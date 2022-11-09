El Coco 2 828 9th Avenue
No reviews yet
828 9th Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Burritos
Bowls
Salads
Quesadillas
QUESADILLA-DEL JARDIN
$8.00
Avocado, corn, bell pepper, refried pinto beans, crema, tomatillo sauce
QUESADILLA-POLLO ASADO
$10.00
Citrus & herb marinated chicken
QUESADILLA-CARNE ASADA
$12.00
Grilled skirt steak, pickled, onion, salsa verde
QUESADILLA-ROCK SHRIMP
$12.00
Pineapple, lime, green onion, chipotle sauce
Appetizers
Tacos
Empanadas
Main Courses
ARROZ CON POLLO
$14.00
Shredded chicken, peas, carrots, pico di gallo, scallions, yellow rice
ARROZ CON CAMARONES
$16.00
Shrimp, peas, carrots, pico di gallo, scallions, yellow rice
FAJITAS CHICKEN
$14.00
Peppers y onions, cheddar cheese, yellow rice
FAJITAS SHRIMP
$16.00
Peppers y onions, cheddar cheese, yellow rice
FAJITAS STEAK
$18.00
Peppers y onions, cheddar cheese, yellow rice
Salsa
Desserts
Juices & Sodas
Wine
Beer
Cocktails
Frozen Margarita
$5.00
Frozen Piña Colada
$5.00
Frozen Red Sangria
$5.00
Coco Margarita
$10.00
Strawberry Margarita
$8.00
Cucumber Margarita
$8.00
Pasion Fruit Margarita
$8.00
Classic Margarita
$5.00
Mezcal Negroni
$8.00
La Flaca Margarita
$10.00
Spicy Margarita
$10.00
Mojito
$10.00
Mezcal Margarita
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
Frozen Sangria White
$5.00
Frozen Sangria Red
$5.00
Frozen Margarita
$5.00
Margarita De La Casa
$5.00
Margarita La Flaca
$8.00
Liquor
Well Vodka
$10.00
Absolut
$12.00
Belvedere
$12.00
Chopin
$12.00
Titos
$12.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Grey Goose Citron
$12.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Well Gin
$10.00
Beefeater
$12.00
Bombay Saphire
$12.00
Gordons
$12.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
Well Rum
$10.00
Bacardi
$12.00
Bacardi Limon
$12.00
Captain Morgan
$12.00
Gosling's
$12.00
Mount Gay
$12.00
Herradura
$12.00
Cuervo Silver
$12.00
Don Julio Anejo
$12.00
Patron Anejo
$12.00
Clase Azul
$25.00
Don Julio 1942
$28.00
Patron Reposado
$12.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Casamigo Blanco
$12.00
Casamigo Reposado
$12.00
Casamigo Añejo
$12.00
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
Don Julio Reposado
$12.00
Don Julio Añejo
$12.00
Mezcal Vida
$12.00