El Charro - Bridgewater

review star

No reviews yet

300. Main St.

Bridgewater, VA 22812

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Arroz Con Pollo
Cheese Dip
Chimichangas

Soft Drinks

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Fanta

Fanta

$2.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50
Dasani

Dasani

$2.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.50
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.75

Juice

$2.75

Horchata

$3.00

A refreshing milky white rice water flavored with cinnamon and sugar.

Jamaica

$3.00

Hibiscus water that is sweet, tart, and delicious.

Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

RedBull

$2.75Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$2.75Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Devil's Backbone: Vienna Lager

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bold Rock

$4.00

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Dos XX Amber

$4.75

Dos XX Lager

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Modelo Negra

$4.75

Tecate

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Victoria

$4.75

Michelada

$6.00

Wine

Sangria

$4.25Out of stock

Cabernet

$4.25

White Zinfandel

$4.25

Chardonnay

$4.25

Moscato

$4.25

Pinot Grigio

$4.25

Watermelon Sangria

$4.25

Moscato Sangria

$4.25

Pineapple Sangria

$4.25

Margaritas

House Margarita

$8.00

Made with 100% agave El Charro blanco tequila and citrus triple sec.

Premium Margarita

$12.00

On the rocks margarita with orange liqueur and choice of premium tequilas.

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

The Cadillac of Margaritas is prepared on the rocks with choice of top shelf tequilas and topped with Grand Marnier.

Sangarita

$9.00Out of stock

The perfect blend of fruity sangria with our tangy lime frozen house margarita.

Liquor

Screwdriver

$6.50

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

White Russian

$6.50

Pina Colada

$7.50

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.50

Bahama Mama

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Seabreeze

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Blue Motorcycle

$8.50

Zombie

$8.50

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.00

Starters

Botana Sampler

$11.00

Two deep-fried taquitos, two cheese quesadillas, three breaded cream cheese filled jalapenos, served with guacamole and sour cream.

Stuffed Jalapenos

$7.50

Six breaded cream cheese filled jalapenos, served with guacamole and sour cream.

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

French fries topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, grilled steak, cilantro, onion, tomato and sour cream.

Chi-Charro-nes

$6.00

Pork rinds lightly covered with sweet chili lime powder. Served with a side of hot sauce and lime.

Chips & Dips

Personal Chip Bag & Dip

$1.50

Perfect size for anyone looking for chips to snack on with your choice of dip. Serves 1 to 2.

Small Chips

$2.00

Serves 3-4 amigos.

Medium Chips

$3.00

Serves 5-8 amigos.

Large Chips

$4.00

Serves 8 to 10 amigos.

Salsa

$1.00+

Our classic mild salsa pairs perfectly with chips.

White Sauce

$2.50+

Salad dressing, dried chile and homemade seasoning.

Cheese Dip

$3.50+

Warm queso.

Guacamole

$4.25+

Avocado, cilantro, purple onion and lime juice.

Salsa Verde

$1.00+

Mild, tangy and zesty.

Tomatillo

$1.00+

Spicy.

Burrito Sauce

$1.00+

Sour Cream

$1.00+

Pico de Gallo

$2.00+

Tomato, purple onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, salt.

Ranch

$0.75

Bean Dip

$5.50

Refried beans topped with cheese dip.

Beef Dip

$6.00

Ground beef topped with cheese dip.

Chori Queso Dip

$7.00

Chorizo topped with cheese dip.

Wings

6 wings

$9.99

Traditional chicken wings deep-fried then tossed in sauce. Choice of 1 sauce.

10 wings

$13.99

Traditional chicken wings deep-fried then tossed in sauce. Choice of 2 sauces.

15 wings

$19.29

Traditional chicken wings deep-fried then tossed in sauce. Choice of 3 sauces.

20 wings

$23.99

Traditional chicken wings deep-fried then tossed in sauce. Choice of 4 sauces.

30 wings

$33.79

Traditional chicken wings deep-fried then tossed in sauce. Choice of 5 sauces.

Salads

Chicken Avocado Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken on crisp lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot and red cabbage with your choice of dressing.

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$13.00

Grilled shrimp on crisp lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot and red cabbage with choice of dressing.

Build Your Own Side Salad

$2.50

Bed of iceberg lettuce topped with choice of toppings.

Ranch

$0.75

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$5.75

Tortilla chips with melted shredded cheese and cheese dip.

Bean Nachos

$6.75

Tortilla chips with shredded cheese, cheese dip and refried beans.

Chicken Nachos

$7.25

Tortilla chips covered with melted shredded cheese, cheese dip and shredded chicken.

Beef Nachos

$7.25

Tortilla chips with shredded cheese, cheese dip and ground beef.

Nachos Supremos

$10.50

Tortilla chips with shredded cheese, cheese dip, ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Fajita Nachos

$11.25

Tortilla chips with shredded cheese and cheese dip, topped with choice of grilled meat, bell pepper, onion and tomato.

Nachos Texanos

$13.00

Tortilla chips with shredded cheese and cheese dip, topped with grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, bell pepper, onion and tomato.

Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips with shredded cheese and cheese dip, topped with grilled shrimp, bell pepper, onion and tomato.

Chori Nachos

$10.25

Tortilla chips with shredded cheese and cheese dip, topped with chorizo, lettuce, pickled jalapenos and sour cream.

Fiesta Entrees

Taquitos Mexicanos

Taquitos Mexicanos

$9.50

Four deep-fried taquitos made with choice of protein, served with salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Taco Salad

$9.50

Tortilla bowl filled with choice of protein and refried beans, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream.

Taco Loco

$13.00

Tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled protein, green bell pepper, onion, tomato, and refried beans, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream.

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$11.50

Tortilla chips simmered in red sauce or tomatillo salsa (spicy), topped with melted shredded cheese and shredded chicken, served with rice and salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato and guacamole.

Molé Ranchero

$11.50

Shredded chicken simmered in red molé sauce, served with rice, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole.

Chimichangas

$10.50

Two flour chimichanga burritos filled with choice of protein, topped with cheese dip, served with refried beans and salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$13.00

Jalisco Special

$12.00

Two deep fried taquitos, one chicken tamal, rice, refried beans, shredded chicken and ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Huevos Rancheros

$9.50

Two over easy eggs topped with tomatillo salsa served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.00

Scrambled eggs with chorizo sausage served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$13.50

Beef tips simmered in spicy red sauce served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Chile Verde

$13.50

Shredded pork simmered in salsa verde served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Combinations

Combo #1

$10.00

Two enchiladas topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice.

Combo #2

$10.00

One enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.

Combo #3

$10.00

One enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.

Combo #4

$10.00

Two tacos topped with lettuce and cheese, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one chile con queso with ground beef.

Combo #5

$10.00

Two enchiladas topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, served with rice and beans.

Combo #6

$10.00

Enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice and beans.

Combo #7

$10.00

Two tacos topped with lettuce and cheese, rice and beans.

Combo #8

$10.00

Enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, tamal, served with rice and beans.

Combo #9

$10.00

One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.

Combo #10

$10.00

One enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans.

Combo #11

$10.00

Tostada topped with ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese and tomato, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.

Combo #12

$10.00

One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese chile relleno toped with red sauce, one chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato.

Combo #13

$10.00

One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, served with rice.

Combo #14

$10.00

One chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.

Combo #15

$10.00

One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, one tamal.

Combo #16

$10.00

One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, served with rice and beans.

Combo #17

$10.00

One enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce.

Combo #18

$10.00

One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato.

Combo #19

$10.00

One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.

Combo #20

$10.00

One cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice and beans.

Combo #21

$10.00

One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.

Combo #22

$10.00

One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice and beans.

Combo #23

$10.00

Two burritos topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, served with beans.

Combo #24

$10.00

One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce.

Combo #25

$10.00

Tamal, one chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.

Combo #26

$10.00

One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans.

Combo #27

$10.00

Two burritos topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice.

Combo #28

$10.00

Tostada, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice.

Combo #29

$10.00

Two enchiladas topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese, rice and beans.

Combo #30

$10.00

Two cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian A

$10.00

One cheese burrito topped with shredded cheese and sauce, one bean taco topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice and refried beans.

Vegetarian B

$10.00

One refried bean burrito and one cheese enchilada topped with shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese quesadilla.

Vegetarian C

$10.00

One cheese burrito topped with shredded cheese and sauce, one refried bean tostada topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomato, served with refried beans.

Vegetarian D

$10.00

One chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole & tomato, one refried bean taco topped with cheese and lettuce, served with rice and refried beans.

Vegetarian E

$10.00

Two cheese burritos topped with shredded cheese and sauce, served with rice.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese, bell pepper, mushroom, onion and tomato, served with rice and a salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Vegetarian Burrito Supreme

$10.00

Flour tortilla filled with rice and refried beans, topped with shredded cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$10.75

Sautéed mushroom, bell pepper, onion and tomato, served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce and guacamole.

A La Carte

Tortillas

$1.00

Pack of three soft corn or flour tortillas.

Rice

$2.95

Spanish Rice.

Beans

$2.95

Refried beans topped with melted shredded cheese.

Rice & Beans

$5.90

Chalupa

$3.75

Flat crunchy corn tostada topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato.

Build Your Taco

$4.00

Build a taco your own way! Start with your 6" tortilla, choose a grilled protein, toppings and salsa.

Crunchy Taco

$2.25

6" crunchy corn tortilla stuffed with choice of filling, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.

Soft Taco

$2.75

6" soft tortilla stuffed with choice of filling, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.

2 Taquito Mexicano

$4.50

Tostada

$3.50

Flat crunchy corn tortilla topped with ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese and tomato.

Build Your Quesadilla

$5.00

Build a quesadilla your own way! Start with your 6" tortilla, choose a protein and add-ons.

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

6" Flour tortilla folded in half filled with cheese and then grilled.

Chicken Quesadilla

$3.75

6" Flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese, shredded chicken and then grilled.

1 Chimichanga

$5.00

Burrito

$3.50

6" flour tortilla filled with choice of filling, topped with shredded cheese and red burrito sauce.

Chile Relleno

$3.00

Anaheim chile pepper stuffed with cheese, coated in a fluffy egg batter and fried until golden brown, topped with red sauce.

Enchilada

$3.00

6" corn tortilla stuffed with choice of filling and topped with shredded cheese and enchilada sauce.

Tamal

$3.00

Corn based dough mixture filled with chicken topped with sauce.

Tacos

Tacos De Asada

$13.50

Three soft shell tacos filled with choice of grilled protein, served with rice and refried beans. Toppings include cilantro, onion, tomato and tomatillo salsa.

Cabo Tacos

$14.50

Three soft shell tacos filled with choice of seafood, topped with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, cilantro and avocado. Served with white rice and mild cabo salsa.

Crunchy Taco

$2.25

6" crunchy corn tortilla stuffed with choice of filling, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.

Soft Taco

$2.75

6" soft tortilla stuffed with choice of filling, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.

Build Your Taco

$4.00

Build a taco your own way! Start with your 6" tortilla, choose a grilled protein, toppings and salsa.

Taco Salad

$9.50

Tortilla bowl filled with choice of protein and refried beans, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream.

Taco Loco

$13.00

Tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled protein, green bell pepper, onion, tomato, and refried beans, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.50

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese, refried beans and choice of protein, served with salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla Texana

$16.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese, grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, mushroom, onion, green bell pepper and tomato served with rice and salad. Salad includes lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese, bell pepper, mushroom, onion and tomato, served with rice and a salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

6" Flour tortilla folded in half filled with cheese and then grilled.

Chicken Quesadilla

$3.75

6" Flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese, shredded chicken and then grilled.

Build Your Quesadilla

$5.00

Build a quesadilla your own way! Start with your 6" tortilla, choose a protein and add-ons.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$11.00

One shredded chicken, one ground beef, one refried bean and one cheese enchilada topped with sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and tomato.

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.00

Three enchiladas filled with choice of protein, topped with melted shredded cheese, salsa verde, cilantro, onion and tomato, served with rice and salad. Salad includes lettuce tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.00

Two cheese enchiladas topped with melted shredded cheese, sauce and choice of protein. Served with salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole.

Enchilada

$3.00

6" corn tortilla stuffed with choice of filling and topped with shredded cheese and enchilada sauce.

Burritos

Burrito California

$13.50

Choice of grilled protein, rice, refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream inside a flour tortilla.

Burrito Charro

$14.50

Grilled chicken, shrimp, green bell pepper, onion and tomato inside a flour tortilla, topped with melted shredded cheese and red sauce. Served with rice.

Burrito Carne Asada

$14.00

Grilled steak inside a flour tortilla, topped with melted shredded cheese, salsa verde, cilantro, onion and tomato. Served with rice.

Fajita Burrito

$14.00

Choice of grilled protein, green bell pepper, onion and tomato inside a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip, served with refried beans.

Burrito Deluxe

$10.50

Two 6" burritos stuffed with refried beans and choice of protein, topped with melted shredded cheese, sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Burrito Mexicano

$10.00

Burrito filled with choice of protein topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Special La Casa

$10.00

Two 6" burritos filled with choice of protein, topped with cheese dip, served with rice.

Vegetarian Burrito Supreme

$10.00

Flour tortilla filled with rice and refried beans, topped with shredded cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Burrito Bandera

$14.50

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp inside a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip, tomatillo, salsa verde, cilantro, onion and tomato, served with rice.

Burrito Special

$8.50

Burrito stuffed with choice of filling topped with sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Burrito

$3.50

6" flour tortilla filled with choice of filling, topped with shredded cheese and red burrito sauce.

Arroz Con...

Arroz con Mix

$13.00

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.00

Chicken grilled with colored bell pepper bits and mushroom on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip, served with tortillas.

Arroz Con Carne

$12.00

Steak grilled with colored bell pepper bits and mushroom on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip, served with tortillas.

Arroz Con Chorizo

$12.00

Chorizo sausage grilled with colored bell pepper bits and mushroom on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip, served with tortillas.

Arroz Con Carnitas

$12.00

Pork carnitas grilled with colored bell pepper bits and mushroom on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip, served with tortillas.

Arroz Con Camaron

$14.00

Shrimp grilled with colored bell pepper bits and mushroom on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip, served with tortillas.

Arroz Con Veggies

$8.00

Grilled colored bell pepper and mushroom on a bed of rice, served with tortillas. Does not come with cheese dip.

Fajitas

Fajitas

$16.00

Chicken OR steak grilled with bell pepper, onion and tomato, served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Fajita Mix

$17.00

Chicken and steak grilled with bell pepper, onion and tomato, served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Fajitas Texanas

$19.00

Chicken, steak and shrimp grilled with bell pepper, onion and tomato, served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Fajitas Del Mar

$21.00

Shrimp grilled with bell pepper, onion and tomato, served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$10.75

Sautéed mushroom, bell pepper, onion and tomato, served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce and guacamole.

Fajita Burrito

$14.00

Choice of grilled protein, green bell pepper, onion and tomato inside a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip, served with refried beans.

Fajita Nachos

$11.25

Tortilla chips with shredded cheese and cheese dip, topped with choice of grilled meat, bell pepper, onion and tomato.

Grilled Chicken

Chori Pollo

$15.00

Grilled chicken and chorizo topped with cheese dip served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Pollo Ranchero

$15.00

Two grilled marinated chicken breast topped with tomatillo salsa (spicy), served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$15.00

Two grilled marinated chicken breast served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, avocado, cucumber, and tomato.

Chicken Avocado Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken on crisp lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot and red cabbage with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Steak & Pork

Steak Ranchero

$18.00

Grilled T-bone steak topped with tomatillo salsa (spicy) served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Steak El Charro

$18.00

Grilled T-bone steak topped with bell pepper, onion and tomato served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$14.50

Thinly-sliced grilled steak served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes fresh lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, jalapeno and lime.

Pork Carnitas

$14.50

Tender slow-cooked pork served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, bell pepper and a jalapeno.

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

French fries topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, grilled steak, cilantro, onion, tomato and sour cream.

Grilled Mix

El Trio

$18.00

Pork chop, chicken breast and thinly sliced steak on a bed of sauteed onion, served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Molcajete

$19.00

Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, jalapeno, cheese and scallions topped with tomato-based sauce and served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Mexican Parrillada

$18.00

Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, mushroom, bell pepper, onion and tomato served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Seafood

Coctel de Camaron

$12.00+

This Mexican flavor-packed cocktail features shrimp in a bold tomato-citrus sauce. Sauce is made of ketchup, tomato puree and citrus juice. Dish is topped with diced avocado, onion, cilantro and tomato, served with saltine crackers.

Camarones Rancheros

$17.50

Grilled shrimp simmered in spicy red ranchero sauce served with rice and salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and tortillas.

Camarones A La Diabla

$17.50

Grilled shrimp simmered in spicy diablo sauce served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Camarones Tapatios

$17.50

Shrimp grilled with jalapeno and onion served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Camarones Cuscatlecos

$17.75

Shrimp grilled with mushroom, colored bell pepper and onion served with rice and salad. Salad includes lettuce, avocado, cucumber and tomato.

Seafood Special

$16.50

Lightly seasoned grilled tilapia and shrimp served with white rice and salad. Salad includes lettuce, avocado, cucumber and tomato.

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$13.00

Grilled shrimp on crisp lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot and red cabbage with choice of dressing.

Desserts

Sopapilla

$4.00

Crispy, deep-fried flour tortilla drizzled with honey, butter and cinnamon sugar.

Fried Ice Cream

$5.50

Vanilla ice cream coated with egg white, cinnamon cornflake crumbs, quickly deep-fried, topped with fudge and sprinkles.

Churro Bites

$5.00

Dough fried until golden, then tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with caramel and strawberries.

Flan

$4.75

Creamy custard topped with caramel sauce.

Banana Cheesecake Chimichanga

$5.50

Rich, creamy cheesecake layered with chunks of banana and real-butter caramel stuffed in a flaky pastry tortilla.

Churro Cup

$5.50

Warm fluffy churro bowl covered in cinnamon sugar, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate fudge.

Vanilla Ice cream

$2.50

Kids

A. Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.00

B. Hotdog & Fries

$6.00

C. Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.00

D. Cheese Quesadilla & Rice

$5.75

French Fries

$3.00

Order of fries with choice of dip.

Ranch

$0.75

Small Sides

2 Eggs

$2.00

5 Shrimp

$4.00

5 grilled shrimp.

10 Shrimp

$8.00

10 grilled shrimp.

Or. Avocado

$3.00

Order of sliced avocado.

Or. Lettuce

$2.00

Order of shredded lettuce.

4 oz Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Order of shredded cheese.

4 oz. Cilantro

$0.99

4 oz. Fresh Jalapeno

$0.99

Order of fresh jalapenos.

4 oz. Pickled Jalapeno

$0.99

Order of pickled jalapenos.

4 oz. Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Chopped tomato, purple onion, cilantro, lime juice and salt.

4 oz. Fresh Tomato

$0.99

Order of diced tomato.

4 oz. Fresh Onion

$0.99

Or. Grilled Onion

$1.75

Order of grilled sautéed onion.

Or. Grilled Jalapeno

$1.75

Order of sliced and grilled jalapenos.

Or. Grilled Bell Pepper

$1.75

Order of grilled bell pepper.

Or. Grilled Mushroom

$1.75

Order of grilled mushroom.

1 Chile Toreado

$0.99

Fried Chili pepper.

Or. Limes

$0.75

Order of limes.

Or. Ground Beef

$6.00

Order of ground beef.

Or. Shredded Chicken

$6.00

Order of shredded chicken. Chicken is precooked with green bell pepper, tomato, and onion for flavoring; vegetables cannot be taken out.

Or. Grilled Steak

$8.00

Order of grilled steak, sliced.

Or. Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Order grilled chicken, sliced.

Or. Pork Carnitas

$8.00

French Fries

$3.00

Order of fries with choice of dip.

Tortillas

$1.00

Pack of three soft corn or flour tortillas.

Plastic Utensils

Fork

$0.05

Napkins

Fork & Knife

$0.10

Condiments

Salt Packets

Pepper Packets

Cholula Sauce (3)

$0.25

Green Yucateco (3)

$0.25

Red Yucateco (3)

$0.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Add spice to your day!

Location

300. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812

Directions

Gallery
El Charro - Bridgewater image
El Charro - Bridgewater image
El Charro - Bridgewater image

