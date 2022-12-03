Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Charro - Fraser

143 Reviews

$$

16720 E 14 Mile Rd

Fraser, MI 48026

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Taco
Ground Beef Taco Dinner
Full Lb Chips

El Charro Top Picks

Ground Beef Taco Dinner

$16.80

Three of our own puffy tacos with ground beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Chicken Fajita

$17.05

Grilled chicken with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.

Ground Beef Enchilada Dinner

$16.80

Three soft corn tortillas filled with meat and covered with chili and melted cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Small Original Botana

$11.55

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with house made chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.

32oz Fruit Margarita

32oz Fruit Margarita

$26.00

Azteca Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Schnapp with our family blend margarita mix. Your Choice of fruit flavouring.

32oz Sangria

32oz Sangria

$26.00

Our housemaid sangria is a delightful blend of liquor, fruit juice an wine.

Carry-Out Cocktails

16oz Margarita

$11.00

Azteca Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Schnapp with our family blend margarita mix.

16oz Fruit Margarita

$14.00

Azteca Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Schnapp with our family blend margarita mix. Your Choice of fruit flavouring.

16oz Gold Margarita

$14.00

Corralejo Reposada Tequila, Grand Mariner and our Family Blend Margarita Mix.

16oz Premium Margarita

$17.00

RAGING RITA (Patron Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, and our family blend margarita mix.) PRICKLY PEAR (Avion Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, Juice of the cactus fruit, and our family blend margarita mix.) ANDREA'S (Sauna Tequila, Patron Citronge, Peachtree Schnapps, Strawberry Passion, and our family blend margarita mix.) ELECTRIC BLUE (Herradura Tequila, Blue Curacao, Peachtree Schnapps, soda, and our family blend margarita mix.)

32oz Margarita

$15.75

Azteca Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Schnapp with our family blend margarita mix.

32oz Fruit Margarita

32oz Fruit Margarita

$26.00

Azteca Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Schnapp with our family blend margarita mix. Your Choice of fruit flavouring.

32oz Gold Margarita

$26.00

Corralejo Reposada Tequila, Grand Mariner and our Family Blend Margarita Mix.

32oz Premium Margarita

$32.00

RAGING RITA (Patron Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, and our family blend margarita mix.) PRICKLY PEAR (Avion Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, Juice of the cactus fruit, and our family blend margarita mix.) ANDREA'S (Sauna Tequila, Patron Citronge, Peachtree Schnapps, Strawberry Passion, and our family blend margarita mix.) ELECTRIC BLUE (Herradura Tequila, Blue Curacao, Peachtree Schnapps, soda, and our family blend margarita mix.)

64oz Margarita

$40.00

Azteca Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Schnapp with our family blend margarita mix.

64oz Fruit Margarita

$46.00

Azteca Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Schnapp with our family blend margarita mix. Your Choice of fruit flavouring.

64oz Gold Margarita

$46.00

Corralejo Reposada Tequila, Grand Mariner and our Family Blend Margarita Mix.

64oz Premium Margarita

$52.00

RAGING RITA (Patron Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, and our family blend margarita mix.) PRICKLY PEAR (Avion Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, Juice of the cactus fruit, and our family blend margarita mix.) ANDREA'S (Sauna Tequila, Patron Citronge, Peachtree Schnapps, Strawberry Passion, and our family blend margarita mix.) ELECTRIC BLUE (Herradura Tequila, Blue Curacao, Peachtree Schnapps, soda, and our family blend margarita mix.)

16oz Sangria

$14.00

Our housemaid sangria is a delightful blend of liquor, fruit juice an wine.

32oz Sangria

32oz Sangria

$26.00

Our housemaid sangria is a delightful blend of liquor, fruit juice an wine.

64oz Sangria

$46.00

Our housemaid sangria is a delightful blend of liquor, fruit juice an wine.

Small Botanas

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and sliced avocado.

Small Original Botana

$11.55

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with house made chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.

Small Vegetarian Bean Botana

$11.55

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.

Small Meat & Bean Botana

$14.70

Corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made botana beans, signature seasoned ground beef, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.

Small Meat Botana

$13.99

Corn tortilla chips topped signature seasoned ground beef, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.

Small Chicken Botana

$13.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with seasoned shredded chicken, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.

Small Shredded Beef & Bean Botana

$15.90

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with house-made chorizo, seasoned shredded beef, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.

Small Chicken & Bean Botana

$14.70

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with house-made chorizo, seasoned shredded chicken, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.

Small Shredded Beef Botana

$15.35

Corn tortillas chips topped with our seasoned shredded beef, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives, and slices of avocado.

Large Botanas

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and sliced avocado.

Large Original Botana

$14.70

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with house made chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.

Large Vegetarian Bean Botana

$11.55

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.

Large Meat & Bean Botana

$21.80

Corn tortilla chips topped with botana beans with our house-made chorizo, signature seasoned ground beef, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.

Large Meat Botana

$20.25

Corn tortilla chips topped signature seasoned ground beef, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.

Large Chicken Botana

$20.25

Corn tortilla chips topped with seasoned shredded chicken, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.

Large Shredded Beef & Bean Botana

$24.40

Corn tortillas chips topped with our seasoned shredded beef, house-made beans with chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives, and slices of avocado.

Large Chicken & Bean Botana

$21.80

Corn tortilla chips topped with botana beans with our house-made chorizo, seasoned chicken, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.

Large Shredded Beef Botana

$23.60

Corn tortillas chips topped with our seasoned shredded beef, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives, and slices of avocado.

Half Quesadillas

1 Soft flour tortilla filled with melted white and yellow cheese, jalapenos peppers with side of lettuce & tomatoes.
Half Cheese Quesadilla

Half Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Soft flour tortilla filled with melted white and yellow cheese, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Half Chicken Quesadilla

$6.45

Soft flour tortilla filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & shredded chicken, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Half Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$7.60

Soft flour tortilla filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & shredded beef, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Half Meat Quesadilla

$6.45

Soft flour tortilla filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & seasoned ground beef, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Full Quesadillas

2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white and yellow cheese, jalapenos peppers with side of lettuce & tomatoes.
Full Cheese Quesadilla

Full Cheese Quesadilla

$8.05

2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white and yellow cheese, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Full Chicken Quesadilla

$11.05

2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & shredded chicken, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Full Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$12.15

2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & shredded beef, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Full Meat Quesadilla

$11.05

2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & seasoned ground beef, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Full Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$15.65

2 Soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms with jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Full Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$18.40

2 Soft flour tortillas filled with grilled steak, cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms with jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Full Veggie Fajita Quesadilla

$12.80

Full Bean Quesadilla

$10.50

2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & beans, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Mini Nachos

A crisp corn tortilla covered in our special blend of cheese's topped with jalapeños
Mini Cheese Nacho

Mini Cheese Nacho

$3.00

A crisp corn tortilla covered in our special blend of cheese's topped with jalapeños peppers

Mini Bean Nacho

$4.20

A crisp corn tortilla covered in our special blend of cheese's and vegetarian bean topped with jalapeños peppers

Mini Meat Nacho

$4.90

A crisp corn tortilla covered in our special blend of cheese's and seasoned ground beef topped with jalapeños peppers

Mini Meat & Bean Nacho

$5.05

A crisp corn tortilla covered in our special blend of cheese's, seasoned ground beef and vegetarian bean, topped with jalapeños peppers

Mini Chicken Nacho

$4.90

A crisp corn tortilla covered in our special blend of cheese's and shredded chicken, topped with jalapeños peppers

Full Nachos

Our corn tortilla chips with melted yellow cheese, your choice of cheese, meat, chicken, beans or shredded beef. With jalapeno peppers.
Full Chz Nacho

Full Chz Nacho

$7.00

Corn tortilla chips with melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.

Full Meat Nacho

$12.20

Corn tortilla chips with seasoned ground beef, melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.

Full Bean Nacho

$7.60

Corn tortilla chips with vegetarian beans, melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.

Full Meat & Bean Nacho

$12.55

Corn tortilla chips with ground beef and vegetarian beans, melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.

Full Chicken Nacho

$12.20

Corn tortilla chips with shredded chicken, melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.

Full Shredded Beef Nacho

$13.45

Corn tortilla chips with shredded beef, melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.

Full Chicken & Bean Nacho

$12.55

Corn tortilla chips with shredded chicken and vegetarian beans, with melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.

Full Shredded Beef & Bean Nacho

$13.75

Corn tortilla chips with shredded beef and vegetarian beans, melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.

Small Supremes (Mexican Pizza)

Crisp flour shell with your choice of chicken or ground beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers, and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Small Nacho Supreme

$10.30

Crisp flour shell with ground beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Small Chicken Nacho Supreme

$10.30

Crisp flour shell with chicken, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Small Bean Nacho Supreme

$9.90

Crisp flour shell with beans, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Small Shredded Beef Nacho Supreme

$11.25

Crisp flour shell with shredded beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Connie Supreme

$11.55

Our famous puffy taco pressed flat, covered with seasoned ground beef, a hint of chorizo, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and melted white cheese.

Large Nacho Supremes (Mexican Pizza)

An extra large crisp flour shell with your choice of chicken or ground beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers, and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Large Nacho Supreme

$23.10

Crisp flour shell with ground beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Large Chicken Nacho Supreme

$23.10

Crisp flour shell with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Large Bean Nacho Supreme

$22.20

Crisp flour shell with vegetarian bean, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Large Shredded Beef Nacho Supreme

$23.40

Crisp flour shell with shredded beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Small Avocado Cheese Crisps

Crisp flour tortilla with yellow cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onion and avocado. Topped with melted white cheese.
Small Avocado Cheese Crisp

Small Avocado Cheese Crisp

$13.65

Crisp flour shell topped with our blend of melted cheese's, fresh bacon, sliced avocado, onion and tomato.

Cheese Crisps

Small Cheese Crisp

Small Cheese Crisp

$5.50

Crisp flour shell covered in our special blend of yellow cheese's topped with jalapeno peppers.

Large Cheese Crisp

$9.75

Crisp flour shell covered in our special blend of yellow cheese's topped with jalapeno peppers.

Fondue & Dips

Cheese Fondue

Cheese Fondue

$7.90

Tangy fondue, a mixture of mild and sharp cheese, wine and jalapeno peppers. Served with puffy taco sticks for dipping

Taco Sticks

$3.30

Puffy taco sticks topped with Parmesan cheese.

Fondue Cheese

$4.20

Mixture of mild and sharp cheese, wine and jalapeno peppers.

Queso Flameado

Queso Flameado

$11.25

Melted white cheeses mixed with spicy chorizo, ranchero sauce, served with soft flour tortillas for dipping.

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$7.40

1/2 pint of fresh made guacamole, served with 1/2 lb corn chips.

Sour Cream and Guacamole

Sour Cream

$0.80

Guacamole

$2.70

Taco Dinners

Ground Beef Taco Dinner

$16.80

Three of our own puffy tacos with ground beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Chicken Taco Dinner

$16.80

Three of our own puffy tacos with shredded chicken, lettuce, white cheese, and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Shredded Beef Taco Dinner

$18.10

Three of our own puffy tacos with shredded beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Chef Taco Dinner

$17.85

Three of our own puffy tacos one ground beef, one chicken and one shredded beef, with lettuce, yellow cheese and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Bean Taco Dinner

$15.60

Three of our own puffy tacos with beans topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Fish Taco Dinner

$17.75

Three of our own puffy tacos with grilled Mahi Mahi topped with lettuce, and white cheese. Garnished with fresh limes and our house-made Chipotle Ranch dressing. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Hard Shell Taco Dinners

Hardshell Taco Dinner

$10.99

Three hard shell tacos with ground beef topped with lettuce, yellow cheese and tomatoes.. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Chicken Hardshell Taco Dinner

$10.99

Three hard shell tacos with shredded chicken topped with lettuce, white cheese and tomatoes.. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Shredded Beef Hardshell Taco Dinner

$11.99

Three hard shell tacos with shredded beef topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Bean Hardshell Taco Dinner

$10.49

Three hard shell tacos with bean topped with lettuce, white cheese and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Enchilada Dinners

Ground Beef Enchilada Dinner

$16.80

Three soft corn tortillas filled with meat and covered with chili and melted cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Chicken Enchilada Dinner

$16.80

Three soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and covered with chili and melted cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Shredded Beef Enchilada Dinner

$17.85

Three soft corn tortillas filled with shredded beef and covered with chili and melted cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Chef Enchilada Dinner

$17.85

Three soft corn tortillas, one ground beef, one chicken, and one shredded beef, covered with chili and melted white cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Mexican Enchilada Dinner

$16.95

Three soft corn tortillas filled with white cheese and onions, covered with old style sauce and white cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Bean Enchilada Dinner

$15.20

Three soft corn tortillas filled with beans and covered with old style sauce and melted cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Cheese Enchilada Dinner

$16.95

Three soft corn tortillas filled with white cheese, covered with old style sauce and melted cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Burrito Dinners

Burrito Dinner

$16.80

Three soft flour tortillas filled with ground beef and topped with melted yellow cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Chicken Burrito Dinner

$16.80

Three soft flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with melted yellow cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Shredded Beef Burrito Dinner

$17.85

Three soft flour tortillas filled with shredded beef and topped with melted yellow cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Chef Burrito Dinner

$17.85

Three soft flour tortillas, one ground beef, one chicken and one shredded beef, with melted yellow cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Bean Burrito Dinner

$15.05

Three soft flour tortillas filled with vegetarian bean and topped with melted yellow cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Fajita Dinners

Chicken Fajita

$17.05

Grilled chicken with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.

Steak Fajita

$18.65

Grilled steak with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.

Combo Fajita

$18.40

Grilled chicken & steak with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.

Veggie Fajita

$12.75

Grilled cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$18.90

Grilled shrimp with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.

Mahi Fajita

$18.90

Grilled mahi with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.

Original Combo Dinners

Original Combination

$18.10

A variety of your favorites: Our unique puffy taco, tostada, burrito and enchilada all filled with seasoned ground beef. served with beans and spanish rice.

Chef Original Combination

$18.75

A variety of your favorites: Ground Beef Taco, Bean Tostada, Shredded Beef Burrito, and Chicken Enchilada. served with beans and spanish rice.

Shredded Beef Original Combination

$19.00

A variety of your favorites: Our unique puffy taco, tostada, burrito and enchilada all filled with shredded beef. served with beans and spanish rice.

Chicken Original Combnation

$18.10

A variety of your favorites: Our unique puffy taco, tostada, burrito and enchilada all filled with shredded chicken. served with beans and spanish rice.

Bean Original Combination

$16.80

A variety of your favourite's: our unique puffy taco, Tostada, Burrito, and enchilada all filled with vegetarian bean. Served with Beans and Spanish rice.

Super Wet Burrito Dinners

A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian bean and seasoned ground beef. Topped with chili, yellow cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and green pepper. Served with beans and spanish rice.

Super Wet Burrito Dinner

$13.65

A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian bean and seasoned ground beef. Topped with chili, yellow cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and green pepper. Served with beans and spanish rice.

Chicken Super Wet Burrito Dinner

$13.65

A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian bean and shredded chicken. Topped with chili, yellow cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and green pepper. Served with beans and spanish rice.

Shredded Beef Super Wet Burrito Dinner

$14.75

A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian bean and shredded beef. Topped with chili, yellow cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and green pepper. Served with beans and spanish rice.

Bean Super Wet Burrito Dinner

$11.99

A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian bean. Topped with chili, yellow cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and green pepper. Served with beans and spanish rice.

Chimichanga Dinners

Shredded Beef Chimichanga Dinner

$16.30

Our Savoury shredded beef rolled into a flour tortilla and deep fried to a perfect golden brown crisp. Served with Spanish rice and beans. Garnished with Lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Chimichanga Dinner

$16.30

Our shredded chicken rolled into a flour tortilla and deep fried to a perfect golden brown crisp. Covered in old style sauce. Served with Spanish rice and beans.

Old World Favorites

Mexican Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.75

Marinated boneless, skinless chicken breast served with white rice and grilled vegetables.

Poblano Chili Relleno Dinner

$17.85

Two fresh poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of ground beef, white cheese or a blend of seafood delicasies. Dipped in batter, fried and covered with ranchero sauce. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

Mexican Sandwich

$15.50

Three flour tortillas layered with beans and Spanish rice and your choice of filling. Covered with old style sauce and white cheese.

Carne Asada Grilled Steak

$19.25

Thinly sliced marinated steak served with beans, Spanish rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions and tortillas.

Lunch Specials

#1 Taco ° Enchilada

#1 Taco ° Enchilada

$11.25

Unique soft shell taco with ground beef and a beef enchilada. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

#2 Chicken Enchilada

$11.25

Two soft corn tortillas filled with chicken, covered with old-style chili sauce, topped with white melted cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

#3 Shredded Beef Chimichangas

$10.99

Two flour tortillas filled with shredded beef and fried golden brown. Served with beans, Spanish rice, sour cream and guacamole.

#4 Taco ° Burrito

#4 Taco ° Burrito

$11.25

Unique soft shell taco with ground beef and a chicken burrito. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

#5 Wet Buriito

#5 Wet Buriito

$10.25

A flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef and beans, covered with chili and melted cheese. Garnished with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

#6 Chicken Fajita Salad

$11.80

Strips of grilled chicken breast, cubanelle peppers, onions, mushrooms, and zucchini served on a fresh garden salad in a edible crispy flour shell.

#7 Beef Tacos

#7 Beef Tacos

$10.50

Two unique puffy soft shell tacos with ground beef.

#8 Chicken Tacos

$10.50

Two unique puffy soft shell tacos with chicken.

#9 Taco ° Beans & Rice

#9 Taco ° Beans & Rice

$8.05

Unique soft puffy shell taco with ground beef. Served with beans and Spanish rice.

#10 Enchilada ° Mini Botana

#10 Enchilada ° Mini Botana

$9.35

Ground beef enchilada served with a mini botana. (A single Corn tortilla chip topped with beans flavored with chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and sliced avocado.)

#11 Connie Supreme

$11.75

Puffy taco pressed flat, covered with seasoned ground beef, a hint of chorizo, tomatoes, onions, green pepper and melted white cheese.

Mini Botana

$4.99

A single Corn tortilla chip topped with beans flavored with chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and sliced avocado.

Puffy / Flour Tacos

Our Unique Puffy Soft Shell Taco stuffed with your favorite filling, plus lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Meat Taco

$5.45

Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with ground beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomato.

Chicken Taco

$5.45

Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with shredded chicken, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.

Shredded Beef Taco

$5.65

Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with shredded beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomato.

Bean Taco

$4.99

Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with vegetarian bean, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.

Guacamole and Bean Taco

$5.85

Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with guacamole, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.

Meat and Bean Taco

$5.65

Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with ground beef and vegetarian bean, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomato.

Fish Taco

$6.60

Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with mahi, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.

Shredded Beef and Bean Taco

$5.85

Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with shredded beef and vegetarian bean, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomato.

Chicken and Bean Taco

$5.65

Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with shredded chicken and vegetarian bean, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.

Guacamole Taco

$5.65

Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with guacamole, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.

Cheese Taco

$6.05

Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with melted cheese, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.

Hard Shell Tacos

Hard Shell Taco

$4.10

A hard shell taco with ground beef topped with lettuce, yellow cheese and tomatoes.

Chicken Hardshell Taco

$4.10

A hard shell taco with shredded chicken topped with lettuce, white cheese and tomatoes.

Shredded Beef Hard Shell Taco

$4.25

A hard shell taco with shredded beef topped with lettuce, yellow cheese and tomatoes.

Bean Hardshell Taco

$3.70

A hard shell taco with vegetarian bean topped with lettuce, white cheese and tomatoes.

Enchiladas

A soft corn tortilla stuffed with your favorite filling and covered with chili sauce and white melted cheese.

Meat Enchilada

$5.45

A soft corn tortilla filled with meat, covered with chili and melted white cheese.

Chicken Enchilada

$5.45

A soft corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken, covered with old style and melted white cheese.

Shredded Beef Enchilada

$5.65

A soft corn tortilla filled with shredded beef, covered with chili and melted white cheese.

Bean Enchilada

$4.99

A soft corn tortilla filled with vegetarian bean, covered with old style and melted white cheese.

Meat Cheese & Onion Enchiladas

$4.60

A soft corn tortilla filled with cheese and seasoned ground beef, covered with old style and melted white cheese.

Cheese Enchilada

$5.45

A soft corn tortilla filled with cheese, covered with old style and melted white cheese.

Meat & Bean Enchilada

$5.65

A soft corn tortilla filled with meat, vegetarian bean, covered with chili and melted white cheese.

Chorizo Enchilada

$6.45

A soft corn tortilla filled with chorizo, covered with chili and melted white cheese.

Cheese & Onion Enchilada

$5.50

A soft corn tortilla filled with cheese and diced onion, covered with old style and melted white cheese.

Seafood Enchilada

$5.75

A soft corn tortilla filled with seafood, covered with chili and melted white cheese.

Burritos

Flour tortilla stuffed with your favorite filling. Covered with melted yellow cheese.
Ground Beef Burrito

Ground Beef Burrito

$5.45

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef and covered with melted yellow cheese.

Chicken Burrito

$5.45

Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and covered with melted yellow cheese.

Shredded Beef Burrito

$5.65

Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and covered with melted yellow cheese.

Bean Burrito

$4.99

Flour tortilla filled with vegetarian beans and covered with melted yellow cheese.

Ground Beef & Bean Burrito

$5.65

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef and beans. Covered with melted yellow cheese.

Guac & Bean Burrito

$5.85

Flour tortilla filled with guacamole, vegetarian bean and covered with melted yellow cheese.

Guac Burrito

$5.65

Flour tortilla filled with guacamole and covered with melted yellow cheese.

Super Wet Burritos

A flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, beans, covered with chili and melted cheese. Garnished with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce.
Super Wet Burrito

Super Wet Burrito

$8.35

A flour tortilla filled with ground beef and beans, covered with beef chili and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.

Chicken Super Wet Burrito

$8.35

A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and beans, covered with beef chili and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.

Shredded Beef Super Wet Burrito

$8.65

A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and beans, covered with beef chili and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.

Bean Super Wet Burrito

$7.35

A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian bean, covered with beef chili and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.

Chimichangas

A flour tortillas filled with seasoned chicken or shredded beef and fried golden brown. Our Chicken Chimichanga is covered with old style chili sauce. Served with beans, Spanish rice, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Chimichanga

Chicken Chimichanga

$5.45

Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and fried golden brown. Served on a bed of lettuce with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Shredded Beef Chimichanga

$5.45

Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and fried golden brown. Served on a bed of lettuce with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Rellenos

Fresh poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of ground beef, white cheese or a blend of seafood delicacies. Covered with ranchero sauce and white cheese.
Cheese Relleno

Cheese Relleno

$6.99

Fresh poblano pepper stuffed with white cheese. Fried, covered with ranchero sauce and melted white cheese.

Meat Relleno

$6.99

Fresh poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef. Fried, covered with ranchero sauce and melted white cheese.

Seafood Relleno

Seafood Relleno

$6.99

Fresh poblano pepper stuffed with a blend of seafood delicacies. Fried, covered with ranchero sauce and melted white cheese.

Tostadas

A crisp corn tortilla with your choice of meat, chicken, shredded beef, beans or guacamole, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

Tostada

$5.45

A crisp corn tortilla with fresh, seasoned ground beef, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

Chicken Tostada

$5.45

A crisp corn tortilla with our fresh shredded chicken, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

Shredded Beef Tostada

$5.65

A crisp corn tortilla with our fresh shredded beef, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

Bean Tostada

$4.99

A crisp corn tortilla with our fresh made vegetarian beans covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

Meat & Bean Tostada

$5.65

A crisp corn tortilla with our fresh, seasoned ground and vegetarian beans, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

Guacamole Tostada

$5.65

A crisp corn tortilla with our fresh guacamole, made in house daily, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

Shredded Beef & Bean Tostada

$5.85

A crisp corn tortilla with our fresh made vegetarian bean and shredded beef, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

Guacamole & Bean Tostada

$5.85

A crisp corn tortilla with our fresh guacamole, made in house daily, and vegetarian beans, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

Soup & Salads

Ground Beef Taco Salad

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$11.55

Our seasoned ground beef, served in an edible deep, crispy flour shell on a bed of lettuce. Garnished with diced tomatoes, onions, green olives, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing.

Chicken Taco Salad

$11.55

Our seasoned shredded chicken, served in an edible deep, crispy flour shell on a bed of lettuce. Garnished with diced tomatoes, onions, green olives, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing.

Shredded Beef Taco Salad

$12.20

Our seasoned shredded beef, served in an edible deep, crispy flour shell on a bed of lettuce. Garnished with diced tomatoes, onions, green olives, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing.

Bean Taco Salad

$10.85

Our perfectly seasoned pinto beans, served in an edible deep, crispy flour shell on a bed of lettuce. Garnished with diced tomatoes, onions, green olives, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing.

Steak Fajita Salad

$13.90

Strips of grilled steak, cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.

Veggie Fajita Salad

$11.70

Gilled mixed vegetables, cubanelle peppers, red peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.60

Strips of grilled chicken breast, cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.

Shrimp Fajita Salad

$14.70

Jumbo Shrimp grilled to perfection with cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.

Mahi-Mahi Fiesta Salad

Mahi-Mahi Fiesta Salad

$14.70

Mahi Mahi, grilled red peppers and white cheese, served on a fresh garden salad with crispy flour tortilla strips, fresh cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing.

Small Garden Salad

$4.25

A mixture of lettuce, cucumbers, sweet red onions, radishes and carrots.

Large Garden Salad

$5.50

A mixture of lettuce, cucumbers, sweet red onions, radishes and carrots.

Gringo & Kids

Kid #1 Ques

$5.75

Cheese Quesadilla - Served with fries, rice, beans, or rice + beans

Kid #1 Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla - Served with fries, rice, beans, or rice + beans

Kid #2 Taco

$5.75

Flour Soft Taco - Served with fries, rice, beans, or rice + beans

Kid #3 Dog

$5.75

Senor Hot Dog - Served with fries, rice, beans, or rice + beans

Kid #4 Nuggets

$5.75

Chicken Nuggets. Served with fries, rice, beans, or rice + beans

Burger Deluxe

$11.75

Char-Grilled Hamburger - 8oz with lettuce, sliced tomato, pickle and french fries.

Cheese Burger Deluxe

$12.50

Char-Grilled Hamburger - 8oz with melted cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato, pickle and french fries.

French Fries

$3.50

Hot Dog

$3.99

Sides

Sour Cream

$0.80

Guacamole

$2.70

Rice & Beans

$3.25

Beans

$3.25

Side Mexican Rice

$3.25

Side White Rice

$3.25

Side of Jalapeno

$0.65

Side of Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Side of Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Veg Side

$0.65

French Fries

$3.50

Side of White Cheese

$1.60

Side of Yellow Cheese

$1.60

Side of Dressing

$0.80

Mixed Vegetables

$5.25

Side Avocado

$2.49

Si Pico

$0.60

Ground Beef SIde

$3.70

Chicken Side

$3.70

Shredded Beef Side

$4.25

Side Chili

$1.05

Side Ranchero

$2.15

Side Old Style Chili Sauce

$1.05

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.75

Served with your choice of honey, strawberry, caramel, or chocolate topping, with whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon.

Chimichanga Cheesecake

$7.75

Cheesecake rolled in flour tortilla, deep fried, and served with ice cream, caramel, and whipped cream.

Chocolate Amore

$7.75

Chocolate rolled in a flour tortilla deep fired and served with vanilla ice cream, strawberries and topped with whipped cream.

Sopapiaz

$6.00

A crispy flour tortilla sprinkled with cinnamon, honey, and melted cheese.

Sopapiaz Ala Mode

$7.75

A crispy flour tortilla sprinkled with cinnamon, honey, and melted cheese. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Chips and Salsa

Full Lb Chips

$5.25

1/2 Lb Chips

$3.00

Full Pint Regular Salsa

$5.25

1/2 Pint Regular Salsa

$3.00

Full Pint Chunky

$5.25

1/2 Pint Chunky

$3.00

Full Pint Red Hot

$5.25

1/2 Pint Red Hot

$3.00

Full Pint Verde (HOT)

$5.25

1/2 Pint Verde (HOT)

$3.00

Pint Sour Cream

$6.00

1/2 Pint Sour Cream

$3.50

Pint Guacamole

$16.99

Half Pint Guacamole

$9.25

Only comes with the half pint of guacamole no chips.

Chunky Only

Carry-Out Bevs

Pepsi

$2.60

22oz Fountain Beverage

Diest Pepsi

$2.60

22oz Fountain Beverage

Sierra Mist

$2.60

22oz Fountain Beverage

Mountain Dew

$2.60

22oz Fountain Beverage

Cherry Pepsi

$2.60

22oz Fountain Beverage

Orange Crush

$2.60

22oz Fountain Beverage

Dr Pepper

$2.60

22oz Fountain Beverage

Root Beer

$2.60

22oz Fountain Beverage

Lemonade

$2.60

22oz Fountain Beverage

Iced Tea

$2.60

22oz Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

El Charro is a long time Michigan favorite. Acclaimed for our one of a kind "Puffy Taco". We are family owned and operated since 1971. Now operating four locations in and around the Tri-County metro Detroit area. We proudly use only fresh ingredients prepared daily. The finest Black Angus choice cuts of beef, premium small bird chicken breast, signature ground beef and fresh vegetables delivered every day to all our locations. Choosing only the highest quality foods, offering competitive prices, creative cocktails and extraordinary catering. Check out one of our locations and experience our award winning one of a kind famous "Puffy Taco"

Website

Location

16720 E 14 Mile Rd, Fraser, MI 48026

Directions

Gallery
El Charro image
El Charro image
El Charro image
El Charro image

