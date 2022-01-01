Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Chiringuito Pop Up!

6814 Windsor Avenue

Berwyn, IL 60402

Sandwiches/Handhelds

Tripleta

Tripleta

$13.00

Our Signature Tripleta is a mouth-watering combo of roasted pork, ham & thinly sliced steak piled high on panini french bread with Chiringuito sauce, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & potato sticks. * A crowd pleaser!

Cubano

Cubano

$13.00

The Cubano is an homage to the classic with roasted pork, cherrywood smoked ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles.

Lechon

Lechon

$13.00

Our succulent roasted pork is served on panini French bread with lettuce, tomato, chiringuito sauce & potato sticks.

Memphis BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Small Plates

Papas Locas

Papas Locas

$8.00

Our homemade kettle chips topped with Tripleta meat, cheddar cheese sauce, Chiringuito sauce, fried potato sticks! A Crowd Favorite!

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$7.00

A New Mexico Classic! Frito chips topped with green salsa verde potatoes and beef chili, cheddar cheese, Chiringuito sauce, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos & potato sticks.

Yucca Frita

Yucca Frita

$4.00

Golden-fried yucca (cassava) served with Chiringuito sauce for dipping!

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Homemade kettle chips with a cajun spice blend.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Sandwich Connoisseurs bringing you Latin fare on a sandwich!

6814 Windsor Avenue, Berwyn, IL 60402

