Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

El Cholo Los Angeles-Western Ave-The Original

1121 S Western Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90006

Popular Items

#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas
Quesadilla
Guacamole

To-Go Margaritas

Individual Margarita

$13.75

Quart of Margaritas (Serves 4)

$48.00

Half Gallon of Margaritas (Serves 8)

$84.00

Gallon of Margaritas (Serves 16)

$156.00

Antojitos

Guacamole

$19.00+

Quesadilla

$14.95

Carmens Nachos

$7.95

Chicken Chimichanga Appetizer

$11.75

Chicken Taquitos

$9.75

Beef Taquitos

$9.75

Soups and Ensaladas

Tortilla Soup Bowl TO GO

$7.95

Albondigas Bowl TO GO

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95+

Southwest Chicken Tostada

$18.75

Combinaciones

#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco

$17.95

#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno

$17.95

#3 Combination Enchilada and Tamale

$17.95

#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas

$17.95

#5 Combination Chile Relleno and Rolled Beef Taco

$17.95

#6 Combination Choice of One Enchilada, Taco, Relleno, or Tamale

$12.95

Enchiladas

Sonora Style Enchilada

$18.55

Enchilada Suiza

$19.55

Bluecorn Enchiladas

$19.95

Santa Barbara Enchiladas

$22.75

Crabmeat Enchilada

$19.95

Enchiladas Mariscos

$23.45

Annies Enchilada

$16.95

Comidas Especiales

Burrito Dorado

$18.75

Chicken Chimichanga

$17.55

Chili Con Carne

$19.95

Carne Asada

$24.95

All Carne Asada orders are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat with takeout presentation.

Filet Mignon Tacos

$22.95

All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.

Fish Tacos

$19.95

Tacos Al Carbon

$19.55

Carnitas Tacos

$19.35

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$17.55

House Favorites

Fajitas

$19.75
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006

Directions

