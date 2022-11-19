- Home
El Charro - Bridgewater
No reviews yet
300. Main St.
Bridgewater, VA 22812
Soft Drinks
Iced Tea
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mr. Pibb
Lemonade
Fanta
Root Beer
Dasani
Mexican Coke
Jarritos
Juice
Horchata
A refreshing milky white rice water flavored with cinnamon and sugar.
Jamaica
Hibiscus water that is sweet, tart, and delicious.
Milk
Coffee
Hot Tea
RedBull
San Pellegrino
Ginger Ale
Beer
Bud Light
Coors Light
Blue Moon
Miller Lite
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra
Yuengling
Devil's Backbone: Vienna Lager
Angry Orchard
Bold Rock
Corona
Corona Light
Dos XX Amber
Dos XX Lager
Pacifico
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Tecate
Heineken
Victoria
Michelada
Wine
Margaritas
House Margarita
Made with 100% agave El Charro blanco tequila and citrus triple sec.
Premium Margarita
On the rocks margarita with orange liqueur and choice of premium tequilas.
Cadillac Margarita
The Cadillac of Margaritas is prepared on the rocks with choice of top shelf tequilas and topped with Grand Marnier.
Sangarita
The perfect blend of fruity sangria with our tangy lime frozen house margarita.
Liquor
Starters
Botana Sampler
Two deep-fried taquitos, two cheese quesadillas, three breaded cream cheese filled jalapenos, served with guacamole and sour cream.
Stuffed Jalapenos
Six breaded cream cheese filled jalapenos, served with guacamole and sour cream.
Carne Asada Fries
French fries topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, grilled steak, cilantro, onion, tomato and sour cream.
Chi-Charro-nes
Pork rinds lightly covered with sweet chili lime powder. Served with a side of hot sauce and lime.
Chips & Dips
Personal Chip Bag & Dip
Perfect size for anyone looking for chips to snack on with your choice of dip. Serves 1 to 2.
Small Chips
Serves 3-4 amigos.
Medium Chips
Serves 5-8 amigos.
Large Chips
Serves 8 to 10 amigos.
Salsa
Our classic mild salsa pairs perfectly with chips.
White Sauce
Salad dressing, dried chile and homemade seasoning.
Cheese Dip
Warm queso.
Guacamole
Avocado, cilantro, purple onion and lime juice.
Salsa Verde
Mild, tangy and zesty.
Tomatillo
Spicy.
Burrito Sauce
Sour Cream
Pico de Gallo
Tomato, purple onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, salt.
Ranch
Bean Dip
Refried beans topped with cheese dip.
Beef Dip
Ground beef topped with cheese dip.
Chori Queso Dip
Chorizo topped with cheese dip.
Wings
6 wings
Traditional chicken wings deep-fried then tossed in sauce. Choice of 1 sauce.
10 wings
Traditional chicken wings deep-fried then tossed in sauce. Choice of 2 sauces.
15 wings
Traditional chicken wings deep-fried then tossed in sauce. Choice of 3 sauces.
20 wings
Traditional chicken wings deep-fried then tossed in sauce. Choice of 4 sauces.
30 wings
Traditional chicken wings deep-fried then tossed in sauce. Choice of 5 sauces.
Salads
Chicken Avocado Salad
Grilled chicken on crisp lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot and red cabbage with your choice of dressing.
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Grilled shrimp on crisp lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot and red cabbage with choice of dressing.
Build Your Own Side Salad
Bed of iceberg lettuce topped with choice of toppings.
Ranch
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips with melted shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Bean Nachos
Tortilla chips with shredded cheese, cheese dip and refried beans.
Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips covered with melted shredded cheese, cheese dip and shredded chicken.
Beef Nachos
Tortilla chips with shredded cheese, cheese dip and ground beef.
Nachos Supremos
Tortilla chips with shredded cheese, cheese dip, ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips with shredded cheese and cheese dip, topped with choice of grilled meat, bell pepper, onion and tomato.
Nachos Texanos
Tortilla chips with shredded cheese and cheese dip, topped with grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, bell pepper, onion and tomato.
Shrimp Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips with shredded cheese and cheese dip, topped with grilled shrimp, bell pepper, onion and tomato.
Chori Nachos
Tortilla chips with shredded cheese and cheese dip, topped with chorizo, lettuce, pickled jalapenos and sour cream.
Fiesta Entrees
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four deep-fried taquitos made with choice of protein, served with salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with choice of protein and refried beans, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream.
Taco Loco
Tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled protein, green bell pepper, onion, tomato, and refried beans, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream.
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Tortilla chips simmered in red sauce or tomatillo salsa (spicy), topped with melted shredded cheese and shredded chicken, served with rice and salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato and guacamole.
Molé Ranchero
Shredded chicken simmered in red molé sauce, served with rice, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole.
Chimichangas
Two flour chimichanga burritos filled with choice of protein, topped with cheese dip, served with refried beans and salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Chimichanga
Jalisco Special
Two deep fried taquitos, one chicken tamal, rice, refried beans, shredded chicken and ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Huevos Rancheros
Two over easy eggs topped with tomatillo salsa served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with chorizo sausage served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Beef tips simmered in spicy red sauce served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chile Verde
Shredded pork simmered in salsa verde served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Combinations
Combo #1
Two enchiladas topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice.
Combo #2
One enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.
Combo #3
One enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.
Combo #4
Two tacos topped with lettuce and cheese, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one chile con queso with ground beef.
Combo #5
Two enchiladas topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, served with rice and beans.
Combo #6
Enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice and beans.
Combo #7
Two tacos topped with lettuce and cheese, rice and beans.
Combo #8
Enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, tamal, served with rice and beans.
Combo #9
One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.
Combo #10
One enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans.
Combo #11
Tostada topped with ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese and tomato, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.
Combo #12
One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese chile relleno toped with red sauce, one chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato.
Combo #13
One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, served with rice.
Combo #14
One chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.
Combo #15
One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, one tamal.
Combo #16
One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, served with rice and beans.
Combo #17
One enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce.
Combo #18
One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato.
Combo #19
One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.
Combo #20
One cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice and beans.
Combo #21
One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.
Combo #22
One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice and beans.
Combo #23
Two burritos topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, served with beans.
Combo #24
One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce.
Combo #25
Tamal, one chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese.
Combo #26
One burrito topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans.
Combo #27
Two burritos topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice.
Combo #28
Tostada, one enchilada topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice.
Combo #29
Two enchiladas topped with melted shredded cheese and sauce, one taco topped with lettuce and cheese, rice and beans.
Combo #30
Two cheese chile relleno topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans.
Vegetarian
Vegetarian A
One cheese burrito topped with shredded cheese and sauce, one bean taco topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice and refried beans.
Vegetarian B
One refried bean burrito and one cheese enchilada topped with shredded cheese and sauce, one cheese quesadilla.
Vegetarian C
One cheese burrito topped with shredded cheese and sauce, one refried bean tostada topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomato, served with refried beans.
Vegetarian D
One chalupa topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole & tomato, one refried bean taco topped with cheese and lettuce, served with rice and refried beans.
Vegetarian E
Two cheese burritos topped with shredded cheese and sauce, served with rice.
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese, bell pepper, mushroom, onion and tomato, served with rice and a salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Vegetarian Burrito Supreme
Flour tortilla filled with rice and refried beans, topped with shredded cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Sautéed mushroom, bell pepper, onion and tomato, served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce and guacamole.
A La Carte
Tortillas
Pack of three soft corn or flour tortillas.
Rice
Spanish Rice.
Beans
Refried beans topped with melted shredded cheese.
Rice & Beans
Chalupa
Flat crunchy corn tostada topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and tomato.
Build Your Taco
Build a taco your own way! Start with your 6" tortilla, choose a grilled protein, toppings and salsa.
Crunchy Taco
6" crunchy corn tortilla stuffed with choice of filling, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
Soft Taco
6" soft tortilla stuffed with choice of filling, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
2 Taquito Mexicano
Tostada
Flat crunchy corn tortilla topped with ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese and tomato.
Build Your Quesadilla
Build a quesadilla your own way! Start with your 6" tortilla, choose a protein and add-ons.
Cheese Quesadilla
6" Flour tortilla folded in half filled with cheese and then grilled.
Chicken Quesadilla
6" Flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese, shredded chicken and then grilled.
1 Chimichanga
Burrito
6" flour tortilla filled with choice of filling, topped with shredded cheese and red burrito sauce.
Chile Relleno
Anaheim chile pepper stuffed with cheese, coated in a fluffy egg batter and fried until golden brown, topped with red sauce.
Enchilada
6" corn tortilla stuffed with choice of filling and topped with shredded cheese and enchilada sauce.
Tamal
Corn based dough mixture filled with chicken topped with sauce.
Tacos
Tacos De Asada
Three soft shell tacos filled with choice of grilled protein, served with rice and refried beans. Toppings include cilantro, onion, tomato and tomatillo salsa.
Cabo Tacos
Three soft shell tacos filled with choice of seafood, topped with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, cilantro and avocado. Served with white rice and mild cabo salsa.
Crunchy Taco
6" crunchy corn tortilla stuffed with choice of filling, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
Soft Taco
6" soft tortilla stuffed with choice of filling, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
Build Your Taco
Build a taco your own way! Start with your 6" tortilla, choose a grilled protein, toppings and salsa.
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with choice of protein and refried beans, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream.
Taco Loco
Tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled protein, green bell pepper, onion, tomato, and refried beans, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Rellena
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese, refried beans and choice of protein, served with salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Texana
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese, grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, mushroom, onion, green bell pepper and tomato served with rice and salad. Salad includes lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese, bell pepper, mushroom, onion and tomato, served with rice and a salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla
6" Flour tortilla folded in half filled with cheese and then grilled.
Chicken Quesadilla
6" Flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese, shredded chicken and then grilled.
Build Your Quesadilla
Build a quesadilla your own way! Start with your 6" tortilla, choose a protein and add-ons.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supremas
One shredded chicken, one ground beef, one refried bean and one cheese enchilada topped with sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and tomato.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three enchiladas filled with choice of protein, topped with melted shredded cheese, salsa verde, cilantro, onion and tomato, served with rice and salad. Salad includes lettuce tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas topped with melted shredded cheese, sauce and choice of protein. Served with salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole.
Enchilada
6" corn tortilla stuffed with choice of filling and topped with shredded cheese and enchilada sauce.
Burritos
Burrito California
Choice of grilled protein, rice, refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream inside a flour tortilla.
Burrito Charro
Grilled chicken, shrimp, green bell pepper, onion and tomato inside a flour tortilla, topped with melted shredded cheese and red sauce. Served with rice.
Burrito Carne Asada
Grilled steak inside a flour tortilla, topped with melted shredded cheese, salsa verde, cilantro, onion and tomato. Served with rice.
Fajita Burrito
Choice of grilled protein, green bell pepper, onion and tomato inside a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip, served with refried beans.
Burrito Deluxe
Two 6" burritos stuffed with refried beans and choice of protein, topped with melted shredded cheese, sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Burrito Mexicano
Burrito filled with choice of protein topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Special La Casa
Two 6" burritos filled with choice of protein, topped with cheese dip, served with rice.
Vegetarian Burrito Supreme
Flour tortilla filled with rice and refried beans, topped with shredded cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Burrito Bandera
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp inside a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip, tomatillo, salsa verde, cilantro, onion and tomato, served with rice.
Burrito Special
Burrito stuffed with choice of filling topped with sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Burrito
6" flour tortilla filled with choice of filling, topped with shredded cheese and red burrito sauce.
Arroz Con...
Arroz con Mix
Arroz Con Pollo
Chicken grilled with colored bell pepper bits and mushroom on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip, served with tortillas.
Arroz Con Carne
Steak grilled with colored bell pepper bits and mushroom on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip, served with tortillas.
Arroz Con Chorizo
Chorizo sausage grilled with colored bell pepper bits and mushroom on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip, served with tortillas.
Arroz Con Carnitas
Pork carnitas grilled with colored bell pepper bits and mushroom on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip, served with tortillas.
Arroz Con Camaron
Shrimp grilled with colored bell pepper bits and mushroom on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip, served with tortillas.
Arroz Con Veggies
Grilled colored bell pepper and mushroom on a bed of rice, served with tortillas. Does not come with cheese dip.
Fajitas
Fajitas
Chicken OR steak grilled with bell pepper, onion and tomato, served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Mix
Chicken and steak grilled with bell pepper, onion and tomato, served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajitas Texanas
Chicken, steak and shrimp grilled with bell pepper, onion and tomato, served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajitas Del Mar
Shrimp grilled with bell pepper, onion and tomato, served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Sautéed mushroom, bell pepper, onion and tomato, served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce and guacamole.
Fajita Burrito
Choice of grilled protein, green bell pepper, onion and tomato inside a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip, served with refried beans.
Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips with shredded cheese and cheese dip, topped with choice of grilled meat, bell pepper, onion and tomato.
Grilled Chicken
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken and chorizo topped with cheese dip served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Pollo Ranchero
Two grilled marinated chicken breast topped with tomatillo salsa (spicy), served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Two grilled marinated chicken breast served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, avocado, cucumber, and tomato.
Chicken Avocado Salad
Grilled chicken on crisp lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot and red cabbage with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Steak & Pork
Steak Ranchero
Grilled T-bone steak topped with tomatillo salsa (spicy) served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Steak El Charro
Grilled T-bone steak topped with bell pepper, onion and tomato served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Thinly-sliced grilled steak served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes fresh lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, jalapeno and lime.
Pork Carnitas
Tender slow-cooked pork served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, bell pepper and a jalapeno.
Carne Asada Fries
French fries topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, grilled steak, cilantro, onion, tomato and sour cream.
Grilled Mix
El Trio
Pork chop, chicken breast and thinly sliced steak on a bed of sauteed onion, served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Molcajete
Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, jalapeno, cheese and scallions topped with tomato-based sauce and served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Mexican Parrillada
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, mushroom, bell pepper, onion and tomato served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Seafood
Coctel de Camaron
This Mexican flavor-packed cocktail features shrimp in a bold tomato-citrus sauce. Sauce is made of ketchup, tomato puree and citrus juice. Dish is topped with diced avocado, onion, cilantro and tomato, served with saltine crackers.
Camarones Rancheros
Grilled shrimp simmered in spicy red ranchero sauce served with rice and salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and tortillas.
Camarones A La Diabla
Grilled shrimp simmered in spicy diablo sauce served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Camarones Tapatios
Shrimp grilled with jalapeno and onion served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Camarones Cuscatlecos
Shrimp grilled with mushroom, colored bell pepper and onion served with rice and salad. Salad includes lettuce, avocado, cucumber and tomato.
Seafood Special
Lightly seasoned grilled tilapia and shrimp served with white rice and salad. Salad includes lettuce, avocado, cucumber and tomato.
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Grilled shrimp on crisp lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot and red cabbage with choice of dressing.
Desserts
Sopapilla
Crispy, deep-fried flour tortilla drizzled with honey, butter and cinnamon sugar.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream coated with egg white, cinnamon cornflake crumbs, quickly deep-fried, topped with fudge and sprinkles.
Churro Bites
Dough fried until golden, then tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with caramel and strawberries.
Flan
Creamy custard topped with caramel sauce.
Banana Cheesecake Chimichanga
Rich, creamy cheesecake layered with chunks of banana and real-butter caramel stuffed in a flaky pastry tortilla.
Churro Cup
Warm fluffy churro bowl covered in cinnamon sugar, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate fudge.
Vanilla Ice cream
Kids
Small Sides
2 Eggs
5 Shrimp
5 grilled shrimp.
10 Shrimp
10 grilled shrimp.
Or. Avocado
Order of sliced avocado.
Or. Lettuce
Order of shredded lettuce.
4 oz Shredded Cheese
Order of shredded cheese.
4 oz. Cilantro
4 oz. Fresh Jalapeno
Order of fresh jalapenos.
4 oz. Pickled Jalapeno
Order of pickled jalapenos.
4 oz. Pico de Gallo
Chopped tomato, purple onion, cilantro, lime juice and salt.
4 oz. Fresh Tomato
Order of diced tomato.
4 oz. Fresh Onion
Or. Grilled Onion
Order of grilled sautéed onion.
Or. Grilled Jalapeno
Order of sliced and grilled jalapenos.
Or. Grilled Bell Pepper
Order of grilled bell pepper.
Or. Grilled Mushroom
Order of grilled mushroom.
1 Chile Toreado
Fried Chili pepper.
Or. Limes
Order of limes.
Or. Ground Beef
Order of ground beef.
Or. Shredded Chicken
Order of shredded chicken. Chicken is precooked with green bell pepper, tomato, and onion for flavoring; vegetables cannot be taken out.
Or. Grilled Steak
Order of grilled steak, sliced.
Or. Grilled Chicken
Order grilled chicken, sliced.
Or. Pork Carnitas
French Fries
Order of fries with choice of dip.
Tortillas
Pack of three soft corn or flour tortillas.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
300. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812