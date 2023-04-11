  • Home
El Charro Mexican Restaurant 301 North Lincoln Avenue Suite B

No reviews yet

301 North Lincoln Avenue Suite B

Star City, AR 71667

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Small White Cheese Dip

$4.34

4 OZ

Medium White Cheese Dip

$6.34

8 OZ

Large White Cheese Dip

$12.12

16 OZ.

Bean Dip with Cheese Sauce

$5.34

Homemade Guacamole Dip

$4.54

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.84

Spinach and artichoke blended with our homemade cheese

Cheese Sticks

$4.34

Battered mozzarella cheese sticks

Choriqueso

$8.60

Cheese dip, mexcian sausage, and beans

El Charro Dip

$12.34

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, and a side of pico de gallo and tortillas

El Charro Starter

$14.34

Two corn tortillas stuffed with one of each beef and chicken. Three bufalo wings. One beef quesadilla, one chicken quesadilla, with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. with a side of cheese dip as your dipping sauce.

Shrimp Tortilla Soup

$13.34

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.34

Nachos

Steak Nachos

$11.34

Cheese Nachos

$4.84

Beef Nachos

$7.84

Ground beef

Chicken Nachos

$7.84

Shredded chicken

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$13.34

Bean Nachos

$5.04

Shrimp Nachos

$13.34

Grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served over tortilla chips, and topped with cheese sauce.

Seafood Nachos

$13.34

Grilled shrimp, scallops, and crab meat. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.

Fajita Nachos

$12.34

Fajita steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with crispy tortilla chips, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomato, & sour cream.

Nachos Supreme

$10.34

Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of ground beef, chicken, & refried beans. All covered with shredded lettuce, tomato, & sour cream.

Fish

Tilapia

$13.34

Grilled tilapia fillet and jumbo shrimp. With a salad and a side of rice

Catfish

$13.34

3 pieces of fish, 3 hush puppies and french fries. With letttuce, pickles, shredded cheese & tomatoe as a side.

American Dishes

Cheeseburger With French Fries

$8.64

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onion, mayo, and cheese.

The Bun Jovi Sandwich

$8.64

A boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded with buns with mayo, lettuce, and dill pickle slices. Comes with a side of French fries.

Vegetarian Plate

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$9.84

Fresh vegetables wrapped in a flour tortilla deep fried topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Ricas

$9.34

Txo spinach enchiladada topped with cheese sauce, served with guacamole salad on the side.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$10.34

Cooked onions, tomatoes, bell pepper and mushrroms served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sourcream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, corn or flour tortillas.

Salads

Guacamole Salad

$6.34

Homemade guacamole, tomatoe and cheese served on a bed of lettuce

Taco Salad

$10.34

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, & sour cream and guacamole

Shrimp Taco Salad

$14.34

12 shrimped cooked with pepper and onions and fried flour tortilla bowl with the same toppings as the fajita salad

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.84

Your choice of charbroiled beef skirts steak or chicken breast specially marinated in our famous recipe. Cooked with onions and bell peppers, served in a flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Mexican Salad Chicken

$10.34

Grill Chicken breast served on the bed of lettuce, with shredded cheese, tomatoe, corn and guacamole

El Charro Taco Salad

$14.34

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp served in a crispy flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, sour crea, and guacamole

New Plates

Papa Special

$11.34

French fries with your choice of grilled chicken or steak topped with cheese sauce.

Tony Special

$13.34

A sizzling platter with rice, bacon, chorizo, chicken, and steak topped with cheese dip

Paul Special

$14.34

A bed of french fries topped with bacon, chicken, and shrimp. All topped with cheese dip

Charros Marinado

$14.34

Shrimp, grilled chicken, and steak served over a bed of rice topped with cheese

Street tacos

$9.84

Three tacos in flour tortillas. One grilled chiecken, one steak and one chorizo. With sliced onions, chopped cilantro, hot salsa, and lime

Avocado Relleno

$11.34

Two avocados stuffed with your choice of beef or chiecken and melted cheese inside. Accompanied with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and a small side of cheese sauce for dipping.

Puffy Tacos

$10.34

Two puffy tacos with your choice of beef or chicken stuffed with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and shredded cheese, served with a side of rice and beans.

Natalia's Plate

$14.34

One cheese enchilada topped with cheese sauce, a thinly sliced marinated steak, and a grilled chicken breast with a side of rice and beans and a guacamole salad

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.34

Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, or combo. Cooked with bell peppers & onions, and with melted cheese sauce inside. with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, & shredded cheese.

Quesadilla Rellena

$10.24

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, beans, & cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & guacamole.

Quesadilla Sara

$10.34

One big flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, sausage, & cheese. Folded in half and cut into 3 pieces. Served with a side of cheese sauce for dipping.

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.84

A heated tortilla with melted cheese inside

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.34

Shredded chicken Quesadilla

$4.84

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$4.84

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.34

Grilled bell peppers, onions, mushroom, and cheese. Served with a side of guacamole salad.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.34

Steak Quesadilla

$7.34

Steak

Steak Mexicano

$17.34

Ribeye steak cooked with oinons, bell peppers, & tomatoes served with refried beans & spanish rice.

Steak Sabroso

$16.84

Ribeye steak cooked to perfection topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, smothered with cheese, & served with fries or steamed vegetables on the side .

Steak & Shrimp

$17.34

Ribeye steak cooked to perfection. Accompanied by six large grilled shrimp, smothered with cheese, & served with fries or steamed vegetables.

Steak Fundido

$13.34

Steak fajita meat cooked with mushrooms, with cheese dip served with beans & rice, and tortillas on the side.

Carne Asada

$13.84

Specially marinated, thinly sliced steak served with refriend beans, guacamole salad, fresh onions, & tomatoes.

Dog House Steak Special

$17.34

Ribeye steak accompanied with fried shrimp, chicken enchilada in flour tortilla with cheese sause, & served with rice or fries.

Steak Chimichanga

$13.34

Thin sliced steak wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce, garnished with guacamole salad, sour cream, & served with rice and beans.

Beef Chimichanga

$11.34

Ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce, garnished with guacamole salad, sour cream, & served with rice and beans.

Shrimp

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.84

Delicious juicy shrimp cooked with our diablo sauce. Served with with mexican rice and beans. Garnished with lettuce.guacamole. and pico de gallo.(Spicy upon request)

Shrimp Tacos

$13.84

(3) Soft tacos loaded with chopped shrimp & pico de gallo. With rice & beans on the side.

Camarones Fundidos

$15.34

(12) Grilled shrip marinated in our famous recipe. Then covered with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with beans and rice.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.84

(8) shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, & mushroom. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, then deep fried & topped with cheese sauce. Garnished with guacamole salad, sour cream, & tomatoes.

Seafood Ranchero

$14.34

Grilled shrimp, scallops, and crab meat.Cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served on a bed of rice. Topped with cheese sauce.

Linda Special

$14.34

(12) shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and rice. Covered with cheese sauce.

Ranchero Special

$14.34

Grilled chicken & shrimp, served on a bed of rice. Topped with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese sauce.

Coctel De Camaron

$14.84

(12) shrimp with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, and ketchup. Mixed in a special sauce.

Shrimp Marinado

$14.34

(12) grilled shrimp served on a bed of rice, then topped with cheese sauce.

Charro Burrito Shrimp

$14.34

Our biggest burrito with 12 grilled shrimp, and wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice and beans, pico de gallo & hot sauce. Topped with cheese sauce.

Beverages

Yellow Punch

$3.34

Red Punch

$3.34

Sweet Tea

$3.14

Unsweet Tea

$3.14

Dr. Pepper

$3.14

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.14

Root Beer

$3.14

Pink Lemonade

$3.14

Fanta

$3.14

Sprite

$3.14

Coke

$3.14

Diet Coke

$3.14

Chicken

Pollo Fundido

$13.34

Grilled chicken breast covered with cheese dip served with rice, beans, and a order of flour tortillas

Pollo Sabroso

$16.84

A whole different version of marinated chicken breast, cooked to perfection. Topped with grilled mushrooms and onions and smothered with cheese served with rice, beans, and steamed vegetables on the side.

Pollo Rico

$12.34

Grilled chicken breast with rice, beans, served with lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeno peppers.

Pollo Rico

$14.84

Premium chicken breast marinated in our homemade sauce, then grilled to perfection. Cooked with peppers and onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Parrilla Chicken

$12.34

Grilled chicken breast served over rice and covered with cheese sauce

Chicken Chimichanga

$12.34

Chunks of seasoned chicken breast and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Deep friend to a golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce. Garnished with guacamole salad, rice and beans

Charros Chimichanga

$14.34

Grilled Chicken, steak, and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce and a side of rice and beans.

Pollo Charros

$14.84

8oz. grilled boneless chicken breast, toppped with bacon, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Pollo y Camaron

$16.34

8oz. boneless chicken breast grilled with shirmp, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Pollo Adobado

$14.34

Slices of prime chicken breast grilled with our special homemade recipe, and stuffed with sour cream, cheese sauce, and spinach. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Pollo Hawallano

$14.84

8oz. Boneless chicken breast, sliced ham, pineapple, and covered in cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Pollo Elias

$14.84

Grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce, a thinly sliced steak topped with three shrimp and grilled onions. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Milanesa

$14.34

Grilled breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with rice, flour tortillas, garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Fajitas

Single Fajitas (Shrimp Fajitas)

$15.85

(12) boiled shrimp marinated in our recipe, cooked with onions & bell peppers. Served sizzling hot with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.

Double Fajitas (Shrimp Fajitas)

$31.35

(24) boiled shrimp marinated in our recipe, cooked with onions & bell peppers. Served sizzling hot with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.

Single Fajitas (El Charro Fajitas)

$15.85

Marinated tender strips of beef, chicken, & shrimp. Served with sauteed onions, bell pepper, refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, & pico de gallo, With three flour tortillas on the side.

Double Fajitas (El Charro Fajitas)

$31.35

Marinated tender strips of beef, chicken, & shrimp. Served with sauteed onions, bell pepper, refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, & pico de gallo, With three flour tortillas on the side.

Single Fajitas (JR,GRILL)

$16.34

Beef skirt strips, chicken, pork, (carnitas) and 6 grilled shrimp. With onions, bell peppers, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cream, guacamole , & pico de gallo. With three tortillas on the side.

Double Fajitas (JR.GRILL)

$31.64

Beef skirt strips, chicken, pork, (carnitas) and 12 grilled shrimp. With onions, bell peppers, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cream, guacamole , & pico de gallo. With three tortillas on the side.

Single Fajitas

$14.84

Steak, chicken, or mix. Marinated in our recipe, charbroiled with bell peppers and onions. Served sizzling hot with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and guacamole.

Double Fajitas

$26.85

Steak, chicken, or mix. Marinated in our recipe, charbroiled with bell peppers and onions. Served sizzling hot with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and guacamole.

Single Fajitas (Fajitas Hawaiian)

$16.34

Steak, chicken, shrimp, & bacon, with oinons, bell peppers, pineapple, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.

Double Fajitas (Fajitas Hawaiian)

$31.64

Steak, chicken, shrimp, & bacon, with oinons, bell peppers, pineapple, tomatoes,rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.

Fajita Chimichanga

$13.34

Grilled chicken, steak, or mix cooked with onions and bell pepper. Wrapped in a deep fried flour tortilla, and served with rice & beans

Seafood Fajitas

$16.34

Grilled cshrimp, scallops, and crab meat. Cooked with bell peppers and and onions, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. With 3 flour tortillas, and served with rice and beans.

Potato Fajitas

$14.34

Baked potato filled with your choice of chicken or beef with mexican sausage, grilled bell peppers, and onions. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Specialties

Molecajete

$14.84

Grilled chicken breast, thin slices od steak, and shrimp. With grilled onions and mozzarella cheese. Topped with special homemade sauce, and a side of rice and beans.

Carnitas

$15.60

Seasoned porked sliced into chunks & deep fried until crisp on the outside. Tender and juicy on the inside, presented with lettuce, guacamole, tomato, &fresh onion. Served with refried beans & spanish rice.

Tacos De Carne Asada

$12.34

Three flour tortillas stuffed with steak & served with special sauce, rice, beans, & pico de gallo.

Chicken Flautas

$10.34

Flour rolled corn tortillas stufffed with beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole salad, & sour cream.

Tacos Rostizados

$12.34

Three flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken served with rice, and small side of cheese sauce for dipping.

Poblanos

$12.24

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, then battered & deep fried. Topped with ranchero sauce, and served with beans and rice, along with tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$13.60

Beef chunks served with red chile sauce, served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

Tamales Dinner

$12.24

Two pork tamales topped with ground beef. Topped with red sauce, and served with rice and beans on the side.

Burritos

Burrito Supreme

$10.34

A flour tortilla stuffed with beef or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream

Burrito Grande

$11.34

Grilled chicken, steak or combo, cooked with bell peppers and onions. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a salad and a choice of rice or beans

Charros Burrito

$13.34

Our biggest burrito we have with grilled steak or chicken, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo and salsa verde. Topped with cheese sauce

Del Rio Burrito

$13.34

Large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Chile Colorado

$11.34

Flour Tortilla filled with chunks of pork and cooked with bell peppers and onions. Topped with ranchero sauce, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Sydney Burrito

$14.34

Our biggest flour tortilla stuffed with steak, chicken, shrimp, ham, pineapple, lettuce, sour cream, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce.

Burrito con Papas

$12.34

Three corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken, deep fried to a golden brown, garnished

Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl

$12.34

Bowl filled with chicken, rice, corn, tomato, sour cream and topped with cheese sauce

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Queso

$11.34

Two cheese enchiladas topped with chicken, steak, or pork. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with a choice of rice, beans, or guacamole salad

Enchiladas Supreme

$11.34

Four assorted enchiladas, one of each beef, chicken, cheese, and beans. Topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.34

Two shrimp enchiladas, one shrimp taco, served with mexican rice and guacamole salad.

Lunch

Pablano Special

$7.34

One poblano pepper stuffed with cheese then battered and deep fried tooped with ranchero sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Speedy Gonzales

$7.34

One taco, one enchilada and choice of rice or beans

Tamal Lunch

$7.34

Tender pork wrapped in a authentic soft corn shell, topped with our seasoned ground beef and mild sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga

$10.34

We stuff a flour tortilla with ground beef or chicken. It's fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Del Rio Burrito

$10.34

A large flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef or tender chunks of chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$7.60

Three corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken, deep fried to a golden brown, garnished with lettuce, tomatoe, guacamole, & sour cream. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Burrito Lunch

$7.64

One burrito shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Taco Lunch

$7.34

A crispy corn tortilla stuffed with ground beef or chicken, lettuce & cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans. (soft taco add, ,50)

Enchilada Lunch

$7.34

A soft corn tortilla stuffed with ground beef & and topped with enchilada sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Taco Salad

$8.34

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, & sour cream.

Fajita Taco Salad

$9.34

Your choice of charbroiled beef skirts steak or chicken breast specially marinated in our famous recipe. Cooked with onions and bell peppers, served in a flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

El Bufalo

$11.34

One quesdilla & and one enchilada. With a choice of beef or chicken. Enchilada topped with cheese sauce, &a choice of rice or beans.

Quesadilla Lunch

$9.34

A large flour tortilla grilled & stuffed with your choice of beef strips or season chicken. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Fajita Lunch

$11.34

We use our speacial recipe to cook strips of marinated chicken breast or beef skirt steak, grilled with onions, bell peppers & garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Kids Menu

#1

$7.34

One hard shell taco, rice and beans.

#2

$7.34

One enchilada, rice and beans.

#3

$7.34

One cheese quesadilla, served with rice and beans.

#4

$7.34

One burrito, rice or beans .(beef, or chicken)

#5

$7.34

Cheese burger with fries. (ketchup and pickles only)

#6

$7.34

Chicken fries with french fries.

#7

$7.34

Corn dog and fries.

#8

$7.34

Cheese sticks and french fries.

#9

$7.34

Chimichanga beef and chicken, rice and beans,

#10

$7.34

Chicken breast topped with cheese sauce, rice and beans.

#11

$7.34

Chicken & Rice

#12

$7.34

Pepperoni, or cheese pizza

A La Carte

Taco Beef or Chicken

$2.34

With lettuce and cheese

Three Hard Tacos

$6.14

With lettuce and cheese

Soft Taco Beef or Chicken

$2.64

With lettuce and cheese

Three Soft Tacos

$6.94

With lettuce and cheese

Steak soft taco

$3.64

With lettuce and cheese

Burrito (Bean, Beef, or Chicken)

$5.34

Two Burrito (Bean, Beef, or Chicken)

$9.34

Pollo fundido

$7.04

Steak Fundido

$8.34

Chimichanga (Bean, Beef, or Chicken)

$6.34

Two Chimichanga

$10.34

Enchilada (Beef, chicken, or cheese)

$2.55

Two Enchiladas

$6.84

Tamal (Pork topped with cheese sauce)

$3.04

Three Tamales

$6.84

Poblanos (Topped with red sauce)

$3.84

Side Items

Spanish rice

$3.49

Refried beans

$3.49

Pico de gallo

$2.25

Homemade sauce

$1.20

Jalapenos / sour cream

$1.09

French fries

$3.49

Steamed vegetables

$4.90

Tortillas

$1.20

Lettuce

$1.25

Shredded cheese

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.25

Grilled vegetables

$5.99

(Onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, & mushroom)

Chiles torreados

$2.85

Dinner plates

Special Dinner

$14.34

Beef taco, enchilada, tamal, spanish rice & beans, chalupa with guacamole salad.

Combination Dinner

$14.34

Make it your own by choosing 3 of the following items below: tamal, taco, enchilada, quesadilla, burrito or poblano. With a side of rice & beans.

Desserts

Vanilla ice cream

$1.69

(1) scoop

Sopapillas

$3.04

W/ice cream

$4.04

A flour tortilla deep fried to a golden brown and topped with honey butter and cinnamon.

Burrito cheese cake

$4.44

Fried ice cream

$4.84

Vanilla ice cream covered with crispy cinnamon crust & whipped cream. A great way to finish your meal.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 North Lincoln Avenue Suite B, Star City, AR 71667

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

