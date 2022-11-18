Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Cholo Corona del Mar

1,362 Reviews

$$

3520 E Coast Hwy

Corona Del Mar, CA 92625

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Chimichanga
Tortilla Soup Bowl TO GO
Southwest Chicken Tostada

To-Go Margaritas

Individual Margarita

$12.95

Quart of Margaritas (Serves 4)

$48.00

Half Gallon of Margaritas (Serves 8)

$84.00

Gallon of Margaritas (Serves 16)

$156.00

Antojitos

Guacamole

$19.00+

Quesadilla

$14.25

Carmens Nachos

$7.95

Chicken Chimichanga Appetizer

$11.75

Chicken Taquitos

$9.75

Beef Taquitos

$9.75

Crab Taquitos

$9.75

Homemade Flour Tortilla

$2.25

Soups and Ensaladas

Tortilla Soup Bowl TO GO

$7.95

Albondigas Soup Bowl TO GO

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95+

Southwest Chicken Tostada

$18.75

Combinaciones

#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco

$17.95

#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno

$17.95

#3 Combination Enchilada and Tamale

$17.95

#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas

$17.95

#5 Combination Chile Relleno and Rolled Beef Taco

$17.95

#6 Combination Choice of One Enchilada, Taco, Relleno, or Tamale

$12.95

Enchiladas

Sonora Style Enchilada

$18.55

Enchilada Suiza

$19.55

Bluecorn Enchiladas

$19.95

Santa Barbara Enchiladas

$22.75

Crabmeat Enchilada

$19.95

Enchiladas Mariscos

$23.45

Annies Enchilada

$16.95

Comidas Especiales

Burrito Dorado

$18.75

Chicken Chimichanga

$17.55

Chili Con Carne

$19.95

Carne Asada

$24.95

All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.

Filet Mignon Tacos

$22.95

All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.

Fish Tacos

$19.95

Tacos Al Carbon

$19.55

Carnitas Tacos

$19.35

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$17.55

House Favorites

Fajitas

$19.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

3520 E Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625

Directions

Gallery
El Cholo image
El Cholo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Rosa - Newport Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2632 San Miguel Rd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Seafood Grill - FishBonz Seafood Grill Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
350 E 17th St Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom - Newport Beach
orange star4.7 • 504
3107 Newport blvd Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Wild Taco - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 2,078
407 31st st Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Taquiero Taco Patio
orange star4.4 • 3,344
4517 Campus Dr Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Taco Mesa - Costa Mesa
orange star4.5 • 142
647 W. 19th St. Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Corona Del Mar

Rothschild's Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 1,522
2407 E Coast Hwy Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
Zinc Cafe & Market - Corona Del Mar
orange star4.3 • 1,149
3222 E Coast Hwy. Corona del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corona Del Mar
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston