Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Cheese Dip

$6.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Charro Dip

$7.00

Choriqueso Dip

$7.00

Chips

$1.25

Salsa

$1.99

Hot Salsa

$1.49+

Nachos

Ground Beef Nachos

$8.99

Fajita Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Fajita Steak Nachos

$13.99

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$3.49

Barbacoa Taco

$3.49

Carnitas Taco

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.49

Steak Taco

$3.99

Ribeye Taco

$4.99

Ground Beef Taco

$2.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Burritos

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.99

With cheese dip

Steak Burrito

$11.99

With cheese dip

Burrito Grande Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Filled with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese

Burrito Grande Steak

$13.99

Filled with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese

House Special

Arroz Con Pollo

$11.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$13.99

Steak Fajita

$13.99

Fajita Mix

$14.99

Chimi

Ground Beef Chimi

$10.99

Chicken Fajita Chimi

$12.99

Steak Fajita Chimi

$13.99

Sopes

Sopes

$5.99

Gorditas

Gordita de Asada

$7.49

Gordita de Chicharron

$7.49

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.25

Lettuce

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.99

Grilled Onion

$1.25

2 Chiles Toreados

$1.25

Limes

$1.25

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Side Steak

$8.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Starry

$3.49

Pink Lemonade

$3.49

Dr Pepper

$3.49

Mountain Dew

$3.49

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.49

Bottled Beverages

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.00

Jarrito Strawberry

$3.00

Jarrito Tamarind

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00