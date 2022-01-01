Food Trucks
Latin American
El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
We started as a Food Truck in Puerto Rico in 2015 and after Hurricane Maria devistated the island, the truck (and our chef) came to Dallas... The rest is history We are located in the Taste of Towerwood Ghost Kitchens building at 3230 Towerwood Dr - Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Location
3230 Towerwood Dr., Farmers Branch, TX 75234
