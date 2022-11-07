BG picView gallery

El Chingon - DeCo (NEW)

No reviews yet

111 W 10th St, stall 3

Wilmington, DE 19801

Popular Items

Chicken Carnitas
Birria Taco
Beef Cheek

Tacos + Burritos

Fried Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Birria Taco

$6.00

Pork al Pastor Taco

$5.00

Chorizo Taco

$5.00

Chicken Carnitas

$5.00+

Beef Cheek

$5.00+

Mushroom Asada

$5.00+

Specialty Plates

Chopped Salad

$7.50

Nachos Libre

$9.50

Lobster Flauta

$6.00

Sope

Chicken Sope

$6.00

Pork Sope

$6.00

Chorizo Sope

$6.00Out of stock

Tortas

Pork al Pastor Torta

$13.00

Chicken Torta

$13.00

Chorizo Torta

$13.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Bowls

Beef Barbacoa Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp Bowl

$12.00

Vegetarian Mushroom Bowl

$12.00

Sides

Chips + Salsa

$5.00

Chips + Guacamole

$7.00

Chips + Queso

$6.00

Rice + Beans

$5.00

Salsa

$1.50

Small Guacamole

$2.50

Large Guacamole

$7.00

Queso

$1.50

Pineapple

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.50

Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.00

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.00

TOPO CHICO Grapefruit Mineral Water

$3.00

TOPO CHICO Lime Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00

Harneys Lemonade Tea

$3.00

Acqua Panna Still Water

$3.00

Lime Sparkling Water

$2.00

Orange Mango Sparkling Water

$2.00

Pineapple Sparkling Water

$2.00

Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

$2.00

Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$2.00

Taco Salad

Taco Salad Chicken

$15.00

Taco Salad Steak

$15.00

Taco Salad Mushroom

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Bardea Project

Website

Location

111 W 10th St, stall 3, Wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

