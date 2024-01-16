El Club de la Milanesa 3252 Buena Vista Blvd., Suite 110
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Premium argentine beef cutlets. Tender. breaded, crispy, with simple savory topping. Keep it simple, eat milanesa.
Location
3252 Buena Vista Blvd., Suite 110, Miami, FL 33136
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant