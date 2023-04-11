El Charro Mexican Restaurant 301 North Lincoln Avenue Suite B
No reviews yet
301 North Lincoln Avenue Suite B
Star City, AR 71667
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Small White Cheese Dip
4 OZ
Medium White Cheese Dip
8 OZ
Large White Cheese Dip
16 OZ.
Bean Dip with Cheese Sauce
Homemade Guacamole Dip
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichoke blended with our homemade cheese
Cheese Sticks
Battered mozzarella cheese sticks
Choriqueso
Cheese dip, mexcian sausage, and beans
El Charro Dip
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, and a side of pico de gallo and tortillas
El Charro Starter
Two corn tortillas stuffed with one of each beef and chicken. Three bufalo wings. One beef quesadilla, one chicken quesadilla, with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. with a side of cheese dip as your dipping sauce.
Shrimp Tortilla Soup
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Nachos
Steak Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Beef Nachos
Ground beef
Chicken Nachos
Shredded chicken
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Bean Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served over tortilla chips, and topped with cheese sauce.
Seafood Nachos
Grilled shrimp, scallops, and crab meat. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
Fajita Nachos
Fajita steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with crispy tortilla chips, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomato, & sour cream.
Nachos Supreme
Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of ground beef, chicken, & refried beans. All covered with shredded lettuce, tomato, & sour cream.
Fish
American Dishes
Vegetarian Plate
Vegetarian Chimichanga
Fresh vegetables wrapped in a flour tortilla deep fried topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Ricas
Txo spinach enchiladada topped with cheese sauce, served with guacamole salad on the side.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Cooked onions, tomatoes, bell pepper and mushrroms served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sourcream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, corn or flour tortillas.
Salads
Guacamole Salad
Homemade guacamole, tomatoe and cheese served on a bed of lettuce
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, & sour cream and guacamole
Shrimp Taco Salad
12 shrimped cooked with pepper and onions and fried flour tortilla bowl with the same toppings as the fajita salad
Fajita Taco Salad
Your choice of charbroiled beef skirts steak or chicken breast specially marinated in our famous recipe. Cooked with onions and bell peppers, served in a flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Mexican Salad Chicken
Grill Chicken breast served on the bed of lettuce, with shredded cheese, tomatoe, corn and guacamole
El Charro Taco Salad
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp served in a crispy flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, sour crea, and guacamole
New Plates
Papa Special
French fries with your choice of grilled chicken or steak topped with cheese sauce.
Tony Special
A sizzling platter with rice, bacon, chorizo, chicken, and steak topped with cheese dip
Paul Special
A bed of french fries topped with bacon, chicken, and shrimp. All topped with cheese dip
Charros Marinado
Shrimp, grilled chicken, and steak served over a bed of rice topped with cheese
Street tacos
Three tacos in flour tortillas. One grilled chiecken, one steak and one chorizo. With sliced onions, chopped cilantro, hot salsa, and lime
Avocado Relleno
Two avocados stuffed with your choice of beef or chiecken and melted cheese inside. Accompanied with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and a small side of cheese sauce for dipping.
Puffy Tacos
Two puffy tacos with your choice of beef or chicken stuffed with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and shredded cheese, served with a side of rice and beans.
Natalia's Plate
One cheese enchilada topped with cheese sauce, a thinly sliced marinated steak, and a grilled chicken breast with a side of rice and beans and a guacamole salad
Quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, or combo. Cooked with bell peppers & onions, and with melted cheese sauce inside. with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, & shredded cheese.
Quesadilla Rellena
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, beans, & cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & guacamole.
Quesadilla Sara
One big flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, sausage, & cheese. Folded in half and cut into 3 pieces. Served with a side of cheese sauce for dipping.
Cheese Quesadilla
A heated tortilla with melted cheese inside
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shredded chicken Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled bell peppers, onions, mushroom, and cheese. Served with a side of guacamole salad.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Steak
Steak Mexicano
Ribeye steak cooked with oinons, bell peppers, & tomatoes served with refried beans & spanish rice.
Steak Sabroso
Ribeye steak cooked to perfection topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, smothered with cheese, & served with fries or steamed vegetables on the side .
Steak & Shrimp
Ribeye steak cooked to perfection. Accompanied by six large grilled shrimp, smothered with cheese, & served with fries or steamed vegetables.
Steak Fundido
Steak fajita meat cooked with mushrooms, with cheese dip served with beans & rice, and tortillas on the side.
Carne Asada
Specially marinated, thinly sliced steak served with refriend beans, guacamole salad, fresh onions, & tomatoes.
Dog House Steak Special
Ribeye steak accompanied with fried shrimp, chicken enchilada in flour tortilla with cheese sause, & served with rice or fries.
Steak Chimichanga
Thin sliced steak wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce, garnished with guacamole salad, sour cream, & served with rice and beans.
Beef Chimichanga
Ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce, garnished with guacamole salad, sour cream, & served with rice and beans.
Shrimp
Camarones a la Diabla
Delicious juicy shrimp cooked with our diablo sauce. Served with with mexican rice and beans. Garnished with lettuce.guacamole. and pico de gallo.(Spicy upon request)
Shrimp Tacos
(3) Soft tacos loaded with chopped shrimp & pico de gallo. With rice & beans on the side.
Camarones Fundidos
(12) Grilled shrip marinated in our famous recipe. Then covered with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with beans and rice.
Shrimp Chimichanga
(8) shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, & mushroom. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, then deep fried & topped with cheese sauce. Garnished with guacamole salad, sour cream, & tomatoes.
Seafood Ranchero
Grilled shrimp, scallops, and crab meat.Cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served on a bed of rice. Topped with cheese sauce.
Linda Special
(12) shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and rice. Covered with cheese sauce.
Ranchero Special
Grilled chicken & shrimp, served on a bed of rice. Topped with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese sauce.
Coctel De Camaron
(12) shrimp with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, and ketchup. Mixed in a special sauce.
Shrimp Marinado
(12) grilled shrimp served on a bed of rice, then topped with cheese sauce.
Charro Burrito Shrimp
Our biggest burrito with 12 grilled shrimp, and wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice and beans, pico de gallo & hot sauce. Topped with cheese sauce.
Beverages
Chicken
Pollo Fundido
Grilled chicken breast covered with cheese dip served with rice, beans, and a order of flour tortillas
Pollo Sabroso
A whole different version of marinated chicken breast, cooked to perfection. Topped with grilled mushrooms and onions and smothered with cheese served with rice, beans, and steamed vegetables on the side.
Pollo Rico
Grilled chicken breast with rice, beans, served with lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeno peppers.
Pollo Rico
Premium chicken breast marinated in our homemade sauce, then grilled to perfection. Cooked with peppers and onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Parrilla Chicken
Grilled chicken breast served over rice and covered with cheese sauce
Chicken Chimichanga
Chunks of seasoned chicken breast and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Deep friend to a golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce. Garnished with guacamole salad, rice and beans
Charros Chimichanga
Grilled Chicken, steak, and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce and a side of rice and beans.
Pollo Charros
8oz. grilled boneless chicken breast, toppped with bacon, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Pollo y Camaron
8oz. boneless chicken breast grilled with shirmp, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Pollo Adobado
Slices of prime chicken breast grilled with our special homemade recipe, and stuffed with sour cream, cheese sauce, and spinach. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Pollo Hawallano
8oz. Boneless chicken breast, sliced ham, pineapple, and covered in cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Pollo Elias
Grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce, a thinly sliced steak topped with three shrimp and grilled onions. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Milanesa
Grilled breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with rice, flour tortillas, garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Fajitas
Single Fajitas (Shrimp Fajitas)
(12) boiled shrimp marinated in our recipe, cooked with onions & bell peppers. Served sizzling hot with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
Double Fajitas (Shrimp Fajitas)
(24) boiled shrimp marinated in our recipe, cooked with onions & bell peppers. Served sizzling hot with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
Single Fajitas (El Charro Fajitas)
Marinated tender strips of beef, chicken, & shrimp. Served with sauteed onions, bell pepper, refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, & pico de gallo, With three flour tortillas on the side.
Double Fajitas (El Charro Fajitas)
Marinated tender strips of beef, chicken, & shrimp. Served with sauteed onions, bell pepper, refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, & pico de gallo, With three flour tortillas on the side.
Single Fajitas (JR,GRILL)
Beef skirt strips, chicken, pork, (carnitas) and 6 grilled shrimp. With onions, bell peppers, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cream, guacamole , & pico de gallo. With three tortillas on the side.
Double Fajitas (JR.GRILL)
Beef skirt strips, chicken, pork, (carnitas) and 12 grilled shrimp. With onions, bell peppers, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cream, guacamole , & pico de gallo. With three tortillas on the side.
Single Fajitas
Steak, chicken, or mix. Marinated in our recipe, charbroiled with bell peppers and onions. Served sizzling hot with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and guacamole.
Double Fajitas
Steak, chicken, or mix. Marinated in our recipe, charbroiled with bell peppers and onions. Served sizzling hot with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and guacamole.
Single Fajitas (Fajitas Hawaiian)
Steak, chicken, shrimp, & bacon, with oinons, bell peppers, pineapple, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
Double Fajitas (Fajitas Hawaiian)
Steak, chicken, shrimp, & bacon, with oinons, bell peppers, pineapple, tomatoes,rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
Fajita Chimichanga
Grilled chicken, steak, or mix cooked with onions and bell pepper. Wrapped in a deep fried flour tortilla, and served with rice & beans
Seafood Fajitas
Grilled cshrimp, scallops, and crab meat. Cooked with bell peppers and and onions, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. With 3 flour tortillas, and served with rice and beans.
Potato Fajitas
Baked potato filled with your choice of chicken or beef with mexican sausage, grilled bell peppers, and onions. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Specialties
Molecajete
Grilled chicken breast, thin slices od steak, and shrimp. With grilled onions and mozzarella cheese. Topped with special homemade sauce, and a side of rice and beans.
Carnitas
Seasoned porked sliced into chunks & deep fried until crisp on the outside. Tender and juicy on the inside, presented with lettuce, guacamole, tomato, &fresh onion. Served with refried beans & spanish rice.
Tacos De Carne Asada
Three flour tortillas stuffed with steak & served with special sauce, rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
Chicken Flautas
Flour rolled corn tortillas stufffed with beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole salad, & sour cream.
Tacos Rostizados
Three flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken served with rice, and small side of cheese sauce for dipping.
Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, then battered & deep fried. Topped with ranchero sauce, and served with beans and rice, along with tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Beef chunks served with red chile sauce, served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
Tamales Dinner
Two pork tamales topped with ground beef. Topped with red sauce, and served with rice and beans on the side.
Burritos
Burrito Supreme
A flour tortilla stuffed with beef or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream
Burrito Grande
Grilled chicken, steak or combo, cooked with bell peppers and onions. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a salad and a choice of rice or beans
Charros Burrito
Our biggest burrito we have with grilled steak or chicken, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo and salsa verde. Topped with cheese sauce
Del Rio Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Burrito Chile Colorado
Flour Tortilla filled with chunks of pork and cooked with bell peppers and onions. Topped with ranchero sauce, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Sydney Burrito
Our biggest flour tortilla stuffed with steak, chicken, shrimp, ham, pineapple, lettuce, sour cream, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce.
Burrito con Papas
Three corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken, deep fried to a golden brown, garnished
Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl
Bowl filled with chicken, rice, corn, tomato, sour cream and topped with cheese sauce
Enchiladas
Enchiladas de Queso
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chicken, steak, or pork. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with a choice of rice, beans, or guacamole salad
Enchiladas Supreme
Four assorted enchiladas, one of each beef, chicken, cheese, and beans. Topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two shrimp enchiladas, one shrimp taco, served with mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Lunch
Pablano Special
One poblano pepper stuffed with cheese then battered and deep fried tooped with ranchero sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Speedy Gonzales
One taco, one enchilada and choice of rice or beans
Tamal Lunch
Tender pork wrapped in a authentic soft corn shell, topped with our seasoned ground beef and mild sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga
We stuff a flour tortilla with ground beef or chicken. It's fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Del Rio Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef or tender chunks of chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Three corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken, deep fried to a golden brown, garnished with lettuce, tomatoe, guacamole, & sour cream. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Burrito Lunch
One burrito shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Taco Lunch
A crispy corn tortilla stuffed with ground beef or chicken, lettuce & cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans. (soft taco add, ,50)
Enchilada Lunch
A soft corn tortilla stuffed with ground beef & and topped with enchilada sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, & sour cream.
Fajita Taco Salad
Your choice of charbroiled beef skirts steak or chicken breast specially marinated in our famous recipe. Cooked with onions and bell peppers, served in a flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
El Bufalo
One quesdilla & and one enchilada. With a choice of beef or chicken. Enchilada topped with cheese sauce, &a choice of rice or beans.
Quesadilla Lunch
A large flour tortilla grilled & stuffed with your choice of beef strips or season chicken. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Fajita Lunch
We use our speacial recipe to cook strips of marinated chicken breast or beef skirt steak, grilled with onions, bell peppers & garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Kids Menu
#1
One hard shell taco, rice and beans.
#2
One enchilada, rice and beans.
#3
One cheese quesadilla, served with rice and beans.
#4
One burrito, rice or beans .(beef, or chicken)
#5
Cheese burger with fries. (ketchup and pickles only)
#6
Chicken fries with french fries.
#7
Corn dog and fries.
#8
Cheese sticks and french fries.
#9
Chimichanga beef and chicken, rice and beans,
#10
Chicken breast topped with cheese sauce, rice and beans.
#11
Chicken & Rice
#12
Pepperoni, or cheese pizza
A La Carte
Taco Beef or Chicken
With lettuce and cheese
Three Hard Tacos
With lettuce and cheese
Soft Taco Beef or Chicken
With lettuce and cheese
Three Soft Tacos
With lettuce and cheese
Steak soft taco
With lettuce and cheese
Burrito (Bean, Beef, or Chicken)
Two Burrito (Bean, Beef, or Chicken)
Pollo fundido
Steak Fundido
Chimichanga (Bean, Beef, or Chicken)
Two Chimichanga
Enchilada (Beef, chicken, or cheese)
Two Enchiladas
Tamal (Pork topped with cheese sauce)
Three Tamales
Poblanos (Topped with red sauce)
Side Items
Dinner plates
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
301 North Lincoln Avenue Suite B, Star City, AR 71667