El Cochinito
1,650 Reviews
$
3508 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Order Again
Popular Items
✨ Specialties 🍽
🚚 ORDERING DELIVERY? *Tip our team* 🛍️
We would like to offer an opportunity to tip our team for delivery orders. Tips upon check out DO NOT go to our team but the Delivery Drivers. Here is an option to tip our cooks and servers for preparing your order. Cheers! 😀
Vegetariano 🦕
Salad with lettuce, avocado, onion, tomato and cucumber | sweet plantains, rice & black beans. Or you may substitute for the following options.
Abuela's Cena (Vegan) 👵🏽
One of Abuela's favorite dinners, sin carne. A vegan and gluten free dinner option with all the warmth and flavor it deserves. Our congrí, boniato (sweet potato) and collard greens.
Arroz Frito 🥡
Fried rice with shrimp, ham, pork, egg, green onions, bean sprouts and soy sauce. Served with sweet plantains.
Pechuga de Pollo 🐔
Incredibly juicy, thinly sliced chicken breast marinated with lime and garlic, grilled on the plancha, and topped with thin caramelized onions and lime juice. Served with white rice & black beans. Or substitute for sides listed.
Pollo Empanizado 🐔🍞
Breaded chicken breast that is pan fried, then topped with thinly sliced onions and lime juice. Served with white rice & black beans. Or substitute for sides listed.
Fricasé de Pollo 🍗🍅
Chicken leg and thigh braised in white wine and tomato sauce, topped with potato, peas, and peppers. Served with white rice & black beans. Or substitute for sides listed.
Pollo Asado 🍗
1/2 roasted chicken that's been marinated in lime, garlic, cumin and oregano. Pressed on the plancha to give it a nice crispy skin, then topped with thinly sliced onions and lime juice. Served with white rice & black beans. Or substitute for sides listed.
Palomilla 🥩
Thinly sliced steak marinated with lime and garlic, grilled on the plancha, and topped with thin caramelized onions and lime juice. Served with white rice & black beans. Or substitute for sides listed.
Bistec Empanizado 🥩🍞
Breaded steak that is pan fried, then topped with thinly sliced onions and lime juice. Served with white rice & black beans. Or substitute for sides listed.
Ropa Vieja 🥩🍅
One of Cuba's National Dishes! Stewed flank steak that's been shredded and cooked in a tomato sauce with onions and bell peppers. Served with white rice & black beans. Or substitute for sides listed.
💫 Lechón Asado🐽
A house specialty!! Slow roasted pork that's been shredded, then pressed on the plancha to create this beautiful crust. Served with congri (rice & beans) and yucca. Or substitute for sides listed.
Masas de Puerco 🐽
Braised then fried chunks of pork topped with thinly sliced onions and lime juice. Served with white rice & black beans. Or substitute for sides listed.
Chuletas de Puerco 🐽
Grilled pork chops marinated with lime and garlic, topped with thinly sliced onions and lime juice. Served with white rice & black beans. Or substitute for sides listed.
Camarones al Ajillo 🦐
Shrimp cooked in a white wine, garlic, and butter sauce. Served with white rice & black beans. Or substitute for sides listed.
Rabo Encendido 💥
Braised oxtail in a tomato stew (rich, fatty, and luscious 🤤). Served with white rice & black beans. Or substitute for sides listed.
Enchilado de Camaron 🦐🍅
Shrimp stewed in tomato sauce then topped with onions and bell peppers. Served with white rice & black beans. Or substitute for sides listed.
Arroz Con Camarones 🥘
Shrimp in yellow rice, topped with sweet plantains.
🏆 Sandwiches 🥪
🥇 Cubano Sandwich 🏆
Our award winning Cubano!! Ham, pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles
Cochinito Sandwich 🐽
Slow roasted pork with onions and sweet plantains smashed inside. A perfect balance of sweet and savory!
Lechón Sandwich 🍖
Simply our slow roasted pork with onions.
Pan Con Bistec 🥩
Grilled palomilla steak with thinly sliced onions and tomatoes.
Pollo Sandwich 🍗
Grilled chicken breast with thinly sliced onions and tomatoes.
Havana Sandwich 🥑
Our vegetarian sandwich made with thinly sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, black bean puree, and our garlic mojo sauce.
Frita Solo
Frita Con Papas Fritas
Sides 🍚
💫Ham Croquetas 😲
Traditional ham croquetas from our café, Tropical. Creamy bechamel mixed with minced ham then breaded and fried. (3 per order.)
Pollo Croquetas 🐓
Traditional chicken croquetas from our café, Tropical. Creamy bechamel mixed with shredded chicken then breaded and fried. (3 per order.)
Papa Rellenas 🥔
Fried potato balls filled with spiced ground beef. (2 per order.)
Mariquitas 🎁
Plantain chips
Braised Collard Greens 🥬
Braised collard greens with onions, bell peppers, garlic and cumin. Vegan*
Boniato (Cuban sweet potato) 🍠
A purple skin, white flesh steamed sweet potato seasoned with salt and raw sugar, then toasted on the plancha.
💥 Maduros 🍌
Fried sweet plantains
✨Tostones🎢
Twice fried crispy green plantains served with garlic mojo.
Steamed Yucca 🥔
Yucca is a root vegetable, like a potato. It is steamed then topped with our garlic mojo and thinly sliced onions.
Yucca Frita 🥔🍟
Yucca is a root vegetable, like a potato. Yucca Frita is steamed then fried. We serve it with our garlic mojo.
⚡️Hand Cut Fries 🍟
Fresh hand cut fries
Mojo de Ajo ✔️
House made garlic sauce
Congrí 💃
Arroz Congri: we cook the black beans in a large pot with whole onions and green bell peppers. Then use that liquid to cook the white rice in, adding garlic, more onion and bell peppers, cumin, black pepper and bay leaves.
Arroz Blanco 🍚
Steamed white rice