El Che Steakhouse & Bar
845 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
The Weekender
The Weekender Kit
The perfect start to any weekend spent around the grill. Kit includes: 4 pack short ribs, 4 chorizo links, 1-14 oz Prime Dry Aged Ribeye, 1 side of Broccolini serverd with salsa criolla and crispy fried shallots. 1-4 oz jar of Classic Chimichurri, 1- 4 oz jar of Chimichurri Rojo, 1- 4 oz jar of Salsa Criolla.
Add On 32 oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye
Add On 16 oz USDA Prime Dry Aged NY Strip
Add On 14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye
Add On 8 oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon
Parrillada for 4
Parrillada Meal for 4
Each Parrillada Kit includes: 2 Chorizo, 2 Morcilla, Tira De Asado (beef short ribs) 2 bone marrow, sweetbreads & a 12oz Picanha (sirloin cap) and is served with ciabatta bread, green chimichurri, red chimichurri and salsa criolla
Add On 32 oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye
Add On 16 oz USDA Prime Dry Aged NY Strip
Add On 14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye
Add On 8 oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon
Add on Beef Whip
Parrillada for 2
Grill Kits & Wine Boxes
The Weekender
The perfect start to any weekend spent around the grill. Kit includes: 4 pack short ribs, 4 chorizo links, 1-14 oz Prime Dry Aged Ribeye, 1 side of Broccolini serverd with salsa criolla and crispy fried shallots. 1-4 oz jar of Classic Chimichurri, 1- 4 oz jar of Chimichurri Rojo, 1- 4 oz jar of Salsa Criolla.
Parrillada for 4
Kit includes: 12 oz Picanha, 4 short ribs, 2 morcilla links, 2 chorizo links, sweetbreads, 2 marrow bones, 4 pieces of bread, 4 oz Chimichurri, 4 oz Rojo Chimichurri, 4 oz Salsa Criolla
Mystery Malbecs
3 bottles of Malbec from across Argentina allowing you to see the wonderful differences and similarities of this wonderful and versatile grape.
'Meat Project' Box
Kit Includes: 48oz Tomahawk Ribeye, a copy of 'The Meat Project' zine written by Chef John Manion, El Che T-Shirt, Smoked Salt and Chimichurri
Ultimate Steak Box
Kit Includes: 8oz Filet, 14oz Ribeye, Tira de Asado, 16oz New York Strip, 32oz Bone-In Ribeye, 1/2 Pint Chimichurri
Steaks for Grilling
12oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Picanha
8oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon
'Lomo', the most tender cut of beef, cut from the tenderloin of the steer.
14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye
This is a USDA Prime Ribeye. Dry aged certified Angus Beef.
16oz USDA Prime Dry Aged New York Strip
'Bife Ancho', this is a USDA Prime NY strip. Dry aged certified Angus Beef.
32oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye
'Ojo de Bife', 2 lbs of USDA prime, dry aged beef. This is what we talk about when we talk about beef in the Midwest.
48oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Tomahawk Ribeye
USDA Prime, dry-aged bone-in steak carved and left on the long rib bone.
Add on Beef Whip
Step your steak game up with our beef whip! It's our secret weapon and the perfect final touch after grilling up your meat of choice. Add it after searing for best results.
Other 'Carne' for Grilling
'Tira De Asado' Short Ribs
1 pound of 3/4" 'flanken cut' beef short ribs.
Chorizo (4 Pack Links)
4 Chorizo links per pack
Morcilla (4 pack links)
4 Morcilla links per pack
Smoked Veal Sweet Breads
1/2lb of house smoked veal sweetbreads.
Roasted Bone Marrow
2 halves 'canoe cut' beef bone that are slow roasted. All you need to do is heat and eat! Simple right?
Add on Beef Whip
Snacks & Sides
Herb & Citrus Marinated Olives
Perfect to eat right out of the container or warm them in a small pan over low-medium heat and enjoy warm.
Pickled Red Onions (4oz)
Creamed Spinach
Gruyere Cheese, Pernod, Breadcrumbs
Broccolini
Served with Salsa Criolla and Crispy Fried Shallots
Japanese Sweet Potatoes
This side is ready to heat and serve. Comes with a side of vinegar caramel and classic chimichurri.
Endive Salad
Endive and Radicchio salad with seeds, fennel, herbs, ricotta salata and creole vinaigrette
El Che Signature Sauces & Seasonings
Classic Chimichurri 'Tio Juan' (4oz Jar)
4 oz of Tio Juan Manion's secret & classic chimichurri recipe. The most popular condiment to any Argentinean feast.
Chimichurri Rojo (4oz Jar)
4oz, Just like classic chimichurri, but made with all the red ingredients you can think of! Chimichurri Rojo is a perfect sidekick to Tira de Asado and Beef Ribs! (4oz Portion Pictured)
Salsa Criolla (4oz Jar)
4oz, Argentina's 'Other' favorite accompaniment. A Classic pepper, onion and garlic salsa (4oz Pictured)
House Smoked Sea Salt (4oz)
Fire Watcher Seasoning (4oz)
Chef John Manion's secret blend of spices delicious on everything from French fries to slow cooked brisket. (4oz Jar)
Beef Whip
It's our secret weapon, add to any cut of steak after searing.
Chimi Ranch Dressing
4 oz of our house made Chimichurri Ranch. This dressing is served in house with our Romaine Wedge Salad.
Creole Vinaigrette
4 oz of our house made creamy whole grain mustard/horseradish Vinaigrette. This dressing is served in house on our Arugula Salad.
Dada Steak Sauce (4oz)
Sweets & Treats
Lucila's Chocolate Alfajores
A traditional Argentinian shortbread cookie stuffed with dulce de leche.
Lucila's Traditional (Dulce De Leche) Alfajores
A traditional Argentinian shortbread cookie stuffed with dulce de leche.
Lucila's Guava & White Chocolate Alfajores
A traditional Argentinian shortbread cookie stuffed with dulce de leche.
Dark Chocolate Bundt Cake
Dulce De Leche, Toasted Coconut
Lucila's Creamy Caramel Spread
Lucila's brand new jar of Dulce De Leche made with all the love in the world. Perfect to eat on toast, fruit, ice cream and alfajores! A must have for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Sparkling & Rose Wine
White Wine
Red Wine
Bodega Garzon Cabernet Franc
Ver Sacrum Garnacha
Bodega Aniello '006 Riverside Estate' Pinot Noir
Zorzal 'Terroir Unico' Pinot Noir
Bodega Montsecano 'Refugio' Pinot Noir
Casa Silva 'Los Lingues' Carmenere
Zorzal 'Eggo Franco' Cabernet Franc
El Enemigo Cabernet Franc
Tikal 'Patriota'
Luca 'Double Barrel' Syrah
Zuccardi 'Q' Cabernet Sauvignon
Bodega Catena Zapata 'Agrelo Vineyards' Cabernet Sauvignon
Mendel Malbec
El Porvenir 'Amauta' Malbec
Casa de Uco 'Salvaje' Malbec
Bodega Catena Zapata 'Alta Historic Vineyards' Malbec
Vina Alicia Malbec
Amancaya Red Blend
Zorzal Malbec
Stella Crinta Petit Verdot
Colome Autentico
Mendel Lunta Malbec
Bravos Volcanicos Pais
El Burro Malbec
Tomero Petit Verdot
Tomero Malbec
Bravos 'Itata' Cinsault
Viendo de Los Vientos Barbera
Gen Fuerza 'Ji Ji Ji' Malbec/Pinot Noir
Algodon White Label Bonarda
Amayna Pinot Noir
Bodega Volcanes Pinot Noir
Gonzalez Bastias Matorral Pais
Michilinni GY
Zucc Tempranillo
Don David Cab.
Kingston Family Vineyards Pinot Noir
Bouchon Pais
Not Another Lovely Malbec
Cara Sur
Zuccardi Poligonos Malbec
Koupin Carignan
Catena Classic
Beer
Sodas
Town Cutler Chef Knives
Dessert Dawn 10" Chef Knife
Dessert Dawn 8.5" Chef Knife
Made by Town Cutlery out of Reno Nevada. A workhorse and a must-have knife designed to perform well at many different kitchen tasks. The knife is center-weighted, balance, thinness and precision with durability and strength.
Dessert Dawn 7" Chef Knife
Made by Town Cutlery out of Reno Nevada. A workhorse and a must-have knife designed to perform well at many different kitchen tasks. The knife is center-weighted, balance, thinness and precision with durability and strength. A 7" chef knife may be preferable for those who feel more comfortable with a slightly smaller blade
Dessert Dawn7" Nakiri Chef Knife
Made by Town Cutlery out of Reno Nevada. A Japanese-style knife used for chopping vegetables. Its straight blade edge and squared-off tip make it well-suited to cutting all the way to the cutting board without the need for a horizontal pull or push. The thinner edge of our nakiri excels at precise, straight vegetable cuts. Despite its resemblance to a cleaver, it’s not intended for butchery or going through bones.
Dessert Dawn 6" Straight Boning Knife
Made by Town Cutlery out of Reno Nevada. With a long slender blade allowing for more maneuverability around bones and joint.
Desert Dawn 6" Curved Boning Knife
Desert Dawn 6" Utility Knife
Dessert Dawn 3" Pairing Knife
Made by Town Cutlery out of Reno Nevada. A small all-purpose knife ideal for peeling fruits and vegetables as well as other small precision work. Made with a unique handle shape to allow for more precise control.
Dessert Dawn 10" Slicer
Made by Town Cutlery out of Reno Nevada. A long, straight, and narrow blade ideal for slicing proteins in one long fluid motion with little restriction.
Dessert Dawn 9" Bread Knife
Dessert Dawn Chopper
Baja 9" Bread Knife
Baja 8.5'' Chef Knife
Baja 7.5" Chopper
Baja 7" Chef Knife
Baja 6'' Utility Knife
Baja 6" Straight Boning Knife
Baja 6" Curved Boning Knife
Baja 3" Pairing Knife
Town Cutler Classic Meat Fork
Town Cutler Classic 7" Cleaver
Made by Town Cutlery out of Reno Nevada. A classic characterized by its distinctive thick blade used to break down meat and cut through bone.
Baja Oyster Knife
Desert Dawn Oyster Knife
Classic Oyster Knife
Baja Steak Knife Set w/ Walnut Box
Classic Steak Knife Set w/ Walnut Box
Dessert Dawn Steak Knife Set w/ Walnut Box
Classic Steak Knife Set w/ Leather Wrap
Set of 4 Classic Steak Knives in a custom leather wrap
Baja Steak Knife Set w/ Leather Wrap
4 Piece Baja Steak Knife Set with custom Leather Wrap
Studio Sour Handmade Wooden Kitchen Essentials
Smithey Ironware
6" Cast Iron Skillet
8" Cast Iron Chef Pan
Designed for Daily cooking. The curved edges promote movement and flipping while the long handle keeps your hand further from the heat. The interior is the classic smooth & polished inside.
10" Cast Iron Skillet
This skillet is an ideal size for a small household or on the grill or campfire. The skillet features a helper handle for lifting with 2 hands and essential pour spots. Finished with the Smithey Signature polished interior that is easy to clean and maintain.
10" Cast Iron Chef Pan
10" Cast Iron "Flat Top Skillet"
12" Cast Iron Skillet
A bit deeper than the 10" making it perfect for pan-frying chicken, searing steaks, roasting game or vegetables in the oven and even baking biscuits. This pan is also an essential for the grill or campfire, finished with our polished interior.
12" Cast Iron "Flat Top Skillet"
This 12" griddle pan serves 2 purposes. First and foremost, the essential camping tool for making campfire pizzas, pancakes, and anything else you want to get a good quick sear on. It also is the perfect partner for the 12" Cast Iron Skillet acting as a perfectly fitting lid.
12" Cast Iron "Farmhouse Skillet"
Inspired by American Blacksmith design from the 18th and 19th century each of the handles are unique works of art inspired by campfire cooking tools. Lighter than the cast iron skillets this farmhouse skillet is designed to elevate your everyday cooking experience.
13" Cast Iron Oval Roaster Pan
Hand-Forged and limited in quantity each oval roaster is visually unique while sharing fundamental design elements including hammered handles with a texture designed for easy grip and a pre-seasoned polished interior finish.
14" Dual Handle Cast Iron Skillet
This dual handles large cast iron is designed for roasting large pieces of meat or multiple game birds. The perfect tool for the chef who cooks for their large groups of family and friends.
3.5 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Inspired by the best of vintage cast iron design meant for everyday kitchen use. Great for everything from soups and stews to braising meats and baking casseroles.
5.5 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Chainmail Scrubber
Use this stainless steel chainmail scrubber to clean those stubborn food remnants from your Smithey. Just swirl lightly over the surface of your skillet. It is also dishwasher safe...pretty cool.
Leather Skillet Sleeve
Handcrafted and branded with the Smithey logo over high-grade oil-tanned leather. Available in 2 sizes, Standard fit (Fits 10" & 12'' traditional skillet) and Extended Fit (Fits 8'' Chef's skillet and 12" flat top skillet).
Carbon Steel Wok
Hand forged surface, pre seasoned finish. Designed for use on all heat sources, gas, electric, induction, glass top, grill and open flame. Lifetime warranty and Handmade in Charleston, SC.
El Che Merch
El Che Meat & Provisions Tote bag
Only the coolest Tote Bag around...
El Che T-Shirt
El Che 5 Yr Anniversary Shirt
One of a kind and only a limited quantity! Get yours while you can
Stock MFG. Chef Apron
El Che branded Stock MFG. Apron just like Chef wears when he grills!
El Che Hat
Penguino Pitcher
'The Meat Project' by Chef John Manion
This 'Zine' written by John Manion will give you all the information you could ever want about cooking with live fire!
PetalPushr Botanical Art
EL CHE CANDLES
El Che's Big Hot Beef Juice
Vargo Brothers Ferment
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
El Che Steakhouse & Bar is Executive Chef/Partner John Manion’s homage to Argentina's beloved asados, traditional backyard barbecues featuring platters of rustic flame grilled beef. This Argentinian-influenced steakhouse, located just beyond the West Loop’s famed “restaurant row,” has built a reputation as Chicago's go-to destination for beef, wine and live-fire cooking. In response to the current pandemic El Che Steakhouse & Bar launched Meat & Provisions as an additional business to support and ensure the restaurant’s continued success during these abnormal times. Operating at the same 845 W. Washington Blvd. address as El Che Steakhouse & Bar, Meat & Provisions is a little indy shop selling Creekstone Farms USDA Premium Black Angus Beef, Town Culter Handmade Knives, Smithey Ironware, artisanal goods, wines and more. All items can be purchased online for pick-up during hours of operation or by stopping by for a one-on-one shopping experience with Chef John Manion himself.
