- Home
- /
- Helotes
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- EL CHAPARRAL MEXICAN RESTAURANT
EL CHAPARRAL MEXICAN RESTAURANT
No reviews yet
15103 Bandera Rd
Helotes, TX 78023
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Queso Cup
Queso Bowl
Our cheese dip served with warm tostadas. Add picadillo meat $1.09
Small Guacamole 8oz
Lg Guacamole 16 oz
Gabriel's Nachos
Eight tostadas topped with refried beans and cheddar cheese and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Served with jalapenos and guacamole on the side.
Fajita Nachos
Eight tostadas topped with refried beans and Monterey jack cheese and your choice of beef, chicken or beef FAJITAS. Served with jalapenos and guacamole on the side.
Queso Flameado
An authentic Mexican appetizer made with melted Monterey jack cheese and chorizo. presentation is served flaming at tableside. Add shrimp $1.29
Guac Salad Small
Volcano Nachos
Our homemade chips piled high and covered with picadillo, beans, chili con queso, pico de gallo and topped with our sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla
1/2 Nachos Compuestos
1/2 Gabriel's Nachos
Chk Nuggets
Favoritos de Tejas
Puffy Tacos
Two puffy corn tortillas filled with your choice of picadillo ,shredded chicken or carne guisada. Sprinkled with queso fresco. Served with rice , refried beans, lettuce and tomato.
Chalupas
Two crispy corn tortillas , layered with refried beans, cheese, lettuce and tomato. Add picadillo meat or shredded chicken for $1.09 Add beef or chicken fajita for $2.09
Carne Guisada
A delicious stew of sautéed beef tips. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.
Chimichanga
A fried flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Topped with half chili con queso and half chili con carne. Garnished with pico de Gallo. Substitute beef or chicken fajita $2.09
Flautas
Two crispy flute shaped corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken and Monterrey Jack cheese. Accompanied with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Faj Burg
Bean Burger
Pico Burger
Chili Burger
1/2 Chalupas
Tamale Platter
Burrito Ari
Roadrunner burger
Light Side
Tort Sp Bowl
A seasoned stock with chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, diced green onions and a slice of avacado. Garnished with tortilla strips.
Tort Sp Cup
Jessica's Fideo Bowl
A traditional Mexican soup made with vermicelli in a tomato and chicken stock. Make it “Tex-Mex” with picadillo meat and whole beans $1.09
Fideo Cup
Paula's Taco Salad
A large tortilla shell filled with a bed of lettuce and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, cheese , guacamole and sour cream. Substitute beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas $2.19
El Tejano
One cheese enchilada, one crispy picadillo taco and a guacamole salad
Two Step
One puffy beef or chicken taco with one spinach enchilada served with guacamole salad
Light Sd Chicken Breast
Lightly seasoned chicken breast served with cilantro rice and a guacamole salad
Lone Star Tacos
Your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken in two crispy corn shells of flour tortillas. Topped with lettuce tomato and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Soft Tacos Beef
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with picadillo. Topped with a creole sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and refried beans.
Soft Tacos Chicken
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with shredded chicken . Topped with a creole sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and refried beans.
Soft Tacos Guacamole
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with gucamole. Topped with a creole sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and refried beans.
Soft Tacos Mixed
Spinach Ques
Guac Salad
Bean Sp Bowl
Guacamole Small Salad
Chili Bowl
Menudo
Enchiladas
Carlos Special
Our Signature dish- two cheese enchiladas and one tamale topped with chili con carne, one crispy picadillo taco and guacamole salad.
Helotes Delight
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne and one crispy picadillo taco. Served with rice and any choice of beans.
Pancho Villa
Three cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Natalia's Ench
Two beef enchiladas topped with a mild chile sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Garnished with sliced potatoes. Served with rice and whole beans.
Mexican Plate
One cheese enchilada, one crispy picadillo taco and one bean and cheese chalupa. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Texas
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
El Favorito
Once cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne and one crispy picadillo taco
Juan's Chk Ench
Tow chicken enchiladas with your choice of any of the following sauces: spicy ranchero, tomatillo, jalapeño cream, cream or our traditional mole sprinkled with sesame seeds
Spinach Ench
A vegetarian delight- two fresh spinach enchiladas sautéed with onions and tomatoes. Topped with cream sauce and Monterey Jack cheese
Ench Garcias
Two flour tortillas rolled with our seasoned beef or chicken fajitas, topped with chili con queso. Served with rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Nortenas
Two enchiladas , filled with jalapeño infused chicken, covered with a mild chili sauce. Topped with abacado slices and sprinkled with queso fresco.
The Longhorn
One cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne and one bean and cheese chalupa topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chiquito Enchiladas
One cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne. Served with rice and refried beans.
Bandera Downs Enchiladas
Bandera Downs Special Enchiladas
Pyramid Enchiladas
Gr/chz Ench
Chaparral Enchiladas
Enchiladas Vegetales
Two enchiladas filled with sautéed zucchini , onion, tomato and mushrooms. Topped with your choice of tomatillo, spicy ranchero, or house made creole sauce. Served with black beans and corn salad.
Mexican Plate
Especiales De La Casa
Filet Tampiq
The Owner’s favorite- a tenderloin of beef topped with tampiqueño sauce. Served with one cheese enchilada , rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.
Christina's Relleno
A roasted poblano pepper filled with shrimp or jalapeño chicken , sautéed with onions and tomatoes. Topped with jalapeño cream sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with cilantro rice, whole beans and a guacamole salad.
Carne Asada
Select beef ribeye topped with onions , served with rice and refried beans. Garnished with a side of guacamole and pico de Gallo. Include grilled shrimp for our version of surf and turf.
Flacos Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with your choice of beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas with bell peppers , Monterrey Jack cheese and onions. Served with guacamole , sour cream, pico de Gallo and cilantro rice.
Southwest Chk
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of chili con carne , ranchero sauce, jalapeño sauce, mole or tomatillo topped with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.
Ranchero Steak
Bone-in rib steak charbroiled and topped with a spicy ranchera sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.
Valerie's Bf
A local favorite- one cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne and a portion of tender beef fajitas . Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de Gallo.
Valerie's Chk
A local favorite- one cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne and a portion of tender chicken fajitas . Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de Gallo.
Steak Arrachera
Marinated beef skirt steak topped with sautéed onions and a chili toreado. Served on a hot skillet with French fries and refried beans with melted cheese
Shrimp Diablo Plate
Street Tacos
Pati Asada Tac
Four mini corn tortillas filled with grilled carne asada garnished with cilantro, onions, queso fresco and sliced avacado. Served with borracho beans.
Pollo Asado
Four mini corn tortillas filled with jalapeño chicken garnished with onions, cilantro , queso fresco and sliced avacado. Served with borracho beans
Tacos Pescado
Four mini corn tortillas filled with grilled fish garnished with cabbage, sliced avacado and chipotle mayo. Served with cilantro rice.
Fajitas Famosas
Personal Bf
A portion of beef fajitas sautéed with onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
Personal Chk
A portion of chicken fajitas sautéed with onions and bell peppers . Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
Personal Shrim
A portion of shrimp fajitas sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
Mixed Personal
Personal Veg
Giant Beef
one pound and a half of beef fajitas sautéed with onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Giant Chicken
one pound and a half of chicken fajitas sautéed with green bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Giant Shrimp
one pound and a half of shrimp fajitas sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Giant Mixed
one pound and a half of a combination of beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas sautéed with green bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Giant Veggie
1 Lb Fajitas No Sides
1\2 Lb Fajita
Kids
Stallion
2 mini crispy tacos topped with cheese
Speedy Gonzales
Two tender chicken strips served with French fries.
Kid Burger
One palm sized burger with all the fixings. Served with French fries.
Lil Tex
One cheese quesadilla served on a flour tortilla. Add beef or chicken for $1.50 Served with rice and refried beans.
El Bambino
One cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne. Served with rice and refried beans.
Kid Cup Chk
Kid Cup Bf
Kid Cup Milk
Tender A La Carte
Tacos
Bean Taco
(1) Bean & Cheese Taco
(1) Beef Fajita Taco
(1) Beef Fajita Taco w/guac
(1) Chicken Fajita Taco
(1) Chicken Fajita Taco w/guac
Shrimp Faj Tac
(1) Crispy Taco Chicken
(1) Crispy Taco Beef
(1) Puffy Taco Beef
(1) Puffy Taco Chicken
(1) Puffy Taco w/guac
(1) Puffy Taco Guisada
(1) Picadillo FL Taco
(1) Chicken Flour Taco
(1) POLLO ASADO TACO
(1) Fish Taco
(1) Chicken Flauta
(1) Beef Flauta
(1) Chicken Soft Taco
(1) Beef Soft Taco
(1) Guisada Taco
(1) Guisada Taco w/cheese
(1) Shrimp Diablo
1 Tamale
Guac Taco
CHILE ALA CART
Cheese Quesadilla A La Carte
Enchiladas
(1) Cheese Enchilada
(1) Green Cheese Enchilada
(1) Spinach Enchilada
(1) Beef Enchilada
(1) Garcia's Enchilada
(1) Vegetable Enchilada
(1) Chicken Enchilada Ranchera
(1) Green Chicken Enchilada
(1) Mole Enchilada
(1) Chicken Enchilada
(1) Cilantro Enchilada
(1) Nortenas Enchilada
(1)Jalapeno Chicken Ench
(1) Natalia Enchilada
Side Orders
Sd Whole Beans
Sd Black Beans
Sd Rice
Sd Refried
Sd Corn Salad
Sd Guacamole
Sd Onions
Sd Yellow Cheese
Sd White Cheese
Sd Sour Cream
Sd Tomato
Spicy Verde Salsa
Sd Lettuce
Avacado Slices
Sd Grilled Onions
Sd Grilled Jap
Sd Cilantro
Sd French Fries
Sd Tater Tots
Sd Jalapenos
Sd Ranch Sauce
Sd Chile Con Carne
Sd Sausage
Sd Tomatillo
Sd Mole Sauce
Side Queso
Side Pico
Sd Tampiq Sauce
Sd Cilantro Cream
(1) Shrimp Diablo
Side Grilled Veggies
Bell Peppers
Queso Fresco
Jalapeno Cream
Cilantro Rice
8oz Jalapenos
Guac Salas
Guac Salad
To Go Items
(Sm4oz)Chips N Salsa
(Lg8oz )Chips N Salsa
1 Flour Tort
1 Corn Tort
Dozen Flour
(12) Corn Tortillas
Tortilla Pack (20)
8oz. Rice
16oz. Rice
32oz. Rice
Gallon Rice
Pound Barbacoa
Dozen Tamales
8oz. Refried
16 oz. Refried Beans
32oz. Refried Beans
Gallon Refried Beans
8oz. Bean Soup
16oz. Bean Soup
32oz. Bean Soup
Gallon Bean Soup
8oz. Whole Beans
16oz. Whole Beans
32oz. Whole Beans
4oz Salsa
8oz. Salsa
16oz. Salsa
32oz. Salsa
Gallon Salsa
Small Guacamole 8oz.
Large Guacamole 16oz.
32oz. Guacamole
8oz. Queso
16oz. Queso To-Go
32oz. Queso
8oz Picadillo
16oz. Picadillo
32oz Picadillo
8oz Pico De Gallo
16 Oz Pico
32oz Pico De Gallo
Gallon Pico De Gallo
8oz Chili Con Carne
Lg. Chile Con Carne 16oz.
32 Oz Chili Con Carne
Gallon Chile
8oz Guisada
16 Oz Guisada
32oz Guisada
Gallon Guisada
16oz Chz
10 Chz Ench Tray
(20) Enchiladas To-Go
(30) Ckn Ench
(30) Beef Ench
(30) Cheese Ench
Taco Pack
Enchilada Pack
Gallon Tea
Dozen Tamales
8oz Yellow Cheese
8oz Sour Cream
Appetizers
Queso Cup
Queso Bowl
Our cheese dip served with warm tostadas. Add picadillo meat $1.09
Small Guacamole 8oz
Lg Guacamole 16 oz
Gabriel's Nachos
Eight tostadas topped with refried beans and cheddar cheese and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Served with jalapenos and guacamole on the side.
Fajita Nachos
Eight tostadas topped with refried beans and Monterey jack cheese and your choice of beef, chicken or beef FAJITAS. Served with jalapenos and guacamole on the side.
Queso Flameado
An authentic Mexican appetizer made with melted Monterey jack cheese and chorizo. presentation is served flaming at tableside. Add shrimp $1.29
Guac Salad Small
Volcano Nachos
Our homemade chips piled high and covered with picadillo, beans, chili con queso, pico de gallo and topped with our sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla
1/2 Nachos Compuestos
1/2 Gabriel's Nachos
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
"A TASTE LIKE NO OTHER"
15103 Bandera Rd, Helotes, TX 78023