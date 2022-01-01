Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Charro Mexican Grill-Radford

1,339 Reviews

$$

713 W Main St

Radford, VA 24141

Order Again

Popular Items

Arroz con Pollo
Cheese Dip
Chori Pollo

Apps.

Bean Dip

$5.99

Cheese Dip

$3.99

Guacamole Dip

$4.25

Queso Fundido

$6.50

Chile Con Queso

$5.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

White Salsa

$1.50

Salsa Bar

$2.00

Cheese Dip Grande

$10.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.50

White Sauce Grande

$7.00

Chile Toriados ( Fried Jalapeno)

$4.50

Large Salsa Bar Salsa

$6.00

Large Salsa

$2.00

Large Chips

$4.00

Entrees

Pronto.

Pronto.

$7.75

One Beef enchilada with your choice of rice or beans and a hard shell taco.

Lunch ENCHILADAS LUX

Lunch ENCHILADAS LUX

$7.75

Two enchiladas ( 1 chicken & 1 beef) with lettuces, sour cream, tomato and cheese with a choice of rice or beans.

Lunch BURRITO LUX

Lunch BURRITO LUX

$7.75

Soft flour burrito filled with your choice of chicken or beef topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, tomato and a side of rice or beans.

Taco Loco

$10.00

Grilled chicken with queso topped with lettuces, tomato, sour cream, cheese . All in a taco bowl.

Lunch - Fajita Nachos

Lunch - Fajita Nachos

$10.50

A choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mixed fajitas on top of a bed of nachos covered with queso

Lunch Fajita

Lunch Fajita

$11.50

Grilled onions, tomatoes, and peppers with a choice of steak,chicken or mix with a side of beans and a salad.(lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico,and tomato)

Lunch Arroz Texano

Lunch Arroz Texano

$11.50

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with veggies covered with queso on top of a bed of rice.

Mini Tex Mex Burrito

$10.50

Mini version of the Tex Mex Burrito. A burrito filled with fajitas with a choice of chicken, steak, or mix covered with queso and accompanied with rice and beans.

L - Chori Pollo

$10.50

Grilled chicken, chorizo with queso alongside rice and beans.

L - Pollo Con Crema

$9.50

Shredded chicken covered with a creamy queso and sour cream sauce with a side of rice and a guacamole and sour cream salad

L - Pollo Feliz

L - Pollo Feliz

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast with pineapple, queso and side of beans, rice and pico.

L - Pollo Mexicana

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast topped tomato, onion, and jalapeno with a side of rice and pico.

L - Pollo Roqueta

L - Pollo Roqueta

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast with onions, tomatoes and mushrooms topped with queso and come with a side of rice, beans & pico.

L - Pollo Santa Fe

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast covered with mushrooms and queso with a side of rice and beans

Mex Chicken Soup

$6.75

Mexican style chicken soup with rice, pico de gallo and diced avocado.

Lunch Special # 1

$4.99

1 chile relleno, beans, hard shell taco and a guacamole salad.

Lunch Special # 2

$4.99

Beef burrito with rice and beans

Lunch Special # 3

Lunch Special # 3

$4.99

Beef burrito, rice and a taco

Lunch Special # 4

$4.99

Chile relleno, rice and beans

Lunch Special # 5

$4.99

Beef enchilada ,rice and beans

Lunch Special # 6

$4.99

Hard shell taco ,rice and beans

Lunch Special # 7

$4.99

Fried chicken chimichangas with a side of rice and guacamole & sour cream salad.

Lunch Special # 8

Lunch Special # 8

$4.99

Chicken quesadilla with a side of rice.

Beverage

Water

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Mello Yello

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Pink Limonade

$2.75

Jarritos

$2.75

Icee ( Non Alcoholic)

$2.99

Mexican Glass Bottle Coca-Cola

Mexican Glass Bottle Sprite

$2.75

Mexican Glass Bottle Fanta

$2.75

Mexican Favorites Entrees

Arroz Texano

Arroz Texano

$15.00

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with veggies (onions, tomatoes and green peppers) smothered with queso on top of a bed of rice.

Chile Poblano

Chile Poblano

$12.00

Two cheese stuffed chile rellenos covered with chicken or beef served rice and beans.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$13.00

Flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef tips wrapped and fried or soft (not fried) with a side of beans and guacamole & sour cream salad.

Grande Special

Grande Special

$15.00

A beef burrito, enchilada, stuffed cheese chile relleno, a chalupa and a hard shell taco with a side of rice and beans.

Sopés

Sopés

$14.50

Three sopes ( resemble a slightly thicker tortilla) Fried and placed in a mild red ranchero or green tomatillo salsa topped with beans your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and radishes.

Tierra, Mar y Cielo

Tierra, Mar y Cielo

$18.50

Grilled rib eye cornea saga so take shrimp in tender chicken breast served with rice and beans and pico de gallo

Fajitas Entrees

All fajitas come with grilled veggies. ( onions, tomatoes, and green peppers) and a side salad with rice ,beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico and flour tortillas.
Texas Fajitas

Texas Fajitas

$16.50

Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp

Fajita Roqueta

Fajita Roqueta

$17.00

Grilled Steak Fajita with onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms smothered with queso

Fajita del Mar

$17.00

Shrimp and Crab meat

Steak Fajitas

$16.50

Mixed Fajitas

$16.00

Chicken and Steak

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.00
Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.50

Steak Entees

Ribeye A La Mexicana

$17.00

A 8oz Ribeye topped with jalepeno,tomato, onion and a side of rice, beans,

Monterrey Ribeye Steak

Monterrey Ribeye Steak

$17.50

8 oz Ribeye with grilled shrimp smothered with queso on top alongside rice,beans,& Pico

Texas Ribeye Steak

$17.00

8 oz Ribeye steak with sauteed onions and mushrooms alongside and rice and beans.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$16.50

Thin ribeye steak served rice and beans alongside a salad topped with pico, guacamole, jalapeno, lime, and tomato

Chile Colorado

Chile Colorado

$14.50

Grilled Steak cooked with our homemade spicey red tomtillo sauce served with rice and beans.

Mexican Cheesesteak

$14.50

2 soft flour tortilla filled with thin sliced steak, onions and steak covered with queso alongside lettuce and cheese and your choice of rice or beans.

Arroz con Steak

$13.00

Grilled steak covered with queso and a side of rice.

Chicken Entrees

Texas Azada

Texas Azada

$16.00

Tender grilled chicken with onions and mushrooms topped with queso dip alongside an order of rice and beans.

Chorizo Azada

$16.00

Tender grilled chicken with onions and chorizo smothered with queso dip alongside an order of rice and beans.

Mexican Azada

Mexican Azada

$16.00

Tender grilled chicken with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeno topped with queso dip alongside an order of rice and beans.

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$13.00

Grilled Chicken covered with queso and a side of rice.

Chori Pollo

$14.50

Grilled chicken and chorizo covered queso alongside rice and beans.

Pollo Chipotle

Pollo Chipotle

$10.99

Grilled chicken with our homemade creamy chipotle Sauce and a side of Rice and Beans.

Pollo Roqueta

Pollo Roqueta

$14.50

Grilled chicken breasts with onions, tomato and mushrooms topped with queso and comes with a side of rice and beans & pico

Pollo Santa Fe

$14.50

Two grilled chicken breast with sauteed mushrooms covered with queso alongside rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Pollo Feliz

Pollo Feliz

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast with pineapple smothered with queso and side of beans, rice & Pico

Pollo Con Crema

$13.00

Shredded chicken covered with a creamy queso and sour cream sauce with a side of rice and a guacamole and sour cream salad

Mexican Chicken Soup

$9.75

Mexican style chicken soup with rice, pico de gallo and diced avocado.

Seafood Entrees

Acapulco Azada

Acapulco Azada

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp and Crab meat with onions and green peppers smothered in queso with sides of rice and beans

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Grilled shrimp cooked with a buttery garlic and served with rice and beans

Kora Shrimp

$16.00

Show on trimpe sauteed in chile ancho sauce alongside rice and a Sour cream and pico de gallo salad.

Arroz con Camarón

$15.00

Grilled shrimp covered with queso and a side of rice.

Diabla Shrimp

Diabla Shrimp

$16.00

Grilled shrimp cooked with our homemade spicey red tomtillo sauce served with rice and beans.

Cancun Fish

Cancun Fish

$16.00

Grilled tilapia with shrimp top Queso served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

Coktel de Camaron

$9.99

Mojarra

$15.99

Street Tacos Entrees

All Tacos orders come with 3 Tacos All street tacos are on Corn tortilla come with diced onion, and cilantro alongside some spicey red tomatillo Salsa, radishes and lime also rice and beans on the side .Excludes Fish, Shrimp, Americanos tacos.
Tacos Carne Asada

Tacos Carne Asada

$14.50

Corn Tortilla Tacos with grilled Carne Azada ( steak) and onion with a side of rice, beans and some spicy red tomatillo salsa,pico de gallo, and lime.

Tacos Pastor

Tacos Pastor

$13.50

Tex Mex style Tacos Al Pastor with grilled steak, onion, chorizo, and pineapple on Corn tortilla with a side of rice, beans and some spicy red tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, and lime.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.50

Grilled shrimp flour tortilla tacos topped lettuce and pico de gallo with a side of white sauce and lime.

Fish Tacos

$14.50

Grilled seasoned tilapia tacos on flour tortilla topped lettuces and pico de gallo with a side of white sauce and lime.

Street Carnitas Tacos

Street Carnitas Tacos

$13.50

Traditional Mexican slow cooked pork topped with fresh cilantro and onions served with red tomatillo salsa, radishes, and lime wedge.

Street Chimichurri Tacos

Street Chimichurri Tacos

$13.50

Your choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp marinated in a chimichurri sauce (garlic, parsley, cilantro, and olive oil) topped with sauteed onions.

Street Chorizo Tacos

Street Chorizo Tacos

$13.50

Grilled Chorizo and Steak Tacos

Street Tequila Tacos

$14.00

Grilled steak and onion in a tequila marinade.

Steak Tacos Americanos

$13.50

Grilled steak taco on a flower tortilla topped with lettuce and cheese

Chicken Tacos Americanos

$13.50

Grilled chicken taco on a flower tortilla topped with lettuce and cheese

Soft Tacos Side Order

All soft flour tortilla tacos come with lettuce and cheese.
Soft Chicken Taco

Soft Chicken Taco

$2.75

Soft Beef Taco

$2.75

Hard Taco Side Order

All hard tacos are crunchy corn tortilla and come with lettuce and cheese.
Beef Hard Taco

Beef Hard Taco

$2.50

Chicken Hard Taco

$2.50

Pork Entrees

Carnitas are pork simmered slowly for around 4 hours in oil ; leaving them tender and juicy.
Carnitas

Carnitas

$14.00

Pork carnitas served with beans and rice alongside a salad topped with pico, guacamole, jalapeno, lime, and tomato

Chile Verde

$14.00

Pork Carnitas cooked with a green tomatillo salsa served with rice and beans

Chile Rojo

$14.00

Pork carnitas cooked with both red and green salsa with rice and beans

Quesadilla Entrees

Quesadilla Texana

Quesadilla Texana

$14.50

Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp fajita quesadilla with a side of rice a sour cream & pico salad

Quesadilla Fajita

Quesadilla Fajita

$14.00

Your choice of chicken, steak, or mix fajita quesadilla with a side of rice a sour cream & pico salad

Cancun Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled shrimp quesadilla fajita with a side of rice and pico& sour cream salad.

Quesadilla Rellena

$11.50

A beef tip or chicken quesadilla with a served of beans and a guacamole and sour cream salad

Quesadilla Azada

$9.00

Grill chicken or steak Quesadilla with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo

Grande Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

A large cheese quesadilla cut in 4 with pico and sour cream.

White Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.00

Burritos Entrees

Burrito California

Burrito California

$15.00

Super size burrito filled with rice , beans, your choice of chicken, steak, or mix fajita and topped with queso, green tomatillo salsa, lettuces, sour cream and tomato.

Jumbo Burrito

Jumbo Burrito

$12.75

Jumbo burrito stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, rice, beans and topped with our mild red burrito sauce, lettuces, tomato and sour cream

Tex-Mex Burrito

$15.00

Super size burrito filled with you choice of chicken, steak, or mix fajita topped with queso alongside rice and beans.

Burritos Deluxe

Burritos Deluxe

$11.25

Two burritos ( one beef and bean and one chicken and bean) covered with our red burrito salsa ,lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.

Burritos Ricos

Burritos Ricos

$13.00

Two grilled chicken or steak burritos with onions topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato

Burrito Monterrey

Burrito Monterrey

$12.00

Two shredded chicken or beef tip burritos topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato

Enchiladas Entrees

Enchiladas Blancas

Enchiladas Blancas

$9.99
Enchiladas Supremas

Enchiladas Supremas

$12.00

Four enchiladas ( chicken, cheese, beef,and bean) topped with lettuces Sour cream and tomato

Enchiladas Mexicanas

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$9.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with lettuces, sour cream and guacamole with a side of rice or beans

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$9.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with our green tomatillo sauce, lettuces, and sour cream with a side of rice or beans

Enchiladas Poblanas

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.00

Three chicken enchiladas topped sweet chocolaty mole sauce, lettuces, diced onio, and sour cream with a side of rice or beans

Vegetarian Entrees

Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$14.50

Grilled veggie fajita comes with ( mushroom ,onion, tomato, and green peppers) and a side salad with rice ,beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico.

Vegie Quesadilla

Vegie Quesadilla

$13.50

Grilled mushroom fajta quesadilla alongside a side of rice and sour cream salad

Vegie Fiesta

Vegie Fiesta

$12.50

Grilled onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, zuchinni, and squash all covered with queso sauce and served with a side of rice.

Vegetarian # 1

$10.25

Bean burrito, cheese enchilada, bean tostada

Vegetarian # 2

$10.25

Cheese enchilada, beans,chalupa

Vegetarian # 3

$10.25

Cheese quesadilla, burrito, chalupa

Vegetarian # 4

$10.25

Cheese enchilada, rice, chalupa

Vegetarian # 5

$10.25

Chele relleno, cheese enchilada, rice, beans

Salads Entrees

Texas Salad

Texas Salad

$15.00

Grill chicken, steak, and shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and green pepper over a guacamole, pico de gallo, and cream salad

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.00

A taco bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix fajita, topped with queso ,lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.00

A taco bowl filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef covered with queso, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Salad with lettuce, onion, tomato green peppers and cheese

Guacamole Salad

Guacamole Salad

$5.00

Lettuce ,tomatoes, guacamole and shredded cheese

Sour Cream Salad

$4.00

Dressing

$2.00

Combo Entrees

All Burittos, Tostadas and Enchiladas are Beef, All Tacos are hard shell and beef, Chile Rellenos are stuffed with cheese, Chalupa are bean

Combination # 1

$9.25

Two enchiladas,rice, taco

Combination # 2

$9.25

Taco, enchilada, chalupa

Combination # 3

$9.25

Enchilada,taco,chile relleno

Combination # 4

$9.25

Two tacos , enchilada, chile con queso

Combination # 5

$9.25

Two enchiladas, rice and beans

Combination # 6

$9.25

1 enchilada, beans, rice and taco

Combination # 7

$9.25

Enchilada, chile relleno, rice, beans

Combination # 8

$9.25

Enchilada, tamal, rice, beans

Combination # 9

$9.25

Enchilada, chalupa, rice

Combination # 10

$9.25

Two tacos , rice, and beans

Combination # 11

$9.25

Burrito, enchilada, taco

Combination # 12

$9.25

Chalupa, Chile relleno, beans

Combination # 13

$9.25

Enchilada, burrito, chlie relleno

Combination # 14

$9.25

Taco, chile relleno, chalupa

Combination # 15

$9.25

Burrito, enchilada, tamal

Combination # 16

$9.25

Chalupa ,chile relleno ,burrito

Combination # 17

$9.25

Burrito, enchilada, beans, rice

Combination # 18

$9.25

Burrito, Chile relleno, chalupa

Combination # 19

$9.25

Burrito, enchilada, chalupa

Combination # 20

$9.25

Chile relleno, enchilada, beans, rice

Combination # 21

$9.25

Burrito,taco, chalup

Combination # 22

$9.25

Taco,burrito, chile relleno

Combination # 23

$9.25

Burrito, taco, rice, beans

Combination # 24

$9.25

Chile relleno, burrito, rice

Nachos Entrees

All nachos a covered with white queso dip.
Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$13.00

A bed of corn nachos covered with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix fajitas and queso.

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Nachos with Beef

$8.75

Nachos with Chicken

$8.75
Nachos Supremos

Nachos Supremos

$11.50

Nachos topped with beef, chicken, beans, queso dip, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.

Grilled Steak Nachos

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Nachos with Beans

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy ! Open for dine-in or Take-out.

Location

713 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141

Directions

