed with onions, tomatoes and topped with cream sauce.
El Favorito
One cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne and one crispy picadillo taco.
Juan's Chk Ench
Two chicken enchiladas with your choice of any of the following sauce: spicy ranchero, tomatillo, jalapeno cream, cream, or our traditional mole sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Spinach Ench
A Vegetarian Delight- Two fresh spinach enchiladas sauteed with onions and tomatoes. Topped with cream sauce and Monterey jack cheese.
Ench Garcias
Two flour tortillas rolled with our seasoned beef or chicken fajitas, topped with chili con queso. Served with rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Nortenas
Two enchiladas, filled with jalapeno infused chicken, covered with a mild chili sauce. Topped with avocado slices and sprinkled with queso fresco.
The Longhorn
Chiquito Enchiladas
Ruben's Enchiladas
Mexican Flag Enchiladas
Bandera Downs Enchiladas
Bandera Downs Special Enchiladas
Pyramid Enchiladas
Gr/chz Ench
Chaparral Enchiladas
Enchiladas Vegetales
Two enchiladas filled with sauteed zucchini, onion, tomato and mushrooms. Topped with your choice of tomatillo, spicy ranchero, or house made creole sauce. Served with black beans and corn salad.
Nortenas Queso Fresco
F
Especiales De La Casa
Chile Relleno
A lightly battered Poblano pepper filled with picadillo meat and Monterey jack cheese. Topped with tampiqueno sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.
Filet Tampiq
The owners favorite- A tenderloin of beef topped with tampiqueno sauce. Served with one cheese enchilada, rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.
Christina's Relleno
Carne Asada
Pescado Acapulco
Chuey's Quesda
Southwest Chk
Ranchero Steak
Parillada For1
Parillada For2
Valerie's Bf
Valerie's Chk
Steak Arrachera
Puntas De Filete
Todo Mexico
Pescado Acapul
Shrimp Diablo Plate
Pollo Poblano
Shrimp Diablo
Rodeo Parrillada
Fajitas Famosas
Personal Bf
Personal Chk
Personal Shrim
Mixed Personal
Personal Veg
Giant Beef
one pound and a half of beef fajitas sautéed with onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Giant Chicken
one pound and a half of chicken fajitas sautéed with green bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Giant Shrimp
one pound and a half of shrimp fajitas sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Giant Mixed
one pound and a half of a combination of beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas sautéed with green bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Giant Veggie
Monday Fajita
Tuesday Fajita
Kids
Stallion
Speedy Gonzales
Two tender chicken strips served with French fries.
Kid Burger
One palm sized burger with all the fixings. Served with French fries.
Lil Tex
One cheese quesadilla served on a flour tortilla. Add beef or chicken for $1.50 Served with rice and refried beans.
El Bambino
One cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne. Served with rice and refried beans.
Kid Cup Chk
Kid Cup Bf
Kid Cup Milk
Tacos A La Carte
Bean Taco
(1) Bean & Cheese Taco
(1) Beef Fajita Taco
(1) Chicken Fajita Taco
(1) Crispy Taco Chicken
(1) Crispy Taco Beef
(1) Puffy Taco Beef
(1) Puffy Taco Chicken
(1) Asada Taco
(1) Beef Fajita Taco w/guac
(1) Chicken Fajita Taco w/guac
(1) Brisket Taco
Add Cheese
(1) Puffy Taco w/guac
Shrimp Faj Tac
(1) Fish Taco
(1) Chicken Flauta
(1) Beef Flauta
(1) Picadillo FL Taco
(1) Guisada Taco
(1) Guisada Taco w/guac
(1) Chicken Soft Taco
(1) Beef Soft Taco
(1) Guisada Taco w/cheese
(1) Shrimp Diablo
1 Tamale
(1) Chicken Flour Taco
Guac Taco
Add Guacamole
Enchiladas A La Carte
(1) Cheese Enchilada
(1) Green Cheese Enchilada
(1) Spinach Enchilada
(1) Shrimp Enchilada
(1) Beef Enchilada
(1) Garcia's Enchilada
(1) Vegetable Enchilada
(1) Chicken Enchilada Ranchera
(1) Green Chicken Enchilada
(1) Mole Enchilada
(1) Chicken Enchilada
(1) Cilantro Enchilada
(1) Nortenas Enchilada
(1)Jalapeno Chicken Ench
(1) Natalia Enchilada
Side Orders
Sd Yellow Cheese
Sd Rice
Sd Guacamole
Sd Onions
Spicy Verde Salsa
Sd Lettuce
Sd Corn Salad
Sd White Cheese
Sd Refried
Avacado Slices
Sd Grilled Onions
Sd Grilled Jap
Sd Tomato
Side Tamale
Sd Sour Cream
Sd Whole Beans
Sd Cilantro
Sd Jalapenos
Sd Tater Tots
Sd French Fries
Sd Ranch Sauce
Sd Chile Con Carne
Sd Cherries
Sd Sausage
Sd Tomatillo
Sd Mole Sauce
Sd Black Beans
Side Queso
Sd Honey
Sd Ham
Sd Tampiq Sauce
Sd Jap Sauce
Sd Cilantro Cream
Same Plate
(1) Shrimp Diablo
3 Combo Shrimp
Side Grilled Veggies
Side Pico
Bell Peppers
Queso Fresco
Bean Soup Side
Mushroom
To Go Items
8oz. Rice
8oz. Refried
8oz. Bean Soup
8oz. Whole Beans
8oz. Salsa
Small Tostadas
16oz. Rice
16 oz. Refried Beans
16oz. Bean Soup
16oz. Whole Beans
16oz. Salsa
Gallon Rice
Gallon Refried Beans
Gallon Bean Soup
Large Tostadas
32oz. Rice
32oz. Refried Beans
32oz. Bean Soup
32oz. Whole Beans
32oz. Salsa
8oz. Queso
8oz Pico De Gallo
Small Guacamole 8oz.
Gallon Salsa
(12) Corn Tortillas
(20) Enchiladas To-Go
Pound Barbacoa
16oz. Queso To-Go
16oz. Picadillo
Large Guacamole 16oz.
Gallon Pico De Gallo
Tortilla Pack (20)
Lg. Chile Con Carne 16oz.
32oz. Queso
32oz. Guacamole
Dozen Tamales
Dozen Flour
1 Flour Tort
Gallon Tea
(12) Cheese Ench
(30) Ckn Ench
Spinac Enche Pk
LG Chips And 8oz Salsa
3oz Salsa
1 Corn Tort
Dozen Corn
Giant Fajita Platter Sp
Family Taco Pack
Enchilada Beef 15
Cheese Ench Pack
Bf Ench Tray
Chx Ench Tray
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
"A TASTE LIKE NO OTHER"
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio, TX 78232