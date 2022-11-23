- Home
El Charro - St Clair Shores
218 Reviews
$
24401 Harper Ave
St Clair Shores, MI 48080
Pick 1 Combination
Pick 2 Combination
Pick 3 Combination
Enchiladas
Meat Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Shredded Beef Enchilada
Bean Enchilada
Cheese & Onion Enchilada
Soft corn tortilla filled with white melted cheese and diced white onion. Covered with vegetarian old style sauce and white melted cheese.
Cheese Enchilada
Soft corn tortilla filled with white melted cheese. Covered with vegetarian old style sauce and white melted cheese.
Meat, Cheese & Onion Enchilada
Soft corn tortilla filled with ground beef and diced white onion. Covered with beef chili sauce and white melted cheese.
Meat & Bean Enchilada
Burritos
Tostadas
Guacamole Tostada
A crisp corn tortilla topped with house made guacamole, lettuce, shredded white cheese and tomatoes.
Shredded Beef & Bean Tostada
A crisp corn tortilla topped with shredded beef, beans, lettuce, shredded yellow cheese and tomatoes.
Ground Beef Tostada
Chicken Tostada
Shredded Beef Tostada
Bean Tostada
Ground Beef & Bean Tostada
Wet Burritos
Ground Beef Wet Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with ground beef and beans, covered with beef chili and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
Chicken Wet Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and beans, covered with vegetarian old style sauce and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
Bean Wet Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian beans, covered with vegetarian old style sauce and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
Shredded Beef Wet Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and beans, covered with beef chili and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
Chimichangas
Shredded Beef Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and fried golden brown. Served on a bed of lettuce with a side of sour cream and guacamole. It is the size and shape of an egg roll.
Chicken Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and fried golden brown. Covered with vegetarian old style sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce with a side of sour cream and guacamole. It is the size and shape of an egg roll.
Small Botana
Small Original Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with house made chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Small Vegetarian Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with vegetarian beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Small Ground Beef & Bean Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef and beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Small Ground Beef Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Small Chicken Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Small Chicken & Bean Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken and beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Small Shredded Beef Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Small Shredded Beef & Bean Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef and beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Large Botana
Large Original Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with house made chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Large Vegetarian Bean Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with vegetarian beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Large Ground Beef Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Large Ground Beef & Bean Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef and beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Large Chicken Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Large Chicken & Bean Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken and beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Large Shredded Beef Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Large Shredded Beef & Bean Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef and beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.
Half Quesadillas
Half Cheese Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla filled with melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Half Chicken Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Half Meat Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla filled with ground beef, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Half Shredded Beef Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla filled with shredded beef, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Full Quesadillas
Full Cheese Quesadilla
Two soft flour tortillas filled with melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Full Chicken Quesadilla
Two soft flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Full Meat Quesadilla
Two soft flour tortillas filled with ground beef, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Full Shredded Beef Quesadilla
Two soft flour tortillas filled with shredded beef, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Full Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom, yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with side of sour cream and guacamole.
Full Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled steak, cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom, yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with side of sour cream and guacamole.
Mini Nacho
Mini Cheese Nacho
Corn tortilla chip topped with yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Mini Bean Nacho
Corn tortilla chip topped with beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Mini Meat Nacho
Corn tortilla chip topped with ground beef and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Mini Chicken Nacho
Corn tortilla chip topped with shredded chicken and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Mini Shredded Beef Nacho
Corn tortilla chip topped with shredded beef and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Mini Meat & Bean Nacho
Corn tortilla chip topped with ground beef, beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Mini Chicken & Bean Nacho
Corn tortilla chip topped with shredded chicken, beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Mini Shredded Beef & Bean Nacho
Corn tortilla chip topped with shredded beef, beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Full Nacho
Full Cheese Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Full Bean Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Full Meat Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Full Chicken Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Full Shredded Beef Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Full Meat & Bean Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Full Chicken & Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Full Shredded Beef & Bean Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef, beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.
Super Nachos
Super Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, beans, melted white and yellow cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and jalapeños. Lettuce garnish and side of sour cream.
Chicken Super Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, beans, melted white and yellow cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and jalapeños. Lettuce garnish and side of sour cream.
Shredded Beef Super Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef, beans, melted white and yellow cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and jalapeños. Lettuce garnish and side of sour cream.
Bean Super Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, melted white and yellow cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and jalapeños. Lettuce garnish and side of sour cream.
Dips
Cheese Fondue
Tangy fondue, a mixture of mild and sharp cheese, wine and jalapeno peppers. Served with puffy taco sticks for dipping.
Taco Sticks Only
Puffy taco sticks topped with Parmesan cheese.
Fondue Cheese Only
Mixture of mild and sharp cheese, wine and jalapeno peppers.
Queso Flameado
Melted cheese mixed with house made chorizo and ranchero sauce. Served with soft flour tortillas for dipping.
Jalapeno Bean Dip
Beans flavored with diced onions, jalapenos and yellow cheese. Served with half pound of tortilla chips for dipping.
Guacamole Dip
Half pint of house made guacamole. Served with half pound of chips for dipping and side of pico de gallo.
Small Supremes (Mexican Pizza)
Small Nacho Supreme
Crisp flour tortilla with ground beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Small Chicken Nacho Supreme
Crisp flour tortilla with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Small Shredded Beef Ncho Supreme
Crisp flour tortilla with shredded beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Connie Supreme
Served on flat puffy taco shell with ground beef, hint of house made chorizo, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Large Supremes (Mexican Pizza)
Large Nacho Supreme
Crisp flour tortilla with ground beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Large Chicken Nacho Supreme
Crisp flour tortilla with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Large Shredded Beef Nacho Supreme
Crisp flour tortilla with shredded beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Small Avocado Cheese Crisps
*TACO SALADS*
GROUND BEEF TACO SALAD*
Served in a crispy, deep flour tortilla shell, on a bed of lettuce, garnished with diced tomatoes, green olives, onions and shredded yellow cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
CHICKEN TACO SALAD*
Served in a crispy, deep flour tortilla shell, on a bed of lettuce, garnished with diced tomatoes, green olives, onions and shredded white cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
SHREDDED BEEF TACO SALAD*
Served in a crispy, deep flour tortilla shell, on a bed of lettuce, garnished with diced tomatoes, green olives, onions and shredded yellow cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
BEAN TACO SALAD*
Served in a crispy, deep flour tortilla shell, on a bed of lettuce, garnished with diced tomatoes, green olives, onions and shredded white cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
*FAJITA SALADS*
CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD*
Grilled with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom. Served on fresh lettuce in a crispy, flour tortilla bowl. Choice of dressing on the side.
STEAK FAJITA SALAD*
Grilled with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom. Served on fresh lettuce in a crispy, flour tortilla bowl. Choice of dressing on the side.
SHRIMP FAJITA SALAD*
Grilled with cubanelle pepper, red bell pepper, red onion, mushroom and finished with a spicy red sauce. Served on fresh lettuce in a crispy, flour tortilla bowl. Choice of dressing on the side.
GRILLED VEGETABLE FAJITA SALAD*
Seasoned grilled cubanelle pepper, red bell pepper, tomato, red onion and mushroom. Served on fresh lettuce in a crispy, deep flour tortilla bowl. Choice of dressing on the side.
*MAHI-MAHI FIESTA SALAD*
*GARDEN SALAD*
Sides
Sour Cream
Rice & Bean
Vegetarian
Bean
Vegetarian
Mexican Rice
Vegetarian
White Rice
Not vegetarian. Has corn and mushroom in it.
WHITE RICE & BEANS*
ONE TORTILLA*
TWO TORTILLAS*
Side Of Tortillas
GRILLED MIXED VEGETABLES*
Grilled and seasoned fresh mushroom, mild cubanelle pepper, red bell pepper, red onion and tomato.
JALAPENO SIDE*
VEGETABLE SIDE*
CILANTRO SIDE*
SIDE OF AVOCADO*
SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO*
Side Of Ground Beef
Side Of Shredded Beef
Side Of Chicken
Side Of White Cheese
Side Of Yellow Cheese
DRESSING SIDE*
Side Of Chili
Beef chili sauce
Side Of Old Style
Vegetarian chili sauce
Side Of Ranchero
French Fries
Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & white rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded yellow cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
Steak Fajita
Grilled steak with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & white rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded yellow cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
Combo Fajita
Grilled chicken and steak with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & white rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded yellow cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
Veggie Fajita
Grilled and seasoned cubanelle pepper, red onion, red bell pepper, tomato and mushroom with a side of beans & mexican rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded yellow cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimp with cubanelle pepper, red onion, red bell pepper and mushroom finished with a spicy red sauce. Served with a side of beans & mexican rice, lettuce, shredded yellow cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
Mahi Fajita
Grilled mahi-mahi with cubanelle pepper, red onion, red bell pepper and mushroom finished with a spicy red sauce. Served with a side of beans & mexican rice, lettuce, shredded yellow cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
*GRINGO & KIDS*
A. HARD SHELL TACO BEANS & RICE*
Ground beef hard shell taco served with beans, mexican rice and a small beverage. Can substitute for a flour shell taco and/or french fries.
B. CHICKEN NUGGETS & FRIES*
Five chicken nuggets with french fries and a small beverage. Can substitute for beans and/or mexican rice.
C. HOT DOG & FRIES*
Beef hot dog with french fries and a small beverage. Can substitute for beans and/or mexican rice.
D. QUESADILLA BEANS & RICE*
Cheese quesadilla with beans, mexican rice and a small beverage. Up charge for a chicken quesadilla. Can substitute french fries.
EXTRA NUGGET*
CHILI DOG*
Beef hot dog with beef chili and diced white onion.
HOT DOG*
Beef hot dog
FRIES*
*DESSERTS*
DEEP FRIED ICE CREAM*
Served with your choice of topping and whipped cream.
CHOCOLATE AMORE*
Chocolate rolled in a flour tortilla, deep fried and served with vanilla ice cream & strawberries. All toppings are on the side.
CHEESECAKE CHIMICHANGA*
Cheesecake rolled in a flour tortilla, deep fried and served with vanilla ice cream & caramel. All toppings are on the side.
SLICE CHEESECAKE*
Served with your choice of topping and whipped cream.
ICE CREAM SUNDAE*
Vanilla ice cream with your choice of topping and whipped cream.
SOPAPIAZ*
Fried flour tortilla chips topped with honey, cinnamon and melted mild white cheese.
SOPAPIAZ A LA MODE*
Fried flour tortilla chips topped with honey, cinnamon and melted mild white cheese. Served with vanilla ice cream.
*BEVERAGES*
PEPSI
DIET PEPSI
LEMONADE
ICED TEA
Fresh brewed, unsweetened iced tea.
CHERRY PEPSI
MOUNTAIN DEW
SIERRA MIST
ROOT BEER
DR. PEPPER
ORANGE CRUSH
FRUIT PUNCH
MILK
Available as small only.
CHOCOLATE MILK
Available as small only.
COFFEE
HOT TEA
WATER
*BOTTLED BEVERAGES*
HALF POUND CHIPS
POUND CHIPS
1/2 PT. REGULAR SMOOTH
FULL PINT REGULAR SMOOTH
1/2 PINT CHUNKY
FULL PINT CHUNKY
1/2 PINT VERDE
FULL PINT VERDE
1/2 PINT SOUR CREAM
PINT SOUR CREAM
1/2 PINT DRESSING
PINT DRESSING
PACK FLOUR TORTILLAS
PACK CORN TORTILLAS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
24401 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080