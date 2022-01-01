Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Chapulin Mexican Restaurant 8901 West Chester Pike

No reviews yet

8901 West Chester Pike

Upper Darby, PA 19082

Popular Items

Tacos
Burrito
Fresh Guacamole

Breakfast

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Freshly made tortilla chips lightly fried with your choice of green or red homemade sauce. Served with 1 sunny side up egg and steak topped with sour scream, cheese, and onions.

Huevos A La Mexicana

$12.00

Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños

Huevos Con Chorizo

$12.00

Scrambled eggs with Mexican style sausage

Huevos Con Jamón

$12.00

Scrambled eggs with ham.

Huevos Con Salchicha

$12.00

Scrambled eggs with sliced hot dogs

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Sunny side up eggs (2) served over fried corn tortillas topped with green or red ranchero sauce.

Tamales

Tamales

$3.50

Corn dough (masa) with a filling of red or green sauce with shredded pork wrapped in a corn husk.

Appetizers

Choriqueso

Choriqueso

$10.00

Mexican melted cheese dip loaded with chorizo served with flour tortillas

Elote

Elote

$4.00

Mexican corn on the cob slathered with mayonnaise and garnished with grated cheese and chili powder

Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$2.00+

The perfect blend of avocado, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro and Mexican spices made to order served with freshly made tortilla chips

Gringas

$11.00

Crispy flour tortilla filled with cheese and al pastor meat. Served with a side of guacamole

Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$5.00+

Fresh salsa loaded with fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro salt, and lime juice. Served with freshly made tortillas.

Sincronizadas

Sincronizadas

$10.00

Crispy flour tortilla filled with cheese and ham. Served with a side of guacamole

Nachos & Fries

Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$7.00

Regular cheese fries.

Cheesy Nachos (no meat)

Cheesy Nachos (no meat)

$10.00

Classic nachos without meat topped with refried beans, jalapeños, melted cheese, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, onions, sour cream and grated cheese

Crazy Fries

Crazy Fries

$12.00

Cheese fries topped with guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat

Crazy Nachos

Crazy Nachos

$16.00

3 Choices of meats topped with refried beans, jalapeños, melted cheese, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, onions, sour cream and grated cheese)

Mexican Fries

Mexican Fries

$9.00

Cheese fries topped with bacon and jalapeños

Mexican Nachos

Mexican Nachos

$12.00

1 Choice of meat topped with refried beans, jalapeños, melted cheese, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, onions, sour cream and grated cheese

Super Nachos

$14.00

2 Choices of meats topped with refried beans, jalapeños, melted cheese, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, onions, sour cream and grated cheese

Plain Yellow Cheesy Nachos

$7.00

Birra

Birria Burrito Con Consome

Birria Burrito Con Consome

$14.00

Giant flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, grated cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and birria stew.

Birria Flautas Con Consome

$14.00

Deep fried birria tacos topped with sour cream and grated cheese. Served with birria stew. Order of four.

Birria Nachos Con Consome

$15.00

Nachos topped with refried beans, tomatoes, avocado, onions, cilantro, melted cheese, grated cheese, and jalapeños. Served with birria stew.

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$13.00

Birria soup with ramen noodles topped with cilantro, onions, and lime.

Birria Torta Con Consome

Birria Torta Con Consome

$12.00

Birria sandwich dipped and fried. Served with broth topped with cilantro, onions, and melted cheese.

Quesabirria Con Consome

Quesabirria Con Consome

$13.00

Crispy flour or corn tortilla filled with birria, melted cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with birria stew.

Quesatacos Con Consome

Quesatacos Con Consome

$18.00

Birria tacos with melted cheese, cilantro and, onions. Served with birria stew.

Tacos de Birria Con Consome

Tacos de Birria Con Consome

$17.00

Birria tacos with cilantro and onions. Served with birria stew. Order of three

Birria Tacos (Chicken Substitute) Con Consome

$15.00

Tacos

Tacos

Tacos

$12.00

3 corn tortilla tacos with your choice of meat topped with cilantro, onions, and cucumbers on the side.

Tacos El Chapulin

$13.00

3 corn tortilla tacos with your choice of meat topped with ettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, sour cream and grated cheese. Served with cucumbers on the side.

Tacos Especiales

Tacos Especiales

$14.00

3 corn tortilla tacos with your choice of meat topped with cilantro, onions, grilled, cactus, grilled jalapeño, cucumbers, and spring onion on the side.

Burritos

Burrito

Burrito

$12.00

Giant flour tortilla with your choice of meat. Filled with rice, beans, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and grated cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and chips

Super Bacon Burrito

Super Bacon Burrito

$15.00

Giant flour tortilla with your choice of meat. Filled with rice, beans, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and grated cheese wrapped in crispy bacon. Served with a side of guacamole and chips.

Sopes

Sope

Sope

$10.00

Grilled and fried corn dough topped with refried, lettuce, onions and grated cheese. Order of three

Sopes El Chapulin

Sopes El Chapulin

$12.00

Your choice of meat topped with refried beans, lettuce, onions and grated cheese. Order of three.

Flautas

Flautas

$12.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Your choice of meat, stuffed with melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce and grated cheese.

Quesadilla Ahogada

Quesadilla Ahogada

$9.00

Deep fried quesadilla with your choice of meat stuffed with lettuce, sour cream, grated cheese, and melted cheese.

Tortas y Pambazos

Pambazo

Pambazo

$11.00

Mexican sandwich deep fried in red guajillo sauce and filled with a mixture of potatos and chorizo topped with lettuce, sour cream and grated cheese.

Torta

Torta

$11.00

Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of meat stuffed with mayo, fried beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, melted cheese, jalapeños or chipotle served with a side of fries.

Torta de Jamon

$11.00

Mexican sandwich with ham, stuffed with mayo, fried beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, melted cheese, jalapeños or chipotle served with a side of fries.

Torta de Milanesa

Torta de Milanesa

$11.00

Breaded chicken or breaded steak stuffed with mayo, fried beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, melted cheese, jalapeños or chipotle served with a side of fries.

Torta de Salchicha

$11.00
Torta El Chapulin

Torta El Chapulin

$13.00

Mexican sandwich filled with Ham, breaded steak, scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage stuffed with mayo, fried beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, melted cheese, jalapeños or chipotle served with a side of fries

Torta Hawaiana

$12.00

Mexican sandwich filled with ham and pineapple stuffed with mayo, fried beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, melted cheese, jalapeños or chipotle served with a side of fries.

Huaraches

Huarache

$9.00

Corn masa dough topped with refried beans, lettuce, onions, and grated cheese.

Huarache El Chapulin

Huarache El Chapulin

$11.00

Your choice of meat topped with refried beans, lettuce, onions, and grated cheese.

Gorditas y Tostadas

Gorditas

Gorditas

$4.00

Thick deep fried corn dough filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro, onions and grated cheese.

Tostadas

$13.00

Flat and crunchy deep fried tortilla topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream and grated cheese. Three per order

Platillos Típicos

Alambre

Alambre

$15.00

One choice of meat Steak, chicken or (shrimp + $3). Your choice of meat cooked with bacon, bell peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice, beans, fresh avocado, and tortillas

Super Alambre

Super Alambre

$17.00

Chicken and steak cooked with bacon, bell peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice, beans, fresh avocado, and tortillas

Alambre El Chapulin

$20.00

Chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with bacon, bell peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice, beans, fresh avocado, and tortillas.

Bistec Ala Mexicana

$14.00

Sizzle steak cooked with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños (optional). Served with rice, beans, avocado, fresh cheese, and tortillas.

Bistec Encebollado

$14.00

Sizzle steak cooked with caramelized onions served with rice, beans, fresh cheese, avocado, and tortillas.

Caldo de Pollo

$12.00

Chicken soup with vegetables served with rice, cilantro, onions, lime, rice and tortillas.

Caldo de Res

$12.00

Beef soup with vegetables served with rice, cilantro, onions, lime, rice and tortillas.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$14.00

Grilled steak served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, french fries, avocado, cheese and tortillas.

Carne Asada Deluxe

$18.00

Grilled steak and shrimp cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, french fries, avocado, cheese and tortillas.

Chilaquiles Verdes O Rojos

$14.00

Freshly made tortilla chips lightly fried with your choice of green or red sauce. Served with one sunny side up egg, steak, rice and beans. Topped with onions, sour cream and grated cheese.

Chiles Rellenos

Chiles Rellenos

$16.00

Two chili peppers stuffed with cheese or ground beef coated in egg batter. Topped with red sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chuletas

Chuletas

$15.00

Two grilled pork chops served with rice, beans, french fries, pico de gallo, avocado, cheese and tortillas.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$14.00

Four corn tortillas slightly fried stuffed with tender shredded chicken coated in your choice of enchilada sauce. Topped with melted cheese, cilantro, onions, sour cream and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans. (Mole enchiladas are served with onions, sour cream and grated cheese).

Super Fajita

$17.00

Chicken and steak prepared with julienned peppers, onions and zucchini served with rice, and a side of sour cream

Ensalada de Pollo

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, beans, tomatoes, avocado, onions, cilantro, fresh cheese and lime.

Fajita

Fajita

$15.00

One choice of meat Steak, chicken or (shrimp + $3) prepared with julienned peppers, onions and zucchini served with rice, and a side of sour cream.

Fajita El Chapulin

Fajita El Chapulin

$20.00

Steak, chicken and shrimp prepared with julienned peppers, onions and zucchini served with rice, and a side of sour cream.

Milanesa de Pollo

$14.00

Seasoned breaded chicken cutlets served with rice, fresh cheese homemade salad, avocado and tortillas.

Milanesa de Res

$14.00

Seasoned breaded steak cutlets served with rice, fresh cheese homemade salad, avocado and tortillas.

Molcajete

Molcajete

$25.00

Steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, pork chop, grilled jalapeño, grilled cactus, spring onions, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Parrillada

$18.00

Grilled steak, chicken breast, mexican chorizo, grilled cactus, spring onions and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, fresh cheese, avocado and tortillas.

Pechuga Asada

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, french fries, avocado cheese and tortillas.

Pechuga Asada Deluxe

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast and shrimp cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, french fries, avocado, cheese, and tortillas.

Seafood

Cocktail de Camaron

$16.00

Authentic mexican shrimp cocktail tossed in a sauce of ketchup, onions, cilantro and citrus sauce. Served with saltine crackers.

Mix Platter

$20.00

Grilled tilapia fillet and shrimp served with rice, beans or salad.

Shrimp Platter

$17.00

Grilled seasoned shrimp served with rice, beans or freshly made salad and tortillas.

Tilapia Platter

$17.00

Grilled tilapia fillet served with rice, beans or salad and tortillas

Eat Green

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Green and red pepper, onions, and zucchini filled with rice, beans, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and grated cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.

Veggie Enchiladas

$12.00

Four corn tortillas slightly fried. Stuffed with fried onions, green and red bell peppers, and zucchini. Topped with melted cheese, cilantro, and onions served with rice and beans

Veggie Fajitas

$13.00

Green and red bell peppers, onions, and zucchini served with rice, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

Green and red bell peppers, onions, and zucchini filled with melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and grated cheese

Veggie Tacos

$10.00

Green and red bell peppers, onions and zucchini. Served with lettuce, tomatos, sour cream and grated cheese.

Kids

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Mexican hot dog wrapped in bacon. Served with a side of french fries.

Kids Milanesa

$8.00

Breaded chicken or steak cutlets served with rice, beans, or french fries. You may choose 2/3 sides.

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken or Cheese quesadilla with your side of choice

Kids Sope

$8.00

One small sope served with your choice of side.

Sides

Avocado

Avocado

$4.00+
Beans

Beans

$3.00+
Chips and salsa

Chips and salsa

$4.00

Homemade chips and salsa

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00+
Fresh Cheese

Fresh Cheese

$3.00+

Rice

$3.00+

Lime

$1.00

Extra Tortilla (5)

$3.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$6.00

Deep fried mexican dough rolled in cinnamon sugar accompanied with a drizzle of caramel or chocolate

Elote

Elote

$4.00

Mexican corn on the cob slathered with mayonnaise, garnished with grated cheese and chili powder.

Flan Napolitano

Flan Napolitano

$6.00

Egg base custard with a layer of caramel.

Fresas Con Crema

Fresas Con Crema

$6.00

Freshly sliced strawberries mixed into a sweetened cream sauce.

Pastel de Oreo

Pastel de Oreo

$6.00Out of stock

Oreo cake

Pastel de Tres Leches

Pastel de Tres Leches

$6.00

Sponge cake soaked in milk mixture topped with Mexican whipped cream.

Pastel de Zanahoria

Pastel de Zanahoria

$6.00

Carrot Cake

Plátanos Fritos

Plátanos Fritos

$7.00

Sweet fried plantains topped with sour cream and condensed milk

Tiramisu

$6.00

Tiramisu Cake

Beverages

Agua De Coco

$2.50

Arizona

$2.00

Boing Guava

$2.50

Boing Mango

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Coffee

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Gingerale

$1.00

Jarritos

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Mexican Milkshakes

$5.00

Mineral Water

$2.00

Refreshing Fruit Drinks

Sangria

$2.00

Sidral

$2.00

Soda cans

$1.00

Squirt

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Specials

Pozole

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Authentic Mexican food!!!

Location

8901 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082

Directions

