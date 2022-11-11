A map showing the location of El Coco 3 104 W 73rd StView gallery

El Coco 3 104 W 73rd St

review star

No reviews yet

104 W 73rd St

New York, NY 10023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burritos

BURRITO-DEL JARDIN

$8.00

Avocado, corn, bell pepper, refried pinto beans, crema, tomatillo sauce

BURRITO-POLLO ASADO

$10.00

Citrus & herb marinated chicken

BURRITO-CARNE ASADA

$12.00

Grilled skirt steak, pickled, onion, salsa verde

BURRITO-ROCK SHRIMP

$12.00

Pineapple, lime, green onion, chipotle sauce

Bowls

BOWL-DEL JARDIN

$8.00

Avocado, corn, bell pepper, refried pinto beans, crema, tomatillo sauce

BOWL-POLLO ASADO

$10.00

Citrus & herb marinated chicken

BOWL-CARNE ASADA

$12.00

Grilled skirt steak, pickled, onion, salsa verde

BOWL-ROCK SHRIMP

$12.00

Pineapple, lime, green onion, chipotle sauce

Salads

SALAD-DEL JARDIN

$8.00

Avocado, corn, bell pepper, refried pinto beans, crema, tomatillo sauce

SALAD-POLLO ASADO

$10.00

Citrus & herb marinated chicken

SALAD-CARNE ASADA

$12.00

Grilled skirt steak, pickled, onion, salsa verde

SALAD-ROCK SHRIMP

$12.00

Pineapple, lime, green onion, chipotle sauce

Quesadillas

QUESADILLA-DEL JARDIN

$8.00

Avocado, corn, bell pepper, refried pinto beans, crema, tomatillo sauce

QUESADILLA-POLLO ASADO

$10.00

Citrus & herb marinated chicken

QUESADILLA-CARNE ASADA

$12.00

Grilled skirt steak, pickled, onion, salsa verde

QUESADILLA-ROCK SHRIMP

$12.00

Pineapple, lime, green onion, chipotle sauce

Appetizers

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

Our home made tortilla, pico de gallo

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$9.00

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$7.00

Chicken broth, tortilla strips, Oaxaca cheese

STREET CORN

$6.00

Corn on the cob, cotija & chili pikin choice of butter or mayo

CORN ESQUITES

$7.00

Corn, mayonaise, cotija, lime

CHILE CON CARNE

$12.00

Lean ground beef, beans, tomato, peppers, onion, hot spices

GUACAMOLE SIDE

$6.00

Tacos

TACO

Empanadas

EMPANADA

Main Courses

ARROZ CON POLLO

$14.00

Shredded chicken, peas, carrots, pico di gallo, scallions, yellow rice

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

$16.00

Shrimp, peas, carrots, pico di gallo, scallions, yellow rice

FAJITAS CHICKEN

$14.00

Peppers y onions, cheddar cheese, yellow rice

FAJITAS SHRIMP

$16.00

Peppers y onions, cheddar cheese, yellow rice

FAJITAS STEAK

$18.00

Peppers y onions, cheddar cheese, yellow rice

Salsa

SALSA CHIPOTLE MORITA

$1.00

2oz

SALSA GREEN SAUCE

$1.00

2oz

SALSA HABANERO

$1.00

2oz

SALSA RED DEVIL

$1.00

2oz

SALSA AVOCADO SAUCE

$1.00

2oz

SALSA JALAPEÑO

$1.00

2oz

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Juices & Sodas

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Sangria Señorial

$4.00

Jarritos Minragua

$4.00

Jumex Mango

$4.00

Jumex Guava

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemondade

$4.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Montepulciano

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Rioja

$12.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Rose Provence

$12.00

Beer

Corona

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Tecate

$8.00

Dos XX Lager

$8.00

Dogfish Head IPA

$8.00

Modello Negro

$8.00

Dos XX Ambar

$8.00

Modello Special

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Corona 7onz

$5.00

Heineken 7onz

$5.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

Dos XX Lager

$7.00

Dos XX Ambar

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Modello Negro

$7.00

Modello Special

$7.00

Cocktails

Frozen Margarita

$5.00

Frozen Piña Colada

$5.00

Frozen Red Sangria

$5.00

Coco Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Cucumber Margarita

$8.00

Pasion Fruit Margarita

$8.00

Classic Margarita

$5.00

Mezcal Negroni

$8.00

La Flaca Margarita

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mezcal Margarita

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Frozen Sangria White

$5.00

Frozen Sangria Red

$5.00

Frozen Margarita

$5.00

Margarita De La Casa

$5.00

Margarita La Flaca

$8.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Gordons

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Limon

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gosling's

$12.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Herradura

$12.00

Cuervo Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Casamigo Blanco

$12.00

Casamigo Reposado

$12.00

Casamigo Añejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Añejo

$12.00

Mezcal Vida

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

Diabolique

Jack Daniels

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

Dewars

Dewars 12 Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Shot

Cazadores

$8.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Hornitos

$12.00

Kosmo Anejo

$16.00

Herradura

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Mezcal Siete Misterios

$14.00

Mezcal Montelobos

$12.00

Pitchers

classic margarita pitcher

$45.00

strawberry margarita pitcher

$55.00

passion fruit margarita pitcher

$55.00

top shelf pitcher

$65.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 W 73rd St, New York, NY 10023

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Santa Fe Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 426
73 West 71st Street New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
440 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Zabar's
orange star4.2 • 1,570
2245 Broadway New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Columbus
orange star4.3 • 3,787
200 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
The Owl's Tail
orange star4.8 • 519
215 W 75th St New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 3,252
108 west 74th street New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston