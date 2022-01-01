Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Latin American

El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion

review star

No reviews yet

3230 Towerwood Dr.

Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Chifri Street Taco
1 Empanada
Mini Mofongwoah!'s

Platters & Combos

Puerto Rican Platter

$16.00

Your choice of protein served with Puerto Rican Rice, slaw & your choice of Tostones or an Empanada

Small Bites Combo

$13.00

Choose any 2 small bites and a taco

Date Night Combo

$29.00

Get a small bite to share along with 2 main dish selections and a coconut pudding to share

Fried Pork and Tostones

$12.00

Fried Pork w/ 1 order of Tostones. Add a taco or empanada for $4

Starters & Sharable

1 Empanada

1 Empanada

$5.00

Stuffed with beef, cheese and sweet plantains or choose vegetarian option

2 Empanadas

2 Empanadas

$8.50

Stuffed with beef, cheese and sweet plantains or choose vegetarian option

Puerto Rican Tostones

Puerto Rican Tostones

$5.00

(Gluten Free) QTY 5/order This is classic Puerto Rican dish is served with a side our signature sauce.

Puerto Rican Nachos

Puerto Rican Nachos

$12.00

(Gluten Free) Plantain chips with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, roasted pork or veggies with cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, sweet drop peppers, papaya sauce & cilantro aioli

Mini Mofongwoah!'s

Mini Mofongwoah!'s

$11.00

(Gluten Free) Mix or Match Three (3) mini yucca root mofongos topped with your choices of seasoned beef, slow roasted pork, chicken or veggies with cheese & sauce

Mini Congri Croquettes

Mini Congri Croquettes

$13.00

(Gluten Free) 3 mini crispy fried balls of rice and black beans served over slow cooked shredded beef or roasted veggies, covered in melted Monterey Jack cheese & cilantro aioli

Specialties

Chifrijo Bowl

Chifrijo Bowl

$13.00

(Gluten Free) Our namesake originated from Costa Rica for the late night crowds. Red beans, Puerto Rican rice, fried pork, pico de gallo, and plantain chips

Loaded Plantain Fries

Loaded Plantain Fries

$14.00

(Gluten Free) Made from scratch daily in our kitchen, our plantain fries are loaded with cheese, pico de gallo, all 3 of our sauces and your choice of protein.

Meaty Mofongwoah!

Meaty Mofongwoah!

$16.00

(Gluten Free) We start with the original mofongwoah! and stuff it with meat and top with our signature sauce!

Congri Croquette

Congri Croquette

$12.00

(Gluten Free) A crispy fried ball of rice and black beans served over slow cooked shredded beef or roasted veggies, covered in melted Monterey Jack cheese & cilantro aioli **** adds 5 minutes to order time

Puerto Rican Pork Sandwich

Puerto Rican Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Slow roasted pork braised with Puerto Rican seasoning on a hoagie bun stuffed with swiss cheese and topped with mustard, mayo, guava bbq and picked served with a side of slaw

Mofongwoah’s

Mofongwoah!

Mofongwoah!

$5.00

(Gluten Free) Inspired by the original classic Puerto Rican dish, our original Mofongwoah! is made fresh when you order in our pilón

Mini Mofongwoah!'s

Mini Mofongwoah!'s

$11.00

(Gluten Free) Mix or Match Three (3) mini yucca root mofongos topped with your choices of seasoned beef, slow roasted pork, chicken or veggies with cheese & sauce

Meaty Mofongwoah!

Meaty Mofongwoah!

$16.00

(Gluten Free) We start with the original mofongwoah! and stuff it with meat and top with our signature sauce!

Tacos

***GLUTEN FREE TACOS
1 Chifri Street Taco

1 Chifri Street Taco

$5.00

(Gluten Free) Beef, pork, chicken, or roasted veggies served on corn tortilla with cheese, pico de gallo, and sauce

2 Chi-fri Tacos

$9.00

(Gluten Free)

3 Chifri Street Tacos

3 Chifri Street Tacos

$11.00

(Gluten Free) Beef, pork, chicken, or roasted veggies served on corn tortilla with cheese, pico de gallo, and sauce

Drinks

Canned Drinks

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

$3.00Out of stock

Sides, Sweets & Sauces

Arroz Con Gondules (PR Rice)

$4.50Out of stock

Beans

$3.50Out of stock
Coconut Pudding

Coconut Pudding

$4.00

A sweet pudding served on top of graham cracker crust in a 8 oz container

House Cilantro Aioli Sauce (Green)

$1.25

Add a side of our signature house sauces

House Papaya Sauce (Tan)

$1.25

Add a side of our signature house sauces

House Guava BBQ (Brown)

$1.25

Add a side of our signature house sauces

House Hot Sauce

$1.25

Add some spice to your food with our in house salsa

Disposable Utensils

$0.75

El Chifrijo is committed to using disposable and biodegradable utensils and containers whenever possible. In order to reduce unnecessary waste and help cover the cost of the initiative, we charge per each package of disposable utensils requested. Thank you for helping us do our part to take care of the planet

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

We started as a Food Truck in Puerto Rico in 2015 and after Hurricane Maria devistated the island, the truck (and our chef) came to Dallas... The rest is history We are located in the Taste of Towerwood Ghost Kitchens building at 3230 Towerwood Dr - Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Website

Location

3230 Towerwood Dr., Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

