El Coco 202 8th Avenue

202 8th Avenue

New York, NY 10011

Order Again

Burritos

BURRITO-DEL JARDIN

$8.00

Avocado, corn, bell pepper, refried pinto beans, crema, tomatillo sauce

BURRITO-POLLO ASADO

$10.00

Citrus & herb marinated chicken

BURRITO-CARNE ASADA

$12.00

Grilled skirt steak, pickled, onion, salsa verde

BURRITO-ROCK SHRIMP

$12.00

Pineapple, lime, green onion, chipotle sauce

Bowls

BOWL-DEL JARDIN

$8.00

Avocado, corn, bell pepper, refried pinto beans, crema, tomatillo sauce

BOWL-POLLO ASADO

$10.00

Citrus & herb marinated chicken

BOWL-CARNE ASADA

$12.00

Grilled skirt steak, pickled, onion, salsa verde

BOWL-ROCK SHRIMP

$12.00

Pineapple, lime, green onion, chipotle sauce

Salads

SALAD-DEL JARDIN

$8.00

Avocado, corn, bell pepper, refried pinto beans, crema, tomatillo sauce

SALAD-POLLO ASADO

$10.00

Citrus & herb marinated chicken

SALAD-CARNE ASADA

$12.00

Grilled skirt steak, pickled, onion, salsa verde

SALAD-ROCK SHRIMP

$12.00

Pineapple, lime, green onion, chipotle sauce

Quesadillas

QUESADILLA-DEL JARDIN

$8.00

Avocado, corn, bell pepper, refried pinto beans, crema, tomatillo sauce

QUESADILLA-POLLO ASADO

$10.00

Citrus & herb marinated chicken

QUESADILLA-CARNE ASADA

$12.00

Grilled skirt steak, pickled, onion, salsa verde

QUESADILLA-ROCK SHRIMP

$12.00

Pineapple, lime, green onion, chipotle sauce

Appetizers

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

Our home made tortilla, pico de gallo

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$9.00

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$7.00

Chicken broth, tortilla strips, Oaxaca cheese

STREET CORN

$6.00

Corn on the cob, cotija & chili pikin choice of butter or mayo

CORN ESQUITES

$7.00

Corn, mayonaise, cotija, lime

CHILE CON CARNE

$12.00

Lean ground beef, beans, tomato, peppers, onion, hot spices

GUACAMOLE SIDE

$6.00

Tacos

TACO

Empanadas

EMPANADA

Main Courses

ARROZ CON POLLO

$14.00

Shredded chicken, peas, carrots, pico di gallo, scallions, yellow rice

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

$16.00

Shrimp, peas, carrots, pico di gallo, scallions, yellow rice

FAJITAS CHICKEN

$14.00

Peppers y onions, cheddar cheese, yellow rice

FAJITAS SHRIMP

$16.00

Peppers y onions, cheddar cheese, yellow rice

FAJITAS STEAK

$18.00

Peppers y onions, cheddar cheese, yellow rice

Salsa/Guac Side

SALSA Side

$2.00

2oz

Guacamole Side

$4.00

2oz

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Sides

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Black Beans

$2.00

Side Pinto Beans

$2.00

.

EGGS

$2.00

OMLETTE

$2.00

Juices & Sodas

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Sangria Señorial

$4.00

Jarritos Minragua

$4.00

Jumex Mango

$4.00

Jumex Guava

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemondade

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Wine

Montepulciano

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Rioja

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Rose Provence

Beer

7oz Corona

$5.00

7oz Heineken

$5.00

Corona

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Modello Special

$8.00

Modello Negro

$8.00

Dos XX Lager

$8.00

Dogfish Head IPA

$8.00

Dos XX Ambar

$8.00

Fat Tire

$8.00

Victoria

$8.00

Tecate

$5.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

Dos XX Lager

$7.00

Dos XX Ambar

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Modello Negro

$7.00

Modello Special

$7.00

Cocktails

Frozen Margarita

$5.00

Frozen Piña Colada

$5.00

Coco Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Cucumber Margarita

$8.00

Pasion Fruit Margarita

$8.00

Classic Margarita

$5.00

Add On Casa,patron

$5.00

La Flaca Margarita

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mezcal Margarita

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Frozen Red Sangria

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Gordons

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Limon

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gosling's

$12.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Herradura

$12.00

Cuervo Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Casamigo Blanco

$12.00

Casamigo Reposado

$12.00

Casamigo Añejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Añejo

$12.00

Mezcal Vida

$12.00

Jose Qeurvo

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

Diabolique

Jack Daniels

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

Dewars

Dewars 12 Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Shot

Jose Cuervo Shot

$8.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Hornitos

$12.00

Kosmo Anejo

$16.00

Herradura

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Mezcal Siete Misterios

$14.00

Mezcal Montelobos

$12.00

Pitchers

classic margarita pitcher

$45.00

strawberry margarita pitcher

$55.00

passion fruit margarita pitcher

$55.00

top shelf pitcher

$65.00

Brunch

PRIX. HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$20.00

PRIX. OMELETTE PICO DE GALLO

$20.00

PRIX. HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$20.00

PRIX. BLT QUESADILLA

$20.00

PRIX. COCO BURRITO

Huevo Rancheros

$8.00

Omelette Pico De Gallo

Huevos Con Chorizo

Blt Quesadilla

Coco Burrito

Brunch Drinks

PRIX. MIMOSA

PRIX. BELLINI

PRIX. BLOODY MARY

PRIX. COFFEE

Mimosa

$5.00

Bellini

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Special Instructions

Add On

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

El Coco is your new taqueria with a twist! Featuring authentic Mexican dishes, empanadas, tacos, and a variety of signature sauces-- you can dine in for a one-of-a-kind experience in the heart of Chelsea, Manhattan.

Location

202 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

Directions

Main pic

