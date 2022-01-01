El Charro Mexican Grill
124 Reviews
$$
302 S Locust St
Floyd, VA 24091
Lunch Items
Speedy Gonzalez
1 Beef enchilada with your choice of rice or beans and a hard shell taco.
Lunch Burrito Deluxe
Soft flour burrito fill with your choice of chicken or beef topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, tomato and a side of rice or beans.
Lunch Enchilada Supreme
One chicken and one beef enchiladas topped with lettuces, sour cream, tomato and cheese with a choice of rice or beans.
Lunch Fajita
Grilled onion,tomato, and peppers with a choise of steak,chicken or mix with a side of beans and a salad.(lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico,and tomato)
Lunch Arroz con Camaron
Grilled shrimp covered with melted cheese with a side of rice
Lunch Fajita Nachos
Choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mixed fajitas on top of a bed of nachos covered with queso
Mini Tex Mex Burrito
Mini version of the Tex Mex Burrito. A burrito filled with fajitas with a choice of chicken, steak, or mix covered with queso and accompanied with rice and beans.
Lunch Azteca
Grilled chicken or steak and veggies covered with queso on top of a bed of rice.
Lunch Chicken
Lunch Arroz con Pollo
Grilled Chicken covered with queso and a side of rice.
Lunch Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken, chorizo with queso alongside rice and beans.
L - Pollo Al Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast with tomato and onion and a side of rice and pico.
L - Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast with onions and mushrooms with a side of rice & pico
L - Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken breast covered with red ranchero salsa and a side of rice & pico
L - Pollo Roqueta
Grilled chicken breast with onions, tomato and mushrooms topped with queso and come with a side of rice and beans & Pico
L Pollo Hawaiian
Grilled chicken breast with onions, ham, pineapple and side of rice and a Sour cream salad.
L - Pollo Yucatan
Grilled chicken breast with zucchini and squash, a side of rice and a guacamole and Sour cream salad.
L Pollo Feliz
Grilled chicken breast with pineapple, queso and side of beans and rice
Lunch Steak
L - Alambre
Grilled steak with onion & pepers topped with a green tomatillo salsa alongside rice and beans.
L - Chori Steak
Grilled steak, chorizo with queso alongside rice and beans.
L - Mexican Cheese Steak
1 soft flour tortilla filled with thin sliced steak, onions and steak covered with queso alongside lettuce and cheese and your choice of rice or beans.
L - Picadillo
Grilled steak with a warm ranchero sauce and rice and beans.
L - Santa Fe
Grilled steak onions and mushrooms with a side of rice and beans
L-Burrito Mexicano
L Arroz con Carne
Lunch Special
Lunch Special # 1
1 chile relleno, beans, hard shell taco and a guacamole salad.
Lunch Special # 2
Beef burrito with rice and beans
Lunch Special # 3
Beef burrito, rice and a taco
Lunch Special # 4
Chile relleno, rice and beans
Lunch Special # 5
Beef enchilada ,rice and beans
Lunch Special # 6
Hard shell taco ,rice and beans
Lunch Special # 7
Fried Chicken chimichangas with a side of rice and guacamole & sour cream salad and rice.
Lunch Special # 8
Chicken quesadilla with a side of rice.
Taco Tuesday special
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas x2
Hawaiian Fajita
Chicken, Ham, Pineapple.
Hawaiian Fajitas X2
Mixed Fajitas
Chicken and Steak
Mixed Fajitas x2
Chicken and Steak
Parrillada for 2
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Chorizo and Pork.
Parrillada
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas x2
Steak Fajitas
Steak Fajitas x2
Texas Fajitas
Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp
Texas Fajitas x2
Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp
Specialties
Azteca
Grilled chicken or steak and veggies covered with queso on top of a bed of rice.
Cazuelón
Grilled chicken breast and a thin ribeye steak with rice and beans and pico.
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips covered with shredded chicken and topped with salsa and lots of chees, come with a side of rice and Sour cream salad.
Chile Auténtico
2 cheese stuffed chile rellenos served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga
Tortilla filled with chicken or beef tips and comes with a side of beans and guacamole & sour cream salad.
Floyd Hamburger
Buger with lettuces, mayo,mustard, and tomatoes with a side of fries.
Grande Special
Chalupa, chile relleno, beef enchilada, beef burrito, and a taco ( one of each) with a side of rice and beans.
Guadalajara
1 tamal 2 chicken taquitos, and nachos topped with chicken, beef, rice , and beans,lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Huevos con Chorizo
Eggs with chorizo rice and beans
La Favorita
1 chicken burritos, 1 chicken enchilada topped with lettuces, sour cream, and tomato.
Special Dinner
Chalupa, chile relleno, beef enchilada, chicken tamal, and a taco ( one of each) with a side of rice and beans.
Taquitos Mexicanos
2 beer tip & 2 shredded chicken fried corn taquitos with a guacamole salad
Asada Fries
Children's Plates
Children's Plate # A
Beef burrito and Taco
Children's Plate # B
Beef Taco, Rice , Beans
Children's Plate # C
Beef Enchilada,Hard Beef Taco, Fries
Children's Plate # D
Beef Enchilada , Beans, Fries
Children's Plate # E
Cheese Quesadilla, Rice and Fries
Children's Plate # F
Chicken Nuggets and Fries
Children's Plate # G
Cheese Buger and Fries
Children's Plate # H
Mini taco salad with your choice of beef or chicken served in a taco bowl with beans ,lettuce, tomato, sour cream.
Children's Plate # I
Chicken
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled Chicken covered with queso and a side of rice.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken, chorizo with queso alongside rice and beans.
Pollo Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast with tomato and onion and a side of beans& rice and pico.
Pollo Feliz
Grilled chicken breast with pineapple, queso and side of beans and rice
Pollo Hawaiian
Grilled chicken bests with pina
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breasts with onions and mushrooms with a side of rice & pico
Pollo Parrilla
Grilled chicken breasts with Sour cream salad and a side of rice.
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken breast covered with red ranchero salsa and a side of rice & beans pico
Pollo Roqueta
Grilled chicken breasts with onions, tomato and mushrooms topped with queso and come with a side of rice and beans & Pico
Pollo Yucatán
Grilled chicken breasts with zucchini and squash, a side of rice and a guacamole and Sour cream salad.
Caldo de Pollo
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips covered with shredded chicken and topped with salsa and lots of chees, come with a side of rice and Sour cream salad.
Vi Pi Special
Steak
Bistec a la Mexicana
A T- bone with tomato, onion and a side of rice and beans.
Bistec a la Tampiqueña
A T- bone with a side of rice, beans and salad
Bistec Americano
T- bone with a tossed salad and fries
Bistec Ranchero
A T- bone covered with red ranchero salsa alongside of rice and beans.
Mexican Cheese Steak Dinner
2 soft flour tortilla filled with thin sliced steak, onions and steak covered with queso alongside lettuce and cheese and your choice of rice or beans.
Carne Asada
Thin ribeye steak with rice and beans and a salad
Rib Eye Steak
12 oz ribeye steak with 2 side of your choice rice,beans,fries, tossed salad
Chile Colorado
Grilled steak strips cooked with our hot sauce served with rice and beans.
Chori Steak
Grilled Steak, chorizo with queso alongside rice and beans.
Country Rib Eye
Chopped ribeye steak with onions and mushrooms alongside rice and beans.
Picadillo
Grilled steak with a warm ranchero sauce and rice and beans.
Santa Fé
Grilled steak onions and mushrooms with a side of rice and beans.
Alambre
Grilled steak with onion & pepers topped with a green tomatillo salsa alongside rice and beans.
Carne Encebollada
Arroz con Carne
Pork
Seafood
Arroz con Camarón
Grilled shrimp covered with queso and a side of rice.
Caldo de Camarón
Mexican style shrimp cocktail a a flavorful version that comes in a bold tomato-and-citrus sauce and diced onions, cilantro, tomato and avocado.
Camarones a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp cooked with our hot sauce served with rice and beans.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Grilled shrimp cooked with a buttery garlic and served with rice and beans
Camarón a la Veracruzana
Grilled shrimp cooked comes with onion,tomatoes,and peppers covered with queso alongside rice and beans.
Camarón Yucatantán
Grilled Shrimp with zucchini and squash, a side of rice and a guacamole and Sour cream salad.
Cancún
Grilled tilapia fillets served with rice and an avocado salad
Cóctel de Camarón
Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail comes with bold tomato-and-citrus sauce, diced onions, tomato, cilantro.
Taco
Tacos a la Diabla
3 Spicy grilled steak corn tortilla tacos
Tacos al Pastor
3 steak corn tortilla tacos
Tacos de Carne Asada
3 grill carne asada corn tortilla tacos
Camaron Tacos
3 shrimp flour tortilla tacos with lettuces
Fish Tacos
3 fish flour tortilla tacos with lettuces
Tacos Especial
Tacos De Carnitas
Enchiladas
Quesadilla
Quesadilla Deluxe
A shredded chicken with a served of beans and a guacamole and sour cream salad
Quesadilla Rellena
A beef tip quesadilla with a served of beans and a guacamole and sour cream salad
Quesadilla Fajita
Your choice of chicken, steak, or mix faita quesadilla with a side of rice a sour cream & pico salad
Quesadilla Hawaiana
Grilled chicken quesadilla with han,onion, and pineapple alongside a side of rice and sour cream salad.
Quesadilla Mexicana
Grilled shrimp quesadilla fajita with a side of rice and pico& sour cream salad.
Burritos
Burrito California
Super size burrito filled with your choice of chicken, steak, or mix and rice and beans topped with lettuces, sour cream and tomato.
Burrito Carne Asada
Grilled steak burrito with rice and pico.
Burrito Special
1 beef burrito with lettuces, sour cream, and tomato
Burritos Deluxe
2 burritos with beef and bean and 1 chicken and bean covered with our red burrito salsa ,lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
Jumbo Burrito
Jumbo burrito stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken ,rice beans and topped with lettuces, tomato and sour cream
Smoked Chicken
Grilled chicken burrito with rice and pico
Tex-Mex Burrito
Super size burrito filled with you choice of chicken, steak, or mix topped with queso and come with rice and beans.
Spl La Casa
2 four tortilla burritos with beef tips topped with loads of queso
Burritos Mexicanos
Combinations
Combination # 1
2 enchiladas,rice, taco
Combination # 2
Taco, enchilada, chalupa
Combination # 3
Enchilada,taco,chile relleno
Combination # 4
2 tacos ,an enchilada, chile con queso
Combination # 5
2 enchiladas, rice and beans
Combination # 6
1 enchilada, beans, rice and taco
Combination # 7
Enchilada, chile relleno, rice, beans
Combination # 8
Enchilada, tamal, rice, beans
Combination # 9
Enchilada, chalupa, rice
Combination # 10
2 tacos , rice, and beans
Combination # 11
Burrito, enchilada, taco
Combination # 12
Chalupa, Chile relleno, beans
Combination # 13
Enchilada, burrito, chlie relleno
Combination # 14
Taco, chile relleno, chalupa
Combination # 15
Burrito, enchilada, tamal
Combination # 16
Chalupa ,chile ,burrito
Combination # 17
Burrito, enchilada, beans, rice
Combination # 18
Burrito, Chile relleno, chalupa
Combination # 19
Burrito, enchilada, chalupa
Combination # 20
Chile relleno, enchilada, beans, rice
Combination # 21
Burrito,taco, chalup
Combination # 22
Taco,burrito, chile relleno
Combination # 23
Burrito, taco, rice, beans
Combination # 24
Chile relleno, burrito, rice
Combination # 25
Tostada, taco, chalupa
Salads
Taco Salad
A taco bowl filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef covered with queso, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
Faja Salad
A side fajita salad with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico and tomato
Fajita Taco Salad
A taco bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix fajita, topped with queso ,lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad with lettuce, onion, tomato green peppers and cheese
House Salad
House salad with lettuce, onion, tomato, green pepper and cheese
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp Salad with lettuce, onion, tomato green peppers and cheese
Shrimp Taco Salad
A taco bowl filled with grilled shrimp, covered with queso, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
Taco Loco
Nachos
Nachos Supremos
Fajita Nachos
A bed of corn nachos covered with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix fajitas and queso.
Cheese Nachos
Nachos with Beef
Nachos with Chicken
Nachos with Beef Tips
Grilled Steak Nachos
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Nachos Fiesta
A bed of corn nachos covered with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix queso , onions,lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
Nachos with Beans
Vegetarian
Vegetarian # 1
Bean burrito, cheese enchilada, bean tostada
Vegetarian # 2
Cheese enchilada, beans,chalupa
Vegetarian # 3
Cheese quesadilla, burrito, chalupa
Vegetarian # 4
Cheese enchilada, rice, chalupa
Vegetarian # 5
Chele relleno, cheese enchilada, rice, beans
Vegetarian # 6
Grilled mushroom fajta quesadilla alongside a side of rice and sour cream salad
Vegetarian # 7
Grilled veggie fajita comes with ( mushroom ,onion, tomato, and green peppers) and a side salad with rice ,beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico.
Vegetarian # 8
Side of Beans
Burritos
Enchiladas
Soft Tacos
Hard Shell Tacos
Grilled Tacos
Quesadillas
Chile Relleno
Tamales
Tostadas
Chalupa
Extra Chip or Salsa
Side Orders
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
302 S Locust St, Floyd, VA 24091