El Chingon - DeCo

111 W 10TH ST, WILMINGTON Stall 3

Wilmington, DE 19801

Popular Items

Chicken Carnitas
Mushroom Asada
Chicken Torta

Tacos + Burritos

Fried Shrimp Taco

$6.00

buffalo, passionfruit, green goddess

Birria Taco

$6.00

creekstone beef, oaxaca, consomme

Pork al Pastor Taco

$5.00

pineapple, togarashi, lime, peppadew remoulade

Chorizo Taco

$5.00

chipotle, corn salsa, queso fresco

Chicken Carnitas

$5.00+

oaxaca, avocado salsa, calamansi aioli

Beef Cheek

$5.00+

barbacoa, mole verde, mango mostarda

Mushroom Asada

$5.00+

pumpkin seed chimichurri, aji amarillo crema, cotija

Specialty Plates

Chopped Salad

$7.50

romaine, avocado, carrots, queso fresco, crispy tortilla, lime vinaigrette

Lobster Flauta

$6.00Out of stock

Sope

served with beans, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, chili oil

Chicken Sope

$6.00

Pork Sope

$6.00

Chorizo Sope

$6.00

Tortas

served on Telera bread with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, pickled jalapeno, Oaxaca cheese

Pork al Pastor Torta

$13.00

Chicken Torta

$13.00

Chorizo Torta

$13.00

Quesadilla

served with sour cream and salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Bowls

served with rice, beans, lettuce, corn salsa, queso fresco

Beef Barbacoa Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp Bowl

$12.00

Vegetarian Mushroom Bowl

$12.00

Taco Salad

served in a crispy tortilla bowl with lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapenos, shredded cheese, sour cream

Steak Taco Salad

$15.00

Chicken Taco Salad

$15.00

Mushroom Asada Taco Salad

$15.00

Sides

Chips + Salsa

$5.00

Chips + Guacamole

$7.00

Chips + Queso

$6.00

Rice + Beans

$5.00

Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Salsa

$1.50

Small Guacamole

$2.50

Large Guacamole

$7.00

Queso

$1.50

Pineapple

$3.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.00

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.00

TOPO CHICO Grapefruit Mineral Water

$3.00Out of stock

TOPO CHICO Lime Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00

Harneys Lemonade Tea

$3.00

Acqua Panna Still Water

$3.00

Lime Sparkling Water

$2.00

Orange Mango Sparkling Water

$2.00

Pineapple Sparkling Water

$2.00

Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$2.00

SARATOGA Still Water

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

a bardea project

Website

Location

111 W 10TH ST, WILMINGTON Stall 3, Wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

