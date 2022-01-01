Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Cid - National Ave

review star

No reviews yet

701 National Avenue

Lexington, KY 40502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

ABUELA SALSA

$1.99
CARNEQUESO

CARNEQUESO

$9.99

CASITA QUESO

$5.00

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$9.99

TRIOS TO SHARE

$16.99

Desserts

CHURROS

CHURROS

$4.99

Entrees

BURRITO BOWL

BURRITO BOWL

$10.00

JUST LIKE THE BURRITO BUT WITHOUT THE TORTILLA! YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, SERVED ON A BED OF RICE AND TOPPED WITH BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, QUESO FRESCO, AVOCADO, PICO DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO.

CHIMICHANGA

CHIMICHANGA

$9.00

LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA, FRIED OR SOFT, FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT AND TOPPED WITH OUR DELICIOUS QUESO. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RICE, BEANS, AND SOUR CREAM.

EL CID FELIZ

EL CID FELIZ

$10.00
FAJITAS

FAJITAS

ALL FAJITAS ARE COOKED WITH ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO AND 3 FLOUR TORTILLAS.

NACHOS

NACHOS

$10.00

FRESH TORTILLA CHIPS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT TOPPED WITH QUESO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM. ADD FRENCH FRIES AND JALEPENOS FOR $1.99

QUESA-BURRITO

QUESA-BURRITO

$11.00

ONE GRANDE BURRITO STUFFED WITH CHEESE, FRIES, AVOCADO, AND FRESH BARBACOA. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF DIPPING SAUCE AND TOMATILLO SALSA.

QUESA-PIZZA

QUESA-PIZZA

ONE HUGE MEXICAN PIZZA STUFFED WITH CHEESE, FRESH BARBACOA, CILANTRO, ONION AND SOUR CREAM. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF DIPPING SAUCE, DEEP FRIED JALAPE- NOS AND ONIONS.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH CHEESE AND YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RICE AND SOUR CREAM SALAD

RAMEN & BIRRIA

RAMEN & BIRRIA

$11.00

A LARGE CUP OF RAMEN NOO- DLES, WITH HOMEMADE BIRRIA, CILANTRO AND ONION

SANCHO BURRITO

SANCHO BURRITO

$13.00

12” BURRITO WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SHREDDED CHICKEN OR GROUND BEEF. STUFFED WITH BEANS, CHEESE, PICO, SOUR CREAM, AND LETTUCE SMOTH- ERED IN QUESO AND ENCHILA- DA SALSA

Trio Enchiladas

$10.00

Trio Sopes

$11.00

Famous Tacos

3 MOUTHWATERING BARBACOA QUESA-TACOS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF DIPPING SAUCE AND TOMATILLO SALSA. (CORN TORTILLA) 3 Tacos

3 AMERICAN TACOS

$10.00

3 FAJITA TACOS

$13.00

3 STREET TACOS

$10.00
Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$14.00

3 MOUTH WATERING BARBACOA-QUESA-TACOS SERVED WITH A SIDE AND DIPPING SAUCE AND TOMALLIO SALSA (CORN TORTILLA ONLY)

TACOS CHUBASCO

$10.00

POPCORN SHRIMP TACOS

$13.00

BAJA FISH TACOS

$13.00

Al Pastor Tacos

$13.00

Kid's Menu

KIDS BURRITO

$5.99

KIDS CHICKEN POPPERS

$5.99

KIDS OCTOPUS SHAPED HOTDOG

$5.99

KIDS TACO

$5.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.99

Sides

ADD SHRIMP (6)

$3.00

BLACK BEANS

$2.00

FRENCH FRIES

$2.00

GRILLED JALAPENOS AND ONIONS

$2.00

PICO DE GALLO

$0.50

REFRIED BEANS

$2.00

RICE

$2.00

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$3.00

SOUR CREAM SALAD

$2.00

TORTILLAS (3)

$1.00

Extras (sauces)

Side of Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Side of salsa Diablo (extra hot)

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of cheese dip

$2.00

Green salsa

$0.50

Consume

$0.20

Tomatillo

$0.50

MONDAY

3 STREET TACOS

$9.00

3 AMERICAN TACOS

$9.00

3 FAJITA TACOS

$9.00

TUESDAY

THE MUCHO GRANDE

$9.00

TUESDAY MARGARITA

$1.00

WEDNESDAY

99 Cent margs

$0.99

THURSDAY

99 Cents Beer

$0.99

Lady's Night Pink Drink

$4.00

FRIDAY

TEQUILA FLIGHT

$25.00

MARGARITA FLIGHT

$12.00

GAME DAY

John Wall Shots

$2.00

Bucket of Domestic Beer

$15.00

Blue Drink

$5.00

SUNDAY

Sunday Bottomless Mimosas

$10.00

MISCELLANEOUS

3D Paints

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

701 National Avenue, Lexington, KY 40502

Directions

Gallery
El Cid - National Ave image
El Cid - National Ave image
El Cid - National Ave image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Cid - Limestone
orange starNo Reviews
304 South Limestone Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
125 Towne Center Dr #115 Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina - Hamburg
orange star4.7 • 43
1916 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Papi's Palomar - 3901 Harrodsburg Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3901 Harrodsburg Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Mi Pequena Hacienda- Brannon Crossing - 110 Cynthia Dr
orange starNo Reviews
110 Cynthia Dr Nicholasville, KY 40356
View restaurantnext
Loma's at The Opera House
orange starNo Reviews
10 East Lexington Ave Winchester, KY 40391
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston