A map showing the location of El Coco 2 828 9th AvenueView gallery

El Coco 2 828 9th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

828 9th Avenue

New York, NY 10019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burritos

BURRITO-DEL JARDIN

$8.00

Avocado, corn, bell pepper, refried pinto beans, crema, tomatillo sauce

BURRITO-POLLO ASADO

$10.00

Citrus & herb marinated chicken

BURRITO-CARNE ASADA

$12.00

Grilled skirt steak, pickled, onion, salsa verde

BURRITO-ROCK SHRIMP

$12.00

Pineapple, lime, green onion, chipotle sauce

Bowls

BOWL-DEL JARDIN

$8.00

Avocado, corn, bell pepper, refried pinto beans, crema, tomatillo sauce

BOWL-POLLO ASADO

$10.00

Citrus & herb marinated chicken

BOWL-CARNE ASADA

$12.00

Grilled skirt steak, pickled, onion, salsa verde

BOWL-ROCK SHRIMP

$12.00

Pineapple, lime, green onion, chipotle sauce

Salads

SALAD-DEL JARDIN

$8.00

Avocado, corn, bell pepper, refried pinto beans, crema, tomatillo sauce

SALAD-POLLO ASADO

$10.00

Citrus & herb marinated chicken

SALAD-CARNE ASADA

$12.00

Grilled skirt steak, pickled, onion, salsa verde

SALAD-ROCK SHRIMP

$12.00

Pineapple, lime, green onion, chipotle sauce

Quesadillas

QUESADILLA-DEL JARDIN

$8.00

Avocado, corn, bell pepper, refried pinto beans, crema, tomatillo sauce

QUESADILLA-POLLO ASADO

$10.00

Citrus & herb marinated chicken

QUESADILLA-CARNE ASADA

$12.00

Grilled skirt steak, pickled, onion, salsa verde

QUESADILLA-ROCK SHRIMP

$12.00

Pineapple, lime, green onion, chipotle sauce

Appetizers

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

Our home made tortilla, pico de gallo

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$9.00

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$7.00

Chicken broth, tortilla strips, Oaxaca cheese

STREET CORN

$6.00

Corn on the cob, cotija & chili pikin choice of butter or mayo

CORN ESQUITES

$7.00

Corn, mayonaise, cotija, lime

GUACAMOLE SIDE

$6.00

Tacos

TACO

Empanadas

EMPANADA

Main Courses

ARROZ CON POLLO

$14.00

Shredded chicken, peas, carrots, pico di gallo, scallions, yellow rice

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

$16.00

Shrimp, peas, carrots, pico di gallo, scallions, yellow rice

FAJITAS CHICKEN

$14.00

Peppers y onions, cheddar cheese, yellow rice

FAJITAS SHRIMP

$16.00

Peppers y onions, cheddar cheese, yellow rice

FAJITAS STEAK

$18.00

Peppers y onions, cheddar cheese, yellow rice

Salsa

SALSA CHIPOTLE MORITA

$1.00

2oz

SALSA GREEN SAUCE

$1.00

2oz

SALSA HABANERO

$1.00

2oz

SALSA RED DEVIL

$1.00

2oz

SALSA AVOCADO SAUCE

$1.00

2oz

SALSA JALAPEÑO

$1.00

2oz

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Juices & Sodas

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00

Sangria Señorial

$4.00

Jarritos Minragua

$3.00

Jumex Mango

$4.00

Jumex Guava

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Wine

Montepulciano

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Rioja

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Rose Provence

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Dos XX Lager

$5.00

Dogfish Head IPA

$5.00

Modello Negro

$8.00

Dos XX Ambar

$5.00

Modello Special

$8.00

Heineken

$5.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

Dos XX Lager

$7.00

Dos XX Ambar

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Modello Negro

$7.00

Modello Special

$7.00

Cocktails

Frozen Margarita

$5.00

Frozen Piña Colada

$5.00

Frozen Red Sangria

$5.00

Coco Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Cucumber Margarita

$8.00

Pasion Fruit Margarita

$8.00

Classic Margarita

$5.00

Mezcal Negroni

$8.00

La Flaca Margarita

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mezcal Margarita

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Frozen Sangria White

$5.00

Frozen Sangria Red

$5.00

Frozen Margarita

$5.00

Margarita De La Casa

$5.00

Margarita La Flaca

$8.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Gordons

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Limon

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gosling's

$12.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Herradura

$12.00

Cuervo Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Casamigo Blanco

$12.00

Casamigo Reposado

$12.00

Casamigo Añejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Añejo

$12.00

Mezcal Vida

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

Diabolique

Jack Daniels

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

Dewars

Dewars 12 Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red