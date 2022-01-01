- Home
El Chapulin Mexican Restaurant 8901 West Chester Pike
8901 West Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
Popular Items
Breakfast
Chilaquiles
Freshly made tortilla chips lightly fried with your choice of green or red homemade sauce. Served with 1 sunny side up egg and steak topped with sour scream, cheese, and onions.
Huevos A La Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with Mexican style sausage
Huevos Con Jamón
Scrambled eggs with ham.
Huevos Con Salchicha
Scrambled eggs with sliced hot dogs
Huevos Rancheros
Sunny side up eggs (2) served over fried corn tortillas topped with green or red ranchero sauce.
Tamales
Corn dough (masa) with a filling of red or green sauce with shredded pork wrapped in a corn husk.
Appetizers
Choriqueso
Mexican melted cheese dip loaded with chorizo served with flour tortillas
Elote
Mexican corn on the cob slathered with mayonnaise and garnished with grated cheese and chili powder
Fresh Guacamole
The perfect blend of avocado, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro and Mexican spices made to order served with freshly made tortilla chips
Gringas
Crispy flour tortilla filled with cheese and al pastor meat. Served with a side of guacamole
Pico de Gallo
Fresh salsa loaded with fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro salt, and lime juice. Served with freshly made tortillas.
Sincronizadas
Crispy flour tortilla filled with cheese and ham. Served with a side of guacamole
Nachos & Fries
Cheesy Fries
Regular cheese fries.
Cheesy Nachos (no meat)
Classic nachos without meat topped with refried beans, jalapeños, melted cheese, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, onions, sour cream and grated cheese
Crazy Fries
Cheese fries topped with guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat
Crazy Nachos
3 Choices of meats topped with refried beans, jalapeños, melted cheese, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, onions, sour cream and grated cheese)
Mexican Fries
Cheese fries topped with bacon and jalapeños
Mexican Nachos
1 Choice of meat topped with refried beans, jalapeños, melted cheese, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, onions, sour cream and grated cheese
Super Nachos
2 Choices of meats topped with refried beans, jalapeños, melted cheese, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, onions, sour cream and grated cheese
Plain Yellow Cheesy Nachos
Birra
Birria Burrito Con Consome
Giant flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, grated cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and birria stew.
Birria Flautas Con Consome
Deep fried birria tacos topped with sour cream and grated cheese. Served with birria stew. Order of four.
Birria Nachos Con Consome
Nachos topped with refried beans, tomatoes, avocado, onions, cilantro, melted cheese, grated cheese, and jalapeños. Served with birria stew.
Birria Ramen
Birria soup with ramen noodles topped with cilantro, onions, and lime.
Birria Torta Con Consome
Birria sandwich dipped and fried. Served with broth topped with cilantro, onions, and melted cheese.
Quesabirria Con Consome
Crispy flour or corn tortilla filled with birria, melted cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with birria stew.
Quesatacos Con Consome
Birria tacos with melted cheese, cilantro and, onions. Served with birria stew.
Tacos de Birria Con Consome
Birria tacos with cilantro and onions. Served with birria stew. Order of three
Birria Tacos (Chicken Substitute) Con Consome
Tacos
Tacos
3 corn tortilla tacos with your choice of meat topped with cilantro, onions, and cucumbers on the side.
Tacos El Chapulin
3 corn tortilla tacos with your choice of meat topped with ettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, sour cream and grated cheese. Served with cucumbers on the side.
Tacos Especiales
3 corn tortilla tacos with your choice of meat topped with cilantro, onions, grilled, cactus, grilled jalapeño, cucumbers, and spring onion on the side.
Burritos
Burrito
Giant flour tortilla with your choice of meat. Filled with rice, beans, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and grated cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and chips
Super Bacon Burrito
Giant flour tortilla with your choice of meat. Filled with rice, beans, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and grated cheese wrapped in crispy bacon. Served with a side of guacamole and chips.
Sopes
Flautas
Quesadillas
Tortas y Pambazos
Pambazo
Mexican sandwich deep fried in red guajillo sauce and filled with a mixture of potatos and chorizo topped with lettuce, sour cream and grated cheese.
Torta
Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of meat stuffed with mayo, fried beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, melted cheese, jalapeños or chipotle served with a side of fries.
Torta de Jamon
Mexican sandwich with ham, stuffed with mayo, fried beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, melted cheese, jalapeños or chipotle served with a side of fries.
Torta de Milanesa
Breaded chicken or breaded steak stuffed with mayo, fried beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, melted cheese, jalapeños or chipotle served with a side of fries.
Torta de Salchicha
Torta El Chapulin
Mexican sandwich filled with Ham, breaded steak, scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage stuffed with mayo, fried beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, melted cheese, jalapeños or chipotle served with a side of fries
Torta Hawaiana
Mexican sandwich filled with ham and pineapple stuffed with mayo, fried beans, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, melted cheese, jalapeños or chipotle served with a side of fries.
Huaraches
Gorditas y Tostadas
Platillos Típicos
Alambre
One choice of meat Steak, chicken or (shrimp + $3). Your choice of meat cooked with bacon, bell peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice, beans, fresh avocado, and tortillas
Super Alambre
Chicken and steak cooked with bacon, bell peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice, beans, fresh avocado, and tortillas
Alambre El Chapulin
Chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with bacon, bell peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice, beans, fresh avocado, and tortillas.
Bistec Ala Mexicana
Sizzle steak cooked with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños (optional). Served with rice, beans, avocado, fresh cheese, and tortillas.
Bistec Encebollado
Sizzle steak cooked with caramelized onions served with rice, beans, fresh cheese, avocado, and tortillas.
Caldo de Pollo
Chicken soup with vegetables served with rice, cilantro, onions, lime, rice and tortillas.
Caldo de Res
Beef soup with vegetables served with rice, cilantro, onions, lime, rice and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Grilled steak served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, french fries, avocado, cheese and tortillas.
Carne Asada Deluxe
Grilled steak and shrimp cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, french fries, avocado, cheese and tortillas.
Chilaquiles Verdes O Rojos
Freshly made tortilla chips lightly fried with your choice of green or red sauce. Served with one sunny side up egg, steak, rice and beans. Topped with onions, sour cream and grated cheese.
Chiles Rellenos
Two chili peppers stuffed with cheese or ground beef coated in egg batter. Topped with red sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chuletas
Two grilled pork chops served with rice, beans, french fries, pico de gallo, avocado, cheese and tortillas.
Enchiladas
Four corn tortillas slightly fried stuffed with tender shredded chicken coated in your choice of enchilada sauce. Topped with melted cheese, cilantro, onions, sour cream and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans. (Mole enchiladas are served with onions, sour cream and grated cheese).
Super Fajita
Chicken and steak prepared with julienned peppers, onions and zucchini served with rice, and a side of sour cream
Ensalada de Pollo
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, beans, tomatoes, avocado, onions, cilantro, fresh cheese and lime.
Fajita
One choice of meat Steak, chicken or (shrimp + $3) prepared with julienned peppers, onions and zucchini served with rice, and a side of sour cream.
Fajita El Chapulin
Steak, chicken and shrimp prepared with julienned peppers, onions and zucchini served with rice, and a side of sour cream.
Milanesa de Pollo
Seasoned breaded chicken cutlets served with rice, fresh cheese homemade salad, avocado and tortillas.
Milanesa de Res
Seasoned breaded steak cutlets served with rice, fresh cheese homemade salad, avocado and tortillas.
Molcajete
Steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, pork chop, grilled jalapeño, grilled cactus, spring onions, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Parrillada
Grilled steak, chicken breast, mexican chorizo, grilled cactus, spring onions and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, fresh cheese, avocado and tortillas.
Pechuga Asada
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, french fries, avocado cheese and tortillas.
Pechuga Asada Deluxe
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, french fries, avocado, cheese, and tortillas.
Seafood
Cocktail de Camaron
Authentic mexican shrimp cocktail tossed in a sauce of ketchup, onions, cilantro and citrus sauce. Served with saltine crackers.
Mix Platter
Grilled tilapia fillet and shrimp served with rice, beans or salad.
Shrimp Platter
Grilled seasoned shrimp served with rice, beans or freshly made salad and tortillas.
Tilapia Platter
Grilled tilapia fillet served with rice, beans or salad and tortillas
Eat Green
Veggie Burrito
Green and red pepper, onions, and zucchini filled with rice, beans, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and grated cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.
Veggie Enchiladas
Four corn tortillas slightly fried. Stuffed with fried onions, green and red bell peppers, and zucchini. Topped with melted cheese, cilantro, and onions served with rice and beans
Veggie Fajitas
Green and red bell peppers, onions, and zucchini served with rice, sour cream, and flour tortillas.
Veggie Quesadilla
Green and red bell peppers, onions, and zucchini filled with melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and grated cheese
Veggie Tacos
Green and red bell peppers, onions and zucchini. Served with lettuce, tomatos, sour cream and grated cheese.
Kids
Chicken Nuggets and Fries
Hot Dog
Mexican hot dog wrapped in bacon. Served with a side of french fries.
Kids Milanesa
Breaded chicken or steak cutlets served with rice, beans, or french fries. You may choose 2/3 sides.
Kids Quesadilla
Chicken or Cheese quesadilla with your side of choice
Kids Sope
One small sope served with your choice of side.
Sides
Desserts
Churros
Deep fried mexican dough rolled in cinnamon sugar accompanied with a drizzle of caramel or chocolate
Elote
Mexican corn on the cob slathered with mayonnaise, garnished with grated cheese and chili powder.
Flan Napolitano
Egg base custard with a layer of caramel.
Fresas Con Crema
Freshly sliced strawberries mixed into a sweetened cream sauce.
Pastel de Oreo
Oreo cake
Pastel de Tres Leches
Sponge cake soaked in milk mixture topped with Mexican whipped cream.
Pastel de Zanahoria
Carrot Cake
Plátanos Fritos
Sweet fried plantains topped with sour cream and condensed milk
Tiramisu
Tiramisu Cake
Beverages
Agua De Coco
Arizona
Boing Guava
Boing Mango
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Fanta
Gingerale
Jarritos
Kids Apple Juice
Mexican Coke
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Mexican Milkshakes
Mineral Water
Refreshing Fruit Drinks
Sangria
Sidral
Soda cans
Squirt
Water Bottle
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy Authentic Mexican food!!!
8901 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082