El Chingon - DeCo (NEW)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Bardea Project
Location
111 W 10th St, stall 3, Wilmington, DE 19801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Connie's Chicken and Waffles - DECO Food Hall
4.4 • 1,610
111 w 10th St WILMINGTON, DE 19801
View restaurant