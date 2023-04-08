- Home
El Chino Mexican Restaurant 2525 Soquel Dr.
2525 Soquel Drive
Live Oak, CA 95065
FOOD
El Chino Specials
Mushroom-Onion-Bell Pepper Steak Sandwich/Torta
Grilled skirt steak topped with mushroom-onion-bell peppers saute, with melted cheese, avocado, on a toasted buttered roll lathered with sour cream and served with french fries.
Bacon Guacamole Burger
Mexican-style 1/2lb 100% angus beef burger toped with two strips of bacon and a scoop of guacamole and monterey/cheddar cheese mix served with lettuce, raw onions, pickles, tomatoes and jalapeños. French fries included.
Lime Chicken Sandwich/Torta
Chicken infused with our lime/red wine vinegar marinade grilled and topped with lettuce, salsa fresca, avocado, and cheese on a toasted butter roll lather with sour cream. French fries included.
Tilapia Enchiladas
Your choice of enchiladas, rancheras, verdes or rojas stuffed with tilapia and topped with sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and avocado. Served with rice and beans.
Ajo Tilapia
Tilapia filet pan seared in garlic served over salad bed. Served with rice and beans.
Menudo
Freshly served daily with oregano, onions, fresh jalapeños, and corn tortillas.
Caldo De Res (Beef Soup)
Vegetable beef soup made with fresh carrots, zucchini, green beans, chayote, and tender beef. Garnish with cilantro. Served with rice and corn tortillas.
El Chino Super Burrito 1 1/2 LB
Flour tortilla fill with rice, beans, cheese, onions, hot sauce, and your choice of meat.
Burrito Ranchero
Shredded Beef or Chicken and refried beans wrapped up in a fresh flour tortilla and covered with ranchera sauce, topped with melted cheese and garnished with sour cream.
La Big Tostada
Big tostada shell layered with your choice of meet, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream.
Fajitas
Marinated strips of skirt steak or chicken, grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and special spices. Served with guacamole, rice, beans, and warm tortillas.
La Chimichanga
Your choice of meat, beans and cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with guacamole and sour cream. Rice and Beans not included.
Dinner Specials
Two Sopes
Two Sopes served with rice and beans
Chile Verde Buritto
Chile verde burrito with salsa verde on top, served with rice and beans.
Mushroom Quesadilla
Traditional quesadilla stuffed with mushrooms served with rice and beans.
Mushroom Enchilada
Mushroom enchilada with ranchera salsa and sour cream on top, served with rice and beans.
Shrimp and Mushroom Enchilada
Flour shrimp and mushroom quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Two Fish Tacos
Two fish tacos covered with cabbage, avocado slides and salsa fresca, served with rice and beans.
Lunch Specials
Tamale-Rice & Beans
Cheese Enchilada - Rice & Beans
Crunchy Taco - Rice & Beans
Two Taquitos - Rice & Beans
Enchilada and Salad
Cheese enchilada served with a side house salad
Enchilada Verde - Rice & Beans
Beef Enchilada - Rice & Beans
Chile Relleno - Rice & Beans
Carne Asada Burrito - Rice & Beans
Avocado & Chicken Salad
Avocado & Grilled Chicken Salad
Mexican Pizza
Appetizers
Nachos
In house made chips topped with melted cheese and jalapeños.
Nachos W/Beans
In house made chips topped with refried beans, cheddar cheese and jalapeños.
Nachos Con Todo
In house made chips topped with beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Guacamole Dip & Chips
Qusadilla Con Todo
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, jalapeños, bell peppers, onions, and olives
Quesadilla Vegetariano
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, spinach, and olives.
Quesadilla El Chino
Two flour tortillas(Flat), layered on top of lettuce with melted cheddar cheese, stripes of milld california chiles, spinach and topped with guacamole.
Mexican Pizza
A large flour tortilla covered with refired beans, shredded beef, melted cheddar cheese, and garnished with onions, green peppers, and olives.
Salads
Avocado Chicken Salad
Tossed lightly with mayonnaise, diced pieces of chicken, slices of avocado, tomatoes, olives, onions, bell peppers, and shredded jack & cheddar cheese on top.
Avocado Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken with slices of avocado and tomato over a bed of mixed green lettuce, carrots, red cabbage and red bell peppers.
Avocado Shrimp Salad
Slices of avocado and baby shrimp over a bed of mixed green lettuce and tomatoes.
Dinner Tossed Salad
Fresh mixed salad greens, carrots and red cabbage.
Los Platos Mexicanos
Skirt Steak
Skirt steak cooked to your liking, served with a cheese enchilada, rice & beans, guacamole and tortillas.
Steak Picado
Cubes of beef steak sautéed with fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Served with rice, bean, and tortillas
Chile Colorado
Tender diced pork with mild red salsa served with rice & beans, and tortillas.
Chile Verde
Tender diced beed steak cooked with mild green salsa. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Flautas
Two rolled flour tortillas fired crisp with shredded beef, topped with guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice & beans
Carnitas Plates
Braised pork and deep fried. Served with rice, refried beans, and guacamole.
Mole De Pollo
Pieces of chicken cooked with the tastiest Mole sauce around. Served with rice & beans, and tortillas.
Los Huevos
Huevos Rancheros
A crisp tortilla with two fried eggs, topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo
eggs scrambled with chorizo (mexican sausage). Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Machaca Con Huevos
Sautéed shredded beef scrambled with eggs, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Nopalitos Con Huevos
Tender cactus spears, scrambled with eggs, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Hamburgers
Enchiladas
2 Enchiladas Suizas
Two corn tortillas dipped in green tomatillo sauce. Stuffed with chicken and topped with cheese and sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
2 Enchiladas Rancheras
Two corn tortillas filled with melted cheese and smothered in ranchera sauce. Topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
2 Carnitas Enchiladas
Two carnitas enchiladas topped with our savory mild red sauce, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
2 Mole Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with chicken or beef, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Seafood
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sauteed prawns in garlic and butter with a blend of fine mexican spices. Served with rice, beans, and a small side salad.
Camarones Rancho Style
Prawns sautéed in a ranchera sauce with fresh tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice & beans.
2 Enchiladas de Camarones
Two corn tortillas filled with shrimp, and topped with our savory red sauce, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
Red Snapper Rancho Style
Red Snapper sautéed in ranchera sauce with fresh tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans.
El Chino Combos
#1 Enchilada
One corn tortilla wrapped around your choice of shredded beef, chicken, or cheese.
#2 Taco
Crisp corn tortilla with your choice of chicken, shredded beef with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
#3 Tamale
Ground corn meal filled with pork, steamed till tender, then smothered with enchilada red sauce.
#4 Relleno
A mild chile stuffed with cheddar cheese dipped in egg batter and grilled. Served with rice & beans.
#5 Burrito
Traditional burrito with your choice of carnitas (Pork), shredded beed, or shredded chicken. Includes onions and red hot sauce. Served with a side of rice & beans
#6 Taquitos
Two fried corn taquitos filled with shredded beef and topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice & beans
#7 Tostada Rice & Beans
Tostada topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and a mild red sauce. Served with a side of rice & beans.
#8 Enchilada & Taco
One corn tortilla wrapped around your choice of shredded beef, chicken, or cheese. One crisp corn tortilla with your choice of chicken, shredded beef with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans.
#9 Two Cheese Enchiladas
Two corn tortilla wrapped around your choice of shredded beef, chicken, or cheese. Served with rice & beans.
#10 Enchilada & Tamale
One corn tortilla wrapped around your choice of shredded beef, chicken, or cheese. Ground corn meal filled with pork, steamed till tender, then smothered with enchilada red sauce. Served with rice & beans.
#11 Enchilada & Relleno
One corn tortilla wrapped around your choice of shredded beef, chicken, steak, or cheese. A mild chile stuffed with cheddar cheese dipped in egg batter and grilled. Served with rice & beans.
#12 Tamale & Relleno
Ground corn meal filled with pork, steamed till tender, then smothered with enchilada red sauce. A mild chile stuffed with cheddar cheese dipped in egg batter and grilled. Served with rice & beans.
#13 Enchilada, Tamale & Taco
#14 Enchilada, Relleno & Taco
#15 Enchilada, Tostada & Tamale
A La Carte
Full order of rice
Full order of beans
1/2 order of rice
1/2 order of beans
1 Chicken Tamale
1 Chile Relleno
1 Enchilada
1 Bean Tostada
1 Asada Tostada
1 Beef Tostada
1 Chicken Tostada
1 Pork Tostada
1 Taco
Your choice of meet. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Bean Burrito
Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
Chorizo Con Huevos
Machaca Con Huevos
Nopalitos Con Huevos
Chile Omelette
Mexican Style Scrambled Eggs
Chilaquiles Con Huevos
Breakfast Burrito
Burrito stuffed with your choice of meat, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns
Mexican Breakfast Burrito
Mexican style burrito with you choice of meat Machaca( Spiced shredded beef) or chorizo with scrambled eggs, and onion salsa
Traditional American Breakfast fast
One egg cook to your liking, hashbrowns & toast, served with your choice of meat. Bacon / Sausage / Ham
Cheese Omelette
Served with hashbrowns or country patotoes, toast and jelly
Ham Omelette
Spanish Omelette
Served with hashbrown and country patatoes, with toast and jelly.
Denver Omelette
Mushroom Omelette
Served with hashbrown or country potatoes, toast and jelly.
Steak & Eggs
Served with hash browns or country patatoes, toast and jelly.
Chips & Salsa
Beverages
Beer
Drinks
Liquor Cocktails
Absolute
Ameretto D Sorano
Barcadi Light
Bacardi Dark
Baileys
Beef Eater
B & B
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Bloody Premiun
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Canadian Club
Captain Morgan
Chamboard
Courvoisier
Contreaw
Crown Royal
Cutty Shark Whiskey
Grand Manier
Hennesey
Jack Daniels
Jim Bean
John Collins
Jameson
Kahlua
Long Island
Malibu Rum
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Modori
Miyers Rum
Presidente
Screwdriver
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Smirnoff seagram
Southenoon Forty
Stoli
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Triple C
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
Whisky Sour
White Russian
Rum Coke
Mexican Coffee
Piña Colada
Cosmopolitan
La Paloma
Mimosa
Bravel Bull
Mojito
Micheladas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2525 Soquel Drive, Live Oak, CA 95065