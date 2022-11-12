Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

El Chucho 3313 11th St NW

1,180 Reviews

$

3313 11th St NW

Washington, DC 20010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ToGo Margaritas 2 Servings 10 oz Bottle

El Chucho Margarita come completely made and cold. Serve over ice in a 10oz glass to get 2 margaritas/bottle.

Chili Salt

$2.00
Togo El Codo Margarita

Togo El Codo Margarita

$15.50

silver tequila, triple sec, lime 2 Portions, with a 10 oz Tumbler fill with ice and pour!

Togo Blood Orange Habanero Margarita

Togo Blood Orange Habanero Margarita

$18.00

2 Portions, with a 10 oz Tumbler fill with ice and pour!

Togo Passion Fruit Mqrg

Togo Passion Fruit Mqrg

$18.00

2 Portions, with a 10 oz Tumbler fill with ice and pour!

Togo Black Berry Poblano Margarita

Togo Black Berry Poblano Margarita

$18.00

2 Portions, with a 10 oz Tumbler fill with ice and pour!

Togo Strawberry jalapeno Margarita

Togo Strawberry jalapeno Margarita

$18.00

2 Portions, with a 10 oz Tumbler fill with ice and pour!

Togo Ginger Margarita

Togo Ginger Margarita

$18.00

2 Portions, with a 10 oz Tumbler fill with ice and pour!

Togo Blood and Smoke

Togo Blood and Smoke

$23.00

Jeremiah’s BLOOD AND SMOKE el buho mezcal, blood orange & habanero, lime 2 Portions, with a 10 oz Tumbler fill with ice and pour!

Togo Frozen Strawhab (1 Serving)

Togo Frozen Strawhab (1 Serving)

$11.50

Single Portion !!! Frozen STRAWBERRY HABANERO habanero tequila, strega, strawberry & lime

Togo Frozen Mezcal Mango (1 Serving)

$12.50Out of stock

Single Portion !!! Frozen vanilla/anise mezcal mango lime cayenne

Togo Frescas

Tamarindo Fresca Togo

$4.50

Hibiscus Tea Togo

$4.50

El Chucho Sodas Togo

$4.50

Choose any of our house-made soda flavors.

TOPO CHICO GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00

TOPO CHICO LIME

$4.00

JARITOS GRAPFRUIT TOGO

$4.25Out of stock

Togo Beer and Wine

can/bottled beers ciders and bottles of wine

Old Tyme (DC Brau) TOGO 16oz

$5.00

NEGRA MODELO TOGO

$6.50

CORONA EXTRA TOGO

$6.50

AUSTIN EAST CIDER TOGO

$7.50Out of stock

Bottle of Red Togo

$15.00Out of stock

Bottle of White Togo

$15.00

Hellbender "ignite" IPA Can

$7.50

Snacks

DC Grown JerkFace Jerky 2.25oz Chili Garlic

$8.00

DC Grown JerkFace Jerky 2.25oz Beef Gravy

$8.00

DC Grown JerkFace Jerky 2.25oz Wasabi Ginger

$8.00

Taki's Fuego

$4.00Out of stock

Elotitos Corn Bits Spicy

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Nuts Spicy Peanuts

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Assorted Snack Packs

$3.00

SWAG

CHUCHO STICKERS

$1.00

JERSEYS

$30.00

Chili Salt

$2.00

Chucho Blanket

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday3:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3313 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
El Chucho image
El Chucho image

Similar restaurants in your area

RedRocks - Columbia Heights
orange star4.4 • 374
1036 Park Rd Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Queen’s English - 3410 11th st nw
orange starNo Reviews
3410 11th st nw Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Ellē
orange starNo Reviews
3221 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Nacional
orange star4.4 • 291
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Xochi
orange star4.5 • 85
924 U st nw Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Lupo Pizzeria
orange star5.0 • 3
1908 14th Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston