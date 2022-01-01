Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

El Cholo Santa Monica

3,253 Reviews

$$

1025 Wilshire Boulevard

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole
Bluecorn Enchiladas
Enchilada Suiza

To-Go Margaritas

Individual Margarita

$12.95

Quart of Margaritas (Serves 4)

$48.00

Half Gallon of Margaritas (Serves 8)

$84.00

Gallon of Margaritas (Serves 16)

$156.00

Antojitos

Guacamole

$19.00+

Quesadilla

$14.25

Carmens Nachos

$7.95

Chicken Chimichanga Appetizer

$11.75

Chicken Taquitos

$9.75

Beef Taquitos

$9.75

Crab Taquitos

$9.75

Homemade Flour Tortilla

$2.25

Soups and Ensaladas

Tortilla Soup Bowl TO GO

$7.95

Albondigas Soup Bowl TO GO

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95+

Southwest Chicken Tostada

$18.75

Combinaciones

#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco

$17.95

#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno

$17.95

#3 Combination Enchilada and Tamale

$17.95

#4 Combination Two Enchiladas

$17.95

#5 Combination Chile Relleno and Taco

$17.95

#6 Combination Choice of One Enchilada, Taco, Relleno, or Tamale

$12.95

Enchiladas

Sonora Style Enchilada

$18.55

Enchilada Suiza

$19.55

Bluecorn Enchiladas

$19.95

Santa Barbara Enchiladas

$22.75

Annies Enchilada

$16.95

Comidas Especiales

Burrito Dorado

$18.75

Chile con Carne, Refried Beans, Rice, finished with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Tomato Salsa. Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Chicken Chimichanga

$17.55

Carne Asada

$24.95

All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.

Filet Mignon Tacos

$22.95

All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.

Fish Tacos

$19.95

Tacos Al Carbon

$19.55

Carnitas Tacos

$19.35

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$17.55

Chili Colorado

$19.95

Fajitas

Fajitas

$19.75

Kids

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.95

Kids Enchilada

$8.95

Kids Taco

$8.95

Kids Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Burrito

$8.95

Kids Taquitos

$8.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

Directions

Gallery
El Cholo image
El Cholo image

Map
