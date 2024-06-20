This restaurant does not have any images
El Charlie's Tacos 5222 Hillsdale Blvd #4
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Limited Service Mexican Restaurant with ice creams and other Mexican antojos.
Location
5222 Hillsdale Blvd #4, Sacramento, CA 95842