SOUPS

Small 16 oz Large 32 oz Menudo comes w/onions, lime and totillas. Caldos comes w Rice and tortillas.

Small - Menudo

$8.99

LARGE - MENUDO

$11.99

Small-Caldo Res

$7.99

Lg-Caldo Res

$10.99

Small -Caldo Pollo

$7.99

Lg- Caldo Pollo

$10.99

BKF TACOS

Taco **

$2.50

Two ingredients

Taco ***

$3.25

Taco ****

$4.00

Migas Taco

$2.50

egg,tortilla chip,mixed with onions,tomatoes and jalapenos.

Papas Rancher Taco

$2.50

Meat Only

$3.50

Pork Chop Taco

$5.50

Aguacate Taco

$2.99

Frijol-Queso Taco

$2.50

BKF PLATES

Huevos Rancheros PLATE

$7.50

Two eggs your style topped with salsa ranchera, with your meat choice. Serve with rice and beans.

Porkchop Breakfast PLATE

$11.50

One porkchop, two eggs, beans, potatoes and salsa ranchera

Migas PLATE

$8.99

Tortilla chips mixed with egg, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños topped with cheese

Chilaquiles Con Pollo Asado

$9.50

Verdes o rojos. Tortilla chips with red or green tomatillo sauce; topped with fresh onions, queso fresco, and sour cream

Breakfast Combination

Breakfast Combination

$10.99

Two pancakes, two eggs, and your choice of two slices of bacon or two sausage patties

Slim Combination

$7.50

One pancake, one egg, and one slice of bacon or one sausage patty

Texas Breakfast

$11.99

French toast, 2 eggs, and your choice of 2 bacon strips or 2 sausage patties

Charros Omelette PLATE

$10.25

Onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and BACON. Topped with salsa ranchera and Cheese.

Chorizo Con Huevo PLATE

$8.99

Homemade chorizo scrambled with eggs, serve with beans, potatoes and tortillas.

Country Saus Con Huevo PLATE

$8.99

Sausage link scramble with eggs. Serve with beans, potatoes and totillas

Patty Saus Con Huevo PLATE

$8.99

Two patties scramble with eggs. Serve with beans, potatoes and tortillas.

Papas Con Huevo PLATE

$8.99

Potatoes scrambled with eggs. Served with beans, 2 bacon, tortillas, or 1 toast.

Nopales Con Huevo PLATE

$7.50

Cactus scrambled with eggs. Serve with potatoes, beans and totillas.

Huevo a La Mexicana PLATE

$8.99

Scrambled eggs mixed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños serve with 2 bacon strips, potatoes, beans and tortillas.

Papas Rancheras PLATE

$8.99

Potatoes sautéed with salsa ranchera. Served with beans, 2 bacon, tortillas or one toast

Chorizo Con Papas PLATE

$8.99

Homemade chorizo scramble with potatoes. Served with beans, 2 bacon, tortillas, or toast

AM BURRITO

Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

TACOS

MEAT TACO

$3.50

Beef Fajita Taco

$3.99

With grilled onions and bell peppers

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.99

With grilled onions and bell peppers

4 Shrimp Taco

$3.99

With grilled onions and bell peppers

Porkchop Taco

$5.50

With grilled onions and bell peppers

TACO FAJ-Monterrey

$4.74

LUNCH PLATES

# 1 Charro Plate

$13.50

Lightly seasoned arrachera steak, topped with grilled cactus or salsa ranchera. Served with rice, charro beans, and tortillas

# 2 Carne Asada Plate

$10.50

Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

# 3 Beef Fajita Plate

$12.50

Beef fajita grilled with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, or jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

# 4 Fajitas Monterrey

$13.50

Beef fajitas with grilled jalapeños, topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

#5 Tejano Plate

$11.99

Two cheese enchiladas with a side of carne guisada or one crispy taco served with rice, beans, and tortillas

#7 Enchiladas Plate

$10.50

Three enchiladas with your choice of cheese, beef, or chicken, topped with gravy and Cheddar cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

#8 Green Enchiladas

$10.50

Three enchiladas with your choice of cheese, beef, or chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and green tomatillo spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

#9 Grilled Chicken OR Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, avocado, and cheese

# 10 Pechuga Fundida

$11.99

Tender chicken breast topped with onions, grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

# 11 Cheese Quesadillas

$8.99

Two quesadillas with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad, and avocado

# 12 Shredded Chicken Quesadillas

$10.99

Two quesadillas stuffed with red shredded chicken and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad, and avocado

# 13 MEAT Quesadilla Plate

$12.99

Two quesadillas with your choice of meat with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad, and avocado

# 14 Burrito Plate

$11.99

Big flour tortilla stuffed with meat. Served with rice and beans

# 15 Carne Guisada Plate

$11.99

Beef stew in brown gravy, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

# 16 Chicken Fajitas*

$11.99

Chicken fajitas sautéed with onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

#17 Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.50

Delicious seasoned chicken breast topped with onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

# 18 Carnitas Plate

$11.99

Delicious tender pulled pork, served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas. A la Mexicana with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño

# 19 Taco Salad

$10.99

Large tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat

# 20 Barbacoa Plate

$11.99

Slow cooked tender beef, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

# 21 Pastor Plate

$11.99

Marinated pork, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

#24 Camarones a La Mexicana

$13.99

Grilled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas

# 26 Porkchop LUNCH Plate

$14.99

Two pork chops topped with salsa ranchera, served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas

#27 Mini Tacos Plate

$11.99

5 mini tacos (choice of meat). Served with charro beans, onions, cilantro, and grilled jalapeño

# 29 Gordita Plate

$7.99

Homemade thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, and salad

#32 Crispy Taco Plate

$10.50

Stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and salad

#32 Soft Taco Plate

$10.50

Stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and salad

GORDITAS/BURRITOS

GORDITA

$4.99

BURRITO

$7.99

Big Flour Tortilla ,stuffed with BEANS,CHEESE,LETTUCE and TOMATOES

MINI TACOS (5)

5 Mini Taco

$9.50

SIDES

TORTILLAS

TORTILLAS

$0.50+

ORDEN-QUESO

$1.50

PANCAKE

$2.50
FRENCH Toast

FRENCH Toast

$6.99
Avocado Slices

Avocado Slices

$1.50+

Slices will be Depending On the Avocado sizes .

HUEVO

$1.75
BACON

BACON

$2.00+

1 PORKCHOP

$4.99

Sausage Patty

$1.75+

Country Sausage

$3.25

ORDER

$1.99+

Orden Potatoes

$2.99

CHARRO BEANS

$2.50
Nopales

Nopales

$2.50
Chile Toreado

Chile Toreado

$0.50

1 Sour Cream

$0.50
Orden Limon (3)

Orden Limon (3)

$0.50
Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

4 oz

Toast

$1.00

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.50

Choriqueso

$6.99

A La Carta

ENCHILADA

$2.25

QUESADILL

$2.99

Mini Taco

$1.99

Crispy Taco

$2.99

Served with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

Gregs Special Lunch

$7.99

Gregs Special Breakfast

$11.48

KIDS PLATES

KIDS Carne Guisada

$5.99

KIDS Enchilada

$5.99

KIDS Picadillo PLT

$5.99

KIDS Crispy Taco

$5.99

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

5 Pieces Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

With fries or rice

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

NACHOS

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Ground Beef Nachos

$8.99

Asada Nachos

$9.99

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$9.99

Super Nachos

$12.99

Choice of meat (asada, chicken fajita, or ground beef) topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, and jalapeños

PARRILLADAS

# 1 Fajita Mix Parrillada

$19.99

Beef and chicken fajitas grilled with fresh onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, charro beans, salad, and tortillas (2 flour or 3 corn)

# 2 Charros Parrillada

$23.99

Beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas grilled with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, charro beans, salad, and tortillas (2 flour or 3 corn)

# 3 Parrillada Seguin

$25.99

Grilled beef, chicken, shrimp, and country sausage, sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, charro beans, salad, and tortillas. (4 flour or 6 corn)

BURGERS

Charros Burger

$7.99

Beef, bacon, cheese, onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeños

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

Hamburger

$5.50

Beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

French Fries

$4.50

One Pound - To-Go Only

LB /Barbacoa

$14.99

With cilantro, onions, and tortillas (4 flour or 8 corn)

LB/ Carnitas Pastor

$14.99

With cilantro, onions, and tortillas (4 flour or 8 corn)

LB/ Carnitas Asada

$14.99

With cilantro, onions, and tortillas (4 flour or 8 corn)

LB/ Beef Fajitas

$17.99

With grilled onions and bell peppers, comes with tortillas (4 flour or 8 corn)

LB/ Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

With grilled onions and bell peppers, comes with tortillas (4 flour or 8 corn)

To-Go Only

Bag of Chips

$1.99

Chips and Hot Sauce

$3.99

Chips and Cheese Dip

$5.50

8 oz cheese dip

(12) Flour Tortillas

$5.99

(12) Corn Tortillas

$1.99

8 Oz Charro Beans

$2.50

16 Oz Charro Beans

$5.00

8 Oz Rice

$1.99

16 Oz Rice

$3.99

32 Oz Rice

$6.99

8 Oz Beans

$1.99

16 Oz Beans

$3.99

32 Oz Beans

$6.99

8 Oz Hot Sauce

$2.00

16 Oz Hot Sauce

$4.00

32 Oz Hot Sauce

$6.99

8 Oz Pico De Gallo

$2.00

16 Oz Pico De Gallo

$4.00

32 Oz Pico De Gallo

$6.99

8oz Salsa Ranchera

$2.00

DRINKS

BEBIDAS

WATER

ICED TEA

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.50

REFILL

$1.00

Aguas Frescas

$2.99+

SODAS

$1.65

Coca Mexicana

$2.99

JUICE

$2.50

No refill

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milk

$1.50

16 oz

To-Go Cup

$0.50+

Extra Limes

$0.50

PALETA PAYASO

$1.50

BUBBLE GUMS (5)

$1.00

--------------------------

