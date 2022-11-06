El Charro Del Rio 56 Bridge Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

56 Bridge Street

Milford, NJ 08848

Popular Items

Burrito
Burrito Bowl
Quesadilla

Antojitos

Chips & Salsa

$5.00
Guacamole

$13.00

Served with chips

Nachos

$15.00

Black beans, chihuahua & cheddar cheese, sour cream & jalapeno

Queso Dip

$9.00Out of stock

White and yellow cheddar cheese

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$12.00

Served in a fried flour tortilla bowl. Includes lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheddar cheese & tortilla crisp tossed in an avocado ranch dressing.

Ensalada De La Calle

$10.00

Mixed Greens, mango, cucumber, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, radish & roasted pecans tossed in a chipotle vinaigrette dressing

Tacos

3 Style tacos (onions & cilantro)

Veggie Tacos

$11.00

Beer battered cauliflower with chipotle aioli slaw

Pollo Asado Tacos

$11.50

Grilled chicken

Carnitas Tacos

$11.50

Orange & beer braised pork

Beef Tinga Tacos

$12.00

Shredded beef stewed with tomatoes, chipotle, onions & spices

Chorizo Tacos

$11.50

Seasoned ground pork with avocado salsa

Birria Tacos

$12.50

Brisket meat stew with a side of its own juice

Al Pastor Tacos

$11.50

Smoky, tangy chile pork & grilled pineapple

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.50

Grilled steak marinated with pasilla Chile

Pescado Tacos

$13.00

Fish tacos with pickled cabbage slaw & chipotle aioli

Camarones Tacos

$12.50

Seared shrimp, guacamole & mango salsa

Entrees

Bistec Encebollado

$26.00

Grilled steak with onions

Charro Molcajete

$30.00

Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo & shrimp platter

Enchiladas

Corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein, topped with sauce. Served with rice and beans

Cheese Enchilada

$15.00
Pollo Enchilada

$16.00

Carnitas Enchilada

$17.00

Brisket Enchilada

$18.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$11.00

Birria Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled w/ chihuahua cheese and shredded beef.

Charro Fajitas

Your choice of protein seared with bell peppers & onions served with tomatillo sauce, guacamole, queso fresco & corn tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Carne Asada Fajitas

$21.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Charro Trio Fajitas

$28.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Burrito

$9.00

Kids Tacos

$9.00

Burritos or Bowls

Burrito

$12.00

Burrito Bowl

$11.95

Desserts

Flan

$7.00
Tres Leches Cake

$9.25
Churros

$7.00

Cayenne Mocha Brownie

$6.95Out of stock

Sides/Sauces

Black Beans

$5.00

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Roasted Corn

$5.00

Sweet Plantain

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Habanero Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Side of Tortilla

$2.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00
Jarrito Bottle

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
56 Bridge Street, Milford, NJ 08848

