El Chino Mexican Restaurant 2525 Soquel Dr.

FOOD

El Chino Specials

Mushroom-Onion-Bell Pepper Steak Sandwich/Torta

$17.00

Grilled skirt steak topped with mushroom-onion-bell peppers saute, with melted cheese, avocado, on a toasted buttered roll lathered with sour cream and served with french fries.

Bacon Guacamole Burger

$16.50

Mexican-style 1/2lb 100% angus beef burger toped with two strips of bacon and a scoop of guacamole and monterey/cheddar cheese mix served with lettuce, raw onions, pickles, tomatoes and jalapeños. French fries included.

Lime Chicken Sandwich/Torta

$16.50

Chicken infused with our lime/red wine vinegar marinade grilled and topped with lettuce, salsa fresca, avocado, and cheese on a toasted butter roll lather with sour cream. French fries included.

Tilapia Enchiladas

$18.00

Your choice of enchiladas, rancheras, verdes or rojas stuffed with tilapia and topped with sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and avocado. Served with rice and beans.

Ajo Tilapia

$16.00

Tilapia filet pan seared in garlic served over salad bed. Served with rice and beans.

Menudo

$10.00+

Freshly served daily with oregano, onions, fresh jalapeños, and corn tortillas.

Caldo De Res (Beef Soup)

$10.00+

Vegetable beef soup made with fresh carrots, zucchini, green beans, chayote, and tender beef. Garnish with cilantro. Served with rice and corn tortillas.

El Chino Super Burrito 1 1/2 LB

$12.00

Flour tortilla fill with rice, beans, cheese, onions, hot sauce, and your choice of meat.

Burrito Ranchero

$13.00

Shredded Beef or Chicken and refried beans wrapped up in a fresh flour tortilla and covered with ranchera sauce, topped with melted cheese and garnished with sour cream.

La Big Tostada

$14.00

Big tostada shell layered with your choice of meet, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream.

Fajitas

$20.00

Marinated strips of skirt steak or chicken, grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and special spices. Served with guacamole, rice, beans, and warm tortillas.

La Chimichanga

$12.00

Your choice of meat, beans and cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with guacamole and sour cream. Rice and Beans not included.

Dinner Specials

Two Sopes

$13.50

Two Sopes served with rice and beans

Chile Verde Buritto

$14.00

Chile verde burrito with salsa verde on top, served with rice and beans.

Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.00

Traditional quesadilla stuffed with mushrooms served with rice and beans.

Mushroom Enchilada

$13.50

Mushroom enchilada with ranchera salsa and sour cream on top, served with rice and beans.

Shrimp and Mushroom Enchilada

$15.50

Flour shrimp and mushroom quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Two Fish Tacos

$15.50

Two fish tacos covered with cabbage, avocado slides and salsa fresca, served with rice and beans.

Lunch Specials

Tamale-Rice & Beans

$10.00

Cheese Enchilada - Rice & Beans

$10.00

Crunchy Taco - Rice & Beans

$10.00

Two Taquitos - Rice & Beans

$11.50

Enchilada and Salad

$10.50

Cheese enchilada served with a side house salad

Enchilada Verde - Rice & Beans

$11.50

Beef Enchilada - Rice & Beans

$10.00

Chile Relleno - Rice & Beans

$10.00

Carne Asada Burrito - Rice & Beans

$12.50

Avocado & Chicken Salad

$11.50

Avocado & Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Mexican Pizza

$10.50

Appetizers

Nachos

$7.50

In house made chips topped with melted cheese and jalapeños.

Nachos W/Beans

$10.00

In house made chips topped with refried beans, cheddar cheese and jalapeños.

Nachos Con Todo

$13.00

In house made chips topped with beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Guacamole Dip & Chips

$8.50

Qusadilla Con Todo

$8.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, jalapeños, bell peppers, onions, and olives

Quesadilla Vegetariano

$8.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, spinach, and olives.

Quesadilla El Chino

$12.00

Two flour tortillas(Flat), layered on top of lettuce with melted cheddar cheese, stripes of milld california chiles, spinach and topped with guacamole.

Mexican Pizza

$12.00

A large flour tortilla covered with refired beans, shredded beef, melted cheddar cheese, and garnished with onions, green peppers, and olives.

Salads

Avocado Chicken Salad

$14.00

Tossed lightly with mayonnaise, diced pieces of chicken, slices of avocado, tomatoes, olives, onions, bell peppers, and shredded jack & cheddar cheese on top.

Avocado Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken with slices of avocado and tomato over a bed of mixed green lettuce, carrots, red cabbage and red bell peppers.

Avocado Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Slices of avocado and baby shrimp over a bed of mixed green lettuce and tomatoes.

Dinner Tossed Salad

$8.00

Fresh mixed salad greens, carrots and red cabbage.

Los Platos Mexicanos

Skirt Steak

$22.00

Skirt steak cooked to your liking, served with a cheese enchilada, rice & beans, guacamole and tortillas.

Steak Picado

$20.00

Cubes of beef steak sautéed with fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Served with rice, bean, and tortillas

Chile Colorado

$18.00

Tender diced pork with mild red salsa served with rice & beans, and tortillas.

Chile Verde

$18.00

Tender diced beed steak cooked with mild green salsa. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Flautas

$17.00

Two rolled flour tortillas fired crisp with shredded beef, topped with guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice & beans

Carnitas Plates

$17.00

Braised pork and deep fried. Served with rice, refried beans, and guacamole.

Mole De Pollo

$19.00

Pieces of chicken cooked with the tastiest Mole sauce around. Served with rice & beans, and tortillas.

Los Huevos

Huevos Rancheros

$13.50

A crisp tortilla with two fried eggs, topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$13.00

eggs scrambled with chorizo (mexican sausage). Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Machaca Con Huevos

$14.00

Sautéed shredded beef scrambled with eggs, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Nopalitos Con Huevos

$12.50

Tender cactus spears, scrambled with eggs, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Hamburgers

Hamburger Deluxe

$12.00

1/2 pound burger patty served with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and onions. Served with fries.

Kids Hamburger

$8.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Enchiladas

2 Enchiladas Suizas

$16.50

Two corn tortillas dipped in green tomatillo sauce. Stuffed with chicken and topped with cheese and sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

2 Enchiladas Rancheras

$16.50

Two corn tortillas filled with melted cheese and smothered in ranchera sauce. Topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

2 Carnitas Enchiladas

$16.50

Two carnitas enchiladas topped with our savory mild red sauce, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

2 Mole Enchiladas

$16.50

Two corn tortillas filled with chicken or beef, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Seafood

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$20.00

Sauteed prawns in garlic and butter with a blend of fine mexican spices. Served with rice, beans, and a small side salad.

Camarones Rancho Style

$20.00

Prawns sautéed in a ranchera sauce with fresh tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice & beans.

2 Enchiladas de Camarones

$20.00

Two corn tortillas filled with shrimp, and topped with our savory red sauce, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

Red Snapper Rancho Style

$18.00

Red Snapper sautéed in ranchera sauce with fresh tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans.

El Chino Combos

#1 Enchilada

$11.00

One corn tortilla wrapped around your choice of shredded beef, chicken, or cheese.

#2 Taco

$10.00

Crisp corn tortilla with your choice of chicken, shredded beef with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

#3 Tamale

$11.00

Ground corn meal filled with pork, steamed till tender, then smothered with enchilada red sauce.

#4 Relleno

$11.00

A mild chile stuffed with cheddar cheese dipped in egg batter and grilled. Served with rice & beans.

#5 Burrito

$11.00

Traditional burrito with your choice of carnitas (Pork), shredded beed, or shredded chicken. Includes onions and red hot sauce. Served with a side of rice & beans

#6 Taquitos

$12.00

Two fried corn taquitos filled with shredded beef and topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice & beans

#7 Tostada Rice & Beans

$12.00

Tostada topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and a mild red sauce. Served with a side of rice & beans.

#8 Enchilada & Taco

$14.50

One corn tortilla wrapped around your choice of shredded beef, chicken, or cheese. One crisp corn tortilla with your choice of chicken, shredded beef with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans.

#9 Two Cheese Enchiladas

$14.50

Two corn tortilla wrapped around your choice of shredded beef, chicken, or cheese. Served with rice & beans.

#10 Enchilada & Tamale

$14.50

One corn tortilla wrapped around your choice of shredded beef, chicken, or cheese. Ground corn meal filled with pork, steamed till tender, then smothered with enchilada red sauce. Served with rice & beans.

#11 Enchilada & Relleno

$14.50

One corn tortilla wrapped around your choice of shredded beef, chicken, steak, or cheese. A mild chile stuffed with cheddar cheese dipped in egg batter and grilled. Served with rice & beans.

#12 Tamale & Relleno

$14.50

Ground corn meal filled with pork, steamed till tender, then smothered with enchilada red sauce. A mild chile stuffed with cheddar cheese dipped in egg batter and grilled. Served with rice & beans.

#13 Enchilada, Tamale & Taco

#14 Enchilada, Relleno & Taco

#15 Enchilada, Tostada & Tamale

A La Carte

Full order of rice

$5.75

Full order of beans

$5.75

1/2 order of rice

$3.75

1/2 order of beans

$3.75

1 Chicken Tamale

$6.00

1 Chile Relleno

$6.00

1 Enchilada

$6.00

1 Bean Tostada

$6.50

1 Asada Tostada

$9.00

1 Beef Tostada

$8.00

1 Chicken Tostada

$7.00

1 Pork Tostada

$7.00

1 Taco

$5.50

Your choice of meet. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Bean Burrito

$5.50

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Chorizo Con Huevos

$13.00

Machaca Con Huevos

$13.00

Nopalitos Con Huevos

$11.50

Chile Omelette

$10.50

Mexican Style Scrambled Eggs

$11.50

Chilaquiles Con Huevos

$12.50

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Burrito stuffed with your choice of meat, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns

Mexican Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Mexican style burrito with you choice of meat Machaca( Spiced shredded beef) or chorizo with scrambled eggs, and onion salsa

Traditional American Breakfast fast

$9.00

One egg cook to your liking, hashbrowns & toast, served with your choice of meat. Bacon / Sausage / Ham

Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Served with hashbrowns or country patotoes, toast and jelly

Ham Omelette

$13.00

Spanish Omelette

$13.00

Served with hashbrown and country patatoes, with toast and jelly.

Denver Omelette

$13.00

Mushroom Omelette

$13.00

Served with hashbrown or country potatoes, toast and jelly.

Steak & Eggs

$17.00

Served with hash browns or country patatoes, toast and jelly.

Chips & Salsa

Half Bag #4

$2.00

Full Bag #4

$4.00

Half Bag #6

$5.00

Full Bag #6

$8.00

Full Bag #12

$10.00

Salsa 8oz

$3.00

Salsa 12oz

$4.50

Salsa 16oz

$5.50

Salsa 32oz

$9.00

Beverages

Beer

Budweiser

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Coors

$5.50

Coors Light

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

805

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

DOS XX

$6.50

Pacifica

$6.50

Bohemia

$6.50

Victoria

$6.50

Tecate (can)

$6.50

Negra Modelo

$6.50

Wine

White Zinfandel

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Sangria

$7.00

House Wine

$5.00

Drinks

Milk

$2.50+

Coffee

$3.00

Decaffeinated Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

1 free refill

Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Flavored Mineral Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Fountain Soda

$3.00

1 free rerill

Bootle Soda

$3.00

Jarritos (Mexican Soda)

$3.50

Well Drink

Brandy

$6.00+

Gin

$6.00+

Rum

$6.00+

Vodka

$6.00+

Whiskey

$6.00+

Liquor Cocktails

Absolute

$7.00

Ameretto D Sorano

$7.00

Barcadi Light

$7.00

Bacardi Dark

$7.00

Baileys

$8.25

Beef Eater

$7.00

B & B

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Bloody Premiun

$8.00

Bombay

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Chamboard

$8.00

Courvoisier

$9.50

Contreaw

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

Cutty Shark Whiskey

$7.00

Grand Manier

$8.75

Hennesey

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jim Bean

$7.00

John Collins

$7.00

Jameson

$9.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Long Island

$9.50

Malibu Rum

$8.00

Martini Gin

$6.50

Martini Vodka

$6.50

Modori

$8.50

Miyers Rum

$8.00

Presidente

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Smirnoff seagram

$7.00

Southenoon Forty

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Tom Collins

$6.50

Triple C

$6.00

Vermouth Dry

$6.50

Vermouth Sweet

$6.50

Whisky Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.50

Rum Coke

$6.50

Mexican Coffee

$8.50

Piña Colada

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.50

La Paloma

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Bravel Bull

$8.50

Mojito

$9.00

Micheladas

$8.50

Margaritas

Patron Anejo

$10.50+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Don Julio

$10.00+

Cazaderos Reposado

$9.50+

Cazaderos Anejo

$10.00+

Corralejo

$9.50+

Herradura Anejo

$10.00+

Herradura Silver

$9.50+

Hornitos

$9.00+

1800 Silver

$8.50+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2525 Soquel Drive, Live Oak, CA 95065

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

