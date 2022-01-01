- Home
El Charro Mexican Grill-Radford
1,339 Reviews
$$
713 W Main St
Radford, VA 24141
Popular Items
Apps.
Bean Dip
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Queso Fundido
Chile Con Queso
Sour Cream
Pico de Gallo
White Salsa
Salsa Bar
Cheese Dip Grande
Shredded Cheese
White Sauce Grande
Chile Toriados ( Fried Jalapeno)
Large Salsa Bar Salsa
Large Salsa
Large Chips
Entrees
Pronto.
One Beef enchilada with your choice of rice or beans and a hard shell taco.
Lunch ENCHILADAS LUX
Two enchiladas ( 1 chicken & 1 beef) with lettuces, sour cream, tomato and cheese with a choice of rice or beans.
Lunch BURRITO LUX
Soft flour burrito filled with your choice of chicken or beef topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, tomato and a side of rice or beans.
Taco Loco
Grilled chicken with queso topped with lettuces, tomato, sour cream, cheese . All in a taco bowl.
Lunch - Fajita Nachos
A choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mixed fajitas on top of a bed of nachos covered with queso
Lunch Fajita
Grilled onions, tomatoes, and peppers with a choice of steak,chicken or mix with a side of beans and a salad.(lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico,and tomato)
Lunch Arroz Texano
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with veggies covered with queso on top of a bed of rice.
Mini Tex Mex Burrito
Mini version of the Tex Mex Burrito. A burrito filled with fajitas with a choice of chicken, steak, or mix covered with queso and accompanied with rice and beans.
L - Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken, chorizo with queso alongside rice and beans.
L - Pollo Con Crema
Shredded chicken covered with a creamy queso and sour cream sauce with a side of rice and a guacamole and sour cream salad
L - Pollo Feliz
Grilled chicken breast with pineapple, queso and side of beans, rice and pico.
L - Pollo Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast topped tomato, onion, and jalapeno with a side of rice and pico.
L - Pollo Roqueta
Grilled chicken breast with onions, tomatoes and mushrooms topped with queso and come with a side of rice, beans & pico.
L - Pollo Santa Fe
Grilled chicken breast covered with mushrooms and queso with a side of rice and beans
Mex Chicken Soup
Mexican style chicken soup with rice, pico de gallo and diced avocado.
Lunch Special # 1
1 chile relleno, beans, hard shell taco and a guacamole salad.
Lunch Special # 2
Beef burrito with rice and beans
Lunch Special # 3
Beef burrito, rice and a taco
Lunch Special # 4
Chile relleno, rice and beans
Lunch Special # 5
Beef enchilada ,rice and beans
Lunch Special # 6
Hard shell taco ,rice and beans
Lunch Special # 7
Fried chicken chimichangas with a side of rice and guacamole & sour cream salad.
Lunch Special # 8
Chicken quesadilla with a side of rice.
Beverage
Mexican Favorites Entrees
Arroz Texano
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with veggies (onions, tomatoes and green peppers) smothered with queso on top of a bed of rice.
Chile Poblano
Two cheese stuffed chile rellenos covered with chicken or beef served rice and beans.
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef tips wrapped and fried or soft (not fried) with a side of beans and guacamole & sour cream salad.
Grande Special
A beef burrito, enchilada, stuffed cheese chile relleno, a chalupa and a hard shell taco with a side of rice and beans.
Sopés
Three sopes ( resemble a slightly thicker tortilla) Fried and placed in a mild red ranchero or green tomatillo salsa topped with beans your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and radishes.
Tierra, Mar y Cielo
Grilled rib eye cornea saga so take shrimp in tender chicken breast served with rice and beans and pico de gallo
Fajitas Entrees
Steak Entees
Ribeye A La Mexicana
A 8oz Ribeye topped with jalepeno,tomato, onion and a side of rice, beans,
Monterrey Ribeye Steak
8 oz Ribeye with grilled shrimp smothered with queso on top alongside rice,beans,& Pico
Texas Ribeye Steak
8 oz Ribeye steak with sauteed onions and mushrooms alongside and rice and beans.
Carne Asada
Thin ribeye steak served rice and beans alongside a salad topped with pico, guacamole, jalapeno, lime, and tomato
Chile Colorado
Grilled Steak cooked with our homemade spicey red tomtillo sauce served with rice and beans.
Mexican Cheesesteak
2 soft flour tortilla filled with thin sliced steak, onions and steak covered with queso alongside lettuce and cheese and your choice of rice or beans.
Arroz con Steak
Grilled steak covered with queso and a side of rice.
Chicken Entrees
Texas Azada
Tender grilled chicken with onions and mushrooms topped with queso dip alongside an order of rice and beans.
Chorizo Azada
Tender grilled chicken with onions and chorizo smothered with queso dip alongside an order of rice and beans.
Mexican Azada
Tender grilled chicken with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeno topped with queso dip alongside an order of rice and beans.
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled Chicken covered with queso and a side of rice.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken and chorizo covered queso alongside rice and beans.
Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken with our homemade creamy chipotle Sauce and a side of Rice and Beans.
Pollo Roqueta
Grilled chicken breasts with onions, tomato and mushrooms topped with queso and comes with a side of rice and beans & pico
Pollo Santa Fe
Two grilled chicken breast with sauteed mushrooms covered with queso alongside rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Pollo Feliz
Grilled chicken breast with pineapple smothered with queso and side of beans, rice & Pico
Pollo Con Crema
Shredded chicken covered with a creamy queso and sour cream sauce with a side of rice and a guacamole and sour cream salad
Mexican Chicken Soup
Mexican style chicken soup with rice, pico de gallo and diced avocado.
Seafood Entrees
Acapulco Azada
Grilled Shrimp and Crab meat with onions and green peppers smothered in queso with sides of rice and beans
Garlic Shrimp
Grilled shrimp cooked with a buttery garlic and served with rice and beans
Kora Shrimp
Show on trimpe sauteed in chile ancho sauce alongside rice and a Sour cream and pico de gallo salad.
Arroz con Camarón
Grilled shrimp covered with queso and a side of rice.
Diabla Shrimp
Grilled shrimp cooked with our homemade spicey red tomtillo sauce served with rice and beans.
Cancun Fish
Grilled tilapia with shrimp top Queso served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.
Coktel de Camaron
Mojarra
Street Tacos Entrees
Tacos Carne Asada
Corn Tortilla Tacos with grilled Carne Azada ( steak) and onion with a side of rice, beans and some spicy red tomatillo salsa,pico de gallo, and lime.
Tacos Pastor
Tex Mex style Tacos Al Pastor with grilled steak, onion, chorizo, and pineapple on Corn tortilla with a side of rice, beans and some spicy red tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, and lime.
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp flour tortilla tacos topped lettuce and pico de gallo with a side of white sauce and lime.
Fish Tacos
Grilled seasoned tilapia tacos on flour tortilla topped lettuces and pico de gallo with a side of white sauce and lime.
Street Carnitas Tacos
Traditional Mexican slow cooked pork topped with fresh cilantro and onions served with red tomatillo salsa, radishes, and lime wedge.
Street Chimichurri Tacos
Your choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp marinated in a chimichurri sauce (garlic, parsley, cilantro, and olive oil) topped with sauteed onions.
Street Chorizo Tacos
Grilled Chorizo and Steak Tacos
Street Tequila Tacos
Grilled steak and onion in a tequila marinade.
Steak Tacos Americanos
Grilled steak taco on a flower tortilla topped with lettuce and cheese
Chicken Tacos Americanos
Grilled chicken taco on a flower tortilla topped with lettuce and cheese
Soft Tacos Side Order
Hard Taco Side Order
Pork Entrees
Carnitas
Pork carnitas served with beans and rice alongside a salad topped with pico, guacamole, jalapeno, lime, and tomato
Chile Verde
Pork Carnitas cooked with a green tomatillo salsa served with rice and beans
Chile Rojo
Pork carnitas cooked with both red and green salsa with rice and beans
Quesadilla Entrees
Quesadilla Texana
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp fajita quesadilla with a side of rice a sour cream & pico salad
Quesadilla Fajita
Your choice of chicken, steak, or mix fajita quesadilla with a side of rice a sour cream & pico salad
Cancun Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp quesadilla fajita with a side of rice and pico& sour cream salad.
Quesadilla Rellena
A beef tip or chicken quesadilla with a served of beans and a guacamole and sour cream salad
Quesadilla Azada
Grill chicken or steak Quesadilla with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo
Grande Cheese Quesadilla
A large cheese quesadilla cut in 4 with pico and sour cream.
White Mushroom Quesadilla
Burritos Entrees
Burrito California
Super size burrito filled with rice , beans, your choice of chicken, steak, or mix fajita and topped with queso, green tomatillo salsa, lettuces, sour cream and tomato.
Jumbo Burrito
Jumbo burrito stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, rice, beans and topped with our mild red burrito sauce, lettuces, tomato and sour cream
Tex-Mex Burrito
Super size burrito filled with you choice of chicken, steak, or mix fajita topped with queso alongside rice and beans.
Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos ( one beef and bean and one chicken and bean) covered with our red burrito salsa ,lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
Burritos Ricos
Two grilled chicken or steak burritos with onions topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
Burrito Monterrey
Two shredded chicken or beef tip burritos topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
Enchiladas Entrees
Enchiladas Blancas
Enchiladas Supremas
Four enchiladas ( chicken, cheese, beef,and bean) topped with lettuces Sour cream and tomato
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with lettuces, sour cream and guacamole with a side of rice or beans
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with our green tomatillo sauce, lettuces, and sour cream with a side of rice or beans
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped sweet chocolaty mole sauce, lettuces, diced onio, and sour cream with a side of rice or beans
Vegetarian Entrees
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled veggie fajita comes with ( mushroom ,onion, tomato, and green peppers) and a side salad with rice ,beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico.
Vegie Quesadilla
Grilled mushroom fajta quesadilla alongside a side of rice and sour cream salad
Vegie Fiesta
Grilled onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, zuchinni, and squash all covered with queso sauce and served with a side of rice.
Vegetarian # 1
Bean burrito, cheese enchilada, bean tostada
Vegetarian # 2
Cheese enchilada, beans,chalupa
Vegetarian # 3
Cheese quesadilla, burrito, chalupa
Vegetarian # 4
Cheese enchilada, rice, chalupa
Vegetarian # 5
Chele relleno, cheese enchilada, rice, beans
Salads Entrees
Texas Salad
Grill chicken, steak, and shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and green pepper over a guacamole, pico de gallo, and cream salad
Fajita Taco Salad
A taco bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix fajita, topped with queso ,lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato
Taco Salad
A taco bowl filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef covered with queso, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad with lettuce, onion, tomato green peppers and cheese
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce ,tomatoes, guacamole and shredded cheese
Sour Cream Salad
Dressing
Combo Entrees
Combination # 1
Two enchiladas,rice, taco
Combination # 2
Taco, enchilada, chalupa
Combination # 3
Enchilada,taco,chile relleno
Combination # 4
Two tacos , enchilada, chile con queso
Combination # 5
Two enchiladas, rice and beans
Combination # 6
1 enchilada, beans, rice and taco
Combination # 7
Enchilada, chile relleno, rice, beans
Combination # 8
Enchilada, tamal, rice, beans
Combination # 9
Enchilada, chalupa, rice
Combination # 10
Two tacos , rice, and beans
Combination # 11
Burrito, enchilada, taco
Combination # 12
Chalupa, Chile relleno, beans
Combination # 13
Enchilada, burrito, chlie relleno
Combination # 14
Taco, chile relleno, chalupa
Combination # 15
Burrito, enchilada, tamal
Combination # 16
Chalupa ,chile relleno ,burrito
Combination # 17
Burrito, enchilada, beans, rice
Combination # 18
Burrito, Chile relleno, chalupa
Combination # 19
Burrito, enchilada, chalupa
Combination # 20
Chile relleno, enchilada, beans, rice
Combination # 21
Burrito,taco, chalup
Combination # 22
Taco,burrito, chile relleno
Combination # 23
Burrito, taco, rice, beans
Combination # 24
Chile relleno, burrito, rice
Nachos Entrees
Fajita Nachos
A bed of corn nachos covered with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix fajitas and queso.
Cheese Nachos
Nachos with Beef
Nachos with Chicken
Nachos Supremos
Nachos topped with beef, chicken, beans, queso dip, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
Grilled Steak Nachos
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Nachos with Beans
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy ! Open for dine-in or Take-out.
713 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141