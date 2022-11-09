Restaurant header imageView gallery
El Che Steakhouse & Bar

No reviews yet

845 W Washington Blvd

Chicago, IL 60607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

16oz USDA Prime Dry Aged New York Strip
The Weekender
Bouchon Pais

The Weekender

The Weekender Kit

$105.00

The perfect start to any weekend spent around the grill. Kit includes: 4 pack short ribs, 4 chorizo links, 1-14 oz Prime Dry Aged Ribeye, 1 side of Broccolini serverd with salsa criolla and crispy fried shallots. 1-4 oz jar of Classic Chimichurri, 1- 4 oz jar of Chimichurri Rojo, 1- 4 oz jar of Salsa Criolla.

Add On 32 oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye

$85.00

Add On 16 oz USDA Prime Dry Aged NY Strip

$48.00

Add On 14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye

$49.00

Add On 8 oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon

$35.00

Parrillada for 4

Kit includes: 12 oz Picanha, 4 short ribs, 2 morcilla links, 2 chorizo links, sweetbreads, 2 marrow bones, 4 pieces of bread, 4 oz Chimichurri, 4 oz Rojo Chimichurri, 4 oz Salsa Criolla
Parrillada Meal for 4

Parrillada Meal for 4

$109.00

Each Parrillada Kit includes: 2 Chorizo, 2 Morcilla, Tira De Asado (beef short ribs) 2 bone marrow, sweetbreads & a 12oz Picanha (sirloin cap) and is served with ciabatta bread, green chimichurri, red chimichurri and salsa criolla

Add On 32 oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye

$85.00

Add On 16 oz USDA Prime Dry Aged NY Strip

$48.00

Add On 14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye

$49.00

Add On 8 oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon

$35.00

Add on Beef Whip

$10.00

Parrillada for 2

Kit Includes: 12 oz Picanha sirloin cap, 2 short ribs, 1 chorizo link, 1 morcilla link, 1 marrow bone, sweetbreads, 2 oz Classic Chimichurri, 2 oz Red ChimiChurri, 2 oz Salsa Criolla
Parrillada Meal for 2

Parrillada Meal for 2

$65.00

Add On 32 oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye

$85.00

Add On 16 oz USDA Prime Dry Aged NY Strip

$48.00

Add On 14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye

$49.00

Add On 8 oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon

$35.00

Add on Beef Whip

$10.00

Grill Kits & Wine Boxes

The ultimate Argentinean feast perfect for grilling and the start of summer! (Serves 2 or 4)
The Weekender

The Weekender

$105.00

The perfect start to any weekend spent around the grill. Kit includes: 4 pack short ribs, 4 chorizo links, 1-14 oz Prime Dry Aged Ribeye, 1 side of Broccolini serverd with salsa criolla and crispy fried shallots. 1-4 oz jar of Classic Chimichurri, 1- 4 oz jar of Chimichurri Rojo, 1- 4 oz jar of Salsa Criolla.

Parrillada for 4

Parrillada for 4

$109.00

Kit includes: 12 oz Picanha, 4 short ribs, 2 morcilla links, 2 chorizo links, sweetbreads, 2 marrow bones, 4 pieces of bread, 4 oz Chimichurri, 4 oz Rojo Chimichurri, 4 oz Salsa Criolla

Mystery Malbecs

Mystery Malbecs

$80.00

3 bottles of Malbec from across Argentina allowing you to see the wonderful differences and similarities of this wonderful and versatile grape.

'Meat Project' Box

$160.00

Kit Includes: 48oz Tomahawk Ribeye, a copy of 'The Meat Project' zine written by Chef John Manion, El Che T-Shirt, Smoked Salt and Chimichurri

Ultimate Steak Box

$220.00

Kit Includes: 8oz Filet, 14oz Ribeye, Tira de Asado, 16oz New York Strip, 32oz Bone-In Ribeye, 1/2 Pint Chimichurri

Steaks for Grilling

All steaks come from Creekstone Farms and are USDA Prime dry-aged beef
12oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Picanha

12oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Picanha

$29.00
8oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon

8oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon

$35.00

'Lomo', the most tender cut of beef, cut from the tenderloin of the steer.

14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye

14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye

$49.00

This is a USDA Prime Ribeye. Dry aged certified Angus Beef.

16oz USDA Prime Dry Aged New York Strip

16oz USDA Prime Dry Aged New York Strip

$48.00

'Bife Ancho', this is a USDA Prime NY strip. Dry aged certified Angus Beef.

32oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye

32oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye

$85.00

'Ojo de Bife', 2 lbs of USDA prime, dry aged beef. This is what we talk about when we talk about beef in the Midwest.

48oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Tomahawk Ribeye

48oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Tomahawk Ribeye

$140.00

USDA Prime, dry-aged bone-in steak carved and left on the long rib bone.

Add on Beef Whip

Add on Beef Whip

$10.00

Step your steak game up with our beef whip! It's our secret weapon and the perfect final touch after grilling up your meat of choice. Add it after searing for best results.

Other 'Carne' for Grilling

Other cuts of meat and protein.
'Tira De Asado' Short Ribs

'Tira De Asado' Short Ribs

$32.00

1 pound of 3/4" 'flanken cut' beef short ribs.

Chorizo (4 Pack Links)

Chorizo (4 Pack Links)

$12.00

4 Chorizo links per pack

Morcilla (4 pack links)

Morcilla (4 pack links)

$12.00

4 Morcilla links per pack

Smoked Veal Sweet Breads

Smoked Veal Sweet Breads

$20.00

1/2lb of house smoked veal sweetbreads.

Roasted Bone Marrow

Roasted Bone Marrow

$20.00

2 halves 'canoe cut' beef bone that are slow roasted. All you need to do is heat and eat! Simple right?

Add on Beef Whip

$10.00

Snacks & Sides

Herb & Citrus Marinated Olives

Herb & Citrus Marinated Olives

$6.00

Perfect to eat right out of the container or warm them in a small pan over low-medium heat and enjoy warm.

Pickled Red Onions (4oz)

Pickled Red Onions (4oz)

$6.00
Creamed Spinach

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Gruyere Cheese, Pernod, Breadcrumbs

Broccolini

Broccolini

$13.00

Served with Salsa Criolla and Crispy Fried Shallots

Japanese Sweet Potatoes

$12.00

This side is ready to heat and serve. Comes with a side of vinegar caramel and classic chimichurri.

Endive Salad

Endive Salad

$13.00

Endive and Radicchio salad with seeds, fennel, herbs, ricotta salata and creole vinaigrette

El Che Signature Sauces & Seasonings

Classic Chimichurri 'Tio Juan' (4oz Jar)

Classic Chimichurri 'Tio Juan' (4oz Jar)

$7.00

4 oz of Tio Juan Manion's secret & classic chimichurri recipe. The most popular condiment to any Argentinean feast.

Chimichurri Rojo (4oz Jar)

Chimichurri Rojo (4oz Jar)

$7.00

4oz, Just like classic chimichurri, but made with all the red ingredients you can think of! Chimichurri Rojo is a perfect sidekick to Tira de Asado and Beef Ribs! (4oz Portion Pictured)

Salsa Criolla (4oz Jar)

Salsa Criolla (4oz Jar)

$7.00

4oz, Argentina's 'Other' favorite accompaniment. A Classic pepper, onion and garlic salsa (4oz Pictured)

House Smoked Sea Salt (4oz)

House Smoked Sea Salt (4oz)

$10.00
Fire Watcher Seasoning (4oz)

Fire Watcher Seasoning (4oz)

$10.00

Chef John Manion's secret blend of spices delicious on everything from French fries to slow cooked brisket. (4oz Jar)

Beef Whip

Beef Whip

$10.00

It's our secret weapon, add to any cut of steak after searing.

Chimi Ranch Dressing

Chimi Ranch Dressing

$7.00

4 oz of our house made Chimichurri Ranch. This dressing is served in house with our Romaine Wedge Salad.

Creole Vinaigrette

$7.00

4 oz of our house made creamy whole grain mustard/horseradish Vinaigrette. This dressing is served in house on our Arugula Salad.

Dada Steak Sauce (4oz)

$10.00

Sweets & Treats

Lucila's Chocolate Alfajores

Lucila's Chocolate Alfajores

$5.00

A traditional Argentinian shortbread cookie stuffed with dulce de leche.

Lucila's Traditional (Dulce De Leche) Alfajores

Lucila's Traditional (Dulce De Leche) Alfajores

$5.00

A traditional Argentinian shortbread cookie stuffed with dulce de leche.

Lucila's Guava & White Chocolate Alfajores

Lucila's Guava & White Chocolate Alfajores

$5.00

A traditional Argentinian shortbread cookie stuffed with dulce de leche.

Dark Chocolate Bundt Cake

$9.00

Dulce De Leche, Toasted Coconut

Lucila's Creamy Caramel Spread

Lucila's Creamy Caramel Spread

$12.00

Lucila's brand new jar of Dulce De Leche made with all the love in the world. Perfect to eat on toast, fruit, ice cream and alfajores! A must have for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Sparkling & Rose Wine

Santa Julia Blanc de Blanc

Santa Julia Blanc de Blanc

$17.00

NV, Mendoza Argentina Grapes: Chardonnay Crisp and refreshing with bright acidity and lively mouthfeel

Alma Negra Brut Rose

$26.00

Cave Amadeu Brut Rose

$34.00

Alma 4 Sparkling Chardonnay

$35.00

White Wine

Vinedo de los Vientos 'Estival' White Blend

$27.00

Laberinto

$26.00

Mendel Semellion

$39.00

Tomero Torrontes

$14.00

Colome Torrontes

$16.00

Rogue Jamon

$30.00

La Oveja

$27.00

Rayun Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

El Enemigo Chardonnay

$35.00

Zuccardi Q Chardonnay

$28.00

Red Wine

Bodega Garzon Cabernet Franc

$22.00

Ver Sacrum Garnacha

$26.00

Bodega Aniello '006 Riverside Estate' Pinot Noir

$23.00

Zorzal 'Terroir Unico' Pinot Noir

$21.00

Bodega Montsecano 'Refugio' Pinot Noir

$30.00

Casa Silva 'Los Lingues' Carmenere

$21.00

Zorzal 'Eggo Franco' Cabernet Franc

$28.00

El Enemigo Cabernet Franc

$30.00

Tikal 'Patriota'

$28.00

Luca 'Double Barrel' Syrah

$28.00

Zuccardi 'Q' Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

Bodega Catena Zapata 'Agrelo Vineyards' Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

Mendel Malbec

$34.00

El Porvenir 'Amauta' Malbec

$16.00

Casa de Uco 'Salvaje' Malbec

$24.00

Bodega Catena Zapata 'Alta Historic Vineyards' Malbec

$60.00

Vina Alicia Malbec

$17.00

Amancaya Red Blend

$25.00

Zorzal Malbec

$18.00

Stella Crinta Petit Verdot

$40.00

Colome Autentico

$30.00

Mendel Lunta Malbec

$24.00

Bravos Volcanicos Pais

$32.00

El Burro Malbec

$24.00

Tomero Petit Verdot

$47.00

Tomero Malbec

$22.00

Bravos 'Itata' Cinsault

$30.00

Viendo de Los Vientos Barbera

$26.00

Gen Fuerza 'Ji Ji Ji' Malbec/Pinot Noir

$25.00

Algodon White Label Bonarda

$20.00

Amayna Pinot Noir

$48.00

Bodega Volcanes Pinot Noir

$82.00

Gonzalez Bastias Matorral Pais

$34.00

Michilinni GY

$40.00

Zucc Tempranillo

$26.00

Don David Cab.

$30.00

Kingston Family Vineyards Pinot Noir

$22.00

Bouchon Pais

$20.00

Not Another Lovely Malbec

$40.00

Cara Sur

$32.00

Zuccardi Poligonos Malbec

$33.00

Koupin Carignan

$32.00

Catena Classic

$28.00

Beer

Quilmes Argentinian Lager

Quilmes Argentinian Lager

$5.00+

Maplewood Brewery 'Son of Juice IPA'

$6.00+

Off Color 'Beer for Tacos' Gose

$6.00+
BabyGold 'Cold Beer' Pilsner

BabyGold 'Cold Beer' Pilsner

$7.00+

A crisp and refreshing 16 oz Pilsner brewed by Kinslahger Brewing Company. One might say these are "crushable".

Dominga Mimosa Sour

Dominga Mimosa Sour

$16.00

Sodas

Mexican Coke (12oz Bottle)

$3.00

Diet Coke (12oz Can)

$2.00

Sprite (12oz Can)

$2.00

Topo-Chico (12oz Bottle)

$3.00

Town Cutler Chef Knives

These knives are high-end culinary knives produced by Town Cutler, made from premium materials using hand crafted techniques. Each knife has a unique 1 of a kind handle.

Dessert Dawn 10" Chef Knife

$230.00
Dessert Dawn 8.5" Chef Knife

Dessert Dawn 8.5" Chef Knife

$210.00Out of stock

Made by Town Cutlery out of Reno Nevada. A workhorse and a must-have knife designed to perform well at many different kitchen tasks. The knife is center-weighted, balance, thinness and precision with durability and strength.

Dessert Dawn 7" Chef Knife

Dessert Dawn 7" Chef Knife

$190.00Out of stock

Made by Town Cutlery out of Reno Nevada. A workhorse and a must-have knife designed to perform well at many different kitchen tasks. The knife is center-weighted, balance, thinness and precision with durability and strength. A 7" chef knife may be preferable for those who feel more comfortable with a slightly smaller blade

Dessert Dawn7" Nakiri Chef Knife

Dessert Dawn7" Nakiri Chef Knife

$190.00Out of stock

Made by Town Cutlery out of Reno Nevada. A Japanese-style knife used for chopping vegetables. Its straight blade edge and squared-off tip make it well-suited to cutting all the way to the cutting board without the need for a horizontal pull or push. The thinner edge of our nakiri excels at precise, straight vegetable cuts. Despite its resemblance to a cleaver, it’s not intended for butchery or going through bones.

Dessert Dawn 6" Straight Boning Knife

Dessert Dawn 6" Straight Boning Knife

$160.00Out of stock

Made by Town Cutlery out of Reno Nevada. With a long slender blade allowing for more maneuverability around bones and joint.

Desert Dawn 6" Curved Boning Knife

$160.00

Desert Dawn 6" Utility Knife

$130.00Out of stock
Dessert Dawn 3" Pairing Knife

Dessert Dawn 3" Pairing Knife

$100.00

Made by Town Cutlery out of Reno Nevada. A small all-purpose knife ideal for peeling fruits and vegetables as well as other small precision work. Made with a unique handle shape to allow for more precise control.

Dessert Dawn 10" Slicer

Dessert Dawn 10" Slicer

$204.00

Made by Town Cutlery out of Reno Nevada. A long, straight, and narrow blade ideal for slicing proteins in one long fluid motion with little restriction.

Dessert Dawn 9" Bread Knife

$200.00

Dessert Dawn Chopper

$210.00

Baja 9" Bread Knife

$190.00
Baja 8.5'' Chef Knife

Baja 8.5'' Chef Knife

$225.00Out of stock
Baja 7.5" Chopper

Baja 7.5" Chopper

$225.00
Baja 7" Chef Knife

Baja 7" Chef Knife

$210.00
Baja 6'' Utility Knife

Baja 6'' Utility Knife

$165.00

Baja 6" Straight Boning Knife

$175.00

Baja 6" Curved Boning Knife

$175.00

Baja 3" Pairing Knife

$125.00

Town Cutler Classic Meat Fork

$100.00
Town Cutler Classic 7" Cleaver

Town Cutler Classic 7" Cleaver

$270.00Out of stock

Made by Town Cutlery out of Reno Nevada. A classic characterized by its distinctive thick blade used to break down meat and cut through bone.

Baja Oyster Knife

Baja Oyster Knife

$45.00Out of stock
Desert Dawn Oyster Knife

Desert Dawn Oyster Knife

$45.00Out of stock
Classic Oyster Knife

Classic Oyster Knife

$45.00

Baja Steak Knife Set w/ Walnut Box

$375.00

Classic Steak Knife Set w/ Walnut Box

$370.00Out of stock

Dessert Dawn Steak Knife Set w/ Walnut Box

$360.00Out of stock
Classic Steak Knife Set w/ Leather Wrap

Classic Steak Knife Set w/ Leather Wrap

$350.00

Set of 4 Classic Steak Knives in a custom leather wrap

Baja Steak Knife Set w/ Leather Wrap

Baja Steak Knife Set w/ Leather Wrap

$335.00

4 Piece Baja Steak Knife Set with custom Leather Wrap

Studio Sour Handmade Wooden Kitchen Essentials

Pinstriped Salt Bowl

$150.00

Small Maple Slope Bowl

$45.00

Medium Maple Slope Bowl

$80.00Out of stock

Large Maple Slope Bowl

$120.00Out of stock

11.5x16 Oak Slab Cutting Board

$120.00

11.5x16 Cherry Slab Cutting Board

$120.00

12x18 Maple Slab Cutting Board

$150.00

Smithey Ironware

Made by hand in Charleston South Carolina since 2015, Smithey Ironware has been inspired by vintage cast iron pans and skillets. These pans are made to last and hand down to future generations.

6" Cast Iron Skillet

$80.00

8" Cast Iron Chef Pan

$100.00

Designed for Daily cooking. The curved edges promote movement and flipping while the long handle keeps your hand further from the heat. The interior is the classic smooth & polished inside.

10" Cast Iron Skillet

$160.00

This skillet is an ideal size for a small household or on the grill or campfire. The skillet features a helper handle for lifting with 2 hands and essential pour spots. Finished with the Smithey Signature polished interior that is easy to clean and maintain.

10" Cast Iron Chef Pan

$140.00

10" Cast Iron "Flat Top Skillet"

$120.00

12" Cast Iron Skillet

$200.00

A bit deeper than the 10" making it perfect for pan-frying chicken, searing steaks, roasting game or vegetables in the oven and even baking biscuits. This pan is also an essential for the grill or campfire, finished with our polished interior.

12" Cast Iron "Flat Top Skillet"

$125.00Out of stock

This 12" griddle pan serves 2 purposes. First and foremost, the essential camping tool for making campfire pizzas, pancakes, and anything else you want to get a good quick sear on. It also is the perfect partner for the 12" Cast Iron Skillet acting as a perfectly fitting lid.

12" Cast Iron "Farmhouse Skillet"

$275.00

Inspired by American Blacksmith design from the 18th and 19th century each of the handles are unique works of art inspired by campfire cooking tools. Lighter than the cast iron skillets this farmhouse skillet is designed to elevate your everyday cooking experience.

13" Cast Iron Oval Roaster Pan

$275.00

Hand-Forged and limited in quantity each oval roaster is visually unique while sharing fundamental design elements including hammered handles with a texture designed for easy grip and a pre-seasoned polished interior finish.

14" Dual Handle Cast Iron Skillet

$240.00Out of stock

This dual handles large cast iron is designed for roasting large pieces of meat or multiple game birds. The perfect tool for the chef who cooks for their large groups of family and friends.

3.5 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven

$200.00

Inspired by the best of vintage cast iron design meant for everyday kitchen use. Great for everything from soups and stews to braising meats and baking casseroles.

5.5 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven

$295.00

Chainmail Scrubber

$20.00

Use this stainless steel chainmail scrubber to clean those stubborn food remnants from your Smithey. Just swirl lightly over the surface of your skillet. It is also dishwasher safe...pretty cool.

Leather Skillet Sleeve

$25.00

Handcrafted and branded with the Smithey logo over high-grade oil-tanned leather. Available in 2 sizes, Standard fit (Fits 10" & 12'' traditional skillet) and Extended Fit (Fits 8'' Chef's skillet and 12" flat top skillet).

Carbon Steel Wok

Carbon Steel Wok

$325.00Out of stock

Hand forged surface, pre seasoned finish. Designed for use on all heat sources, gas, electric, induction, glass top, grill and open flame. Lifetime warranty and Handmade in Charleston, SC.

El Che Merch

El Che Meat & Provisions Tote bag

El Che Meat & Provisions Tote bag

$15.00Out of stock

Only the coolest Tote Bag around...

El Che T-Shirt

El Che T-Shirt

$30.00
El Che 5 Yr Anniversary Shirt

El Che 5 Yr Anniversary Shirt

$40.00

One of a kind and only a limited quantity! Get yours while you can

Stock MFG. Chef Apron

$75.00

El Che branded Stock MFG. Apron just like Chef wears when he grills!

El Che Hat

$40.00
Penguino Pitcher

Penguino Pitcher

$50.00
'The Meat Project' by Chef John Manion

'The Meat Project' by Chef John Manion

$10.00

This 'Zine' written by John Manion will give you all the information you could ever want about cooking with live fire!

PetalPushr Botanical Art

Beautiful floral domes made by Amanda Forgash- follow her on IG at @petalpushr and check out everything she has to offer at www.amandaforgashdesign.com
Small Floral Dome

Small Floral Dome

$75.00

Large Floral Dome

$135.00

EL CHE CANDLES

Lemon & Leather El Che Candle

Lemon & Leather El Che Candle

$18.00Out of stock

Get yourself a custom handmade El Che candle made by our friends at Bridgeport Candle Company.

El Che's Big Hot Beef Juice

Soothsayer: Big Hot Beef Juice

Soothsayer: Big Hot Beef Juice

$12.00

A nod to our dearly departed sister La Sirena, this sauce is the perfect combination of acidity and heat. Designed to compliment anything you might grill or smoke.

Vargo Brothers Ferment

Fermented Garlic Sauce

$10.00

Hot Mustard

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

El Che Steakhouse & Bar is Executive Chef/Partner John Manion’s homage to Argentina's beloved asados, traditional backyard barbecues featuring platters of rustic flame grilled beef. This Argentinian-influenced steakhouse, located just beyond the West Loop’s famed “restaurant row,” has built a reputation as Chicago's go-to destination for beef, wine and live-fire cooking. In response to the current pandemic El Che Steakhouse & Bar launched Meat & Provisions as an additional business to support and ensure the restaurant’s continued success during these abnormal times. Operating at the same 845 W. Washington Blvd. address as El Che Steakhouse & Bar, Meat & Provisions is a little indy shop selling Creekstone Farms USDA Premium Black Angus Beef, Town Culter Handmade Knives, Smithey Ironware, artisanal goods, wines and more. All items can be purchased online for pick-up during hours of operation or by stopping by for a one-on-one shopping experience with Chef John Manion himself.

Website

Location

845 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
El Che image
El Che image
El Che image

Map
