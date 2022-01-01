Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Charro Mexican Grill

124 Reviews

$$

302 S Locust St

Floyd, VA 24091

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch Items

Speedy Gonzalez

$7.99

1 Beef enchilada with your choice of rice or beans and a hard shell taco.

Lunch Burrito Deluxe

$7.99

Soft flour burrito fill with your choice of chicken or beef topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, tomato and a side of rice or beans.

Lunch Enchilada Supreme

$7.99

One chicken and one beef enchiladas topped with lettuces, sour cream, tomato and cheese with a choice of rice or beans.

Lunch Fajita

$11.50

Grilled onion,tomato, and peppers with a choise of steak,chicken or mix with a side of beans and a salad.(lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico,and tomato)

Lunch Arroz con Camaron

$10.99

Grilled shrimp covered with melted cheese with a side of rice

Lunch Fajita Nachos

$11.50

Choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mixed fajitas on top of a bed of nachos covered with queso

Mini Tex Mex Burrito

$11.50

Mini version of the Tex Mex Burrito. A burrito filled with fajitas with a choice of chicken, steak, or mix covered with queso and accompanied with rice and beans.

Lunch Azteca

$11.99

Grilled chicken or steak and veggies covered with queso on top of a bed of rice.

Lunch Chicken

Lunch Arroz con Pollo

$10.00

Grilled Chicken covered with queso and a side of rice.

Lunch Chori Pollo

$10.99

Grilled chicken, chorizo with queso alongside rice and beans.

L - Pollo Al Mexicana

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with tomato and onion and a side of rice and pico.

L - Pollo Loco

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with onions and mushrooms with a side of rice & pico

L - Pollo Ranchero

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast covered with red ranchero salsa and a side of rice & pico

L - Pollo Roqueta

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with onions, tomato and mushrooms topped with queso and come with a side of rice and beans & Pico

L Pollo Hawaiian

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with onions, ham, pineapple and side of rice and a Sour cream salad.

L - Pollo Yucatan

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with zucchini and squash, a side of rice and a guacamole and Sour cream salad.

L Pollo Feliz

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with pineapple, queso and side of beans and rice

Lunch Steak

L - Alambre

$11.99

Grilled steak with onion & pepers topped with a green tomatillo salsa alongside rice and beans.

L - Chori Steak

$11.99

Grilled steak, chorizo with queso alongside rice and beans.

L - Mexican Cheese Steak

$8.99

1 soft flour tortilla filled with thin sliced steak, onions and steak covered with queso alongside lettuce and cheese and your choice of rice or beans.

L - Picadillo

$11.99

Grilled steak with a warm ranchero sauce and rice and beans.

L - Santa Fe

$11.99

Grilled steak onions and mushrooms with a side of rice and beans

L-Burrito Mexicano

$7.99

L Arroz con Carne

$10.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Special # 1

$8.99

1 chile relleno, beans, hard shell taco and a guacamole salad.

Lunch Special # 2

$7.99

Beef burrito with rice and beans

Lunch Special # 3

$7.99

Beef burrito, rice and a taco

Lunch Special # 4

$7.99

Chile relleno, rice and beans

Lunch Special # 5

$7.99

Beef enchilada ,rice and beans

Lunch Special # 6

$7.99

Hard shell taco ,rice and beans

Lunch Special # 7

$7.99

Fried Chicken chimichangas with a side of rice and guacamole & sour cream salad and rice.

Lunch Special # 8

$7.99

Chicken quesadilla with a side of rice.

Taco Tuesday special

$0.99

Fajitas

All fajitas come with grilled veggies. ( onion, tomato, and green peppers) and a side salad with rice ,beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico.

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken Fajitas x2

$25.99

Hawaiian Fajita

$14.99

Chicken, Ham, Pineapple.

Hawaiian Fajitas X2

$25.99

Mixed Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken and Steak

Mixed Fajitas x2

$25.99

Chicken and Steak

Parrillada for 2

$29.00

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Chorizo and Pork.

Parrillada

$18.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00

Shrimp Fajitas x2

$29.00

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Steak Fajitas x2

$25.99

Texas Fajitas

$16.99

Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp

Texas Fajitas x2

$27.99

Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp

Specialties

Azteca

$13.99

Grilled chicken or steak and veggies covered with queso on top of a bed of rice.

Cazuelón

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast and a thin ribeye steak with rice and beans and pico.

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Tortilla chips covered with shredded chicken and topped with salsa and lots of chees, come with a side of rice and Sour cream salad.

Chile Auténtico

$10.50

2 cheese stuffed chile rellenos served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga

$11.25

Tortilla filled with chicken or beef tips and comes with a side of beans and guacamole & sour cream salad.

Floyd Hamburger

$8.99

Buger with lettuces, mayo,mustard, and tomatoes with a side of fries.

Grande Special

$12.99

Chalupa, chile relleno, beef enchilada, beef burrito, and a taco ( one of each) with a side of rice and beans.

Guadalajara

$11.50

1 tamal 2 chicken taquitos, and nachos topped with chicken, beef, rice , and beans,lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.00

Eggs with chorizo rice and beans

La Favorita

$10.25

1 chicken burritos, 1 chicken enchilada topped with lettuces, sour cream, and tomato.

Special Dinner

$12.99

Chalupa, chile relleno, beef enchilada, chicken tamal, and a taco ( one of each) with a side of rice and beans.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.50

2 beer tip & 2 shredded chicken fried corn taquitos with a guacamole salad

Asada Fries

$12.00

Children's Plates

Children's Plate # A

$7.50

Beef burrito and Taco

Children's Plate # B

$7.50

Beef Taco, Rice , Beans

Children's Plate # C

$7.50

Beef Enchilada,Hard Beef Taco, Fries

Children's Plate # D

$7.50

Beef Enchilada , Beans, Fries

Children's Plate # E

$7.50

Cheese Quesadilla, Rice and Fries

Children's Plate # F

$7.50

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

Children's Plate # G

$7.50

Cheese Buger and Fries

Children's Plate # H

$7.50

Mini taco salad with your choice of beef or chicken served in a taco bowl with beans ,lettuce, tomato, sour cream.

Children's Plate # I

$9.25

Chicken

Arroz con Pollo

$11.99

Grilled Chicken covered with queso and a side of rice.

Chori Pollo

$13.99

Grilled chicken, chorizo with queso alongside rice and beans.

Pollo Mexicana

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with tomato and onion and a side of beans& rice and pico.

Pollo Feliz

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with pineapple, queso and side of beans and rice

Pollo Hawaiian

$13.99

Grilled chicken bests with pina

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Grilled chicken breasts with onions and mushrooms with a side of rice & pico

Pollo Parrilla

$13.99

Grilled chicken breasts with Sour cream salad and a side of rice.

Pollo Ranchero

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast covered with red ranchero salsa and a side of rice & beans pico

Pollo Roqueta

$13.99

Grilled chicken breasts with onions, tomato and mushrooms topped with queso and come with a side of rice and beans & Pico

Pollo Yucatán

$13.99

Grilled chicken breasts with zucchini and squash, a side of rice and a guacamole and Sour cream salad.

Caldo de Pollo

$11.00

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Tortilla chips covered with shredded chicken and topped with salsa and lots of chees, come with a side of rice and Sour cream salad.

Vi Pi Special

$12.99

Steak

Bistec a la Mexicana

$15.50

A T- bone with tomato, onion and a side of rice and beans.

Bistec a la Tampiqueña

$15.50

A T- bone with a side of rice, beans and salad

Bistec Americano

$15.50

T- bone with a tossed salad and fries

Bistec Ranchero

$15.50

A T- bone covered with red ranchero salsa alongside of rice and beans.

Mexican Cheese Steak Dinner

$12.50

2 soft flour tortilla filled with thin sliced steak, onions and steak covered with queso alongside lettuce and cheese and your choice of rice or beans.

Carne Asada

$15.99

Thin ribeye steak with rice and beans and a salad

Rib Eye Steak

$17.99

12 oz ribeye steak with 2 side of your choice rice,beans,fries, tossed salad

Chile Colorado

$14.99

Grilled steak strips cooked with our hot sauce served with rice and beans.

Chori Steak

$14.99

Grilled Steak, chorizo with queso alongside rice and beans.

Country Rib Eye

$17.99

Chopped ribeye steak with onions and mushrooms alongside rice and beans.

Picadillo

$14.99

Grilled steak with a warm ranchero sauce and rice and beans.

Santa Fé

$14.99

Grilled steak onions and mushrooms with a side of rice and beans.

Alambre

$14.99

Grilled steak with onion & pepers topped with a green tomatillo salsa alongside rice and beans.

Carne Encebollada

$14.99

Arroz con Carne

$12.99

Pork

Carnitas Dinner

$13.50

Fried pork carnitas with beans and rice and a salad.

Chile Verde

$13.50

Pork Carnitas cooked with a green tomatillo salsa served with rice and beans

Mi México

$13.50

Pork carnitas cooked with both red and green salsa with rice and beans

Seafood

Arroz con Camarón

$12.99

Grilled shrimp covered with queso and a side of rice.

Caldo de Camarón

$15.99

Mexican style shrimp cocktail a a flavorful version that comes in a bold tomato-and-citrus sauce and diced onions, cilantro, tomato and avocado.

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with our hot sauce served with rice and beans.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with a buttery garlic and served with rice and beans

Camarón a la Veracruzana

$15.99

Grilled shrimp cooked comes with onion,tomatoes,and peppers covered with queso alongside rice and beans.

Camarón Yucatantán

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp with zucchini and squash, a side of rice and a guacamole and Sour cream salad.

Cancún

$15.99

Grilled tilapia fillets served with rice and an avocado salad

Cóctel de Camarón

$15.99

Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail comes with bold tomato-and-citrus sauce, diced onions, tomato, cilantro.

Taco

All tacos come with a side of beans and rice some pico de gallo and hot sause on the side.

Tacos a la Diabla

$12.99

3 Spicy grilled steak corn tortilla tacos

Tacos al Pastor

$12.99

3 steak corn tortilla tacos

Tacos de Carne Asada

$12.99

3 grill carne asada corn tortilla tacos

Camaron Tacos

$15.99

3 shrimp flour tortilla tacos with lettuces

Fish Tacos

$15.99

3 fish flour tortilla tacos with lettuces

Tacos Especial

$13.99

Tacos De Carnitas

$12.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$11.00

4 enchiladas ( chicken, cheese, beef,and bean) topped with lettuces Sour cream and tomato

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$11.00

3 chicken enchiladas topped with lettuces sour cream and guacamole with a side of rice

Quesadilla

Quesadilla Deluxe

$9.25

A shredded chicken with a served of beans and a guacamole and sour cream salad

Quesadilla Rellena

$8.99

A beef tip quesadilla with a served of beans and a guacamole and sour cream salad

Quesadilla Fajita

$12.99

Your choice of chicken, steak, or mix faita quesadilla with a side of rice a sour cream & pico salad

Quesadilla Hawaiana

$13.50

Grilled chicken quesadilla with han,onion, and pineapple alongside a side of rice and sour cream salad.

Quesadilla Mexicana

$14.25

Grilled shrimp quesadilla fajita with a side of rice and pico& sour cream salad.

Burritos

Burrito California

Burrito California

$14.50

Super size burrito filled with your choice of chicken, steak, or mix and rice and beans topped with lettuces, sour cream and tomato.

Burrito Carne Asada

$9.25

Grilled steak burrito with rice and pico.

Burrito Special

$8.25

1 beef burrito with lettuces, sour cream, and tomato

Burritos Deluxe

$10.50

2 burritos with beef and bean and 1 chicken and bean covered with our red burrito salsa ,lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.

Jumbo Burrito

$10.00

Jumbo burrito stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken ,rice beans and topped with lettuces, tomato and sour cream

Smoked Chicken

$9.25

Grilled chicken burrito with rice and pico

Tex-Mex Burrito

$14.50

Super size burrito filled with you choice of chicken, steak, or mix topped with queso and come with rice and beans.

Spl La Casa

$9.25

2 four tortilla burritos with beef tips topped with loads of queso

Burritos Mexicanos

$13.99

Combinations

Combination # 1

$10.99

2 enchiladas,rice, taco

Combination # 2

$10.99

Taco, enchilada, chalupa

Combination # 3

$10.99

Enchilada,taco,chile relleno

Combination # 4

$10.99

2 tacos ,an enchilada, chile con queso

Combination # 5

$10.99

2 enchiladas, rice and beans

Combination # 6

$10.99

1 enchilada, beans, rice and taco

Combination # 7

$10.99

Enchilada, chile relleno, rice, beans

Combination # 8

$10.99

Enchilada, tamal, rice, beans

Combination # 9

$10.99

Enchilada, chalupa, rice

Combination # 10

$10.99

2 tacos , rice, and beans

Combination # 11

$10.99

Burrito, enchilada, taco

Combination # 12

$10.99

Chalupa, Chile relleno, beans

Combination # 13

$10.99

Enchilada, burrito, chlie relleno

Combination # 14

$10.99

Taco, chile relleno, chalupa

Combination # 15

$10.99

Burrito, enchilada, tamal

Combination # 16

$10.99

Chalupa ,chile ,burrito

Combination # 17

$10.99

Burrito, enchilada, beans, rice

Combination # 18

$10.99

Burrito, Chile relleno, chalupa

Combination # 19

$10.99

Burrito, enchilada, chalupa

Combination # 20

$10.99

Chile relleno, enchilada, beans, rice

Combination # 21

$10.99

Burrito,taco, chalup

Combination # 22

$10.99

Taco,burrito, chile relleno

Combination # 23

$10.99

Burrito, taco, rice, beans

Combination # 24

$10.99

Chile relleno, burrito, rice

Combination # 25

$10.99

Tostada, taco, chalupa

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.99

A taco bowl filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef covered with queso, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato

Faja Salad

$6.99

A side fajita salad with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico and tomato

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

A taco bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix fajita, topped with queso ,lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad with lettuce, onion, tomato green peppers and cheese

House Salad

$6.99

House salad with lettuce, onion, tomato, green pepper and cheese

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Grilled shrimp Salad with lettuce, onion, tomato green peppers and cheese

Shrimp Taco Salad

$11.99

A taco bowl filled with grilled shrimp, covered with queso, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato

Taco Loco

$10.99

Nachos

All nachos a covered with white queso dip.

Nachos Supremos

$11.00

Fajita Nachos

$13.50

A bed of corn nachos covered with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix fajitas and queso.

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Nachos with Beef

$8.99

Nachos with Chicken

$9.99

Nachos with Beef Tips

$8.99

Grilled Steak Nachos

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Nachos Fiesta

$14.99

A bed of corn nachos covered with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix queso , onions,lettuce, sour cream, and tomato

Nachos with Beans

$8.99

Vegetarian

Vegetarian # 1

$10.99

Bean burrito, cheese enchilada, bean tostada

Vegetarian # 2

$10.99

Cheese enchilada, beans,chalupa

Vegetarian # 3

$10.99

Cheese quesadilla, burrito, chalupa

Vegetarian # 4

$10.99

Cheese enchilada, rice, chalupa

Vegetarian # 5

$10.99

Chele relleno, cheese enchilada, rice, beans

Vegetarian # 6

$10.99

Grilled mushroom fajta quesadilla alongside a side of rice and sour cream salad

Vegetarian # 7

$12.99

Grilled veggie fajita comes with ( mushroom ,onion, tomato, and green peppers) and a side salad with rice ,beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico.

Vegetarian # 8

$10.99

Side of Rice

Rice

$4.00

Rice with Cheese Dip

$6.50

Order Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side of Beans

Beans

$4.00

Burritos

All side burritos soft shell flour tortilla wrapped and covered with a mild tomato sauce and cheese.

Chicken Burrito

$5.50+

Beef Burrito

$5.50+

Cheese Burrito

$5.00+

Bean Burrito

$4.00+

Enchiladas

All enchiladas are corn wrapped and covered with a mole sauce and chees

Chicken Enchilada

$3.50+

Beef Enchilada

$3.00+

Cheese Enchilada

$3.00+

Bean Enchilada

$3.00+

Soft Tacos

All soft flour tortilla tacos come with lettuce and cheese.

Soft Beef Taco

$3.50+

Soft Chicken Taco

$3.50+

Hard Shell Tacos

All hard tacos are crunchy corn tortilla and come with lettuce and cheese.

Beef Hard Taco

$3.00+

Chicken Hard Taco

$3.00+

Grilled Tacos

Grilled steak or chicken flour tortilla tacos topped with lettuce and cheese.

Soft Grill Chicken Tacos

$4.99+

Soft Grilled Steak Tacos

$5.99+

Quesadillas

All quesadilla are toasted flour tortilla and come with cheese .

Quesadilla Shredded Chicken

$8.00

Quesadilla Beef Tips

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Quesadilla Shrimp

$9.99

Quesadilla Mushroom

$7.50

Quesadilla Vegetarian

$8.50

Grilled Tex Quesadilla

$9.50

Chile Relleno

Chile rellenos are stuffed with cheese mole sause and cheese.

Chile Relleno

$4.00+

Tamales

Tamales are stuffed with chicken and topped with mole sauce and cheese

Tamal

$4.00+

Tostadas

Tostadas are ground beef and topped with lettuce tomato and cheese

Chicken Tosatada

$4.00+

Beef Tosatada

$4.00+

Chalupa

Chalupas are topped with beans ,lettuce, guacamole, tomato, cheese.

Chalupa

$4.00+

Extra Chip or Salsa

Small Chips

$3.00

Large Chips

$4.00

Small Salsa

$2.09

Large Salsa

$2.99

Tortillas

Corn Tortilla

$2.00

3 double corn tortillas

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

2 flour tortilla

Side Orders

Sour Cream

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.25

Dressing

$1.50

Guacamole Ranchero

$4.75

Diced Tomatoes

$1.50

Diced Onion

$1.50

Orden Chile Toriados

$3.50

Grilled Shrimp (12)

$8.50

Order Jalapeño

$2.00

Order of Avocado

$5.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Soda

Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.49
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Tea

$2.49
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.49
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$2.49
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Limonade

$2.49

Mexican Coke Cola

$2.50

Jarritos

$1.99

Milk

$2.49
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.49
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.49

Frozen Slushy

$3.50

Cafe

$2.49

Horchata

$2.49

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$6.99

Bahama Mama

$6.99

Blue Moto

$6.99

Bourbon & Coke

$6.99

Green Dinosaur

$6.99

Jack & Coke

$6.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.99

Rum Runner

$6.99

Sex on the Beach

$6.99

Whiskey Sour

$6.99

Margaritas

Lime

$5.99+

Mango

$5.99+

Strawberry

$5.99+

Blue

$5.99+

Berry Sangria

$5.99+

Coconut Margarita

$5.99+

Lime

$6.99+

Mango

$6.99+

Peach

$6.99+

Strawberry

$6.99+

Blue

$6.99+

Berry Sangria

$6.99+

Pinarita

$6.99+

Wine

Sangria

$3.50

White Zipfindele

$3.50

Chardonnay

$3.50

Chablis

$3.50

Specialty Cocktails

Daiquiri

$4.99+

Michelada

$6.00

MargaCoronita

$9.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

302 S Locust St, Floyd, VA 24091

Directions

Gallery
El Charro Mexican Grill image
El Charro Mexican Grill image
El Charro Mexican Grill image
El Charro Mexican Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Small Town Grill House - 110 N Locust St
orange starNo Reviews
110 N Locust St Floyd, VA 24091
View restaurantnext
Gardner’s Frozen Treats
orange starNo Reviews
419 Roanoke Street Christiansburg, VA 24073
View restaurantnext
Lost In Taste
orange starNo Reviews
2675 Roanoke Street Christiansburg, VA 24073
View restaurantnext
Macado's - Christiansburg
orange starNo Reviews
19 W Main St Christiansburg, VA 24073
View restaurantnext
Burgers, Wings N' Whatnot
orange starNo Reviews
82 Saddleridge Rd Bassett, VA 24055
View restaurantnext
Bull and Bones Christiansburg - 420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW
orange starNo Reviews
420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW Christiansburg, VA 24073
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Floyd
Christiansburg
review star
No reviews yet
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Moneta
review star
Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Elkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston