Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad

El Charro - St Clair Shores

218 Reviews

$

24401 Harper Ave

St Clair Shores, MI 48080

Popular Items

Pick 2
Pick 3
Pick 1

Pick 1 Combination

Choice of one entree item. Includes mexican rice, beans and medium beverage.
Pick 1

Pick 1

$9.75

Choice of one entree item. Includes mexican rice, beans and medium beverage.

Pick 2 Combination

Pick 2

Pick 2

$13.35

Choice of two entree items. Includes mexican rice, beans and medium beverage.

Pick 3 Combination

Pick 3

Pick 3

$16.25

Choice of three entree items. Includes mexican rice, beans and medium beverage.

Enchiladas

Meat Enchilada

$5.45

Chicken Enchilada

$5.45

Shredded Beef Enchilada

$5.65

Bean Enchilada

$4.99

Cheese & Onion Enchilada

$5.60

Soft corn tortilla filled with white melted cheese and diced white onion. Covered with vegetarian old style sauce and white melted cheese.

Cheese Enchilada

$5.45

Soft corn tortilla filled with white melted cheese. Covered with vegetarian old style sauce and white melted cheese.

Meat, Cheese & Onion Enchilada

$5.60

Soft corn tortilla filled with ground beef and diced white onion. Covered with beef chili sauce and white melted cheese.

Meat & Bean Enchilada

$5.65

Burritos

Ground Beef Burrito

$5.45

Chicken Burrito

$5.45

Shredded Beef Burrito

$5.65

Bean Burrito

$4.99

Ground Beef & Bean Burrito

$5.65

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef and beans. Covered with melted yellow cheese.

Guacamole & Bean Burrito

$5.85

Guacamole Burrito

$5.65

Tostadas

Guacamole Tostada

$5.65

A crisp corn tortilla topped with house made guacamole, lettuce, shredded white cheese and tomatoes.

Shredded Beef & Bean Tostada

$5.85

A crisp corn tortilla topped with shredded beef, beans, lettuce, shredded yellow cheese and tomatoes.

Ground Beef Tostada

$5.45

Chicken Tostada

$5.45

Shredded Beef Tostada

$5.65

Bean Tostada

$4.99

Ground Beef & Bean Tostada

$5.85

Wet Burritos

Ground Beef Wet Burrito

Ground Beef Wet Burrito

$8.35

A flour tortilla filled with ground beef and beans, covered with beef chili and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.

Chicken Wet Burrito

$8.35

A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and beans, covered with vegetarian old style sauce and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.

Bean Wet Burrito

$7.35

A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian beans, covered with vegetarian old style sauce and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.

Shredded Beef Wet Burrito

$8.65

A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and beans, covered with beef chili and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.

Chimichangas

Shredded Beef Chimichanga

Shredded Beef Chimichanga

$5.45

Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and fried golden brown. Served on a bed of lettuce with a side of sour cream and guacamole. It is the size and shape of an egg roll.

Chicken Chimichanga

$5.45

Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and fried golden brown. Covered with vegetarian old style sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce with a side of sour cream and guacamole. It is the size and shape of an egg roll.

Small Botana

Small Original Botana

$11.55

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with house made chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Small Vegetarian Botana

$11.55

Corn tortilla chips topped with vegetarian beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Small Ground Beef & Bean Botana

$14.70

Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef and beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Small Ground Beef Botana

$13.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Small Chicken Botana

$13.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Small Chicken & Bean Botana

$14.70

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken and beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Small Shredded Beef Botana

$15.35

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Small Shredded Beef & Bean Botana

$15.90

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef and beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Large Botana

Corn tortilla chips topped with vegetarian beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Large Original Botana

$14.70

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with house made chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Large Vegetarian Bean Botana

$14.70

Corn tortilla chips topped with vegetarian beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Large Ground Beef Botana

$2,025.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Large Ground Beef & Bean Botana

$21.80

Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef and beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Large Chicken Botana

$20.25

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Large Chicken & Bean Botana

$21.80

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken and beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Large Shredded Beef Botana

$23.60

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Large Shredded Beef & Bean Botana

$24.40

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef and beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Half Quesadillas

Half Cheese Quesadilla

Half Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Soft flour tortilla filled with melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Half Chicken Quesadilla

$6.45

Soft flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Half Meat Quesadilla

$6.45

Soft flour tortilla filled with ground beef, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Half Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$7.60

Soft flour tortilla filled with shredded beef, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Full Quesadillas

Full Cheese Quesadilla

Full Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Two soft flour tortillas filled with melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Full Chicken Quesadilla

$11.05

Two soft flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Full Meat Quesadilla

$11.05

Two soft flour tortillas filled with ground beef, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Full Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$12.15

Two soft flour tortillas filled with shredded beef, melted yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Full Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$15.65

Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom, yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with side of sour cream and guacamole.

Full Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$18.40

Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled steak, cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom, yellow and white cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with side of sour cream and guacamole.

Mini Nacho

Mini Cheese Nacho

Mini Cheese Nacho

$3.00

Corn tortilla chip topped with yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Mini Bean Nacho

$4.20

Corn tortilla chip topped with beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Mini Meat Nacho

$4.90

Corn tortilla chip topped with ground beef and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Mini Chicken Nacho

$4.90

Corn tortilla chip topped with shredded chicken and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Mini Shredded Beef Nacho

$5.10

Corn tortilla chip topped with shredded beef and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Mini Meat & Bean Nacho

$5.05

Corn tortilla chip topped with ground beef, beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Mini Chicken & Bean Nacho

$5.05

Corn tortilla chip topped with shredded chicken, beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Mini Shredded Beef & Bean Nacho

$5.10

Corn tortilla chip topped with shredded beef, beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Full Nacho

Full Cheese Nacho

Full Cheese Nacho

$7.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Full Bean Nacho

$7.60

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Full Meat Nacho

$12.20

Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Full Chicken Nacho

$12.20

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Full Shredded Beef Nacho

$13.45

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Full Meat & Bean Nacho

$12.55

Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Full Chicken & Nacho

$12.20

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Full Shredded Beef & Bean Nacho

$13.75

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef, beans and yellow melted cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Super Nachos

Super Nacho

Super Nacho

$15.65

Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, beans, melted white and yellow cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and jalapeños. Lettuce garnish and side of sour cream.

Chicken Super Nacho

$15.65

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, beans, melted white and yellow cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and jalapeños. Lettuce garnish and side of sour cream.

Shredded Beef Super Nacho

$17.25

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef, beans, melted white and yellow cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and jalapeños. Lettuce garnish and side of sour cream.

Bean Super Nacho

$14.50

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, melted white and yellow cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and jalapeños. Lettuce garnish and side of sour cream.

Dips

Cheese Fondue

Cheese Fondue

$7.90

Tangy fondue, a mixture of mild and sharp cheese, wine and jalapeno peppers. Served with puffy taco sticks for dipping.

Taco Sticks Only

$3.30

Puffy taco sticks topped with Parmesan cheese.

Fondue Cheese Only

$420.00

Mixture of mild and sharp cheese, wine and jalapeno peppers.

Queso Flameado

Queso Flameado

$11.25

Melted cheese mixed with house made chorizo and ranchero sauce. Served with soft flour tortillas for dipping.

Jalapeno Bean Dip

Jalapeno Bean Dip

$9.25

Beans flavored with diced onions, jalapenos and yellow cheese. Served with half pound of tortilla chips for dipping.

Guacamole Dip

$8.25

Half pint of house made guacamole. Served with half pound of chips for dipping and side of pico de gallo.

Small Supremes (Mexican Pizza)

Small Nacho Supreme

$10.30

Crisp flour tortilla with ground beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Small Chicken Nacho Supreme

$10.30

Crisp flour tortilla with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Small Shredded Beef Ncho Supreme

$11.25

Crisp flour tortilla with shredded beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Connie Supreme

$11.55

Served on flat puffy taco shell with ground beef, hint of house made chorizo, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Large Supremes (Mexican Pizza)

Large Nacho Supreme

$23.10

Crisp flour tortilla with ground beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Large Chicken Nacho Supreme

$23.10

Crisp flour tortilla with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Large Shredded Beef Nacho Supreme

$23.40

Crisp flour tortilla with shredded beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.

Small Avocado Cheese Crisps

SMALL AVOCADO CRISP*

SMALL AVOCADO CRISP*

$13.65

Crisp flour tortilla with melted yellow cheese, bacon, tomato, onion and sliced avocado. Topped with melted white cheese.

Mini Botana

MINI BOTANA*

MINI BOTANA*

$4.99

Corn tortilla chip topped with beans flavored with house made chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

MINI BEAN BOTANA*

$4.99

Corn tortilla chip topped with vegetarian beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

MINI MEAT BOTANA*

$5.10

Corn tortilla chip topped with ground beef, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

MINI MEAT & BEAN BOTANA*

$4.99

Corn tortilla chip topped with ground beef and beans, melted white cheese, diced green pepper, tomato, onion, green olive and slices of avocado.

Small Cheese Crisps

SMALL CHEESE CRISP*

SMALL CHEESE CRISP*

$5.50

Crisp flour tortilla topped with melted yellow cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

SMALL MEAT CRISP*

$8.50

Crisp flour tortilla topped with ground beef and melted yellow cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

SMALL CHICKEN CRISP*

$8.50

Crisp flour tortilla topped with shredded chicken and melted yellow cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

SMALL BEAN CRISP*

$6.45

Crisp flour tortilla topped with vegetarian beans and melted yellow cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

SMALL SHREDDED BEEF CRISP*

$8.75

Crisp flour tortilla topped with shredded beef and melted yellow cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

Large Cheese Crisps

LARGE CHEESE CRISP*

$9.75

Crisp flour tortilla topped with melted yellow cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

LARGE MEAT CRISP*

$18.70

Crisp flour tortilla topped with ground beef and melted yellow cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

LARGE CHICKEN CRISP*

$18.70

Crisp flour tortilla topped with shredded chicken and melted yellow cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

LARGE BEAN CRISP*

$12.05

Crisp flour tortilla topped with vegetarian beans and melted yellow cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

LARGE SHREDDED BEEF CRISP*

$21.05

Crisp flour tortilla topped with shredded beef and melted yellow cheese. With or without jalapeño peppers.

*TACO SALADS*

Served in a crispy, deep flour tortilla shell, on a bed of lettuce, garnished with diced tomatoes, green olives and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
GROUND BEEF TACO SALAD*

GROUND BEEF TACO SALAD*

$11.55

Served in a crispy, deep flour tortilla shell, on a bed of lettuce, garnished with diced tomatoes, green olives, onions and shredded yellow cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

CHICKEN TACO SALAD*

$11.55

Served in a crispy, deep flour tortilla shell, on a bed of lettuce, garnished with diced tomatoes, green olives, onions and shredded white cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

SHREDDED BEEF TACO SALAD*

$12.20

Served in a crispy, deep flour tortilla shell, on a bed of lettuce, garnished with diced tomatoes, green olives, onions and shredded yellow cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

BEAN TACO SALAD*

$10.85

Served in a crispy, deep flour tortilla shell, on a bed of lettuce, garnished with diced tomatoes, green olives, onions and shredded white cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

*FAJITA SALADS*

CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD*

CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD*

$12.60

Grilled with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom. Served on fresh lettuce in a crispy, flour tortilla bowl. Choice of dressing on the side.

STEAK FAJITA SALAD*

$13.90

Grilled with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom. Served on fresh lettuce in a crispy, flour tortilla bowl. Choice of dressing on the side.

SHRIMP FAJITA SALAD*

$14.70

Grilled with cubanelle pepper, red bell pepper, red onion, mushroom and finished with a spicy red sauce. Served on fresh lettuce in a crispy, flour tortilla bowl. Choice of dressing on the side.

GRILLED VEGETABLE FAJITA SALAD*

$11.70

Seasoned grilled cubanelle pepper, red bell pepper, tomato, red onion and mushroom. Served on fresh lettuce in a crispy, deep flour tortilla bowl. Choice of dressing on the side.

*MAHI-MAHI FIESTA SALAD*

Grilled Mahi-Mahi and red pepper, served on fresh lettuce with chopped cilantro, shredded white cheese, crispy flour tortilla strips and lime wedges. Choice of dressing on the side.
MAHI-MAHI FIESTA SALAD*

MAHI-MAHI FIESTA SALAD*

$14.70Out of stock

Grilled Mahi-Mahi and red pepper, served on fresh lettuce with chopped cilantro, shredded white cheese, crispy flour tortilla strips and lime wedges. Choice of dressing on the side.

*GARDEN SALAD*

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with shredded carrot, red onion and cucumber. Choice of dressing on the side.

GARDEN SALAD*

$5.25

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with shredded carrot, red onion and cucumber. Choice of dressing on the side.

*SOUPS*

BOWL CHILI*

$4.70

House beef chili served with shredded white cheese and onions.

Sides

Sour Cream

$0.80

Rice & Bean

$3.25

Vegetarian

Bean

$3.25

Vegetarian

Mexican Rice

$3.25

Vegetarian

White Rice

$3.25

Not vegetarian. Has corn and mushroom in it.

WHITE RICE & BEANS*

$3.25

ONE TORTILLA*

$0.45

TWO TORTILLAS*

$0.85

Side Of Tortillas

$1.25

GRILLED MIXED VEGETABLES*

$5.25

Grilled and seasoned fresh mushroom, mild cubanelle pepper, red bell pepper, red onion and tomato.

JALAPENO SIDE*

$0.65

VEGETABLE SIDE*

CILANTRO SIDE*

$0.65

SIDE OF AVOCADO*

$2.49

SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO*

$0.60

Side Of Ground Beef

$3.70

Side Of Shredded Beef

$4.25

Side Of Chicken

$3.70

Side Of White Cheese

$1.60

Side Of Yellow Cheese

$1.60

DRESSING SIDE*

$0.80

Side Of Chili

$1.05

Beef chili sauce

Side Of Old Style

$1.05

Vegetarian chili sauce

Side Of Ranchero

$2.15

French Fries

$3.50

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$17.05

Grilled chicken with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & white rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded yellow cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.

Steak Fajita

$18.65

Grilled steak with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & white rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded yellow cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.

Combo Fajita

Combo Fajita

$18.40

Grilled chicken and steak with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & white rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded yellow cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.

Veggie Fajita

$12.75

Grilled and seasoned cubanelle pepper, red onion, red bell pepper, tomato and mushroom with a side of beans & mexican rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded yellow cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$18.90

Grilled shrimp with cubanelle pepper, red onion, red bell pepper and mushroom finished with a spicy red sauce. Served with a side of beans & mexican rice, lettuce, shredded yellow cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.

Mahi Fajita

$19.10

Grilled mahi-mahi with cubanelle pepper, red onion, red bell pepper and mushroom finished with a spicy red sauce. Served with a side of beans & mexican rice, lettuce, shredded yellow cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.

*GRINGO & KIDS*

A. HARD SHELL TACO BEANS & RICE*

$5.75

Ground beef hard shell taco served with beans, mexican rice and a small beverage. Can substitute for a flour shell taco and/or french fries.

B. CHICKEN NUGGETS & FRIES*

$5.75

Five chicken nuggets with french fries and a small beverage. Can substitute for beans and/or mexican rice.

C. HOT DOG & FRIES*

$5.75

Beef hot dog with french fries and a small beverage. Can substitute for beans and/or mexican rice.

D. QUESADILLA BEANS & RICE*

$5.75

Cheese quesadilla with beans, mexican rice and a small beverage. Up charge for a chicken quesadilla. Can substitute french fries.

EXTRA NUGGET*

$0.50

CHILI DOG*

$4.25

Beef hot dog with beef chili and diced white onion.

HOT DOG*

$3.99

Beef hot dog

FRIES*

$3.50

*DESSERTS*

DEEP FRIED ICE CREAM*

DEEP FRIED ICE CREAM*

$6.75

Served with your choice of topping and whipped cream.

CHOCOLATE AMORE*

$7.75

Chocolate rolled in a flour tortilla, deep fried and served with vanilla ice cream & strawberries. All toppings are on the side.

CHEESECAKE CHIMICHANGA*

$7.75

Cheesecake rolled in a flour tortilla, deep fried and served with vanilla ice cream & caramel. All toppings are on the side.

SLICE CHEESECAKE*

$5.75

Served with your choice of topping and whipped cream.

ICE CREAM SUNDAE*

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream with your choice of topping and whipped cream.

SOPAPIAZ*

$6.00

Fried flour tortilla chips topped with honey, cinnamon and melted mild white cheese.

SOPAPIAZ A LA MODE*

$7.75

Fried flour tortilla chips topped with honey, cinnamon and melted mild white cheese. Served with vanilla ice cream.

*BEVERAGES*

PEPSI

$2.60+

DIET PEPSI

$2.60+

LEMONADE

$2.60+

ICED TEA

$2.60+

Fresh brewed, unsweetened iced tea.

CHERRY PEPSI

$2.60+

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.60+

SIERRA MIST

$2.60+

ROOT BEER

$2.60+

DR. PEPPER

$2.60+

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.60+

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.60+

MILK

$3.00

Available as small only.

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

Available as small only.

COFFEE

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

WATER

$0.00+

*BOTTLED BEVERAGES*

JARRITOS*

$3.00

DASANI BOTTLED WATER*

$2.50

*CHIPS - SALSA - MISC.*

HALF POUND CHIPS

$3.00

POUND CHIPS

$5.25

1/2 PT. REGULAR SMOOTH

$3.00

FULL PINT REGULAR SMOOTH

$5.25

1/2 PINT CHUNKY

$3.00

FULL PINT CHUNKY

$5.25

1/2 PINT VERDE

$3.00

FULL PINT VERDE

$5.25

1/2 PINT SOUR CREAM

$3.50

PINT SOUR CREAM

$6.00

1/2 PINT DRESSING

$3.70

PINT DRESSING

$7.40

PACK FLOUR TORTILLAS

$3.50

PACK CORN TORTILLAS

$3.50
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

24401 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080

Directions

